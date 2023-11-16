Clashes over Israel-Hamas war shatter students’ sense of safety on US college campuses

You are here

Eden Roth, a Jewish student at Tulane University in New Orleans, discusses tensions on campuses amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, November 7, 2023. (AP)
AP
  • Threats and clashes have sometimes come from within, including at Cornell, where a student is accused of posting online threats against Jewish students
AP
NEW ORLEANS: As a Jewish student, Eden Roth always has felt safe and welcome at Tulane University, where more than 40 percent of the students are Jewish. That has been tested by the aftermath of last month’s Hamas incursion into Israel.
Graffiti appeared on the New Orleans campus with the message ” from the river to the sea,” a rallying cry for pro-Palestinian activists. Then came a clash between dueling demonstrations, where a melee led to three arrests and left a Jewish student with a broken nose.
“I think that the shift of experience with Jews on campus was extremely shocking,” said Roth, who was in Israel last summer for a study-abroad program. “A lot of students come to Tulane because of the Jewish population — feeling like they’re supported, like a majority rather than a minority. And I think that’s definitely shifted.”
Tulane isn’t alone. On other campuses, long-simmering tensions are erupting in violence and shattering the sense of safety that makes colleges hubs of free discourse. Students on both sides are witnessing acts of hate, leaving many fearing for their safety even as they walk to classrooms.
Threats and clashes have sometimes come from within, including at Cornell, where a student is accused of posting online threats against Jewish students. A University of Massachusetts student was arrested after allegedly punching a Jewish student and spitting on an Israeli flag at a demonstration. At Stanford, an Arab Muslim student was hit by a car in a case being investigated as a hate crime.
The unease is felt acutely at Tulane, where 43 percent of students are Jewish, the highest percentage among colleges that are not explicitly Jewish.
“To see it on Tulane’s campus is definitely scary,” said Jacob Starr, a Jewish student from Massachusetts.
Within the student Jewish community, there is a range of perspectives on the conflict. The latest war began with an attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants who targeted towns, farming communities and a music festival near the Gaza border. At least 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mainly in the initial Hamas attack, Israeli officials say. Israel has responded with weeks of attacks in Gaza, which have killed more than 11,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza — most of them Palestinian civilians.
Emma Sackheim, a Jewish student from Los Angeles who attends Tulane’s law school, said she grew up as a supporter of the Jewish state but now considers herself an opponent of Zionism. Sackheim says she knows students who oppose Israel’s policies “but don’t feel comfortable to publicly say anything.”
“I was standing on the Palestinian side,” she said when asked about the Oct. 26 demonstration, which took place along a public New Orleans street that runs through campus.
Still, she said Tulane is where she feels most comfortable as a Jew. “I know that I have so many options of community,” she said.
On campuses around the US, students on both sides say they have been subjected to taunts and rhetoric that oppose their very existence since the invasion and the subsequent Israeli assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
They see it in campus rallies, on anonymous message boards frequented by college students, and on graffiti scrawled on dorms and buildings. In one case under police investigation as a possible hate crime, “Free Palestine” was found written this week on a window of Boston University’s Hillel center.
Colleges have been scrambling to restore a sense of security for Jewish and Arab students — and stressing messages of inclusion for diverse student bodies. But untangling what’s protected as political speech and what crosses into threatening language can be a daunting task.
Tulane’s president, Michael Fitts, has described an increased police presence and other security measures on campus. In messages to the campus community, he has lamented the loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives and said the university was reaching out to Jewish and Muslim student groups and religious organizations.
He has faced criticism from people on both sides seeking more forceful statements.
Islam Elrabieey, for example, seeks condemnation of Israel’s actions.
“To condemn Hamas is a good thing,” said Elrabieey, a native of Egypt and a visiting scholar in Tulane’s Middle East and North African Studies program. “But at the same time, if you didn’t condemn Israel for committing war crimes, this is a double standard.”
As places that encourage intellectual debate, it isn’t surprising that colleges have seen heated conflict, said Jonathan Fansmith, a senior vice president for the American Council on Education, an association of university presidents. But when different factions disagree about what crosses the line between free speech and abuse, it puts colleges in a difficult place, he said.
“Everyone should be incredibly sympathetic to Jewish students who feel under threat, and the alarming rise in antisemitic actions is something college universities take very seriously,” Fansmith said. “But they have a requirement, a responsibility under the law as well, to balance the free speech rights of people who may disagree, who may have critiques that they find disagreeable or dislike. And finding that line is very, very difficult.”
After facing criticism for trying to remain too neutral on the war, Harvard University’s president on Thursday condemned the phrase “from the river to the sea,” saying it has historical meanings that, to many, imply the eradication of Jews from Israel. Pro-Palestinian activists around the world chanted the phrase in the aftermath of the Hamas raid.
At Tulane, Roth said some Jewish students have been rattled enough to make them think twice about visiting the Mintz Center, the headquarters for the Tulane Hillel organization.
“I don’t feel completely safe, but I feel like we have no other choice but to embrace who we are in these times,” Roth said in an interview at the building. “I know a lot of my friends are nervous to wear their Star of David necklaces, to wear a kippah or even come into this building. But I think it’s critical that we do not let fear consume us.”
Lea Jackson, a freshman from New Jersey who describes herself as a modern Orthodox Jew, said she is concerned supporters of a Palestinian state are nervous expressing their views because of the large numbers of Jewish students on campus.
The Hamas raid may have made some people more reluctant to speak even as others become more outspoken, said Jackson, who said she recently spent a “gap year” in Israel and has friends and family there.
“But it’s a lot harder to have a civil conversation,” Jackson said, “when emotions and tension are so high and so many people are so personally connected to this.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel-Hamas war Jewish Jewish students

AFP
  • Burkina Faso is ruled by a transitional government put in place after a September 2022 coup
AFP

GENEVA: The United Nations called Wednesday for an independent investigation into “mass killings” in Burkina Faso this month that left dozens of people dead, including children.
Burkina Faso’s state prosecutor said Monday that more than 70 people had been killed in an attack on November 5 in the town of Zaongo in the central-north of the country, and that most of them were children and elderly people.
The UN rights office said it was “following the alarming reports of mass killings” in the West African country.
“We call on the transitional authorities to carry out promptly a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into these serious reports,” spokeswoman Liz Throssell said in a statement.
She pointed out that while the authorities had confirmed at least 70 deaths, “some reports suggest that some 100 people may have been killed, and a large number injured.”
“This incident, during which a number of properties were burned down, is also reported to have led the villagers to flee the area,” she said.
The Save the Children aid group also called for an “immediate investigation” into the killings.
“This incident is a grave reminder that children bear the brunt of conflict and insecurity in Burkina Faso,” said Benoit Delsarte, Save the Children’s director in Burkina Faso.
“The perpetrators of these crimes against children must be held to account and brought to justice. Impunity for violations of children’s rights feed into the narrative that these crimes are acceptable,” he added in a statement.
The country is battling a jihadist insurgency that spilled over from neighboring Mali in 2015 and has left more than 17,000 civilians and soldiers dead and displaced two million people.
Burkina Faso is ruled by a transitional government put in place after a September 2022 coup.
“Our office in Burkina Faso is continuing to look into what happened but is at this stage unable to identify the perpetrators,” UN spokeswoman Throssell said.
She pointed out that it was “difficult to access the area for security reasons and talk to witnesses and survivors,” stressing the need for a probe to determine who was behind the killings.
“The perpetrators responsible must be brought to justice, in fair and transparent trials, and reparations must be provided to victims,” she added.

Topics: Burkina Faso UN mass killings

US ignores Israeli ‘war crimes’ for domestic politics: ex-official

US ignores Israeli ‘war crimes’ for domestic politics: ex-official
AFP
  • “Criticism of Israel is often seen as a third rail in American politics, particularly in Congress,” Paul said
AFP

WASHINGTON: Domestic policy concerns are leading US officials willfully to ignore Israeli “war crimes” — and to stifle dissent over arming the country — a former senior State Department staffer who quit in protest told AFP Wednesday.
Josh Paul caused a stir in Washington when he resigned last month, one of the more high profile protests at US policy from within the State Department.
In an interview, he said that while many officials are disturbed by the actions of the Israeli military as it responds to Hamas’s October 7 surprise attack, they turn a blind eye to rules governing arms transfers, which demand consideration of whether US weapons will be used to violate international law.
As the former director of congressional and public affairs at the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Paul helped oversee arms transfers to US allies like Israel for 11 years.
“It is my opinion that Israel is committing war crimes in its actions in Gaza right now. And it’s not just my opinion. I’ve actually heard from officials across government, including elected officials at a very senior level, who share that opinion but aren’t willing to say it in public,” he said.
Yet the United States keeps supplying weapons “where it was clear — and as we have seen — that they were going to be used to kill so many civilians,” he said.
“Criticism of Israel is often seen as a third rail in American politics, particularly in Congress,” Paul said. “And this is a deterrent to US officials to come out and say in public what they believe in private.”
Current fighting between Israel and Hamas, which governs the besieged Gaza Strip, was sparked by the bloody October attack by Hamas fighters on Israeli soil, in which they killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.
The Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory, followed by an ongoing ground invasion, has killed more than 11,500 people, also mostly civilians, health officials in the Hamas-run territory have said.
As international outrage at the toll of Israel’s response has mounted — prompting allegations by observers that both sides have committed war crimes — Washington has stood steadfast behind its key Middle Eastern ally.
That includes bolstering the weapons pipeline to Israel’s military.
In the past, there has been internal State Department debate on transferring US arms to countries with checkered human rights records, including certain Israeli military units, Paul said. But no longer.
“There was no space for any discussion or debate around this concern, as there had been in every other issue I’ve been involved in previously in the bureau,” he said. “We were just being told to move arms as quickly as we could.”
The rules restricting arms transfers are loose, Paul said, leaving space for policymakers, in a “willful” manner, “to simply not decide” whether the Israeli military has violated human rights in Gaza.
Protests and acrimonious debates have flared across the country over the ongoing war, especially on US college campuses, and both anti-Semitic and Islamophobic crimes have increased, according to the Justice Department.
Paul said the levels of division within the US government — including elected officials — are comparable to the tension ahead of the country’s 2003 invasion of Iraq.
But he cautioned that stepping down wasn’t an option for most government employees, who can’t risk losing their health care or salaries.
“There is the risk of it being a career killer if you resign on this particular issue.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli war crimes Josh Paul

Canada police disperse Palestinian protest at restaurant where Trudeau dined

Canada police disperse Palestinian protest at restaurant where Trudeau dined
Reuters
  • “Police assisted in controlling and dispersing the crowd, while the Prime Minister was escorted out of the restaurant”
Reuters

Nearly 100 police were summoned to deal with 250 pro-Palestinian protesters who surrounded a Vancouver restaurant where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.
Trudeau is under pressure from Palestinian supporters to push for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
“Vancouver police deployed nearly 100 officers Tuesday night to disperse a protest outside a Chinatown restaurant where the Prime Minister was dining,” the force said in a statement.
“Police assisted in controlling and dispersing the crowd, while the Prime Minister was escorted out of the restaurant.”
A 27-year-old man was arrested for punching a female officer in the face, police said.
“Yesterday evening the Prime Minister was approached by demonstrators in Vancouver,” spokesman Mohammad Hussain said by email but declined to comment further.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trudeau said the “killing of women, of children, of babies” in Gaza must end, in his sharpest criticism of Israel since war against Hamas broke out over a month ago.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing Trudeau in a social media post, said “the forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.”

Topics: Justin Trudeau Canada pro-Palestinian protests

More than 50 UK Labour lawmakers defy leader to back Gaza ceasefire

More than 50 UK Labour lawmakers defy leader to back Gaza ceasefire
Reuters
  • Nearly a third of Labour’s 198 lawmakers backed the amendment
Reuters

LONDON: British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer was under pressure on Wednesday after 56 of his lawmakers, including several of his policy team, voted with another opposition party to demand the government call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The so-called amendment — a proposed addition to the government’s legislative agenda for the next year — to call for a ceasefire in the violence did not pass and so will not become law. But the backing of so many Labour lawmakers showed the levels of disquiet in the party over the Middle East conflict.
Nearly a third of Labour’s 198 lawmakers backed the amendment introduced by the Scottish National Party which said: “(We) call on the government to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate cease-fire.”
Starmer, like Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the United States and the European Union, has called for “humanitarian pauses” to help aid reach Gaza rather than a cease-fire which, they say, would allow Hamas to regroup after its attack on Oct. 7.
Eight members of Starmer’s ‘shadow’ ministerial team left their roles in order to defy the party position.
“On this occasion I must vote with my constituents, my head and my heart,” Jess Phillips, who resigned from her policy role to vote for a cease-fire, said in a letter to Starmer posted on the social media platform X.
“I can see no route where the current military action does anything but put at risk the hope of peace and security for anyone in the region now and in the future.”
It was a blow to Starmer, who is keen to present his party as united, disciplined and ready for power before a national election expected next year which Labour is on target to win, according to opinion polls.
“I regret that some colleagues felt unable to support the position tonight. But I wanted to be clear about where I stood, and where I will stand,” Starmer said after the vote.
Several lawmakers in Britain’s parliament have been pressing Starmer and Sunak to call for a ceasefire to end Israel’s siege of Gaza, where more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of war over a month ago.
A large protest by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign outside parliament demanding lawmakers back a ceasefire took place while the vote was going on.
Starmer had put forward a rival amendment, toughening the party’s position to say humanitarian pauses “must be longer to deliver humanitarian assistance ... a necessary step to an enduring cessation of fighting as soon as possible.”
That amendment was backed by 183 lawmakers, with 290 voting against it.

Topics: War on Gaza

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after violent protests

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after violent protests
AFP
AFP

ASHULIA: Bangladesh garment factories reopened Wednesday as hundreds of thousands of workers returned to key manufacturing hubs after days of violent protests demanding a near-tripling of the minimum wage.

The South Asian country has been rocked by the worst labor unrest in a decade, with tens of thousands of workers clashing with police for a 23,000 taka ($208) minimum monthly wage, up from the 8,300 taka set by the government five years ago.

Bangladesh’s 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 percent of its $55 billion in annual exports, supplying many of the world’s top brands including Levi’s, Zara and H&M.

But conditions are dire for many of the sector’s 4 million workers who have been hard hit by soaring prices of food, house rents and costs of education and healthcare.

Rights groups have said that many workers are half-starving, and union leaders accused police of instilling a “climate of fear.”

A government-appointed panel raised the sector’s wage last week by 56.25 percent to 12,500 taka, but garment workers have rejected the hike, sparking further protests with at least 70 factories ransacked.

Top union leader Babul Akhter said on Wednesday that while they still rejected the new minimum wage, he urged workers to return to factories.

“We’ve not budged from our demand for 23,000 minimum wage,” Akhter told AFP.

He called on the government to release all arrested workers and drop charges against others.

At least 10,000 unidentified garment workers were charged with violence as part of the recent crackdown, according to authorities.

Police said scores of factories, which were shut down due to the protests at the main trouble spots of Ashulia and Gazipur last week, reopened after the manufacturers held talks with workers over the past two days.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers entered the factories,” Sarwar Alam, the head of Ashulia industrial police unit, told AFP.

“There is no violence. All factories are open.”

Topics: Bangladesh

