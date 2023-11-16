You are here

  • Home
  • Luxury British fragrance label Thameen’s Christopher Chong smells sweet success with new launch  

Luxury British fragrance label Thameen’s Christopher Chong smells sweet success with new launch  

Luxury British fragrance label Thameen’s Christopher Chong smells sweet success with new launch  
Famed perfumer Christopher Chong’s latest offering, Bravi, attempts to bottle the scents of friendship and loyalty in a luxury fragrance available at the newly opened Dubai Mall outlet of British label Thameen. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrsug

Updated 12 sec ago
Karishma Nandkeolyar
Follow

Luxury British fragrance label Thameen’s Christopher Chong smells sweet success with new launch  

Luxury British fragrance label Thameen’s Christopher Chong smells sweet success with new launch  
Updated 12 sec ago
Karishma Nandkeolyar
Follow

DUBAI: Can you imagine what friendship and loyalty would smell like? Famed perfumer Christopher Chong’s latest offering, Bravi, attempts to bottle that scent in a luxury fragrance available at the newly opened Dubai Mall outlet of British label Thameen.  

The Brand and Artistic Director for Thameen London says the idea for the perfume came one night as the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 eased. 

“I am a true opera lover. So, when (opera houses) opened up, I decided that I am going to book a box of seats (for a) production (my friend was performing in) and I wanted to bring my other friends to support. One of my friends was the perfumer Bruno Jovanovic. And I said to Bruno during the interval, ‘It (would be) amazing if we can create a perfume that gives the scent of elegance,  of going out with our friends and celebrating friendship and loyalty.’ He said it would be difficult, but he would work on it.”  

The fragrance, explains Chong, opens up with citrus bergamot and orange flower, then has notes of ginger and tuberose wrapped in saffron. Then comes gourmand,  a walnut milk accord, honey and white tobacco. 

The label was founded in 2013 by the Saudi entrepreneur Basel Binjabr — “thameen” translates to “precious.”  

“I see Thameen’s collections, the sovereign collection and the treasure collections, (as) my adoptive babies. So, in the past, I think (Thameen) was more traditional. They were a bit more classic. They are excellent creations. But then by me joining Thameen, it’s obviously  my responsibility to put my artistry, my trademark into Thameen and to create something that's fresh for the market. 

“The plan has always been able to rejuvenate itself, to remain fresh for the customers,” he said.   




Thameen at Dubai Mall. (Supplied)

Thameen, explains Chong, has always been a celebration of British culture and heritage. “To me, it has always been a celebration of British heritage and culture since it was founded in 2013. What I'm doing is basically polishing off some of the edges and modernizing a bit by taking it a step further by focusing on the story of British heritage, highbrow and lowbrow cultures, mainstream cultures with very artistic elements in it as well,” he said. 

Chong has been part of the perfume industry for more than 15 years.   

“I came into this profession by chance — I belong to a very cliché saying, that we always end up doing but we never plan in life.  And I have done many perfumes for another brand  in the past. And so now I can say that I am not a rookie anymore. I have a lot of experience working with perfumers, but going back to the core of what I am,  I am a storyteller.  I take my storytelling and I translate that to the process of how I create a perfume. The story comes before the perfume for me.” 

He also believes he is uniquely suited to take Thameen forward.  

“Thameen is an Arabic word meaning precious, and it represents that there are lots of foreign-born British people, citizens, who are not represented.  We want to basically represent that part of British culture. For example, I am British, but I am Chinese. Also, I am one of the best candidates to analyse British culture from that perspective. I think that is one of the key elements, how I'm going to take Thameen forward is to be much more inclusive of different cultures around the world.” 

Topics: Thameen Christopher Chong

Emirates Lit Fest director Ahlam Bolooki opens up on empowering Arab authors  

Emirates Lit Fest director Ahlam Bolooki opens up on empowering Arab authors  
Updated 16 November 2023
SHAHEERA ANWAR
Follow

Emirates Lit Fest director Ahlam Bolooki opens up on empowering Arab authors  

Emirates Lit Fest director Ahlam Bolooki opens up on empowering Arab authors  
  • The upcoming edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is set to host authors from around the world in Dubai in from Jan. 31-Feb. 6, including heavyweights Anthony Horowitz and Cecelia Ahern 
  • Ahlam Bolooki spoke to Arab News about her desire to empower Arab authors and invite international audiences to consume Arab literature  
Updated 16 November 2023
SHAHEERA ANWAR

DUBAI: In a region with a rich history of storytelling, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is known for its intellectual exploration. For the past 15 years, this cultural extravaganza has been celebrated annually as a movement dedicated to kindling a love for literature, embracing diverse voices, and igniting cross-cultural exchanges. At the helm of this transformative journey is Ahlam Bolooki, the festival director and CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation who was appointed in 2023. 

Arab News caught up with Bolooki to discuss her initiatives and her commitment to amplifying the voices of Arab authors. 

Bolooki touched on how Emirati audiences now rank among the top nationalities purchasing tickets for the event, according to organizers. “It's amazing to see the shift in encouraging our community to engage with writers and speakers from around the world,” she shared.  

This transformation has also seeped into education. Bolooki added: “We have seen many students whose lives have been changed by the ELF and have gone on to pursue careers related to literature, such as journalism or the arts. Some of these students have even published their own books, inspiring the next generation of writers and readers.” 

Similarly, promoting Arab authors within the Middle East's literary landscape stands as a core tenet for Bolooki and the Emirates Literature Foundation. Ahlam emphasised the rich heritage of storytelling in the Arab world and pointed out that while Arabic classics like "1001 Nights" have captivated readers worldwide for centuries, contemporary Arabic literature remains underrepresented.  

The Kateb Maktub initiative, started in 2020, aims to help Arab authors. Bolooki explained: “One of the biggest challenges the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature faced for its first 15 years was the lack of information available on Arab authors." She noted that this scarcity of resources hindered not only the festival's pursuits but also the global understanding of Arab literature. This realisation gave birth to Kateb Maktub with a mission to substantially increase the presence of Arab author pages on Wikipedia, both in Arabic and English. The ultimate aim? To offer Arabic literature the attention and recognition it richly deserves.  

Since its inception, Kateb Maktub has augmented the number of Wikipedia pages dedicated to Arab authors by over 500 percent, according to Bolooki.  

Bolooki’s commitment to the cause is further evident through initiatives like the ELF Seddiqi Writer's Fellowship, an extensive program designed to nurture Arab writers in both Arabic and English. She commented: “The fellowship offers aspiring fiction writers the opportunity to elevate the level of their craft, understand what global audiences are looking for, and work with renowned names in the publishing world.”  

Addressing the challenges that Arab and regional authors face in achieving global recognition, she highlighted the need for improved distribution and translation efforts. “The lack of distribution is a significant issue within the publishing industry,” she noted. “Piracy is another problem in the Arab world. Due to the absence of clear laws around it, books are illegally provided online or in less privileged areas where access to books is limited.” Yet, she stood as a beacon of inspiration, urging aspiring writers to persevere, embrace opportunities, and embrace the transformative power of literature. 

Bolooki’s vision extends beyond the horizon, rooted in forging partnerships and collaborations that catalyse the transformation of the literary landscape.  

Topics: Emirates Literature Festival Ahlam Bolooki

Alfonso Femia talks sustainable architecture at Riyadh’s Italian Design Day

Alfonso Femia talks sustainable architecture at Riyadh’s Italian Design Day
Updated 16 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Follow

Alfonso Femia talks sustainable architecture at Riyadh’s Italian Design Day

Alfonso Femia talks sustainable architecture at Riyadh’s Italian Design Day
  • During his first trip to the Kingdom, architect says ‘respect and generosity’ in design remains paramount
Updated 16 November 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: In a packed ballroom inside Riyadh’s Al-Faisaliah Center, Italian architect Alfonso Femia presented a lecture on the importance of sustainability in present-day architecture.

It was the architect’s first trip to the Kingdom. In the presence of numerous Saudi stakeholders in the field of architecture, he highlighted the crucial role that sustainable architecture and design practices play not only in the structures that we live and work in, and their relation and impact on the environment, but also as a way to bring people together to uphold the values of giving and respect for one another.

“As it is today the case in Italy, it is essential to approach sustainability as a cultural strategy and as our core commitment toward future generations,” Femia told Arab News.

It was Italian architect Alfonso Femia's first visit to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

“With Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of this approach by adopting environmentally friendly criteria for its construction projects, as well as by adopting sustainability as an overarching concept for the future. I believe that in architecture, sustainability can no longer be solely interpreted as a technological tool for safeguarding the environment. In its broader sense, sustainability also implies a primary responsibility and, ultimately, the concept of respect and generosity.”

Femia is an architect, designer and urban planner that has worked in Italy and around the world since 1995. He is the founder, CEO, and president of Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia (formerly 5+1AA) with bases in Genoa, Milan, and Paris. Included among the multitude of projects he and his firm have worked on in Italy are the new headquarters of Vimar in Marostica; the Dallara Academy in Parma; the new headquarters of the BNL BNP Paribas Group in Rome and The Corner in Milan. In France, his firm has worked on the docks of Marseille, numerous social housing structures and residences, offices and public buildings. The recipient of numerous accolades, in 2022 the Museo of Novecento in Florence dedicated a solo exhibition to Femia titled “Architecture and Generosity” — a theme he adheres to greatly throughout his work.

A key issue today, he told Arab News, is “to find the balance between ‘technological sustainability,’ climate change and a place of identity.

“Sustainability must be interpreted as the creation of the conditions for a welcoming habitat for future generations,” he said. “With regard to the architectural vision for Saudi Arabia, the focus on both its cultural and natural richness can significantly enhance all the country’s unique and wonderful features.”

In the presence of numerous Saudi stakeholders in the field of architecture, he highlighted the crucial role that sustainable architecture and design practices play. (Supplied)

Femia said that Saudi Arabia is already developing some of the most innovative projects in the world. “The creation of high-profile tourist destinations and urban communities on a large scale — such as NEOM, Oxagon and Trojena — are but a few of the many incredible projects underway,” he told Arab News. “From my point of view, the issue of cultural identity is crucial in this phase of incredible expansion and development. Environmental sustainability is a necessary starting point, but it is equally fundamental to highlight all the local geographical and historical characteristics.”

The architect said that he was impressed by the Kingdom’s work to enhance and champion its heritage, architecture and traditional communities.

“This is fundamental to ensure the coexistence between the past and the present,” he added, noting the examples of the historic center of Jeddah, Al-Balad, characterized by its unique architecture juxtaposed with Saudi’s new urban model that can be reinterpreted within a contemporary design perspective — an example of models proposed under Vision 2030.

“Inspiring original and local architecture can also be seen in the colors and distinctive design of the At-Turaif UNESCO site in Riyadh, with the smooth and curved walls of its ancient structure made in mud bricks,” he said. “The overall development of the surrounding Diriyah is now under construction in harmony with the old and fascinating At-Turaif historical assets. Ultimately, awareness and understanding of local knowledge must be the basis for all development and expansion projects, and I see that this approach is concretely applied in Saudi Arabia.”

“Tomorrow is the yesterday of the future,” said Femia during his presentation.

The phrase was evocative of the Kingdom’s present moment of great change.

Femia noted his desire to work more closely with the Kingdom.

“Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia pursues an intense research activity in parallel to the professional projects that are developed in each atelier,” he told Arab News. “We work, amongst others, on environmental issues, on climate change in the Mediterranean and on school architecture. Environmental and urban development issues involve all stakeholders, decision-makers and end users.

“That is why we work with different professionals, such as architects, journalists, writers, engineers and public administrators, as this helps us to understand the trends and points of connection between architectural design, and other contexts and issues.

Femia said that the Mediterranean area and its role as an extraordinary point of reference for all of Europe, the Middle East and Africa is one of the topics he and his team are exploring.

“In 2022 I launched an international event — La Biennale dello Stretto — focusing on the Mediterranean,” he added. “I would be honored to welcome participants from Saudi Arabia to the second edition that will be held in 2024.”

Topics: Alfonso Femia Saudi Arabia Italy architecture

Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto pledges to ‘share our stories’ ahead of first North American tour

Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto pledges to ‘share our stories’ ahead of first North American tour
Updated 16 November 2023
William Mullally
Follow

Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto pledges to ‘share our stories’ ahead of first North American tour

Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto pledges to ‘share our stories’ ahead of first North American tour
  • The Moroccan hip-hop superstar has had a stellar year, but, he tells Arab News, there’s a lot more to come 
Updated 16 November 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: In 2023, the Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto (real name Taha Fahssi) may have cemented himself as the most popular musical figure in the Arab world. On the world’s largest streaming service Spotify, the iconoclastic superstar is averaging a staggering 2.5 million monthly listeners — more than Nancy Ajram, Amr Diab or Mohamed Ramadan — a surefire sign that the region’s cultural scene is truly embracing Arabic hip-hop. But the genre’s defining artist — along with Egyptian rapper Wegz — is already aiming even higher. With his first North American tour just weeks away, and a new album coming soon, the 27-year-old star is ready to bring a style he helped innovate to the world stage.   

“I’ll be honest with you, growing up, I never thought any of this was possible,” Fahssi tells Arab News. “I never thought I would be able to make a living at this level, let alone perform on stage at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. But once I started to put my all into this, it all started to feel inevitable. 

“It’s also not lost on me that this is happening at a time when the entire world is resonating with the joy and the pain of our region. People are rallying behind Palestine at a moment of deep injustice, just as they rallied behind Morocco at the World Cup last year when they defied all expectations,” he continues. “It feels like God is watching all of us, and there’s nothing we can do more than share our stories and raise our flags as high as they’ll go.”  

There was one moment in the life of Fahssi — born in Casablanca in 1996 — that changed everything. Ironically, it was also the moment he lost everything. It was 2016, and the then-20-year-old had not yet decided what to do with his life, often fleetingly inspired by different interests that he’d never followed through. He’d long been drawn to music and dance, and had flirted with the idea of becoming a rapper, but even privately it seemed like nothing but another one of his temporary dreams.  

“Around that time, I’d started telling myself that I was finally going to get a proper job — a normal job in a call center or something. I was sure I was just going to stick with society’s plan, the normal path for an ordinary life. And then a funny thing happened. My house burned down,” says Fahssi. 

In the weeks before the fire, hip-hop had dominated his focus. He’d been practicing his rhymes, and in the days leading up to the fated event he had bought a number of items for a potential studio at his house so he could start recording what he’d sketched out (“I was only missing a pair of headphones,” he says). With the set up nearly finished, he went home to find that no home remained.  

“I realized, standing there, how quickly everything can disappear. At the end of the day, there’s so much you can’t control — but there’s still a lot you can. So I told myself I’m going to live this life exactly as I want it and, at that moment, I wanted to do rap music. When God wants me back, I’ll go, but until then I’m going to give this my soul. As long as I’m alive, I’m going to do this my own way,” says Fahssi. 

“Thank God I listened to myself for the first time in my life. And good thing it was also the first time I had a good idea, you know?” he continues with a laugh.  

His family was not as receptive as he’d hoped, though. They wanted him to go back to school, to continue on with the ordinary life that he’d been touting just days before, unaware that he was newly determined to accomplish much more than any of them could have imagined. He made a deal with them: “Give me one year, and If I mess it up, I’m going to do whatever you want me to do,” he recalls. He knew already that day would never come.  

“A part of me knew what I was going to say in my rhymes since I was in fourth grade, but I had a lot of work to do. After the incident, I prepared myself deeply for six months, practicing and working at it tirelessly. And then the very day that I told myself I was ready, I went straight into the booth to record, and dropped my first single directly after,” Fahssi says. “And you know what? It put me straight on the map. Straight. Within nine months of starting, I had my first hit. Everything came together super-quick.”  

If there’s one thing that the rapper attributes his near-instant success to, it’s honesty. His music resonates, he believes, because he channels both his culture and himself as authentically as possible. Outside of music, he often bites his tongue and shies away from conflict, but when he’s rapping as ElGrandeToto, he lets his innermost thoughts out in a way that connects with audiences across the region, and now the world.  

“My art represents not only myself, but all the people like me,” he says. “In some ways that’s a mindset, in other ways that’s a shared journey. But it’s also about being able to reveal the things that are hard to say. Sometimes you’re just not doing well, and I’ll communicate that rather than try to cater to something contrived. 

“I suppose the difference between me as a rapper and me as a person (is that) in my music, I don’t have any filters, or any boundaries. I’ll say what I truly think rather than be polite as I would as myself. I’m a caring person, but I’m a freaking stupid artist, you know? I’m a crazy artist,” he continues. “But it works.”  

As proud as he is of his own success, what excites him most is the voices that are rising in the scene around him. A movement cannot be made of just one or two, after all. He’s bowled over by the voices he hears coming out across the region, from rapper Afroto in Egypt — who he believes marks the true future of that scene — to A.L.A. and Samara in Tunisia, and rising rapper Haleem from Sudan.  

“I never thought I’d hear something this good coming out of Sudan, but, with all the crises and difficulties, these amazing talents still find a way to emerge. And there are so many others. I’m hearing their songs played in clubs all over Europe, and it makes me so happy. Even if we’re all different nationalities, we’re still the same squad, and have the same goals,” he says. “It makes me so proud, and makes me work even harder. We’re all about to take this to another level.” 

Topics: ElGrandeToto

Review: Michael Fassbender shines as titular hitman in ‘The Killer’  

Review: Michael Fassbender shines as titular hitman in ‘The Killer’  
Updated 16 November 2023
Matt Ross
Follow

Review: Michael Fassbender shines as titular hitman in ‘The Killer’  

Review: Michael Fassbender shines as titular hitman in ‘The Killer’  
  • This atmospheric thriller shows David Fincher has lost none of his touch
Updated 16 November 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: However tempting it may be, it’s never a good idea to judge a movie before you’ve seen it, but when it’s a thriller directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, it’s hard not to make a couple of big assumptions before the opening credits roll.  

And, for the most part, any such assumptions about “The Killer” would be right. This is a tightly constructed, atmospheric, somewhat claustrophobic outing helmed by a director famous for such films. And it is powered by an intensely nuanced performance from a lead known to be one of the most gifted character actors of recent years. 

Put the two together and it’s no surprise that “The Killer” is so efficiently effective, much like its titular assassin (Fassbender). The yoga-loving contract killer is dry and sardonic, prone to introspective mantras and fond of The Smiths. Despite the scarcity of onscreen dialogue, it’s a layered and fascinating character — thanks in no small part to the richness of the source material, Alexis Nolent‘s graphic novel “Le Tueur.” 

When a job goes wrong, the Killer finds himself on the wrong side of a cleanup operation, and embarks on a globe-trotting revenge mission that, far from the glamour of James Bond or the bombastic fireworks of John Wick, relies on thoroughness, attention to detail and conviction of purpose. Fincher wields picture and sound with equally ruthless efficiency, expertly focusing on humdrum minutiae as much as intense set pieces, and showcasing Fassbender’s frightening ability to speak volumes with little more than a fixed stare. 

Foregoing spectacle for gritty worldbuilding would be a bold choice for some directors. But Fincher has the chops to pull it off – and then some. “The Killer” is subtle, understated and intense, as comfortable with the boredom of a day-long stakeout as it is with a bullet-riddled shootout. And the result is one of the most efficient and engaging thrillers of the past decade. 

Topics: Michael Fassbender The Killer

Recipes for Success: Chef Jason Atherton , founder of AlUla’s Maraya Social, offers advice for amateur cooks

Recipes for Success: Chef Jason Atherton , founder of AlUla’s Maraya Social, offers advice for amateur cooks
Updated 16 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
Follow

Recipes for Success: Chef Jason Atherton , founder of AlUla’s Maraya Social, offers advice for amateur cooks

Recipes for Success: Chef Jason Atherton , founder of AlUla’s Maraya Social, offers advice for amateur cooks
  • The British celebrity chef recently opened the doors to the uber exclusive Row on 45 venue in Dubai
Updated 16 November 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: British celebrity chef Jason Atherton, founder-owner of multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, is no stranger to the Middle East. He recently opened his uber-exclusive Row on 45 restaurant at the Grosvenor House in Dubai, having launched City Social there earlier this year. Atherton is one of the most sought-after names in the food industry and calls himself “a total Dubai guy,” having met his wife in the city many years ago.  

Given his love for the region, it’s no surprise that the chef also has an establishment in Saudi Arabia: Maraya Social in AlUla.   

“It was in the middle of COVID, and we got asked by the Royal Commission of AlUla if we would like to put a restaurant in the middle of the desert on top of a mirrored building. And you go, ‘Well, sometimes in life, you just got to take a gamble.’ There was no point doing market research because there were no restaurants around there. So we took a gamble on whether anybody would even turn up in the middle of the desert. And they do! It’s amazing. It’s so busy. It’s crazy,” Atherton told Arab News.  

Here, Atherton discusses tardy guests, his love of a Sunday roast, and his top tip for amateur chefs.  

When you started out what was the most common mistake you made?  

Rushing around too much trying to look busy. It’s a big mistake most young chefs make. Rather than being calm, calculated and efficient, young chefs tend to run around like a lunatic. A bit like a three-year-old boy — way too much energy and not knowing what to do with it.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?  

One thing I’ve learned — and I’m 52 now — is that, no matter what discipline you’re taking up, when you’re starting out, keep it simple and stick to the basics. So, learn your disciplines properly, like pastry and sauce making. Everyone thinks that, if they scroll (through recipes and tutorials) for an hour, they’re going to be the next big sensation. But no one’s going to make you an amazing chef overnight, unfortunately. It just doesn’t happen.   

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?  

It’s more about the quality of the ingredients. So, if you’re in the supermarket, don’t just say, ‘OK, I need tomatoes,’ and pick the ones on the top. You need to really touch the tomato. When you press it at the bottom, has it got a little bit of give? Can you actually start to smell the fruit? The skin should move just a tiny bit, and if it doesn’t, then it’s not right.   

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? Or are you able to relax and enjoy it?   

I have a very simple philosophy when I go out for dinner: I choose a restaurant based on the style of food I want to eat that particular evening and if I don’t enjoy it, I don’t go back. If I enjoy it, it goes on my list. And, you know, if I really enjoy it, then I take inspiration from it and make a few notes, take a few pictures. But I don’t critique it. It’s not for me to critique. I just think you’ll live a miserable existence if you go around judging yourself against everybody else.  

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?  

I’ve taught the children to make pasta, so we’ve always got pasta drying out or lying around somewhere. My four-year-old is going through a big pasta stage at the moment, so I tend to cook a lot of it at home.  

What customer behavior most annoys you?  

I find it really unreasonable when they’re late and then demand the service is quick. I had a private room of guests come in the other night for a business dinner and the lady was probably one of the rudest people I’ve come across for a long time. She was very rude to the staff. I just think it’s totally unnecessary. I mean, we’re all human beings. If you want the service to be quick, just say and we’ll do our best. But if you’ve turned up an hour-and-a-half late in the middle of the busiest part of the night… Also, there’s other people in the world just as important as you — you’re a business person, doesn’t mean you’ve cured cancer or you’re a brain surgeon. So, chill out, right?  

What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?   

I like cooking a Sunday roast and taking my time. No rush. I remember my mum making Sunday roast when I was a young kid and she’d have, like, 20 pans on the go, you know? I’ve brought it down to two roasting tins and mashed potatoes on the side, because I like mashed potatoes. I get two hot pans on the stove, sear my meat, stick that in the oven, get a little bit of a browning going on, stick my roast potatoes around it. Then I get the other pan hot, add garlic, thyme, rosemary, chop all of my vegetables in and make sure that they’re pretty much all the same size, stick ’em in the oven, I’m done. Just waiting for the meat to be cooked. While it’s resting, I take the tray out, put it back on the stove. Put in a little bit of vinegar, take all the sediment off the bottom, pour in the Oxo cubes — yes, I do Oxo cubes, scrape all the sediment off again, pass it, reduce it, and I’m done. I like that process. I’m not under pressure from a customer who’s wondering where their food is, I’m just happily cooking along and then the kids really enjoy Sunday lunch.  

What are you like in the kitchen as a head chef?  

The hardest thing as a leader is making sure that when you’re trying to teach somebody a better way of doing something just to make the product better, they can take it as feedback. Some people are really good at that, some people are not — some people have their defense mechanisms go up. So, you’ve got to understand how to break that barrier down. Over the years, I’ve got pretty good at it. I always explain that it’s for the greater good. And, at the same time, I always say that even a young chef who’s only been cooking for two years can teach me things, because they’ve been around the kitchens, right? 

Topics: Jason Atherton Maraya Social City Social Row on 45

Latest updates

Bangladesh welcomes historic consensus on OIC-spo
Bangladesh welcomes historic consensus on OIC-spo
Petromin Corp. launches first EV maintenance center in the Kingdom  
Petromin Corp. launches first EV maintenance center in the Kingdom  
Saudi Arabia’s crude production rose to 8.98m bpd in September: JODI data
Saudi Arabia’s crude production rose to 8.98m bpd in September: JODI data
Russia sentences exiled Navalny ally to eight years
Russia sentences exiled Navalny ally to eight years
At least one killed, two hurt in Russian shelling in Kherson region
At least one killed, two hurt in Russian shelling in Kherson region

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.