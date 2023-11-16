You are here

What We Are Reading Today: 'Talking with Serial Killers'

date 2023-11-16
Updated 19 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Talking with Serial Killers’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Talking with Serial Killers’
Updated 19 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
“Talking with Serial Killers,” by criminologist Christopher Berry-Dee, delves into the author’s interactions and interviews with some of the world’s most notorious murderers.

Berry-Dee has spent years corresponding with and visiting convicted serial killers, with the aim of gaining insights into their psychology and motivations.

In his book, first published in 2003, he shares his experiences and conversations with several high-profile murderers, including Dennis Rader — known as the BTK killer — Arthur Shawcross, and Joel Rifkin.

It provides a dark and in-depth perspective into their minds, exploring childhoods, early warning signs, and the factors that led them to become serial killers.

Berry-Dee highlights the motivations, desires, and disturbing fantasies — at times in graphic detail — that drove their crimes, but he does not revere them. His probe into the dark side of human behavior is carried out responsibly and with sensitivity. 

Berry-Dee began corresponding with the likes of Genesee River killer Shawcross and the so-called Happy Face murderer Keith Hunter Jesperson in the 1990s for his first book “Talking with Serial Killers,” and he has since authored several other books on the subject.

He has appeared in several television documentaries related to true crime, sharing his expertise and insights into the minds of serial killers.

And he has been a consultant and contributor to programs such as “Britain’s Most Evil Killers,” and “Born to Kill?”
 

What We Are Reading Today: Life Laid Bare
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Costa Rica

What We Are Reading Today: Life Laid Bare

What We Are Reading Today: Life Laid Bare
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Life Laid Bare

What We Are Reading Today: Life Laid Bare
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Jean Hatzfeld
Translated by: Linda Coverdal

In the late 1990s, French author and journalist Jean Hatzfeld made several journeys into the hilly, marshy region of the Bugesera, one of the areas most devastated by the Rwandan genocide of April 1994, where an average of five out of six Tutsis were hacked to death with machetes and spears by their Hutu neighbors and militiamen. 

In the villages of Nyamata and Ntarama, Hatzfeld interviewed 14 survivors of the genocide, from orphan teenage farmers to the local social worker. 

 

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Costa Rica
What We Are Reading Today: 'See You at the Top'

Emirates Lit Fest director Ahlam Bolooki opens up on empowering Arab authors  

Emirates Lit Fest director Ahlam Bolooki opens up on empowering Arab authors  
Updated 16 November 2023
SHAHEERA ANWAR
Emirates Lit Fest director Ahlam Bolooki opens up on empowering Arab authors  

Emirates Lit Fest director Ahlam Bolooki opens up on empowering Arab authors  
  • The upcoming edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is set to host authors from around the world in Dubai in from Jan. 31-Feb. 6, including heavyweights Anthony Horowitz and Cecelia Ahern 
  • Ahlam Bolooki spoke to Arab News about her desire to empower Arab authors and invite international audiences to consume Arab literature  
Updated 16 November 2023
SHAHEERA ANWAR

DUBAI: In a region with a rich history of storytelling, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is known for its intellectual exploration. For the past 15 years, this cultural extravaganza has been celebrated annually as a movement dedicated to kindling a love for literature, embracing diverse voices, and igniting cross-cultural exchanges. At the helm of this transformative journey is Ahlam Bolooki, the festival director and CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation who was appointed in 2023. 

Arab News caught up with Bolooki to discuss her initiatives and her commitment to amplifying the voices of Arab authors. 

Bolooki touched on how Emirati audiences now rank among the top nationalities purchasing tickets for the event, according to organizers. “It's amazing to see the shift in encouraging our community to engage with writers and speakers from around the world,” she shared.  

This transformation has also seeped into education. Bolooki added: “We have seen many students whose lives have been changed by the ELF and have gone on to pursue careers related to literature, such as journalism or the arts. Some of these students have even published their own books, inspiring the next generation of writers and readers.” 

Similarly, promoting Arab authors within the Middle East's literary landscape stands as a core tenet for Bolooki and the Emirates Literature Foundation. Ahlam emphasised the rich heritage of storytelling in the Arab world and pointed out that while Arabic classics like "1001 Nights" have captivated readers worldwide for centuries, contemporary Arabic literature remains underrepresented.  

The Kateb Maktub initiative, started in 2020, aims to help Arab authors. Bolooki explained: “One of the biggest challenges the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature faced for its first 15 years was the lack of information available on Arab authors." She noted that this scarcity of resources hindered not only the festival's pursuits but also the global understanding of Arab literature. This realisation gave birth to Kateb Maktub with a mission to substantially increase the presence of Arab author pages on Wikipedia, both in Arabic and English. The ultimate aim? To offer Arabic literature the attention and recognition it richly deserves.  

Since its inception, Kateb Maktub has augmented the number of Wikipedia pages dedicated to Arab authors by over 500 percent, according to Bolooki.  

Bolooki’s commitment to the cause is further evident through initiatives like the ELF Seddiqi Writer's Fellowship, an extensive program designed to nurture Arab writers in both Arabic and English. She commented: “The fellowship offers aspiring fiction writers the opportunity to elevate the level of their craft, understand what global audiences are looking for, and work with renowned names in the publishing world.”  

Addressing the challenges that Arab and regional authors face in achieving global recognition, she highlighted the need for improved distribution and translation efforts. “The lack of distribution is a significant issue within the publishing industry,” she noted. “Piracy is another problem in the Arab world. Due to the absence of clear laws around it, books are illegally provided online or in less privileged areas where access to books is limited.” Yet, she stood as a beacon of inspiration, urging aspiring writers to persevere, embrace opportunities, and embrace the transformative power of literature. 

Bolooki’s vision extends beyond the horizon, rooted in forging partnerships and collaborations that catalyse the transformation of the literary landscape.  

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Costa Rica

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Costa Rica
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Costa Rica

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Costa Rica
Updated 15 November 2023
Arab News

Authors: Dale Dyer & Steve N. G. Howell  

Costa Rica is among the most popular birding destinations in the world, with a breathtaking diversity of neotropical birdlife and stunningly beautiful habitats ranging from shady mangrove swamps to mist-enshrouded mountaintops and verdant rainforest.

“Birds of Costa Rica” is the essential illustrated pocket guide to this biologically rich country.

It covers all regularly occurring bird species found in the region and features facing-page plates and text that make field identification easy.

What We Are Reading Today: 'See You at the Top'
What We Are Reading Today: 'The Career Arts' by Ben Wildavsky

What We Are Reading Today: ‘See You at the Top’

What We Are Reading Today: 'See You at the Top'
Updated 15 November 2023
Haifa Alshammari
What We Are Reading Today: ‘See You at the Top’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘See You at the Top’
Updated 15 November 2023
Haifa Alshammari

“See You at the Top,” written by Zig Ziglar, is a timeless classic in the field of personal development. It was published in 1975 to inspire and motivate people to aim for success and achieve their goals.

Ziglar, an author, motivational speaker, and salesperson, presents a practical guide for personal growth, emphasizing the importance of setting clear goals, as well as adopting a positive mindset, and eventually developing the necessary skills to overcome obstacles and reach success.

Through his storytelling, Ziglar provides valuable life lessons and encourages readers to take action to achieve their dreams. The book is divided into several sections, with each focusing on different aspects of personal and professional development.

The author also discusses subjects such as self-esteem, motivation, goal-setting, communication, and building healthy relationships, and provides realistic methods, exercises, and steps that readers can implement in their daily lives to bring about positive change.

One of the book’s strong points is its emphasis on adopting a positive mindset. Ziglar believes that success starts with the way we think and the attitude we adopt. He encourages readers to develop a sense of self-worth, too. With this mindset, he suggests, people can discover their full potential and achieve results.

The book also serves as a reminder that success is no accident. Instead, the author argues, it is the result of deliberate actions, discipline, and persistence.

However, some readers may find examples in “See You at the Top” a bit dated. Cultural and societal references also may not resonate as strongly with a younger audience. Still, the main principles and messages are powerful and can be applied by anyone seeking personal growth and success.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Career Arts’ by Ben Wildavsky
What We Are Reading Today: Soft Matter

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Career Arts’ by Ben Wildavsky

What We Are Reading Today: 'The Career Arts' by Ben Wildavsky
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Career Arts’ by Ben Wildavsky

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Career Arts’ by Ben Wildavsky
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

Young people coming out of high school today can expect to hold many jobs over the course of their lives, which is why they need a range of essential skills.

“The Career Arts” provides a corrective to the widespread and misleading notion that there is a direct trade-off between going to college and acquiring practical job skills.

Ben Wildavsky cuts through the noise and anxiety surrounding this issue to offer sensible, clear-eyed guidance for anyone who is making decisions about education and career preparation with a view to getting ahead in the workforce.

What We Are Reading Today: Soft Matter
What We Are Reading Today: Data Science for Neuroimaging

