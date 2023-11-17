You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
Afghan villagers look at a translator embedded with NATO troops in this September 24, 2012 photo. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzyyc

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
  • ‘No one can come in, and no one can leave the base,’ says one refugee
  • Ministry of Defence spokesperson: ‘We are working closely across government to support their resettlement’
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Afghan refugees who were relocated to the UK from Pakistan have been “dumped” in military bases across the country, The Independent reported on Friday.

Charity chiefs and military officials say the move is a betrayal of Afghans who served alongside British and Western forces during the campaign against the Taliban.

About 3,000 Afghans with ties to Britain’s military are set to be relocated to the UK from Pakistan.

They had fled their homes to neighboring Pakistan following the Taliban takeover, and as fears mounted over the potential for revenge attacks against Afghans who worked with Western forces.

But since some of the refugees arrived in Britain, hundreds of Afghan veterans have been “dumped” and “segregated from their new community” inside military barracks across the UK, said Steve Smith, CEO of charity Care4Calais.

Behind barbed wire fences at sites in Loughborough, Gloucestershire, Blackpool and Staffordshire, the “betrayed” veterans are being held back from “starting their new lives,” he added.

Smith warned that the government had “let down Afghans who served alongside UK forces in Afghanistan.”

One refugee living in a military base told The Independent that he had struggled to access medical help, turning to a charity volunteer to work out how to contact the authorities for antibiotics.

He added: “There is no way to leave. No one can come in, and no one can leave the base. We’ve not been told anything about how long we’re going to be here; they just put us here for an unknown period of time. There’s nothing to do here. We are just staring at the walls right now.”

Some of the Afghan arrivals have been rehoused in military homes — the goal of the relocation plan, dubbed Operation Lazurite — but many remain in barracks and are unable to leave. Some have been told they must endure a six-week wait before being given permanent homes.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing the best possible care for eligible Afghan families upon arrival to the UK, which includes access to a 24-hour support network, deployed Medical Liaison Officers and interpreters. We are working closely across government to support their resettlement.”

Topics: Afghanistan UK

Related

Afghan translators fleeing the Taliban land in Britain
World
Afghan translators fleeing the Taliban land in Britain
English language ‘bureaucracy’ stopping Afghan women from traveling to UK 
World
English language ‘bureaucracy’ stopping Afghan women from traveling to UK 

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide
Updated 17 November 2023
Follow

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide

‘Time to scream’: Indonesian doctors urge global action to prevent Gaza genocide
  • Israeli strikes have killed 202 medics and paramedics in Gaza
  • Indonesians appeal to health workers across the world to not be silent
Updated 17 November 2023
Natalia Laskowska

DUBAI: Indonesian doctors on Friday called on medics across the world to stand up for health workers in Gaza in the wake of Israeli strikes on hospitals in the besieged Palestinian territory.

More than 1,000 participants, most of whom represented medical groups across Indonesia, joined a virtual forum “Time to Scream to the World: Stop Genocide” hosted by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee.

MER-C is an Indonesian NGO that funds the Indonesia Hospital in northern Gaza, one of the few facilities still holding the line to save lives despite the daily bombardment that started on Oct. 7 in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Israeli airstrikes on civilians have since killed more than 11,470 people, and wounded tens of thousands more. Two-thirds of the dead are women and children.

Among the dead are doctors, paramedics and nurses, who for the past three weeks have been increasingly targeted — alongside their relatives — despite being protected by the Geneva Convention.

“We are praying for all the victims, and especially the 202 medics and paramedics killed while serving humanity. We salute the health workers at the Indonesia Hospital, at Al-Shifa Hospital and others, who are still there risking everything as Israel will not spare their lives,” MER-C chairman Dr. Sarbini Murad said while addressing the forum.

“We appeal to all health workers in Indonesia and across the world to not be silent as they watch the cruelties committed by Israel against medics and paramedics.”

In an open letter, the Indonesian associations of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and midwives said that 22 hospitals and 49 health centers in Gaza have ceased operations due to Israeli attacks, which are in violation of the first Geneva Convention of Aug. 12, 1949 and the additional protocols of 1977.

“(We) urge the UN, the international health community and organizations to take concrete and immediate steps to stop Israeli attacks on medical facilities and personnel in Gaza and restore as quickly as possible medical services that have been stopped,” the letter read. 

“(We) request the (Indonesian) government to engage in firm diplomacy on the international stage to pressure Israel to cease its aggression in Gaza, Palestine.”

Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestinians, who were among the first to recognize the Indonesian independence from Dutch colonial rule in 1945.

Many Indonesians, as well as their government, see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Indonesia

Related

Indonesia, Malaysia urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza during ASEAN defense meet
World
Indonesia, Malaysia urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza during ASEAN defense meet
Indonesian president urges Biden to help end Gaza ‘atrocities’
World
Indonesian president urges Biden to help end Gaza ‘atrocities’

Five countries seek ICC investigation into Gaza war

Five countries seek ICC investigation into Gaza war
Updated 12 min 26 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Five countries seek ICC investigation into Gaza war

Five countries seek ICC investigation into Gaza war
  • ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti had sought an investigation of “the situation in the state of Palestine“
  • Khan said his team had collected a “significant volume” of evidence on “relevant incidents” in the war
Updated 12 min 26 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: Five countries, including South Africa and Bangladesh, on Friday called for an International Criminal Court investigation into the Israel-Hamas war that has left thousands of people dead, its chief prosecutor said.
Amid international concern over the growing toll, the demand was made as families of some of the Israelis taken hostage by Hamas in their October 7 attacks that unleashed the war also sought ICC action.
ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti — all ICC members — had sought an investigation of “the situation in the state of Palestine.”
Khan said in a statement that an investigation into events in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank started in March 2021 now “extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on October, 2023.”
Khan, who recently went to the main crossing point between Gaza and Egypt, said his team had collected a “significant volume” of evidence on “relevant incidents” in the war.
He appealed for more evidence to be submitted and added: “I will also continue my efforts to visit the state of Palestine and Israel in order to meet with survivors, hear from civil society organizations and engage with relevant national counterparts.”
“I call upon all relevant actors to provide full cooperation with my office,” Khan added — though Israel is not an ICC member.
South Africa’s foreign ministry said it was urging fellow ICC members to join the referral seeking an investigation.
“South Africa remains committed to ending impunity for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and it is hoped that the situation in Palestine will be prioritized by the ICC in order to deliver justice to the victims of these grave crimes,” it said.
Israel says that 239 people from several countries were seized by the Palestinian militant group when its fighters staged the October 7 attacks in which some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, died.
The hostage plight has become a major issue in Israel as it has pursued an air and ground campaign which the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says has left 12,000 dead.
Just as lawyers for the families of some of the Gaza Palestinian dead have sought ICC action, families for the hostages demanded that Khan issue warrants for Hamas leaders.
“The inquiry is advancing,” Francois Zimeray, a lawyer for nine of the families, told AFP after the meeting.
He said he submitted a dossier on behalf of some of the families who want warrants issued for war crimes and genocide.
Any person or group can make a request to the ICC but it is not obliged to take up a case.
Legal experts have told AFP that Hamas and Israel could face war crimes charges over the conflict.
The ICC inquiry started in 2021 was into alleged war crimes by Israeli forces, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.
Even though Israel is not an ICC state party, Zimeray said: “We have Israelis who trust the court, the sincerity of the prosecutor and the professionalism of his team.
“That contributes to showing them that the court is capable of bringing justice for the crimes they have suffered, that their family has suffered,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel war crimes International Criminal Court

Related

UN experts warn time is running out to prevent genocide in Gaza
Middle-East
UN experts warn time is running out to prevent genocide in Gaza
Israeli hostage families near Jerusalem in march of solidarity and protest
Middle-East
Israeli hostage families near Jerusalem in march of solidarity and protest

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks
Updated 17 November 2023
Follow

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks

Sri Lankan mosques hold prayers for Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks
  • Sri Lankans have been holding events on a daily basis to show solidarity with Palestinians
  • Sri Lankan parliamentarians call on UN secretary-general to stop Israel’s war on Gaza
Updated 17 November 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Colombo: Mosques across Sri Lanka on Friday dedicated prayers to the thousands of Palestinian civilians killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

More than 11,470 Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded since the deadly onslaught began on Oct. 7. Two-thirds of the dead are women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The UN humanitarian affairs office estimates that around 2,700 people — including 1,500 minors — are missing. They are believed to be buried in the ruins of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombs.

“We organized special prayers today, with the recitation of qunut in sympathy with the Palestinian brethren who are dying daily with their little ones,” Basheer Latheef, chief trustee of the Wekanda Mosque in Colombo, told Arab News. Qunut is the supplication traditionally recited at times of calamity.

“The prayers were conducted at all mosques ... Our sincere appeal to mankind is to stop this war,” Latheef added.

Social activist Shiraj Yoonus, who also took part in the prayers, said it was the least he could do.

“The volume of destruction we see, the lives lost, the limbs lost, the injured children, pregnant women ... they have been massacred indiscriminately,” he told Arab News. “If I see this (now), then how will the Day of Judgment be?”

Since the beginning of the deadly bombardment, people in predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka have been taking to the streets almost every day to take part in interfaith rallies to demonstrate their solidarity with Palestinians.

Friday’s prayers were also followed by rallies.

Sri Lankan parliamentarians have also shown their support; more than 150 MPs sent an open letter to the UN secretary-general this week demanding swift action to stop Israel’s war on Gaza as well as the oppression of the people of Palestine.

“We are determined to continue this protest until the Israelis stop their brutality,” said Dr. Mohamed Illyas, a former legislator who took part in a rally in front of the Wekanda Mosque. “We will take this message to the head of our country to make our voice heard in all international forums.”

Topics: War on Gaza Sri Lanka

Related

Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia sends ambulances to Egypt to ferry injured Palestinians from Gaza
2.2 million need food assistance as Gaza Strip risks ‘sliding into hunger hell,’ says WFP
Middle-East
2.2 million need food assistance as Gaza Strip risks ‘sliding into hunger hell,’ says WFP

Australian whistleblower pleads guilty over Afghan war crimes leak

Australian whistleblower pleads guilty over Afghan war crimes leak
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Australian whistleblower pleads guilty over Afghan war crimes leak

Australian whistleblower pleads guilty over Afghan war crimes leak
  • David McBride denied jury trial after actions ruled to have endangered national security
  • Public inquiry found 39 Afghans were unlawfully killed by Australian forces
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

London: An Australian whistleblower whose information led to the exposure of war crimes in Afghanistan has pleaded guilty in court to leaking classified information, the BBC reported on Friday.

Documents provided by David McBride to national broadcaster ABC led to the airing of “The Afghan Files,” which alleged that Australia’s Special Forces had committed war crimes.

An inquiry found that 39 Afghans had been unlawfully killed by Australian forces during the conflict.

McBride, who was due to face trial next week, changed his plea after a legal ruling undermined his planned defense.

The former military lawyer said he had a “moral duty” to release the information to the media after authorities ignored his complaints in private.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing and unlawfully sharing secret military information. He was arrested in 2019 in a federal police raid.

McBride had planned to appeal to Australia’s safeguards for whistleblowers in his defense, but his case was undermined after his actions were ruled an endangerment to national security.

He then argued that he had a duty to leak the documents in the public interest. But a judge rejected the argument and McBride’s right to trial by jury, leading to him entering a guilty plea.

Rex Patrick, a former senator and founder of the Whistleblower Justice Fund, said the guilty plea demonstrated a weakness in Australia’s protection for whistleblowers. “This is a dark day for democracy in Australia,” he added.

Kieran Pender, a senior lawyer at the Human Rights Law Centre, said: “There is no public interest in prosecuting whistleblowers, and certainly no public interest in sending them to jail.”

McBride is set to face sentencing in early 2024.

Topics: Afghanistan Australia

Related

Deal worth $27m to give new impetus to Saudi-Australian business ties
Business & Economy
Deal worth $27m to give new impetus to Saudi-Australian business ties
Update Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set up World Cup final with India
Sport
Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set up World Cup final with India

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes southern Philippines
  • No tsunami threat was issued after the quake struck off Sarangani province on the main southern island of Mindanao
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

MANILA: A strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, sending people fleeing buildings and causing part of a ceiling inside a shopping mall to collapse.
No tsunami threat was issued after the quake struck off Sarangani province on the main southern island of Mindanao at a depth of 78 kilometers at 0814 GMT, the USGS said in a statement.
There were no immediate reports of casualties but the quake was felt across a wide area of the mountainous island.
“I think it was the strongest earthquake I’ve ever experienced,” Keeshia Leyran, 27, told AFP from Davao City, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the epicenter, where she was attending a conference.
“People around me were panicking and running to go outside. There are hundreds of people here at the event, so I was more scared of a stampede happening to be honest.”
A photo shared on Facebook and verified by AFP showed a collapsed ceiling inside a shopping mall in General Santos City, less than 100 kilometers from the epicenter.
About 30 students at a high school in the city were treated for breathing difficulties due to panic following the quake, said Adrian Imbong, an emergency medical services worker.
Sarangani municipality police officer Captain Giecarrjune Villarin said the quake was “really strong.”
He and his colleagues fled their building on the island, which is about 30 kilometers southeast of where the quake struck.
“We saw people run out of a nearby gym where they had been playing basketball,” he said.
“We have not received any reports of damage or casualties.”
Raquel Balaba, 58, was with her grandchildren at a primary school in General Santos City when they felt the ground move.
“We were in an open field but the earthquake was so strong that the children got really scared and started crying,” Balaba said.
“I got really dizzy so I’m trying to take a rest now. But thank God no one here got hurt.”
Some schools in Jose Abad Santos municipality in Davao Occidental province reported cracks in their buildings, said Jason Sioco, a member of the local disaster agency.
But he said there had been no reports of injuries or “substantial damage.”
“Power and telephone signals were cut off for a while but electricity is back on,” he said.
Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Update Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Philippines’ Mindanao island
World
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Philippines’ Mindanao island
Strong quake knocks out power, sends residents fleeing homes in southern Philippines
World
Strong quake knocks out power, sends residents fleeing homes in southern Philippines

Latest updates

Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
Afghan veterans living in UK military barracks have been ‘let down’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’
Photo/Supplied
Mideast conflict could force gaze of financial institutions away from global economic challenges
Mideast conflict could force gaze of financial institutions away from global economic challenges
Saudi Arabia’s Aramco set to complete major FIFA sponsorship deal: Reports
Saudi Arabia’s Aramco set to complete major FIFA sponsorship deal: Reports
Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Trinidad and Tobago PM
Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs meets Trinidad and Tobago PM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.