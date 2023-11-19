Ex-Fatah leader says US complicit in ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians in Gaza

LONDON: Ex-Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan has condemned the US as complicit in the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians in Gaza during an interview with Hadley Gamble for TIME magazine.
He also blamed the White House and the administration of President Joe Biden for a failure to demand a ceasefire and said history would judge the US as having escalated the conflict.
“(Biden) is a participant in the war, he gave (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu the license to kill children,” he said.
“Today, he and his secretary of state gave permission to Netanyahu to storm Al-Shifa Hospital as it was a headquarter. What headquarter?
“They think that Hamas is like the Central Command of the US Army, that they have a leadership and are sitting under a hospital. It was the US that gave the green light to this crime,” he added.
In a clip released on X by Gamble on Sunday, Dahlan also accused Secretary of State Antony Blinken of turning the war in Gaza into a religious conflict.
“When we see the US secretary of state standing up to say ‘I came here, not as the American secretary of state, but as a Jew,’ are you calling for (Osama) bin Laden and his likes to stand up and say, ‘We are with the Muslims’ and turn this conflict from a national conflict to a religious one?”
He continued: “Do Americans like this? No. The US administration is a full partner in this crime.”
Dahlan said leaders in European countries, including France and the UK, were also partners “in varying degrees” for not acting against Israeli actions in Gaza.
In the full interview, the former Fatah leader, who was ousted in the 2006 elections in Gaza, told Gamble that Israel’s extensive bombardment was breeding the next generation of Palestinian militants. He said its actions in Gaza were potentially condemning Israeli citizens to long-lasting insecurity.
Speaking about Israeli military figures “boasting” about victories over buildings and taking revenge against Palestinian civilians, he asked: “If Israel, a stable country, is considering revenge, what do you expect from children now in Al-Shifa Hospital when they grow up?”
When Dahlan was asked by Gamble if he condemned Hamas for the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, he said Palestinians were not “warmongers” and that they would defend themselves “bravely” to the end.
“We are not the ones calling for killing others, but if others come to kill us, we have the right to defend ourselves,” he said.
Dahlan said any successful peace between Israel and Arab neighbors was wholly reliant on a satisfactory resolution to the plight of Palestinians.
“No peace can succeed with any Arab country without Palestinian rights. This is the result of Oct. 7 and earlier. We understood that, but others were not interested in it,” he said.
“I believe if Israel makes peace with the whole world and does not make peace with the Palestinian people, it will not have security … It will not achieve stability. It will not obtain it.
“They will not find the Palestinian people giving in to their will. Rather, we will enter a continuous cycle of resistance that has no end,” he added.
Frankly Speaking: How big is Gaza's humanitarian crisis?
UNRWA director of communications demands immediate ceasefire to allow unimpeded aid agency operations
Juliette Touma says not even UN facilities and hospitals spared by Israeli military as it tightens grip on enclave
Describing level and volume of destruction as “just huge,” she insists “it is time for this war to come to an end”
DUBAI: A UN relief official mourning the loss of over 100 colleagues is demanding an immediate ceasefire to relieve Gaza from its five weeks of “hell,” warning that “no place is safe” as Israel tightens its siege of the impoverished Palestinian enclave.
Juliette Touma, director of communications at the UN Relief and Works Agency, also says that Israeli restrictions on the flow of fuel have become its latest “weapon of war” impeding the aid agency’s capacity to operate.
“It is unacceptable for a UN agency the size of ours, or any humanitarian agency, to be begging for fuel,” she said on the Arab News current-affairs show “Frankly Speaking,” adding: “This is unacceptable, in fact, unbelievable, because we need fuel for humanitarian purposes, and we’ve not had fuel for the past five weeks.”
Recently, UNRWA announced that it would be forced to stop its life-saving work at Gaza because it no longer has access to fuel. This means for the first time in 75 years, the largest aid agency operating out of Gaza is no longer able to cater to the 780,000 Palestinians that it has been offering shelter to.
On Wednesday Israel permitted 24,000 liters of diesel to cross into Gaza from Egypt but with the provisos that the fuel should neither be used in hospitals nor to service UN aid trucks operating in Gaza.
“What happened recently with this very tiny shipment of fuel, will only allow us to bring in the supplies. And then what do we do? We just sit there and look at the supplies? We need to distribute them,” she said.
“For that, we need fuel, and we need it urgently, not only for UNRWA, but for other humanitarian organizations working on the ground in Gaza. If not, then people will die.”
Fuel shortages are also hitting communications services. Palestinian telecommunication company Paltel gave warning on Wednesday that with its generators running dry, it had just a few days left before it too would be forced to stop operations. And, before coming on air, Touma received word of “another total (communications) blackout,” the fourth since the war began.
“The issue of telecommunications is extremely severe,” said Touma. “Blackouts mean we lose contact with our colleagues on the ground. People inside Gaza lose contact with each other. They will not be able to call ambulances. The ambulances cannot reach them because there is no fuel. And they feel further and further isolated and abandoned and cut off from each other and from the rest of the world.”
In an effort to improve the situation on the ground, the White House recently announced that it had negotiated a daily four-hour pause in the fighting, apparently to ease the flow of aid. But according to Touma, it simply is not enough, as she stressed what was “really, really, really needed” is a ceasefire.
“It has been five weeks of hell for people in Gaza,” she said. “It’s time for a ceasefire. It’s time for the siege to be lifted. It’s time for supplies to go in on a regular basis. It’s time. It’s overdue. For the sake of our humanity and whatever is left of our humanity, there has to be a ceasefire. There has to be.”
So far, those calls for a ceasefire have fallen on deaf ears. In fact, continuing with its purported efforts to rout Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces have stepped up attacks on critical Gazan infrastructure, with a series of strikes against its largest medical facility Al-Shifa Hospital, followed by IDF forces storming the hospital grounds. This despite the prohibition of attacks on hospitals under the rules of armed conflict.
Condemning such a flagrant violation of international law, Touma said alongside its usual duties, Al-Shifa Hospital was sheltering tens of thousands of people at the time of the IDF assault. Even before the raid, she said that efforts to properly source the hospital had been hobbled, with UNWRA only having reached it three weeks into the conflict.
“We only had a breakthrough a couple of weeks ago with the World Health Organization, where we finally were allowed to get to Al-Shifa and deliver much-needed medical supplies and emergency medicines,” Touma said. “But that was it. In more than a month, this is what we were allowed to do. Medical facilities, hospitals included, are protected by international law, and they should be protected at all times, including during conflict.”
Asked if she or her colleagues or associates had seen any evidence that Hamas is using Al-Shifa Hospital as a base, Touma declined to comment, saying: “I do not have the information and … we are not military experts.”
Compounding Touma’s anger are the personal losses she and the wider UNWRA team have suffered. Among the more than 11,500 killed so far killed in the conflict are 103 of her colleagues, marking it as the deadliest for the UN in its 78-year history. Each day, she added, another member of the team seems to die, with those updates the “most horrific” that she receives.
“When that list comes in, my heart starts pounding, really, because it’s the most dreadful news to know that yet another colleague was killed under really, really horrific circumstances,” said Touma. “Many of those colleagues of ours were killed with their families. We have whole families being wiped out in different parts of the Gaza Strip since this started. So, it is really horrific.”
Indeed, this week saw UN flags around the world lowered to half-mast in memory of those lost. In Gaza, however, the decision was made to keep the flag flying as a sign of how dedicated UNWRA was to the mission its colleagues sacrificed their lives for.
“It is our dedication to the communities who came to take shelter and protection under the very same UN flag. And it’s an honor to them,” Touma told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking.”
“It’s a show of commitment that UNRWA is there to help to the (highest) degree possible, knowing how many challenges we are facing day in, day out. (But) we are not able to do the very minimum we’re supposed to do for the people who came to seek shelter with us.”
Failing to provide shelter, though, is very much in keeping with Israel’s perceived disregard for the laws of war, with UN agencies also being hit by IDF munitions. Last week alone, the Israeli navy hit an UNWRA guest house, which sleeps its staff, in Rafah three times. Leaving Israel’s claim that southern Gaza offered safe haven for displaced Palestinians in tatters.
“Nowhere is safe. Nowhere is safe in Gaza, not the north, not the middle areas, not the southern areas,” Touma said. “There’s this myth going around that the south is safer. That’s not true. One third of our colleagues who were killed, they were killed in the middle areas and in the southern areas.
“Of the facilities, the UNRWA facilities that were impacted and damaged during the war, more than 70 percent were not in the north. They were in the south. They were in the middle areas. So, nowhere is safe and no place has been spared. Not even UN facilities, not even hospitals.”
Amid all this, Touma’s team are somehow expected to work. Noting its increasing mental and emotional toll, she said that everyone at UNWRA is “shell-shocked at what is happening,” pointing to both the volume and speed of the level of destruction occurring in Gaza.
“It’s beyond belief and it’s unprecedented,” continued Touma. “And the exodus that we have seen over the past few days, this river of people, people moving from the north of Gaza, including Gaza City, toward other areas, the middle and the south, this exodus for many, many people meant either reliving the trauma of 1948 or living through the traumas and the war of 1948 that their parents, their ancestors lived through.”
Yet there is also a third group. Survivors of 1948 who were never forced to leave. This group is now facing up to the barbarity of being displaced and “forced to leave their homes.” In Touma’s view, it is important to highlight the trauma.
It is a fact that there is a tendency to “undermine” the impact of trauma on survivors of conflict, she said, but it is “something that will accompany people for years to come.”
Asked whether UNWRA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini was right to urge the Arab League to push for a ceasefire — and whether Israel was willing to listen —Touma’s response was unequivocal.
“We need to knock on every door and leave no stone unturned, and continue with the advocacy, continue with the efforts so that we are reaching a ceasefire,” she said.
“This is what is very much needed at the moment. So, all efforts need to be exerted to reach that. It is time for a ceasefire in Gaza. It has got to come to an end. The level of destruction and the volume of destruction is just huge. It is time for this war to come to an end.”
Police investigation reveals Hamas had not planned to attack music festival: Israeli report
Probe of Supernova event also found Israel’s forces opened fire on militants, wounding others
DUBAI: Hamas militants who attacked a music festival in Israel on Oct. 7 probably did not know in advance about the event and decided to target it on the spot, according to the first police investigation into the incident.
The police report, obtained this week by Israel’s Channel 12, said that Hamas had originally intended to attack nearby Kibbutz Re’im, as well as other villages near the Gaza border.
The police probe, which involved interrogations of captured Hamas members, revealed that the group had not planned to target the event and discovered all about the music festival with drones and from the air as they parachuted into Israel.
And while police found maps of target locations on the bodies of killed Hamas members, none was of the festival site.
Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which also reported on the police investigation on Saturday, said that the probe showed that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire on Hamas gunmen, but wounded Israelis at the festival.
Israel says Houthis seize ship in Red Sea, no Israelis among owners or crew
Houthis, an ally of Tehran, have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel
outhi leader said his forces would make further attacks on Israel and they could target Israeli ships
JERUSALEM: Israel said on Sunday that Yemen’s Houthis had seized a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, describing the incident as an “Iranian act of terrorism” with consequences for international maritime security.
The Houthis, an ally of Tehran, have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants it has been battling in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7.
Last week, the Houthi leader said his forces would make further attacks on Israel and they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on Sunday.
“This is another Iranian act of terrorism that represents an escalation in Iran’s belligerence against the citizens of the free world, with concomitant international ramifications vis-a-vis the security of global shipping routes.”
The statement added that the vessel had a crew of 25 members from Ukraine, Bulgaria, the Philippines, and Mexico, with no Israelis among them.
The Israeli military said in an earlier statement the ship seizure took place in the Red Sea.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II urges international community to push for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
King Abdullah stressed that global powers should force Israel to comply with international law to protect civilians
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed her rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians
AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah urged the international community on Sunday to push for an immediate ceasefire to avert a humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel’s “ugly war” on Gaza.
His remarks came during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss urgent measures addressing the escalating violence in Gaza.
King Abdullah stressed that global powers should force Israel to comply with international law to protect civilians and ensure an uninterrupted flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.
Expressing deep concerns, the king criticized Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, warning of the potential for a broader regional crisis.
He underscored the necessity of halting hostilities for regional stability and reiterated the call for a political resolution to the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the role of the EU in achieving a two-state solution.
Von der Leyen reaffirmed her rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians and stressed the need to preserve the historical and legal status in Jerusalem. She also condemned settler violence in the West Bank.
She praised Jordan’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, recognizing the military field hospital’s crucial role in aiding civilians.
Commending King Abdullah’s political initiatives, she underscored the importance of achieving peace through a two-state solution.
Pro-Iranian Iraq militia labels US sanctions ‘ridiculous’
Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman Abu Ali Al-Askari said attacks by “the Islamic resistance in Iraq” were part of a “strategy of attrition,” dismissing sanctions as ineffectual
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s powerful pro-Iranian armed group Kataeb Hezbollah has denounced as “ridiculous” sanctions unveiled this week by the United States over recent attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria.
American forces deployed in those two countries have been attacked more than 55 times since mid-October, according to the Pentagon, coinciding with US ally Israel’s war on Hamas militants in Gaza.
In a statement released late Saturday on Telegram, Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman Abu Ali Al-Askari said attacks by “the Islamic resistance in Iraq” were part of a “strategy of attrition,” dismissing sanctions as ineffectual.
“The inclusion of certain brothers in the so-called ‘American sanctions list’ is ridiculous,” Askari argued, saying “such actions will not dissuade our courageous fighters.”
The US Treasury said on Friday it had sanctioned six individuals affiliated with Kataeb Hezbollah as well as the leader of another pro-Iranian group in Iraq which Washington said was also involved in attacks against US troops.
In its statement, the Treasury said Kataeb Hezbollah was trained, funded and supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and “is behind a spate of recent attacks against the United States and partners in Iraq and Syria following the horrific attacks by Hamas against Israel.”
Attacks on southern Israel launched on October 7 by the Iran-backed Palestinian group killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
A relentless air, land and naval assault Israel launched in response has killed upwards of 12,000 people in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas government.
Attacks on US forces in the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war have caused minor injuries to dozens of troops, according to the Pentagon.
Most were rocket or drone attacks claimed by a group called “the Islamic resistance in Iraq.”
“The calculated strikes of the Islamic resistance in Iraq... are part of a strategy of attrition of the enemy, deciding the level of escalation of operations, trajectory and timing,” said the Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman.
The group was designated a “terrorist organization” by the US State Department in 2009.
The United States has about 2,500 soldiers in Iraq and another 900 in Syria, deployed as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Daesh group.