War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Indonesia sends second aid shipment to Gaza, pledges continued support for Palestine

Indonesia sends second aid shipment to Gaza, pledges continued support for Palestine
Indonesian President Joko Widodo oversees the dispatching of aid for Gaza in Jakarta. (Supplied)
Updated 20 November 2023
Indonesia sends second aid shipment to Gaza, pledges continued support for Palestine

Indonesia sends second aid shipment to Gaza, pledges continued support for Palestine
  • Indonesian humanitarian assistance came from both government, people
  • Indonesia’s president, FM have been advocating for Palestine in various exchanges abroad
Updated 20 November 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo pledged continued support for Palestine on Monday as he sent off the second consignment of Indonesian humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

Widodo oversaw the dispatching of aid from the Halim Perdanakusuma military airport in Jakarta, alongside his cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

“I reiterate once again that Indonesia will continue to support the struggle of the Palestinian people,” Widodo said in a press conference.

Two military aircraft will carry the second batch of assistance, comprising 21 tons of medicine, food, hygiene kit, blankets, mattresses, and medical equipment for hospitals. Indonesia’s first consignment of humanitarian aid was dispatched on Nov. 4.

Widodo noted that aid items were selected “based on the needs of the people in Gaza” and had come from the government and the people.

“Besides humanitarian assistance, Indonesia will also give continued political support for Palestine,” he said. “The Indonesian foreign minister will also be visiting several countries to rally support to end the atrocities in Gaza, to implement a ceasefire as soon as possible, and for humanitarian aid to be allowed through to help our brothers in Gaza.”

Widodo and his foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, have in the past month actively advocated for Palestine in their international engagements, including during the president’s meeting with US President Joe Biden last week, where he urged Washington to “do more” to end the atrocities in Gaza.

Marsudi was in Beijing on Monday with a delegation of Arab and Muslim ministers, including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. They are on the first leg of a tour to meet officials representing each of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to push for an end to the hostilities in the devastated Palestinian enclave.

At least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its daily bombardment of the already besieged enclave on Oct. 7, in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

Two-thirds of the dead are women and children, according to the UN, while Palestinian health authorities estimate that thousands of people are still buried underneath the ruins of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombs.

Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with its government seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

“I am very glad to see that our country is supporting and facilitating humanitarian aid (for Gaza),” Indonesian actress Shireen Sungkar told reporters. “Now we pray that our efforts will arrive there safely just like the first aid shipment that they have thankfully received.”

Fadil Jaidi, another Indonesian public figure, was thankful to his fellow Indonesians for contributing to the cause.

“May this be of help to our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia

Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

British citizens in Gaza criticize government over repatriation rule

British citizens in Gaza criticize government over repatriation rule
  • NHS surgeon’s family ‘shocked’ when told they would have to split up temporarily
  • ‘They didn’t have a plan,’ Dr. Ahmad Abou-Foul says
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Relatives of British citizens recently evacuated from Gaza, as well as those awaiting repatriation, have criticized the government’s repatriation guidelines.

Ahmad Abou-Foul, a National Health Service surgeon, and members of his family crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Nov. 3. But he said they were shocked when UK immigration officers in Cairo advised those with British passports to return to the UK with their children and once there begin the reunification process for their Palestinian spouses.

“They were asking us to split a four-month-old from his mother, and a one-year-old and two-year-old,” he told The Guardian.

“We were shocked. Probably they didn’t have a plan. This is what we felt.”

Abou-Foul paid £16,000 ($20,000) for visas for three adults and two children. The family was given no guidance or information about fee waivers and told to arrange their return at their own expense, he said.

In some repatriation cases, individuals have had their visa fees waived, The Guardian reported.

After weeks of Israeli bombardment that has killed more than 12,000 civilians, the family asked why their evacuation had been treated differently to those escaping from Sudan, Ukraine and Afghanistan. Abou-Foul said the family was told that each situation was different.

The Rafah crossing first opened on Nov. 1 to allow foreign nationals and the seriously injured to leave. In the following days, more than half of the British nationals in Gaza had escaped to Egypt.

According to The Guardian, British nationals and their dependents are provided with transport to Cairo and two nights’ accommodation.

While flights home are not paid for, nationals can apply for loans in exchange for the temporary exchange of their passports.

“It’s not easy to afford the cost of the four tickets,” said a British national in Cairo, who asked to remain anonymous.

“I can’t think how I am going to pay back the loan while my medical center is closed, maybe damaged, and we left everything in Gaza.”

For six weeks, the family moved from northern Gaza to Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of people have been forcibly displaced by the Israeli attacks.

The family extended their stay in Egypt after evacuating from Gaza last week while waiting for a visa to be processed for a family member who does not have a British passport.

“Our client and her British family, who were living in Gaza, have fled a war zone where they have survived desperate conditions and witnessed unspeakable violence,” Tessa Gregory, a human rights team partner with Leigh Day, said.

“In these circumstances, the British government should be doing everything within its power to get the family back to the UK as quickly as possible so they can start to rebuild their lives.

“We hope the Foreign Office will now reconsider its policy and cover the costs of flights for this family.”

A government spokesperson told The Guardian: “The safety of British nationals remains a top priority.

“We are working at pace to support British families who have crossed the border into Egypt, making sure any dependents who need a visa can apply for one and that appropriate checks are carried out in a timely manner.”

Topics: War on Gaza

FM Marsudi urges world to pressure Israel after attack on Gaza's Indonesian Hospital

FM Marsudi urges world to pressure Israel after attack on Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital
Updated 20 November 2023
Follow

FM Marsudi urges world to pressure Israel after attack on Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital

FM Marsudi urges world to pressure Israel after attack on Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital
  • At least 12 people reportedly killed in assault on medical facility
  • Incident is ‘clear violation of international humanitarian laws,’ Indonesian FM says
Updated 20 November 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi urged the world to pressure Israel to “stop its atrocities” in the Gaza Strip on Monday, as she condemned attacks on the enclave’s Indonesian Hospital.

Israeli forces commenced an operation against the facility on Sunday night, killing at least a dozen people, including civilians. The latest attack comes after Israeli troops besieged Gaza’s largest medical center, Al-Shifa Hospital, for several days.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza that has killed a number of civilians. The attack was a clear violation of international humanitarian laws,” Marsudi said in a video statement.

“All countries, especially those that have close relations with Israel, must use all their influence and capabilities to urge Israel to stop its atrocities.”

She said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry has been trying to reach the three Indonesian volunteers at the hospital, who remain missing as of Monday evening.

The volunteers previously refused the government’s offer to help them evacuate, and opted to stay to provide emergency support. They are part of the Indonesian nongovernmental organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C, which funded the hospital’s construction in 2015.

MER-C said last week that the hospital was no longer able to take in new patients as the facility had run out of medical supplies.

The hospital, located in Beit Lahiya, has been treating hundreds of people and sheltering thousands more since Israel began operations in Gaza after an attack by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israeli forces are believed to have killed at least 13,000 Palestinians, with two-thirds of the dead women and children, according to the UN. Palestinian health authorities estimate that thousands of people are still buried underneath the ruins of buildings destroyed as daily bombardments continue to devastate the enclave.

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia Retno Marsudi

Topics: Philippines

