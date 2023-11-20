GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund

RIYADH: Human resources in Saudi Arabia’s defense industry sector are set to be empowered and developed following the signing of an agreement by the General Authority for Military Industries.

The memorandum of understanding, signed with the Human Resources Development Fund known as HADAF, aims to enhance cooperation to contribute to nationalization, training, and attracting talent to the sector, thereby boosting the industry’s growth.

The collaboration aligns with the fund’s outputs and programs to strengthen the sector’s capabilities and achieve nationalization targets in the Kingdom’s military industries.

According to GAMI, Turki Al-Jawini, director of HADAF, confirmed the fund’s strategic cooperation with the authority to qualify and empower national cadres.

The aim is to support employment in private sector facilities operating in the military industries division.

Additionally, he noted that the fund works to enhance national human capital development to meet labor market needs, improve the alignment between supply and demand, and sustain employment in the private sector.

This aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in human capacity development and the labor market strategy.

“This collaboration seeks to enhance cooperation to contribute to localization, training, and attracting talent to the sector, thereby contributing to the achievement of the main goal of localizing 50 percent of the Kingdom’s spending on military purchases and equipment by 2030,” Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of GAMI said in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Nov. 6, localization in Saudi Arabia’s defense manufacturing industry was boosted after GAMI signed an agreement to help mergers with private firms in the sector.

GAMI reached a deal with the General Authority for Competition, which will also increase the attractiveness of the investment environment, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The authority recently unveiled a series of investment opportunities in the military industries sector, offering ten prospects with applications in both military and civilian domains.

The announcement was a collaborative effort by GAMI, the Invest in Saudi Arabia initiative, and the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, as reported by SPA.