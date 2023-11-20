Philippines in talks with neighbors to craft code on South China Sea 

You are here

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii on Nov. 19, 2023. (Presidential Communications Office)
Updated 43 sec ago
ELLIE ABEN 
  • Philippines, China have been locked in territorial dispute over resource-rich waterway 
  • Tensions between the two have grown in the past year, following a series of confrontations   
MANILA: The Philippines has started negotiating for a separate code of conduct regarding the South China Sea with neighboring countries like Vietnam and Malaysia, its president said on Monday, citing slow progress toward striking a broader regional pact with China.

The Philippines and China have been locked in an ongoing territorial dispute in the resource-rich South China Sea, where other nations also have claims.  

Tensions have been growing in the past year, with Manila and Beijing accusing each other over multiple incidents in the strategic waterway, including a collision between Chinese vessels and a Philippine Coast Guard ship last month.  

Speaking at a livestreamed event in Hawaii, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the situation has become “more dire.” 

The president said: “The increasing tensions in the South China Sea require that we partner with our allies and our friends around the world, so as to be able to come to some kind of a solution and to maintain the peace. 

“We are now in the midst of negotiating our own code of conduct … because we are still waiting for the code of conduct between China and ASEAN, and the progress has been rather slow unfortunately,” he added, referring to efforts by the regional grouping of Southeast Asian nations.  

“We have taken the initiative to approach those other countries around us and with whom we have existing territorial conflict — Vietnam being one, Malaysia being another — to make our own code of code of conduct, and hopefully this will grow further and extend into the other ASEAN countries.” 

ASEAN and China agreed on guidelines to accelerate negotiations for a code of conduct in the South China Sea only in July this year, as discussions have languished for years.  

Marcos’ statement followed his meeting on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco, where the two leaders discussed ways to reduce tensions in the South China Sea.  

Don McLain Gill, an international studies lecturer at De La Salle University in Manila, said Southeast Asian countries have historically been more flexible “to compromise and negotiations between themselves.”  

He told Arab News: “As key Southeast Asian states, they are also concerned about losing the legitimacy of ASEAN if infighting between the bloc continues to exacerbate.” 

Negotiations between Southeast Asian states are therefore likely to be “prioritized and respected,” he added.  

“This is in contrast to negotiations with China, which has been illustrating its expansionist interests in the South China Sea since 2008. China has now militarized the disputed maritime territory to its favor. Therefore, with China being at a clear advantage, it would be difficult to expect equitable and sustainable negotiations from Beijing.” 

Xi, Macron discuss Gaza war in phone call

Xi, Macron discuss Gaza war in phone call
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
Follow

  • Chinese, French leaders ‘believe the top priority is to avoid further deterioration of the situation’
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the Israel-Hamas war in a phone call on Monday, agreeing “to avoid a more serious humanitarian crisis,” Beijing’s state media reported.

“The two heads of state exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and both believe that the top priority is to avoid further deterioration of the situation between Palestine and Israel, especially to avoid a more serious humanitarian crisis,” state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The phone call comes days ahead of a visit to China by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and as a delegation of top diplomats from the Palestinian Authority, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan meet in Beijing for talks aimed at a “de-escalation” of the conflict in Gaza.

According to CCTV, Xi and Macron agreed to “maintain communication on international and regional issues of common concern and contribute to maintaining world peace and stability.”

“The ‘two-state solution’ is the fundamental way to solve the recurrent conflict between Palestine and Israel,” the state broadcaster added.

Macron visited China in April for a three-day state visit, during which he was hosted by Xi in the capital Beijing and met students in the southern city of Guangzhou.

Earlier on Sunday, Macron’s office announced that France was preparing to send a helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza.

The office said that the president told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there were “too many civilian losses” in Gaza.

Macron reminded Netanyahu of the “absolute necessity to distinguish terrorists from the population” and “the importance of achieving an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire.”

Macron also condemned violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank in a conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the French presidency said.

The French leader told Netanyahu about his “great concern over the escalation in violence against Palestinian civilians” in the West Bank and called for calm.

Macron also told Abbas of “the need for the Palestinian Authority and all countries in the region to unequivocally and with the greatest firmness condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7.”

Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 200 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Ramallah.

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirms France’s ‘unwavering’ position on the Israel-Hamas war

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirms France’s ‘unwavering’ position on the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 56 min 6 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

  • “There will never be security for Israel unless there is a political outlet for Palestinian action,” Macron stated
RIYADH: French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France’s support for a two-state solution supporting the “legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people” and “Israel’s right to live in peace” during a press conference in Bern.

During his state visit to Switzerland, Macron was questioned by a journalist on growing concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as France’s position on the situation at Al-Shifa hospital and antisemitism in France.

“There will never be security for Israel unless there is a political outlet for Palestinian action,” Macron stated.

“This is the position which France has always defended, the position that President (Francois) Mitterrand defended at the Knesset in 1982, and the position I have defended in recent years, including when others sometimes changed their position, changed the capital that they recognized for Israel or abandoned the two-state solution. We have never given in to such calls, never.

“I believe that our response is complete, in line with France’s tradition, and is a universalist and humanist position, seeking to defend the stability, security, and a certain way of life in the Middle East region, and which preserves the unity of our country,” he added.

In response to the journalist’s phrasing of the question, the French president called for a balanced position in the conflict.

“France’s position is clear. It is clear because it is rooted in our history, the French tradition of our historical commitment to Israel and to never compromise on Israel’s right to live in peace and security in the region.

“France has also always supported the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and will continue to work towards a two-state solution,” Macron added.

When questioned about France’s stance on the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital, Macron stated: “We condemn all bombardment of civilians in the strongest terms, and particularly civilian infrastructure that must be protected under international law and humanitarian law. Not only buildings but also the people caring for patients there.

“I should recall that dozens of humanitarian personnel have been killed since the beginning of the bombardment, including international civil servants. That is another reason this position is totally legitimate,” Macron said.

According to AFP, hundreds of people fled on foot Saturday after the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of Gaza’s main hospital where more than 2,000 patients, medics, and displaced people were trapped.

On Sunday the Palestinian Red Crescent evacuated 31 premature babies from Al-Shifa Hospital.

Macron said: “We utterly condemn Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel. We fully recognize Israel’s right to defend itself and combat terrorism.

“France does not have double standards. I have also repeated that many times and can say it again today,” he stressed.

“It was because of this that when I traveled to the region, we proposed a peace and security initiative for everyone. Since then, we have had a very clear and comprehensive initiative.”

Macron listed the pillars of the peace and security initiative which include combatting terrorism, supporting humanitarian efforts, and the resumption of political work towards a solution.

“Fighting the financing of Hamas, fighting the financing of neighboring terrorist groups, structuring regional and international work against terrorist groups which can threaten the security of Israel and consequently our own security in the region. And doing so on the basis of existing coalitions”

The second pillar is the humanitarian efforts affirmed by the humanitarian conference on Nov. 9 in Paris, “which brought together many countries and raised &euro;1 billion ($1.093 billion) for the UN agency UNRWA on the ground — some &euro;1.2 million in needs were identified, leading to a call for a humanitarian truce which was to lead to a ceasefire which we supported,” Macron said.

The French president laid out the third pillar of the peace and security initiative, stating: “We want this political work to resume immediately because this is the only way to provide an outlet for the Palestinian issue and which, in a way, will prevent too many citizens from neighboring countries, who support the Palestinian issue, from thinking that since there is no political solution, violence could gain some legitimacy.”

Macron stressed: “Violence has never held any legitimacy, and political channels exist. That is France’s position. It is the same as always. It is true that depending on each situation and audience, the emphasis is placed on different points.”

The French president said that, at his request, the French minister for the Armed Forces is visiting the region, following the visit by the minister for Europe and foreign affairs.

“In light of the crisis, it is important to remain in contact with all governments in the region, to explain our position to them, enhance cooperation and provide them with concrete assistance in all areas.”

Macron said France’s priority today is “to join the call to free all hostages, but naturally, French or binational hostages in particular who are currently being held by Hamas.

“Their release must be unconditional,” he added.

Macron explained that the topic is currently under discussion, which has led to further exchanges with members of the government and the Israeli president, as well as with the emir of Qatar and several other regional leaders.

The president extended his gratitude to “all friendly nations which are assisting with these negotiations, particularly Qatar.”

Macron said that France is “working tirelessly to free our hostages so that they can return to their loved ones.”

During the press conference, the French president was asked about the rise in antisemitic acts in France and his decision to not take part in the march against antisemitism on Nov. 13.

“It is not the role of a president to attend a march,” he said, adding: “The last time one of my predecessors attended a march, it was the day after a terrorist attack, alongside 2 million people and dozens of heads of state and government in the streets of Paris.”

Macron stated that he welcomed the march, however, and supported its call.

“My role is to work to help obtain the release of our hostages, which I have done by calling political leaders who are helping me to do so in Israel and in Qatar, and my role is to continue preserving the unity of the country at this time, and never to foster division.”

Macron reaffirmed France’s position, which was announced on television on Oct. 12 following a rise in the number of antisemitic acts in France after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and subsequent Israeli military activity. He said antisemitism was a forerunner of other forms of hate, and stressed the need for unity to prevent any spillover of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

India’s most populous state bans some Halal-certified products

India’s most populous state bans some Halal-certified products
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

  • Dairy, garments, medicines, bakery, sugar, edible oil and other products labelled ‘Halal-certified’ to be banned from distribution and sale
  • Uttar Pradesh, ruled by Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is India’s largest state
LUCKNOW: Authorities in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh have banned the distribution and sale of Halal-certified products, including dairy, garments and medicines saying it was illegal.

Bakery products, sugar, edible oil and other products which were labelled as ‘Halal-certified’ by the companies manufacturing them would be banned from distribution and sale, a state government notification said on Saturday.

“Halal certification of food products is a parallel system which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items,” the notification said.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the country’s apex body in charge of determining standards for most food products sold in the country and determines the standards food products should meet, the notification said.

Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by firebrand Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is India’s largest and most populous state.

Both Adityanath and his government have been accused by critics of having a divisive agenda against the state’s sizeable Muslim population, which they have consistently denied.

“Religion should not be brought into food. There were many items such as garments, sugar, etc which were being branded as Halal, which is against the law,” state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told Reuters on Monday.

UK reverses decision to deport Egyptian student in need of medical treatment

UK reverses decision to deport Egyptian student in need of medical treatment
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • Being deprived of treatment, which is available in the UK, Mikhaiel’s lifespan is likely to be shortened
LONDON: The UK Home Office has reversed a decision to deport an Egyptian student who suffers from a rare genetic disorder that cannot be treated in Egypt, the Guardian reported on Monday.
Youssef Mikhaiel has Fabry disease, an inherited condition in which enzymes are unable to break down fatty materials known as lipids, allowing them to accumulate in the body and cause damage to the heart, kidneys, and nervous system.
Being deprived of treatment, which is available in the UK, Mikhaiel’s lifespan is likely to be shortened and would cause “intense suffering or death”, according to evidence submitted by doctors.
The 28-year-old, who lives in Glasgow, was scheduled to be deported in June, but the removal was postponed following a court ruling in Edinburgh. He has been granted leave to remain until April 2026, with officials exercising discretion in view of his “exceptional circumstances.”
Mikhaiel told the Guardian that his consultant will now begin the life-extending treatment after initially being reluctant to begin a drug course that could be abruptly stopped if his patient was deported.
“This is an outstanding result and a significant win given the very high legal threshold to stay in the UK on medical grounds,” Mikhaiel’s lawyer, Usman Aslam of Mukhtar & Co solicitors, told the Guardian.
“There was no need to detain someone, and despite us showing medical evidence, they proceeded to try to remove him from the UK,” Aslam added.
The Home Office said: “All applications for leave to remain are carefully considered on their individual merits, on the basis of the evidence provided, and in accordance with the immigration rules. We only return those with no legal right to remain in the UK and will not return anyone to countries where they have been found to be at risk of persecution or serious harm.”
 

British citizens in Gaza criticize government over repatriation rule

British citizens in Gaza criticize government over repatriation rule
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • NHS surgeon’s family ‘shocked’ when told they would have to split up temporarily
  • ‘They didn’t have a plan,’ Dr. Ahmad Abou-Foul says
LONDON: Relatives of British citizens recently evacuated from Gaza, as well as those awaiting repatriation, have criticized the government’s repatriation guidelines.

Ahmad Abou-Foul, a National Health Service surgeon, and members of his family crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Nov. 3. But he said they were shocked when UK immigration officers in Cairo advised those with British passports to return to the UK with their children and once there begin the reunification process for their Palestinian spouses.

“They were asking us to split a four-month-old from his mother, and a one-year-old and two-year-old,” he told The Guardian.

“We were shocked. Probably they didn’t have a plan. This is what we felt.”

Abou-Foul paid £16,000 ($20,000) for visas for three adults and two children. The family was given no guidance or information about fee waivers and told to arrange their return at their own expense, he said.

In some repatriation cases, individuals have had their visa fees waived, The Guardian reported.

After weeks of Israeli bombardment that has killed more than 12,000 civilians, the family asked why their evacuation had been treated differently to those escaping from Sudan, Ukraine and Afghanistan. Abou-Foul said the family was told that each situation was different.

The Rafah crossing first opened on Nov. 1 to allow foreign nationals and the seriously injured to leave. In the following days, more than half of the British nationals in Gaza had escaped to Egypt.

According to The Guardian, British nationals and their dependents are provided with transport to Cairo and two nights’ accommodation.

While flights home are not paid for, nationals can apply for loans in exchange for the temporary exchange of their passports.

“It’s not easy to afford the cost of the four tickets,” said a British national in Cairo, who asked to remain anonymous.

“I can’t think how I am going to pay back the loan while my medical center is closed, maybe damaged, and we left everything in Gaza.”

For six weeks, the family moved from northern Gaza to Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of people have been forcibly displaced by the Israeli attacks.

The family extended their stay in Egypt after evacuating from Gaza last week while waiting for a visa to be processed for a family member who does not have a British passport.

“Our client and her British family, who were living in Gaza, have fled a war zone where they have survived desperate conditions and witnessed unspeakable violence,” Tessa Gregory, a human rights team partner with Leigh Day, said.

“In these circumstances, the British government should be doing everything within its power to get the family back to the UK as quickly as possible so they can start to rebuild their lives.

“We hope the Foreign Office will now reconsider its policy and cover the costs of flights for this family.”

A government spokesperson told The Guardian: “The safety of British nationals remains a top priority.

“We are working at pace to support British families who have crossed the border into Egypt, making sure any dependents who need a visa can apply for one and that appropriate checks are carried out in a timely manner.”

