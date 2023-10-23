You are here

  Philippines labels China as an 'aggressor' fanning tensions in the South China Sea

Philippines labels China as an ‘aggressor’ fanning tensions in the South China Sea

Philippines labels China as an 'aggressor' fanning tensions in the South China Sea
A Chinese militia vessel, top, near Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Cabra as they approach Second Thomas Shoal, locally called Ayungin Shoal, at the disputed South China Sea on Sunday Oct. 22, 2023. (Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Philippines labels China as an ‘aggressor’ fanning tensions in the South China Sea

Philippines labels China as an ‘aggressor’ fanning tensions in the South China Sea
  China's embassy in Manila lodges a complaint with the Philippines over incident
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
MANILA: The Philippines on Monday called China an “aggressor,” accusing it of “increasing tensions” in the South China Sea and causing the collision that damaged one of Manila’s boats during a resupply mission.

No one was harmed when a Chinese coast guard ship and one of Manila’s smaller wooden resupply boats made contact on Sunday, but the incident has drawn international condemnation and expressions of concern from the United States.

“All incidents like this will bolster the case that it’s not the Philippines that’s the aggressor, but the other party, which is China,” Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Teresita Daza told a joint news conference on Monday.

China’s coast guard said on Sunday there had been a “slight collision” between one of its ships and the Philippine boat while the coast guard was “lawfully” blocking the boat from transporting “illegal construction materials.”

It was not the first time that China’s coast guard, backed by its maritime militia boats, have interfered with the Philippines’ resupply mission. On Aug. 5, a Chinese coast guard ship used a water cannon against a resupply boat.

The regular resupply missions are for Philippine troops living aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, a former warship that Manila grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to assert its sovereignty claims.

The shoal, known in Manila as Ayungin and Renai Reef in China, is within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr held a security meeting on Monday to discuss “the latest violation by China” and ordered his country’s coast guard to investigate the incident, which his office said “is being taken seriously at the highest level of government.”

Tensions between China and the Philippines have grown under Marcos, who has complained about Beijing’s aggressive behavior and sought closer ties with traditional ally, the United States.

Maritime confrontations between Manila and Beijing have become a regular feature in the South China Sea, as both countries assert their territorial claims in the highly strategic waters.

The Philippines told China to stop “illegal” and “provocative” actions in the South China Sea, saying it should respect the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which said China’s expansive claims had no legal basis.

One of the images shared by the Philippine coast guard showed three of the four boats carrying out the resupply operation on Sunday surrounded by seven bigger Chinese coast guard vessels.

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson at the Philippines’ National Security Council, said China’s actions caused Sunday’s collision, even as Beijing’s embassy in Manila said the Philippine vessels were “trespassing” at the shoal.

“We are relieved and thankful that no Filipino personnel were harmed. But we are concerned by the escalation and provocations by Chinese vessels, who have no business being in the West Philippine Sea,” Malaya said.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan indicted in leaked documents case: Prosecutor

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan indicted in leaked documents case: Prosecutor
Updated 12 min 3 sec ago
AFP
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan indicted in leaked documents case: Prosecutor

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan indicted in leaked documents case: Prosecutor
  The case relates to a cable that Khan had touted as proof that he was ousted as part of a US conspiracy backed by the powerful military establishment
Updated 12 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Rawalpindi: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was on Monday charged with leaking classified documents, a prosecutor said.
“He has been indicted today and the charge was openly read out,” said Shah Khawar of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency outside Adiala Jail where Khan is being held.
The ex-cricketing superstar was jailed in August for three years over graft but when his sentence was later overturned, he was instead kept in custody on the far more serious charge of sharing state documents.
The case relates to a cable that Khan had touted as proof that he was ousted as part of a US conspiracy backed by the powerful military establishment, according to a report by the government’s Federal Investigation Agency.
The United States and the Pakistan military have denied the claim.
The vice chairman of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, has also been indicted over the case.
Lawyers for Khan say the case carries a maximum jail term of 14 years.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain’s Canaries

More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain’s Canaries
Updated 23 October 2023
AFP
More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain’s Canaries

More than 1,400 African migrants reach Spain’s Canaries
  Latest data from Spain's interior ministry show 23,537 migrants reached the Canaries between January 1 and October 15
Updated 23 October 2023
AFP

MADRID: More than 1,400 African migrants have reached Spain’s Canary Islands this weekend, with one vessel bringing a single-boat record of 321 people, authorities said Sunday.
A total of 1,457 migrants had reached the Spanish islands off the western African coast between Friday night and Sunday morning, the authorities said on X, formerly Twitter, adding to a recent spike in arrivals.
An emergency services spokesman said all of the arrivals hailed from sub-Saharan Africa.
Saturday saw 321 people reach the island of El Hierro aboard one vessel, a rescue services spokesperson told AFP, surpassing the previous record for a single boat of 280 on October 3.
Spanish broadcaster TVE showed images of a multicolored vessel crammed with smiling and waving passengers reaching port.
Latest data from Spain’s interior ministry show 23,537 migrants reached the Canaries between January 1 and October 15.
The first fortnight of this month alone saw 8,561 arrivals — a record for a fortnight since a previous migration crisis in 2006.
Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska last week said on a visit to the archipelago the spike in numbers resulted from political “destabilization in the Sahel.”
The Canaries route has been favored in recent years with controls having been tightened in the Mediterranean.
However, many barely seaworthy vessels have not made it to shore as thousands of migrants risk their lives on the long and dangerous crossing from Morocco or Western Sahara — 100 kilometers (60 miles) away.
Others try even riskier routes from Mauritania, Senegal and even Gambia, around 1,000 kilometers away.
 

Topics: African migrants Migrant crisis Canary Islands Spain

US police seek for motive in stabbing death of Detroit synagogue leader

US police seek for motive in stabbing death of Detroit synagogue leader
Updated 23 October 2023
Agencies
US police seek for motive in stabbing death of Detroit synagogue leader

US police seek for motive in stabbing death of Detroit synagogue leader
Updated 23 October 2023
Agencies

DETROIT, Michigan: Police probing the stabbing death of the president of a US synagogue said Sunday that no evidence has emerged of anti-Semitism as a motive.

Samantha Woll, an adviser to Democratic politicians and president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was found stabbed to death outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighborhood of Detroit on Saturday.

Emergency personnel found Woll dead outside her home with multiple stab wounds, police said in a statement Saturday.  A trail of blood led officers to Woll’s home, “which is where the crime is believed to have occurred.”

The murder came amid escalating tensions in Jewish and Muslim communities across the United States over the Israel-Hamas war, which has taken thousands of lives this month.

In this photo released by Kimberly Bush, Samantha Woll, left, poses with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Sept. 4, 2022, in Royal Oak, Michigan. (Kimberly Bush via AP)

Detroit police chief James White said in a brief statement that his force is interviewing “individuals with information that may further the investigation.” He gave no details.

“No evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by anti-Semitism,” White said.

He said the FBI is assisting Detroit police and he asked for patience as the probe proceeds.

“Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service,” White said.

Woll presided over the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, which serves metropolitan Detroit.

The 40-year-old was also politically connected as a campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel and former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known,” Nessel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Slotkin, who served as a CIA officer before entering Congress, said Woll sought to build “understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness.”

The Detroit Free Press said Woll had been active in a grassroots organization aimed at building ties between young Muslims and Jews.

A Muslim member of the US House representing the Detroit area, Rashida Tlaib, described Woll as a friend and said she was shocked at the killing.

“I have no words,” Tlaib posted on Facebook.

 

Mourners who attended a funeral ceremony on Sunday noted the crowd was comprised of people belonging to many different religions, which friends and family said symbolized who Woll was. She was credited for her interfaith work, including by Muslim advocacy groups. Family members said she looked for ways to connect to other movements, including Black Lives Matter.

Colleagues remembered how she loved travel, the arts and had an “infectious smile” that would light up a room. The service included moments of levity about her nature, with jokes about her food allergies and how when she was complimented on something she wore, she would remove it and give it away.

Topics: Samantha Woll Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue Detroit

Macron to visit Israel for talks with Netanyahu: Elysee

Macron to visit Israel for talks with Netanyahu: Elysee
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP
Macron to visit Israel for talks with Netanyahu: Elysee

Macron to visit Israel for talks with Netanyahu: Elysee
  Seven French citizens are still missing: one of them, a French woman, has been confirmed as among the hostages taken by Hamas
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Tel Aviv on Tuesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his office announced.
His visit comes more than two weeks after Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials. Among them were 30 French citizens.
Israel says around 1,500 Hamas fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the area under attack.
Since then, more than 4,600 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks by the Palestinian Islamist militant group, according to the latest toll from the Hamas health ministry in Gaza.
Seven French citizens are still missing: one of them, a French woman, has been confirmed as among the hostages taken by Hamas. Macron has said the others are also thought to be hostages, but there has not yet been confirmation.
US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have already visited Israel.
Biden discussed the war over the phone on Sunday with these leaders, alongside Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

Topics: Macron War on Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu

Pentagon amps up posture in Middle East in response to ‘escalations’

Pentagon amps up posture in Middle East in response to ‘escalations’
Updated 23 October 2023
AFP
Reuters
Pentagon amps up posture in Middle East in response to ‘escalations’

Pentagon amps up posture in Middle East in response to ‘escalations’
  China believes 'responding to violence with violence will only lead to a vicious circle of revenge'
Updated 23 October 2023
AFP Reuters

WASHINGTON, VATICAN CITY: The US warned against any “escalation” in the Middle East in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday, hours after the Pentagon moved to step up military readiness in the region.

The US has seen a “prospect of significant escalation of attacks on our troops” in the region, Austin said, adding that the US military was preparing for “the ability to respond.”

“If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is: don’t,” he told ABC News.

“We maintain the right to defend ourselves and we won’t hesitate to take the appropriate action,”  he added. 

His comments came hours after the Pentagon said it was upping readiness in the region in response to “recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces.”

Austin ordered the activation of air defense systems and notified additional forces that they may be deployed soon. Austin did not say how many US troops would be added to those already in the region.

The Pentagon’s moves came after what Austin had earlier described in a statement as “detailed discussions” with President Joe Biden.

“These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for US forces in the region, and assist in the defense of Israel,” Austin said.

The steps continued the Biden administration’s response since Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip stormed Israel on Oct. 7, taking more than 200 hostages and killing at least 1,400 people. 

Israel has since vowed to destroy Hamas, and says around 1,500 of the group’s fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the area initially under attack.

Austin said he had activated deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense or THAAD battery and additional Patriot battalions “throughout the region.”

He added: “Finally, I have placed an additional number of forces on prepare-to-deploy orders as part of prudent contingency planning, to increase their readiness and ability to quickly respond as required.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News actions by Iran and its proxies could spark an escalation and that the US hoped for more hostages to be released by Hamas.

Tensions are rising along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon after the Israeli army traded fire with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah amid fears of a new front opening as Israel battles Hamas.

In south Lebanon on Saturday, Hezbollah said four of its fighters were killed. Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said one of its fighters was also killed. 

Armed factions close to Iran have threatened to attack US interests in Iraq over Washington’s support for Israel. Multiple Iraqi bases used by US-led coalition troops have been targeted in several attacks in recent days.

China calls for truce

China believes “force is not a way to resolve” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is once again calling for a ceasefire, its envoy for the Middle East pleaded in Egypt, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Egypt on Saturday hosted a “summit for peace” where UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for swift “action to end this godawful nightmare.”

Beijing’s envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, met Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the sidelines of the summit.

The Chinese diplomat called for an “immediate ceasefire and an end to the fighting as quickly as possible,” his ministry said in a statement.

“China believes that force is not a way to resolve the problem and that responding to violence with violence will only lead to a vicious circle of revenge,” Zhai said according to the statement, which mentioned neither Israel nor Hamas.

China has so far maintained good relations with Israel, but it has supported the Palestinian cause for decades and traditionally backs a two-state solution.

China said on Thursday it was “deeply disappointed” by the US decision to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for a “humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Washington justified its veto because the text did not mention Israel’s right to defend itself.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was “crucial to prevent the conflict from expanding or even losing control and causing a serious humanitarian crisis,” as he met with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in Beijing on Thursday.

Topics: Pentagon Mideast Hamas-Israeli War 2023

