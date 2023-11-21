You are here

Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority approves MBC Group request to sell 33mn shares

This approval will be valid for six months from CMA’s resolution date. (Wikimedia Commons/Sourced)
  • The listing will be published ahead of the planned sale, said CMA in a statement
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved on Tuesday a request from MBC Group to sell 10 percent of its capital, or 33.25 million shares, in an initial public offering on the Saudi Exchange Tadawul.

The listing for the Mideast pan-regional broadcaster and streamer will be published ahead of the planned sale, according to a CMA press statement.

This approval will be valid for six months from the market regulator’s resolution date and will be considered canceled if MBC Group does not complete its offering and listing within this period.

Saudi Arabia’s government owns 60 percent of the broadcaster, while Waleed Al-Ibrahim, the founder and chairman, owns the remaining stake.

Abu Dhabi-backed fund set to seize UK’s Telegraph Media Group

Updated 20 November 2023
Abu Dhabi-backed fund set to seize UK's Telegraph Media Group

  • Parent company of right-leaning titles has been controlled by Barclay family for nearly two decades
LONDON: Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund RedBird IMI said Monday it is set to take control of The Daily and Sunday Telegraph sister newspapers and The Spectator magazine in Britain.
RedBird IMI — a joint venture between US firm RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments — said it had struck a deal for a “package of loans” totalling £600 million ($750 million) to take control of the Telegraph Media Group.
The parent company of the right-leaning titles has been controlled by the Barclay family for nearly two decades but was put up for sale earlier this year over unpaid debts.
RedBird IMI said it will fully pay off the debts owed to Lloyds Banking Group, allowing the media group to be taken out of receivership.
The joint venture added it also intends to exercise an option to convert a further “similar” sized loan — secured against the Telegraph and Spectator titles — into equity.
With regulatory approval, that would give it eventual ownership of the Telegraph Media Group.
Redbird Capital, run by former CNN president and noted media executive Jeff Zucker, would run the publications “alone” with IMI being “a passive investor only,” according to the joint venture.
The assurances follow a group of lawmakers from the ruling Conservative party urging the government to use the UK’s national security laws to investigate Abu Dhabi’s role in the takeover, the Financial Times reported Sunday.
The five Tory MPs have written to deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, business secretary Kemi Badenoch and culture secretary Lucy Frazer querying the wisdom of allowing overseas sovereign wealth funds to buy national newspapers, it said.
Announcing the financial deals Monday, a spokesman for RedBird IMI said in a statement that it will “provide a loan to the value of £600 million, secured against the Telegraph and Spectator.”
“Any transfer of ownership will of course be subject to regulatory review and we will continue to co-operate fully with the government and the regulator,” he said.
“Following transfer of ownership, RedBird Capital alone will take over management and operational responsibility for the titles under the leadership of RedBird IMI chief executive Jeff Zucker.”
The spokesman added the joint venture was “entirely committed to maintaining the existing editorial team of the Telegraph and Spectator publications” to protect their “reputation and credibility.”
Telegraph Media Group was bought by twin brothers Frederick and David Barclay in 2004 for £665 million.
But lender Bank of Scotland announced in June that it had appointed a receiver for the Bermuda-based holding company of the group, due to “debts being in default and with no sign they would be repaid.”
It said then that the appointment of financial advisory firm AlixPartners was a “last resort” and followed discussions to “find a consensual solution and repayment” of the borrowing that reportedly amounted to £1 billion ($1.2 billion).

Double standards? Arab journo corners EU's Borrell on 'war crimes' definition

Updated 20 November 2023
Double standards? Arab journo corners EU’s Borrell on ‘war crimes’ definition

  • Foreign affairs chief states bloc considers Hamas attacks war crimes, stopped short of condemning Israel
  • Foreign ministers from several Arab and Muslim states in Beijing in bid to agree ceasefire
DUBAI: European Union Foreign Affairs High Representative Josep Borrell has been accused of double standards after a journalist asked him if international laws had been broken in the Gaza Strip and he gave conflicting answers.

It came during an interview with Al Jazeera’s Osman Ayfarah regarding ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza following the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7.

When asked whether Israel’s bombardment of the enclave constituted a war crime, the EU official said that he was not a lawyer and deferred to the International Criminal Court who could investigate, adding that “several countries have asked the court to open a case.”

But Borrell was quick to answer when asked if the EU believed that what Hamas did on Oct. 7 was a war crime.

“Yes, we consider that a war crime, for killing civilians in this apparent way without any reason, killing them just for being there, not for any other reason,” he said.

Ayfarah responded: “You just told me, when asked about Israel, that you are not a lawyer. How is this clarity in your accusation against Hamas for committing war crimes? And when I ask you about Israel, you say you are not a lawyer, as many Western politicians often do. This is why many accuse you of clear double standards.”

Borrell replied: “No, we do not have double standards. We want to adhere to principles based on what we have witnessed. And personally, yes, that could rise to the level of war crimes. But again, you are right; we should let the International Criminal Court decide that.”

Israel expanded military operations in Gaza on Monday against Hamas. Its aerial and ground offensives have already killed around 13,000 people including thousands of children.

Foreign ministers from the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Indonesia held meetings with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday, on the first leg of a tour to the permanent member states of the UN Security Council to push for an immediate ceasefire and to allow humanitarian aid into the territory.

Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

Updated 20 November 2023
Three more journalists killed in Gaza in Israeli offensive, relatives say

  • On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters
GAZA: The head of a prominent media institution in Gaza and two other journalists were killed during the weekend in Israel’s offensive in the territory, their relatives said on Sunday, adding to the dozens of reporters who have died in the six-week conflict.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the weekend deaths raised to 48 the number of journalists and media workers it had confirmed killed in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive.
The CPJ, whose list covers journalists killed on both sides of the conflict although most have been in Gaza, said it seeks at least two sources to verify each death. It said its list of those killed comprised 43 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese.
“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in an email to Reuters.
On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters.
Jadallah told his sister earlier on Sunday he was heading out of Gaza City toward the south. He was killed in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, said his sister, who added that people who found him and took him to a medical center where he was declared dead said he had been killed by an Israeli tank shell.
Reuters could not independently verify this report or the report of the other two journalists killed this weekend.
Four of Jadallah’s relatives work for Reuters in Gaza or abroad. One of the journalists on CPJ’s list of those killed is Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed in Lebanon near the border with Israel on Oct. 13.
In addition to Jadallah, two freelance journalists — Hassouna Sleem and Sary Mansour — were killed on Saturday in an Israeli assault on Bureij refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, their relatives and Palestinian health officials said. The health officials said 17 people died in the incident.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the deaths of Jadallah or the others.
In the past, the Israeli military has said it was pursuing its offensive to dismantle Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack and it would look into individual cases at a later date. It has also said it makes every feasible effort to mitigate civilian harm.
The Press House-Palestine says on its website that its overall objective is to contribute to developing an “independent Palestinian media, that reflects the values of democracy and freedom of expression and its principles.”

 

 

Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah

Updated 18 November 2023
Empire Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Madinah

  • The new location is the company’s 10th cinema complex in Saudi Arabia, where it now has 112 screens
DUBAI: Empire Cinemas has opened its first multiplex in Madinah. The new location, at Al-Rashid Mall, has 10 screens, 764 seats, and a children’s theater and play area. It is the company’s 10th cinema complex in Saudi Arabia

“The opening of Empire Cinema’s branch in Madinah represents another important step in the company’s history as we expand our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Gino Haddad, the CEO of Empire Cinemas, told Arab News.

“Not only does this give residents and visitors in Madinah an opportunity to watch the latest films in our venue, which is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art equipment, but also fits in line with the Saudi government’s Vision and supports the growth of the cinema sector.”

The Kingdom has made significant investments in cinema, and the wider entertainment industry, in the past few years through a range of initiatives, including the introduction of a $100 million film sector fund, which was announced at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The cinema industry in Saudi Arabia experienced 30 percent growth during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period the previous year, according to a recent Ministry of Commerce report.

The Madinah multiplex is Empire’s second new cinema to open in the country this year, after its Riyadh-Rawaba venue. The company now has 112 screens across the country.

Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview

Updated 17 November 2023
Al Arabiya backs anchor as Lebanese court issues warrant over IDF interview

  • Layal Alekhtiar faced online hate campaign after interviewing Israeli official last month
LONDON: Al Arabiya news channel pledged its “full support” to anchor Layal Alekhtiar after an arrest warrant was issued against her by a Lebanese military prosecutor.

The warrant came a month after Alekhtiar interviewed an Israeli military spokesperson for the channel, Al Arabiya said in a statement on Friday.

IDF spokesperson for Arabic media, Avichay Adraee, appeared on the channel amid the beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza.

On Thursday, a Lebanese military prosecutor issued a warrant against Alekhtiar following a lawsuit filed by a group of journalists who accused the anchor of “communicating with enemy officials.”

Al Arabiya said the move “constitutes an attack on journalism and its fundamental values,” including the commitment to professional practices and balanced news coverage.”

The news network added that the warrant “is an attempt to intimidate journalists to prevent them from engaging in professional discussions and impartial news coverage.”

Among the journalists who filed the complaint against Alekhtiar was Lebanese reporter Hussein Mortada, who works for the Syrian News Channel, a Damascus-based state-run television station.

The lawsuit said: “Attorney Ghassan Al-Mawla has filed a report before the Military Court against the Zionist Layal Alekhtiar, who claims to be a journalist, for conducting an interview on the Hebrew channel (referring to Al Arabiya) with the Zionist killer, Avichay Adraee.

“Every communication is a contribution to the shedding of Palestinian blood, including children, women and the elderly, and we as detainees will not spare any of these traitors, and we will hold them accountable.”

Immediately after her interview with Adraee in early October, Alekhtiar was subjected to a barrage of criticism on social media, particularly from Hezbollah supporters, with some accusing her of being a traitor and an Israeli spy.

Lebanese government insiders advised Alekhtiar, who is now in Dubai, to avoid returning to Lebanon as she could face arrest.

In an interview with Arab News last month, Alekhtiar said that other Lebanese journalists, as well as Palestinian media professionals, have previously interviewed Israeli officials.

It was important to “get a second point of view” to achieve balanced reporting, she added.

“Currently I can’t go to Beirut; journalists and politicians have advised me not to go to Lebanon because I will be arrested,” she told Arab News.

“People are trying to intimidate journalists. They’re saying: ‘Look at what we can do, we can stop you and prevent you from entering the country’.”

