US reviewing possible ‘terrorist’ designations for Houthis

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
  • The country remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with some 21.6 million people — about two-thirds of the population — dependent on aid, according to the United Nations
WASHINGTON: The United States is reviewing “potential terrorist designations” for Yemen’s Houthi rebel group in response to its seizure of a cargo ship, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.
Kirby’s comment was significant because one of the Biden administration’s first acts after taking office in January 2021 was revoking terrorist designations of the Houthis over fears the sanctions they carried could worsen Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.
The Iran-backed Houthis, who have been sending drones and long-range missiles at Israel in solidarity with Hamas, seized the Galaxy Leader cargo ship on Sunday in the southern Red Sea, describing it as Israeli-owned.
Kirby called the Houthis’ seizure of the vessel a “flagrant violation of international law” in which “Iran is complicit.”
“In light of this, we have begun a review of potential terrorist designations and we will be considering other options as well with our allies and partners as well,” Kirby said at a White House press briefing. He called for the immediate release of the ship and its international crew.
The Bahamas-flagged car carrier is chartered by Japan’s Nippon Yusen. It is owned by a firm registered under Isle of Man-headquartered Ray Car Carriers, which is a unit of Tel Aviv-incorporated Ray Shipping, according to LSEG data.
Iran has denied involvement in the seizure of the ship, which the car carrier’s owner on Monday said was taken to the Houthi-controlled southern Yemen port of Hodeidah.
Yemen erupted in civil war after the Houthis, members of the Zaydi sect of Shiite Islam, seized the capital Sanaa in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year.
Although a UN-brokered cease-fire collapsed in October 2022, Yemen has enjoyed relative calm as the Houthis and Saudi Arabia negotiate a settlement.
The country remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with some 21.6 million people — about two-thirds of the population — dependent on aid, according to the United Nations.
The Trump administration blacklisted the Houthis a day before its term ended, prompting the United Nations, aid groups and some US lawmakers to express fears that sanctions would disrupt flows of food, fuel and other commodities into Yemen.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Feb. 12, 2021, revoked the designations in “recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.”

 

 

British Moroccan actor Laila Rouass wears Palestinian keffiyeh dress to premiere

British Moroccan actor Laila Rouass wears Palestinian keffiyeh dress to premiere
Updated 22 November 2023
Tamara Turki
Follow

  • Rouass used the occasion to express solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza
Tamara Turki

LONDON: British Moroccan actor Laila Rouass made a bold statement in a dress printed with the Palestinian keffiyeh as she attended the premiere of “The Edge of Everything,” a documentary about her partner, seven-time World Snooker Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Rouass, who also appears in the film, used the occasion to express solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

She told Arab News that she had been deeply affected by the Israeli violence in the Gaza Strip.

She added: “There’s not a minute in the day where I don’t think about it, where it doesn’t cut me. I’m looking at the news, hoping these journalists and doctors that we’ve fallen in love with haven’t been bombed or murdered.

“I don’t feel like dressing up and putting a fancy frock on; that’s the truth. I don’t feel like doing that. But I have to support my partner, so this is about how I can make it meaningful for me. How do I make my own protest when I have an opportunity?”

She called Israel’s violence in Gaza “repulsive, heartbreaking, and wrong on every humanitarian level,” and criticized world leaders for their support of Israel’s actions.

Rouass acknowledged the personal risks of speaking out, including the potential loss of work, but spoke of the necessity for standing up for what she believed in.

She also noted the positive outcome of increased global awareness and education about the Palestinians’ plight.
 

EU: Probe shows no money is reaching Hamas

EU: Probe shows no money is reaching Hamas
Updated 21 November 2023
AP
Follow

AP

BRUSSELS: The EU will continue to provide substantial amounts of financial aid to the Palestinians after an investigation found that no money has been diverted to the militant group Hamas, the EU’s executive branch said on Tuesday.

The review of the use of hundreds of millions of euros’ worth of development assistance meant to help the Palestinians fight poverty was announced on Oct. 9, two days after Hamas rampaged into southern Israel.

EU nations have long been split in their approach to Israel and the Palestinians but the war in Gaza has entrenched those divisions. Some countries unilaterally suspended aid over the brutal nature of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

The joint EU funds provided an opportunity for political grandstanding, even though the money was never destined for Hamas, and pressure quickly built for a probe. Hamas was put on the EU’s list of terrorist groups almost two decades ago and funds must not reach it.

“The review found no indications of EU money having directly, or indirectly, benefited the terrorist organization Hamas,” European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters in Strasbourg, France, and he hailed that “the control system in place has worked.”

The investigation, which did not look into emergency humanitarian aid, also aimed to establish whether money was used to incite hatred or antisemitism. The 27-nation EU is the world’s biggest provider of assistance to the Palestinians. Almost 1.2 billion euros is earmarked for 2021-2024.

The commission said it had screened over 100 projects worth a total of around 331 million euros. It said that 88 percent of contracts benefiting the Palestinians have been cleared, but it is seeking details from some NGOs and their partners about how the remaining 12 percent is being handled.

The probe came after an EU commissioner, Oliver Varhelyi from Hungary, announced after the Hamas onslaught that all development funds would be “immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposals … postponed until further notice.”

Hundreds of Portuguese police raid farms in human trafficking crackdown

Hundreds of Portuguese police raid farms in human trafficking crackdown
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

  • Suspects believed to be part of crime ring that exploited migrants from countries including Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, India, Senegal and Pakistan
  • Police said they had carried out a total of 78 searches, which resulted in the seizure of evidence and the “identification of dozens of victims”
Reuters

LISBON: Hundreds of police raided farms in Portugal’s southern Alentejo region on Tuesday, arresting 28 people suspected of human trafficking and labor exploitation, police said.
The suspects are believed to be part of a crime ring that exploited migrants from countries including Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, India, Senegal and Pakistan after luring them to Portugal with a promise of a job as farmhands.
Police said they had carried out a total of 78 searches, which resulted in the seizure of evidence and the “identification of dozens of victims.”
Those detained, both Portuguese and foreign nationals, are suspected of human trafficking, criminal association, aiding illegal immigration, illegal labor recruitment, extortion, money laundering and exerting physical harm, among other crimes.
They will appear before a judge on Wednesday for questioning.
Cases of labor exploitation, when poor migrants are trapped in unpaid work, and human trafficking have been growing in Portugal, particularly in the agricultural sector. Once put to work, their papers are often confiscated and pay withheld, with many packed into primitive dwellings with few or no amenities.
The Council of Europe has reported that Portuguese authorities identified 1,152 suspected victims of trafficking in 2016-2020, but the number of investigations, prosecutions and convictions was low for such a large number.

EU faces growing Muslim animosity over Gaza war stance — Borrell

EU faces growing Muslim animosity over Gaza war stance — Borrell
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

  • Josep Borrell said he feared such acrimony could undermine diplomatic support for Ukraine in the Global South
  • He said the EU had to show “more empathy” for the loss of Palestinian civilian lives in Israel’s war against Hamas
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union faces growing animosity across the Muslim world and beyond due to accusations of pro-Israel bias and double standards over the war in Gaza, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has warned.
Josep Borrell said he feared such acrimony could undermine diplomatic support for Ukraine in the Global South and the EU’s ability to insist on human rights clauses in international agreements.
He said the EU had to show “more empathy” for the loss of Palestinian civilian lives in Israel’s war against Hamas, launched in response to the deadly Oct. 7 cross-border assault by the Palestinian militant group.
His comments came in interviews with Reuters during a five-day Middle East trip that took him to the rubble of Kibbutz Be’eri devastated by Hamas, the West Bank, a regional security conference in Bahrain and royal audiences in Qatar and Jordan.
On the trip, which ended on Monday evening, Borrell heard Arab leaders and Palestinian civil society activists complain that the 27-nation EU was not applying the same standards to Israel’s war in Gaza that it applies to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“All of them were really criticizing the posture of the European Union as one-sided,” Borrell said.
Waving his mobile phone, he said he had already received messages from some ministers signalling they would not support Ukraine next time there was a vote at the United Nations.
“If things continue a couple of weeks like this, the animosity against Europeans (will grow),” he added.
In response to the criticism, Borrell stressed human lives had the same value everywhere and that the EU had unanimously urged immediate humanitarian pauses to get aid to Palestinians in Gaza and quadrupled its humanitarian aid for the enclave.
But Arab leaders want an immediate end to Israel’s bombardment, which has killed at least 13,300 Palestinians, including at least 5,600 children, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run government.
They have lambasted both the EU and the United States for not condemning Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza, in contrast to the West’s response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Israel has stressed that it is responding to the deadliest attack in its history, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
It says it is attacking civilian areas as that is where Hamas operates and it is trying to avoid innocent casualties.

EUROPE STRUGGLES
As High Representative for foreign policy, Borrell is charged with crafting common positions among EU members.
A neighbor of the Middle East and home to substantial Jewish and Muslim populations, the EU has a major stake in the latest crisis. Although not in the same league as the United States, it has some diplomatic weight in the region, not least as the biggest donor of aid to Palestinians.
But the bloc has struggled for a united stance beyond condemnation of the Hamas attack. It has largely limited itself to support for Israel’s right to defend itself within international law and calls for pauses in fighting.
Individual member countries, meanwhile, such as Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary have stressed strong support for Israel while others such as Ireland, Belgium and Spain have criticized Israel’s military action.
France has called for a humanitarian truce that would pave the way for a cease-fire.
Borrell, a veteran Spanish Socialist politician, last month declared that some of Israel’s actions contravened international law — to the annoyance of some EU member countries.
He avoided such direct public criticism on his trip. He also sought to show understanding for the pain felt by Israelis, recalling his own experience on a kibbutz in the 1960s.
But he said the EU also should do more to demonstrate it also cares about Palestinian lives and this could come through stronger calls for aid to get into Gaza and a renewed push for a Palestinian state under the so-called “two-state solution.”

Azerbaijan says France laying ground for new regional war by arming Armenia

Azerbaijan says France laying ground for new regional war by arming Armenia
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

  • “France destabilizes not only its past and present colonies but also our region, the South Caucasus, by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists,”
  • Aliyev said Azerbaijan is now in a strong position to secure an advantageous peace deal with Armenia
Reuters

BAKU: Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev accused France on Tuesday of creating conditions for a new war in the South Caucasus by supplying arms to Armenia.
Aliyev used a speech at a conference on decolonization in Baku to deliver a scathing broadside against France, which said last month it had agreed new contracts to supply military equipment to Armenia.
“France destabilizes not only its past and present colonies but also our region, the South Caucasus, by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists,” Aliyev said.
“By arming Armenia, it implements a militaristic policy, encourages revanchist forces in Armenia, and prepares the ground for the start of new wars in our region.”
In response, a French diplomatic source said France, with European and US partners, was working toward a just and durable peace in the southern Caucasus, based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and borders.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the past three decades, but Aliyev scored a major victory in September by recapturing the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where ethnic Armenians had enjoyed de facto independence since the early 1990s. More than 100,000 of them have since fled to Armenia.
Azerbaijan is now in a strong position to secure an advantageous peace deal with Armenia and has taken an increasingly tough line toward Western countries, especially France and the United States, which have large ethnic Armenian communities and have been sympathetic toward Yerevan.
A French diplomatic source said last week that France had asked Baku for clarification after its cyber defense unit uncovered a disinformation campaign emanating from Azerbaijan that aimed to undermine Paris’ capacity to hold next year’s Olympic Games.
Highlighting the deterioration of relations, Aliyev said in Tuesday’s speech that France was responsible for “most of the bloody crimes in the colonial history of humanity.”

CONCERNS
A European diplomat voiced concern that Azerbaijan, after taking back the Karabakh region, might try to capture territory in southern Armenia with the aim of opening a corridor to its exclave of Nakhchivan, which borders Turkiye, Iran and Armenia.
“We are really worried about Armenia’s territorial integrity,” the diplomat told Reuters.
Azerbaijan says such worries are unfounded, and that it is working with Iran on creating a transport corridor to Nakhchivan across Iranian territory.
Azerbaijani presidential adviser Hikmet Hajjiyev told Reuters that Baku wants bilateral peace talks with Armenia and believes they can reach an agreement quickly without the need for Western mediation.
“A peace agreement is not nuclear physics. If there is good will, the fundamental principles of a peace agreement can be worked out in a short time,” he said.
On the question of Western involvement, he added: “We need peace in our region, not in Washington, Paris or Brussels.”
Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said talks with Armenia could take place on the border between the two countries or in another location.
Years of mediation by the European Union, the United States and Russia have failed to get the two countries to sign a peace deal. They have yet to agree on the demarcation of their shared border, which remains closed and highly militarised. Border skirmishes, often fatal, remain a regular occurrence.
Azerbaijan, which has close ties to Turkiye, has in recent months repeatedly backed out of peace talks brokered by the US and the EU, both of which it has accused of pro-Armenian bias.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan this week credited the EU with helping to bring a peace deal closer, but said the two sides were still “speaking different diplomatic languages.”

