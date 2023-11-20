Iran denies involvement in Red Sea ship seizure by Yemen’s Houthis

You are here

Yemen’s Houthis said on Sunday they seized an Israeli ship in the southern Red Sea and taken it to a Yemeni port. (Reuters)
Reuters
  Foreign affairs ministry spokesman: Israeli claims aimed at diverting attention away from Israeli's 'irreparable defeat' in its battle against Hamas militants
Reuters
DUBAI: Iran denied Israeli claims that it was involved in the seizure of a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthis, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday at a press conference.
“We have said multiple times that resistance groups in the region act independently and spontaneously based on their interests and that of their people,” Kanaani said, adding that Israeli claims were aimed at diverting attention away from Israeli’s “irreparable defeat” in its battle against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
On Sunday, Israel said the incident was an “Iranian act of terrorism” with consequences for international maritime security.
The Houthis, an ally of Tehran, have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants fighting in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Iran Israel Yemen Houthi

Arab News
  Kuwait had established an air bridge that transported approximately 500 tons of humanitarian aid
Arab News

KUWAIT: Officials from Kuwait’s Society for Relief on Sunday signed a $500,000 deal with Egypt’s Dar Al-Orman charity to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Sharhan, a member of the Kuwaiti charity’s board of trustees, said the agreement was in line with the directives of Kuwait’s leaders to “amplify” the scope of aid to the Palestinians.

He highlighted previous aid programs aimed at Palestinians in Gaza, including an air bridge that transported approximately 500 tons of humanitarian aid.

Ahmad AI-Gendi, the head of Dar Al-Orman, said that supporting the Palestinians was a legal and moral obligation and he praised the efforts of Kuwaiti charities in responding to the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Kuwait Egypt

Arab News
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Sheikh Salem said that Kuwait remained “unwavering in its support for the Palestinians and their statehood rights,” and he reiterated the need to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

The minister also urged for an immediate ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Kuwait Barbara Leaf

Updated 20 November 2023
AP
  Unknown gunmen attacked two villages in the southern part of the Abyei administrative region
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: Heavy fighting Sunday in a disputed region claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan killed at least 32 people, including a UN peacekeeper, authorities said.
The civilians and a Ghanaian soldier serving with a peacekeeping force died when unknown gunmen attacked two villages in the southern part of the Abyei administrative region, local media reported.
A South Sudanese radio station, Eye Radio Juba, quoted Abyei information minister Bolis Kuoch as saying 32 people were killed and 20 others wounded, “but the clashes have now stopped and the situation calmed down.”
Inter-communal and cross-border clashes have escalated since South Sudan deployed its troops to the contested territory in March. The peacekeeping mission there condemned the troop deployment, saying it would create “untold suffering and humanitarian concerns” for civilians.
International solders were sent to Aleel and Rum Ameer counties as part of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei to help quell the growing conflict.
The Security Council last week voted unanimously to renew UNIFSA’s mandate until Nov. 15, 2024.
Earlier this month, the UN special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh warned that the “unprecedented” 7-month war between Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary force was getting closer to South Sudan and the Abyei region.
The UN says more than 9,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in mid-April, displacing millions of people within Sudan and into neighboring countries.
Sudan and South Sudan have disagreed over control of the oil-rich Abyei region since South Sudan gained independence from Sudan after a 2005 peace deal ended decades of civil war between Sudan’s north and south.
The deal called for both sides to settle the final status of Abyei through negotiations, but it has never been implemented.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
  On Sunday, journalist Belal Jadallah was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, relatives say
  New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says weekend deaths raised the number of media workers killed to 48
Reuters

GAZA: The head of a prominent media institution in Gaza and two other journalists were killed during the weekend in Israel’s offensive in the territory, their relatives said on Sunday, adding to the dozens of reporters who have died in the six-week conflict.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the weekend deaths raised to 48 the number of journalists and media workers it had confirmed killed in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive.
The CPJ, whose list covers journalists killed on both sides of the conflict although most have been in Gaza, said it seeks at least two sources to verify each death. It said its list of those killed comprised 43 Palestinians, four Israelis and one Lebanese.
“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in an email to Reuters.
On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House-Palestine, a non-governmental organization, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters.
Jadallah told his sister earlier on Sunday he was heading out of Gaza City toward the south. He was killed in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, said his sister, who added that people who found him and took him to a medical center where he was declared dead said he had been killed by an Israeli tank shell.
Reuters could not independently verify this report or the report of the other two journalists killed this weekend.
Four of Jadallah’s relatives work for Reuters in Gaza or abroad. One of the journalists on CPJ’s list of those killed is Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed in Lebanon near the border with Israel on Oct. 13.
In addition to Jadallah, two freelance journalists — Hassouna Sleem and Sary Mansour — were killed on Saturday in an Israeli assault on Bureij refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, their relatives and Palestinian health officials said. The health officials said 17 people died in the incident.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the deaths of Jadallah or the others.
In the past, the Israeli military has said it was pursuing its offensive to dismantle Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack and it would look into individual cases at a later date. It has also said it makes every feasible effort to mitigate civilian harm.
The Press House-Palestine says on its website that its overall objective is to contribute to developing an “independent Palestinian media, that reflects the values of democracy and freedom of expression and its principles.”

Topics: Gaza Israel

Updated 41 min 17 sec ago
AFP
  Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military released security camera footage Sunday it said showed hostages being brought into Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 7 after being kidnapped during Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel.
Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israel’s subsequent military operations in the Gaza Strip, with the army repeatedly saying Hamas uses it as a base, a claim the military has been under pressure to back up.
The militants and medical staff have denied that a command center is under the hospital.
The first clip, which appears to be time-stamped 10:53 am on October 7, shows a man in shorts and a pale blue shirt being dragged through what looks like an entrance hall by five men, at least three of whom are armed.
In the second, seemingly time-stamped 10:55 am, an injured man in underwear is wheeled in on a gurney by seven men, at least four of them armed, as several men in blue hospital scrubs look on.
AFP was not immediately able to verify the footage.
“Here you can see Hamas taking a hostage inside... they’re taking him inside the hospital,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, describing the two men as hostages from Nepal and Thailand.
“We have not yet located both of these hostages,” he added. “We do not know where they are.”
The CCTV footage appears to have been shot on the morning that Hamas gunmen began storming southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.
Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea with officials in the Hamas-run territory saying 13,000 people have been killed, mostly civilians.
“These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa hospital complex on the day of the massacre as terrorist infrastructure,” the military and intelligence services said in a statement.
Hamas dismissed the footage. It had repeatedly said it had taken several captives to hospital for treatment, “particularly because some had been wounded in airstrikes” by Israel, senior political bureau member Izzat Al-Rishq said in a statement.
“We have released images of all that and the army spokesman is acting as if he has discovered something incredible,” he added.
Earlier Sunday the Israeli army said “troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 meters deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex,” which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door.
Hagari also gave more details about the death of 19-year-old soldier Noa Marciano, who was taken hostage. The army announced on Friday that troops had recovered her remains in the area of Al-Shifa.
Hamas said she was killed by an Israeli air strike, a claim denied by Israel which said the militants murdered her.
Hagari said Marciano was being held by the militants very close to Al-Shifa hospital.
“During ongoing combat in the vicinity of where she was held captive, Noa’s Hamas captor was killed and Noa was injured,” he said, stressing that her injuries “were not life-threatening.”
Citing “concrete intelligence,” he said “Hamas terrorists took Noa into Shifa hospital where she was murdered,” he said, with her body later dumped outside the hospital on an orange stretcher where troops found it.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Gaza

