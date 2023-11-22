You are here

Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 

Saudia came second with 27 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a resolution rate of 99 percent. File
Saudia came second with 27 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a resolution rate of 99 percent. File
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News
Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 

Saudia passenger complaints drop 41% in October: GACA 
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s national carrier, Saudia, recorded a 41 drop in passenger complaints to 950 in October compared to the previous month, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation. 

GACA, in its monthly report released on Wednesday, revealed that it received 1,626 and 1,442 complaints in September and August respectively. 

However, complaints in October rose 16 percent compared to the 812 filed in the same month last year. 

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas received the fewest complaints among carriers, with 27 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a 100 percent timely handling rate, said the report. 

Saudia came second with 27 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a resolution rate of 99 percent. 

flyadeal came in third with 49 grievances per 100,000 travelers and a timely handling rate of 86 percent. 

According to the authority, the most common complaints in August were related to flights, luggage services and tickets. 

Among international airports serving more than 6 million passengers annually, Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport had the lowest complaint rate at 1 percent per 100,000 passengers. 

Among domestic airports, Qaisumah domestic airport had the lowest rate at 4 percent per 100,000 travelers. 

GACA’s monthly classification report aims to inform passengers about the performance of air transport service providers and airports.   

The authority believes that such information could help passengers make informed choices, along with increasing transparency of the aviation sector in the Kingdom. 

On Nov. 16, another GACA report revealed that KAIA outperformed other terminals in the Kingdom for overall performance in October. 

It said that the Jeddah airport secured the top position in the category of international gateways, serving over 15 million passengers annually, achieving a compliance rate of 91 percent. 

Strengthening the aviation sector has been crucial for the Kingdom as it eyes to become a global business and tourism hub aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Through its National Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom aims to enhance air connectivity to 250 destinations, serving 330 million passengers, and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030. 

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC

Middle East investment in global green tech up nearly 200%: PwC
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Global climate technology investment from the Middle East surged almost 200 percent to $5 billion in the year to the end of September 2023, a newly released has report revealed.

According to PwC’s Middle East Climate Tech report, those investments were utilized across a range of sectors and regions, especially in US, Asia and Europe, with Saudi Arabia alone accounting for over $3 billion of this spending.

The funding amount is up from $1.8 billion invested in the previous 12 month period.

“Climate tech innovation in the Middle East is being driven by some of the most dynamic entrepreneurs in our region, championing new technologies to accelerate the path to net zero,” Partner at Strategy& and Sustainability Leader at PwC Middle East Yahya Anouti said.

The report also highlighted that the increase in global investments comes amid an 84 percent year-on-year drop in funding for regional entrepreneurs, with just $152 million going to local companies.

Despite this, the report explains that businesses remain resilient in terms of addressing regional climate issues through innovation.

“While Middle East players are ramping up climate tech spending globally, they can do much more to fund and empower local entrepreneurs, who may represent the ‘missing link’ in their strategy,” Anouti said.

“We call for governments and corporations to play a vital role by establishing specialized funds and off-take agreements, fostering demand and reducing investment risks in the climate tech sector,” he added.

The report also sheds light on the major challenges for growth among climate tech innovators, which include complex regional legal and regulatory environments, funding limitations, and finding experienced talent.

“On a broader level, it’s also widely acknowledged that the region – much like the rest of the world – is facing a shortage of green skilled professionals with the training and knowledge to help develop some of the most-needed technologies – from environmental engineers to experts in advanced technologies like carbon capture,” Jon Blackburn, part of the Energy, Resources and Sustainability practice at PwC Middle East, explained.

“According to our Middle East CEO Survey published earlier this year, 35 percent of regional leaders have cited a lack of talent in specialized professions. This gap is further compounded by the intense competition for experienced hires,” Blackburn added.

Addressing common challenges regarding the sector will help propel interest in clean tech which is rooted in the fact that increasing pollution is not just adding to climate change but also worsening health concerns across the globe.

Rise of international HQs in Saudi Arabia driving up quality office space demand: CBRE

Rise of international HQs in Saudi Arabia driving up quality office space demand: CBRE
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
Rise of international HQs in Saudi Arabia driving up quality office space demand: CBRE

Rise of international HQs in Saudi Arabia driving up quality office space demand: CBRE
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Grade A office space in Riyadh reached full capacity in the third quarter of 2023 thanks to the influx of international companies to the Saudi capital, according to a CBRE report.

This uptick in demand is driven mainly by “Program HQ,” an initiative by the government encouraging global firms to relocate their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in November, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih revealed the Kingdom has seen 180 companies make the move, surpassing the initial goal of securing 160 relocations by the end 2023. 

CBRE noted that the emergence of domestic entities has also fueled the demand for offices, with King Abdullah Financial District recording upwards of 60 percent of its space as leased, with its occupiable supply at 92.2 percent. 

“Throughout the third quarter of 2023, the commercial real estate market in Saudi Arabia demonstrated high levels of demand for quality office space, notably in Riyadh,” firm’s Head of Research Taimur Khan noted in a press release.

He added that new occupiers seek to acquire upcoming quality office supply, which is continually being leased before entering the market.

Demand remains largely centered around Riyadh, with key additions to the market made through KAFD adding 166,100 sq. meters, EzdiPark adding 200,000 sq. meters, and stc Square adding over 60,000 sq. meters in phase two of Laysen Valley. 

The drive for workplaces in Riyadh, particularly for quality space, has pushed prime rents to record growth rates of 23.6 percent in the third quarter of 2023, where rents currently stand at SR2,617 ($556.28) per sq. meter.

Grade A rents grew by 12.9 percent over the same period, reaching an average of SR1,900 per sq. meter. Grade B offices increased by 18.9 percent in the 12 months to September 2023, settling at the average rent of SR1,529 per sq. meter. 

According to the report, the Jeddah and Dammam metropolitan areas continue to see a trickling of demand, with average occupancy in Dammam and Khobar’s Grade A segment increasing annually by 3.3 percent and 7.1 percent to 83 percent and 82 percent, respectively.

Dammam’s Grade B average occupancy rate rose 2 percent in the third quarter of 2023 to reach 68 percent average occupancy.

Average occupancy within both segments in Jeddah witnessed upticks of 2.5 percent for Grade A and 4.7 percent for Grade B, resulting in use rates of 92 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

Both office segments in the Kingdom’s second-largest city saw their average rent rise as Grade A offices reached SR1,356 per sq. meter, indicating 17 percent growth. 

The Grade B spaces incurred a 1 percent rise in average rent to reach SR 707 per sq. meter. 

Industrial sector

In the third quarter of 2023, the industrial sector saw the introduction of the Logisti platform, which aims to provide 59 logistics centers across Saudi Arabia by 2030.

The National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to supply the required infrastructure and associated services to help develop these future centers.

Among the key goals for Logisti is achieving a top-10 ranking in the Logistics Performance Index, processing 40 million containers and transporting 4.5 million tons of air cargo. 

The third quarter of 2023 marked the materialization of several key agreements within the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, where Eva Pharma acquired 50,000 sq. meters of land in Sudair in North Riyadh to establish an industrial complex to produce over 990 million units annually.

Another agreement was signed with retailer “B4L” to create a 38,000 sq. meter fully automated distribution center.

Jeddah’s industrial and logistics average rents have softened marginally by 0.7 percent compared to a year earlier. 

Performance levels are anticipated to remain strong for the remainder of the year due to the quality supply shortage in the market as additional entities express interest in establishing a presence in the Kingdom, as stated in the release.

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-financed 3.5MW solar plant inaugurated in Somalia
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Somalia’s renewable energy efforts are expected to get a push as a 3.5-megawatt solar plant financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has been inaugurated in the African nation. 

This solar plant is expected to meet the electricity needs of Bosaso, the commercial capital of the state of Puntland, according to a press statement.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ahmed Juma Al-Rumaithi, ambassador of the UAE to Somalia, and several officials from the government of Puntland.

Besides supporting Puntland’s energy sector, the solar plant will also address the challenges of climate change, reduce electricity production costs, and increase the share of renewable energy in Somalia. 

Mohamed Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of ADFD, said: “The launch of the solar energy station in Somalia aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote renewable energy globally, addressing climate change challenges and preserving the environment.”

He noted that the project aims to provide consistent and affordable clean energy to the residents of the Puntland region and beyond. 

“This is crucial, given the energy shortages in many villages and rural areas of Somalia, directly impacting various development sectors. Moreover, the solar plant will contribute to reducing carbon emissions in the country,” added Al-Suwaidi. 

Al-Rumaithi noted that the opening of the solar project signifies the growing relationship between the UAE and Somalia and added that the solar energy station will ultimately reduce the cost of energy production.

He also emphasized that such projects would boost the economic growth and quality of life for people in Somalia. 

Established in 1971, ADFD aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects and administer long-term investments and direct contributions.

In August, ADFD signed a loan agreement with the government of Tanzania worth 110 million dirhams ($30 million) to enhance energy security in the country. 

After signing the deal, Al-Suwaidi noted that the loan would help Tanzania’s energy sector and ensure sufficient electricity supplies to sustainably meet the population’s needs.

“The Fund will collaborate with Tanzanian partners to support their development programs and work toward the United Arab Emirates’ future aspirations and the Fund’s strategic objectives of accelerating energy projects globally for the betterment of developing countries’ societies,” said Al Suwaidi. 

GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank

GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank

GCC economy set to grow 3.7% in 2025: World Bank
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council economy is estimated to grow by 3.6 percent in 2024 and 3.7 percent in 2025, according to the World Bank.

The recent Gulf Economic Update report by the WB revealed that the GCC is set to grow by 1 percent in 2023 before picking up in the following two years.

This year’s weaker performance is driven primarily by lower oil sector activities, which are expected to contract by 3.9 percent, to reflect the successive production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and the global economic slowdown, according to the report.

However, the reduction in oil sector activities will be compensated for by the non-oil sectors, which are expected to grow by 3.9 percent in 2023 and 3.4 percent in the medium term, supported by sustained private consumption, strategic fixed investments, and accommodative fiscal policy.

World Bank Country Director for the GCC, Safaa El Tayeb El-Kogali, stated: “To maintain this positive trajectory, GCC countries must continue to exercise prudent macroeconomic management, stay committed to structural reforms, and focus on increasing non-oil exports.”

She added: “However, it is important to acknowledge the downside risks that persist. The current conflict in the Middle East poses significant risks to the region and the GCC outlook, especially if it extends or involves other regional players. As a result, global oil markets are already witnessing higher volatility.”

The latest issue of the GEU report, titled “Structural Reforms and Shifting Social Norms to Increase Women’s Labor Force Participation,” stated that the diversification efforts in the GCC region are paying off but more reforms are still needed.

Khaled Al-Hmoud, a senior economist at the World Bank, said: “The region has shown notable improvements in the performance of the non-oil sectors despite the downturn in oil production during most of 2023.”

According to the report, the Saudi private sector workforce has grown steadily, reaching 2.6 million in early 2023. Additionally, the labor force participation of Saudi women more than doubled in six years, from 17.4 percent in early 2017 to 36 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-oil sectors in Saudi Arabia are expected to cushion the contraction, growing at 4.3 percent. The oil sector is expected to contract by 8.4 percent during 2023 to reflect oil production curbs agreed upon within the OPEC+ alliance.

As a result, the Kingdom’s overall gross domestic product will show a contraction of 0.5 percent in 2023 before reporting a recovery of 4.1 percent in 2024 to reflect expansions of oil and non-oil sectors.

The report added that growth in Bahrain is estimated to moderate to 2.8 percent in 2023, while the non-oil sector remains the key driver for development.

The hydrocarbon sector is also expected to grow by 0.1 percent during 2023-24, while the non-hydrocarbon sectors will continue expanding at nearly 4 percent, supported by the recovery in the tourism and service sectors and the continuation of infrastructure projects.

Kuwaiti economic growth is projected to decrease by 0.8 percent in 2023 due to a dip in oil output. Oil GDP growth is expected to contract by 3.8 percent in 2023 but is anticipated to recover in 2024.

The non-oil sector is expected to rise by 5.2 percent, supported by private consumption and loose fiscal policy.

Oman’s economy is estimated to slow down in 2023, but it is anticipated to strengthen over the medium-term. Overall progression is projected to decelerate to 1.4 percent in 2023 as oil output falls, while non-oil sectors are expected to support growth, rising by over 2 percent.

Real GDP growth in Qatar is likely to decelerate to 2.8 percent in 2023, maintaining this rate in the medium-term. Despite the weakening of the construction sector and tighter monetary policy, robust growth is anticipated in the non-hydrocarbon sectors, reaching 3.6 percent, propelled by thriving tourist arrivals and large events.

Qatar’s standing as a global sporting hub will be further reinforced by an additional 14 major sporting events during 2023.

Meanwhile, the hydrocarbon sector is estimated to grow 1.3 percent in 2023. The UAE’s economic activity is anticipated to slow down in 2023 to 3.4 percent. Oil GDP growth is projected at 0.7 percent in 2023 but it is likely to recover strongly in 2024.

On the other hand, non-oil output is forecast to support economic activity in 2023, growing at 4.5 percent.

Qatar’s economic growth stabilizes after FIFA World Cup boom: IMF 

Qatar's economic growth stabilizes after FIFA World Cup boom: IMF 
Updated 22 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Qatar’s economic growth stabilizes after FIFA World Cup boom: IMF 

Qatar’s economic growth stabilizes after FIFA World Cup boom: IMF 
Updated 22 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The economic growth of Qatar has normalized after the country’s strong fiscal performance in 2022, driven by the FIFA World Cup, according to the International Monetary Fund. 

In its consultation report released on Nov. 21, the IMF disclosed that Qatar’s economic outlook in the medium term seems favorable, with output expected to expand by about 1.75 percent per annum during 2023–25. 

It further revealed that the medium-term expansion would be fueled by the nonhydrocarbon sector, which is expected to grow at 2.75 percent, driven by domestic demand. 

“Qatar’s economic growth has normalized in 2023 following the World Cup-driven boom. Medium-term growth is set to increase to around 5 percent per annum supported by LNG production expansion,” said IMF in the report. 

The report added that the country’s reform to achieve its National Vision 2030, which aims to ensure sustainable development by the end of this decade and is guided by the Third National Development Strategy, will also start to bear fruit. 

The IMF added that inflation in Qatar will likely moderate to 2 percent this year, while fiscal and current accounts are projected to remain in surpluses over the medium term. 

Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority also revealed on Nov. 15 that higher expenses toward communication, recreation and food led the country’s inflation to rise 2.52 percent in October on an annual basis. 

Additionally, the IMF report said that inflation has moderated following monetary policy tightening in tandem with the US Federal Reserve, consistent with the currency peg to the US dollar. 

“Broad fiscal discipline amid sizeable hydrocarbon windfalls in 2022–23 has strengthened fiscal position significantly and is commendable. Continued fiscal prudence is expected under the upcoming 2024 budget,” added the IMF. 

According to the IMF, the Qatar Central Bank has successfully maintained price and financial stability. 

Moreover, the banks in Qatar remain healthy, although the non-performing loan ratio has increased as pandemic-related restructured loans turned non-performing. 

“The QCB has refined macroprudential measures to reduce further risks associated with banks’ external asset-liability mismatches, especially those of short maturities, which is welcome,” noted the IMF.   

The agency also pointed out that continued diligence is critical to strengthening the banking sector in a “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment. 

