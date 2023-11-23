You are here

News from Gaza 'difficult to wake up to': F1's Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. (YMC)
Reem Abulleil
  • Mercedes driver spoke to Arab News at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Lewis Hamilton: ‘It’s difficult to wake up each day knowing there are thousands of kids dying and there’s nothing you can do about it’
Reem Abulleil
ABU DHABI: Formula One star Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said that he felt helpless and found it “difficult to wake up each day” knowing children were dying in Gaza.

The British seven-time world champion revealed it had been hard to compartmentalize his feelings about the atrocities taking place in the Israel-Hamas war as he tried to focus on his job ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Asked by Arab News at Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday if the Israel-Gaza war has been occupying his mind, Hamilton said: "“Absolutely, how can you not [think about it]? I think it’s been a very strange period for us because we are in such a bubble here. We arrive at all these different places and there’s so much positivity in our little bubble.

“And this year … I think it’s difficult to wake up each day knowing there are thousands of kids dying and there’s nothing you can do about it and the rest of the world just goes on as it is,” he added.

Last month, Hamilton posted a message on Instagram calling for a ceasefire and urging world leaders to “work for peace, not war” to end the violence.

He said: “It’s massively disappointing to see how countries and governments are handling it and just to think where we are in 2023. With everything through history, it doesn’t look like we’ve learned anything.

“So, to be able to compartmentalize that and just go ahead with your job, I think, is difficult. It’s all over social, there’s not a day you don’t see something pop up on the news. You just try to remain positive through the darkest time.”

While some drivers had been complaining about burnout at the end of the longest F1 season in the sport’s history, Hamilton pointed out that he was “emotionally drained” due to world events rather than physically exhausted from his racing campaign.

“I’m not burned out. I’d rather not keep going into the season, but I think for me I’m just more emotionally drained at the end of the year.

“It’s obviously a very long season. I think really with all the negativity in the world as well, it’s been quite draining just to maintain a positive mindset through the year,” the Mercedes driver added.

Hamilton, 38, arrived in Abu Dhabi in third place in the season’s driver standings, behind the Red Bull pairing of world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who secured P2 in Las Vegas last weekend.

Recently concluded Cricket World Cup was ‘most watched’ edition in India

Recently concluded Cricket World Cup was ‘most watched’ edition in India
AFP
  • Australia won a record-extending sixth World Cup in a six-wicket win over India last week 
  • The final was watched by 130 million viewers on television in India, Disney+ Hotstar says 
AFP

New Delhi: The recently concluded Cricket World Cup in India was the “most watched” edition in the country ever, broadcaster Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement Thursday. 

Australia won a record-extending sixth World Cup in a six-wicket win over India last week, capping 422 billion minutes of live television watched across the tournament in the cricket-mad nation. 

The final was watched by 130 million viewers on TV in India, the statement said. 

“This successful tournament has set the stage for a promising future in our association with the ICC (International Cricket Council),” K Madhavan, country manager and president at Disney Star, said in a statement. 

The ICC said in a statement that the World Cup had been “the most attended ICC event ever.” 

Its chair, Greg Barclay, said: “We are delighted with the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which has been the biggest Cricket World Cup ever. 

“The event has been the most attended ICC World Cup ever with records shattered across broadcast and digital showcasing the support and interest for the one-day game.” 

The match between bitter adversaries India and Pakistan garnered 75 million views. 

This was the fourth time India had staged the men’s one-day international World Cup, first played in England in 1975. 

Alinghi Red Bull Racing sailing team gears up for America’s Cup preliminary regatta

Alinghi Red Bull Racing sailing team gears up for America’s Cup preliminary regatta
SALEH FAREED
  • Jeddah arrivals have been preparing in Kingdom for 3 weeks
  • Initial conditions were perfect for sessions in the water
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Alinghi Red Bull Racing sailing team are gearing up for the second preliminary regatta of the 37th America’s Cup, to be held in Jeddah from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.
The team were the first of the six America’s Cup entries to arrive in Jeddah three weeks ago to train, and along with the shore team set up a temporary base to prepare the AC40 boats.
Initial conditions were perfect, providing an ideal opportunity to train and test out of Jeddah’s scenic Corniche.
Local media witnessed a daily training session of the Swiss sailing team on Thursday on the crystal waters of the Red Sea.
Silvio Arrivabene, one of the general managers of Alinghi Red Bull Racing, told Arab News that the team are focused on the event, especially after their misfortune during the first preliminary regatta in Vilanova in September following a hydraulics failure.
Arrivabene, who is one of Alinghi’s key men, has been called upon to share his long experience of the America’s Cup with his team.
He said: “First of all, it is our pleasure being here in Jeddah and we appreciate the great welcome we have received from the residents of Jeddah since we arrived.
“We have been lucky enough to have had a few days of training ahead of the competition. We found exceptional conditions here in the Red Sea after bringing our two AC40 boats.
“We are continuing our training (and hope) to be ready for the official day next week to sail from Jeddah Yacht club.
“It seems that everyone we meet here is very excited and we hope they enjoy the competition and learn more about this thrilling sport, especially if they are seeing it for the first time.”
Alinghi, after more than a decade away from the America’s Cup, are returning to do battle for sailing’s highest honor. The double America’s Cup-winning syndicate has joined forces with Red Bull to create a new team, Alinghi Red Bull Racing.
Fourteen sailors have been selected to join the team. While some are new to the sport, they are being supported by several of sailing’s biggest names.

Prosecutors seek jail term for ex-Brazil star Alves over rape charge

Prosecutors seek jail term for ex-Brazil star Alves over rape charge
AFP
  • Prosecutors have also demanded the former Barcelona and PSG full-back pay his alleged victim $163,500 in compensation
  • A date for his trial had not yet been set
AFP

BARCELONA: Spanish prosecutors are seeking a nine-year jail term for former Brazil star Dani Alves who is accused of raping a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.
Prosecutors have also demanded the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain full-back, who has been in jail in Spain since his arrest in January, pay his alleged victim 150,000 euros ($163,500) in compensation, according to a copy of his indictment seen by AFP on Thursday.
A date for his trial had not yet been set. The 40-year-old has maintained that he had consensual sex with his accuser.
“I have a really clear conscience regarding what happened that night in the bathroom of the VIP area of the Sutton nightclub,” he told Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published in June, his first since his arrest.
“What happened and what didn’t happen. And what didn’t happen is that I forced this woman to do anything that we did,” he added.
But when the story first broke — and before he was arrested — Alves in a television interview initially denied knowing the woman who filed a police complaint against him on January 2.
The player told La Vanguardia that he had lied at first because he was afraid his wife would leave him if he admitted he had been with another woman.
The indictment offers a detailed description of what according to prosecutors happened at the upscale Sutton nightclub.
After meeting at the venue, Alves invited the woman to enter a small enclosure which she says she did not know was a toilet.
Once inside, the footballers showed a “violent attitude” toward the woman, who he forced to have intercourse despite her resistance.
At the time of the incident, Alves was on holiday in Barcelona after playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar.
After his arrest, Alves was sacked by his Mexican club Pumas UNAM.
In a highly successful career, Alves won 42 trophies, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil.

English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza

English FA council member resigns after inappropriate social media post on war in Gaza
AP
  • The post was deleted and Haq apologized
  • The FA, the governing body of soccer in England, was conducting an investigation
AP

LONDON: A council member at the English Football Association who made an inappropriate post regarding the war in Gaza resigned from his position on Thursday.
Wasim Haq had been suspended for the comments he made this month on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, which reportedly referred to Adolf Hitler and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The post was deleted and Haq apologized.
The FA, the governing body of soccer in England, was conducting an investigation.
“This morning I have resigned from the FA. I have also reiterated my apology to the Jewish community,” Haq posted on X. “This war has left thousands dead, many of us are in despair and deeply troubled.
“I hope football can play a future role in easing tensions between communities.”
Haq joined the FA Council in 2019 as a representative for the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community. He was removed from a similar role on the Lawn Tennis Association Council last week.
On Thursday, Haq shared his resignation letter, sent to FA chair Debbie Hewitt.
“I have felt overwhelmed at how this has transpired,” he wrote. “As someone who has worked closely with many Jewish people over the years and created meaningful and valued friendships, the most painful part of this process is knowing that some of those friends and colleagues may not forgive me for the misunderstanding and hurt I have unintentionally caused. I take full responsibility and reiterate my apology to them and all those affected.
“My comment was a direct criticism of a politician, not about a race or a religious group. In expressing these feelings, I chose the wrong words entirely and that has impacted the leadership position that I hold at the FA.”
Haq said he planned “direct personal engagement with members of the Jewish community to share and understand.”
He also offered to help the FA to develop a “systematic process” to “bring communities together in the future.”

Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’, says Bayern’s Tuchel

Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’, says Bayern’s Tuchel
AFP
  • Tuchel said members of his squad were “tired mentally and exhausted physically”
  • “It’s about television rights and the TV stations can choose their teams”
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Thursday hit out at the crowded fixture list, saying it was “not for the good of the game and not for the good of the players.”
Bayern play at Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday, just 24 hours after some of their first XI, including Canada’s Alphonso Davies and South Korea’s Kim Min-jae, returned to Munich following the international break.
While confirming injured players Jamal Musiala and Matthijs de Ligt would be missing on Friday, Tuchel said members of his squad were “tired mentally and exhausted physically.”
“It’s about television rights and the TV stations can choose their teams. We were talking about it, it’s the second time we play Friday away,” he said.
“Alphonso and Min-Jae are returning today from very long journeys and it’s obviously very unfortunate scheduling.
“It will be spoken of as an excuse but if you’ve heard Jurgen Klopp, they’re playing on Saturday at 12:30 against Man City, we are playing tomorrow (Friday) away.
“It’s borderline, or maybe even over the line already.”
Bayern also faced league leaders Bayer Leverkusen on a Friday immediately after an international break in September, drawing 2-2 — one of only two occasions in the league this season where the German champions have dropped points.
Bayern and Borussia Dortmund both had five players in the Germany squad for the recent round of friendlies, the most of any clubs.
Besides tiredness, Bayern’s Germany contingent return having lost both friendlies, 3-2 to Turkiye in Berlin and 2-0 to Austria in Vienna.
Bayern midfielder Leroy Sane was given a straight red card for pushing an opponent to the ground in Tuesday’s loss to Austria and Tuchel said: “I could see it coming.
“That’s what I told Leroy. You could feel that he was unhappy and he couldn’t hold back if he was provoked.
“I trust Leroy. It’s all human. It shouldn’t happen obviously but it has.”
Bayern, still unbeaten in the league this season, sit in second place behind Leverkusen while Cologne are one spot off the bottom of the table.

