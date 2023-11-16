You are here

  • Home
  • Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton during a press conference ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nbekg

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst

Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
  • Hamilton said that the growth of the sport in the US was a welcome development and praised the American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali
  • The return of F1 to Vegas after a 41 year absence follows the addition of Miami to the circuit while the US Grand Prix is held in Austin, Texas
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

LAS VEGAS: Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has defended the organization of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after criticism from current world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s Verstappen had said the event was “99 percent show and one percent sporting event” and said the street track was “not every interesting.”

Other drivers including McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had questioned the amount of commercial commitments that drivers have had to undertake around the race.

The comments, after a glitzy opening ceremony with a drone show and performance from Australian singer Kylie Minogue, are unlikely to have pleased F1’s American owners Liberty Media, who are also promotors of the Vegas race.

But Hamilton said that the growth of the sport in the US was a welcome development and praised the American investor and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“I hear there are a lot of people complaining about the direction that Stefano and Liberty has gone. But they are doing an amazing job,” said the Mercedes driver.

“The sport continues to grow. It is a business and you will still see good racing here. It is a country to tap into and really captivate the audience,” he said.

Hamilton said there was clearly a buzz around the event.

“Everybody I know in Hollywood is coming and there will be a lot of business going on this weekend,” he said.

“It will be a good spectacle to watch, even for those back home who have never been to Vegas. They will get to learn what it is all about,” he said.

The race will go along the famous ‘strip’, home to the city’s top hotels and casinos.

The return of F1 to Vegas after a 41 year absence follows the addition of Miami to the circuit while the US Grand Prix is held in Austin, Texas.

“We needed to have at least two races in the US, one wasn’t enough, and this is one of the most iconic and unique cities that they have here,” said British driver Hamilton, who conceded that the atmosphere around the Vegas race was very different to some of the established classic venues on the circuit.

“It is a big show for sure, and it is never going to be like Silverstone, but maybe over time, the people in this community will grow to love the sport,” he said.

Verstappen had criticized the track saying he wasn’t a fan of street courses in general.

“Of course it will be great driving through the Strip, but then the layout itself is not the most exciting. An F1 car is a lot more fun with a lot of high-speed corners,” said the Dutchman.

But Hamilton said he would wait until the drivers had competed on it, starting with Thursday night’s practice sessions, before making any judgment.

“Maybe the track will be good, and maybe it will be bad. It was so-so on the simulator. But don’t knock it until you try it,” he said.

Topics: Formula One (F1) Las Vegas Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen

Related

Max Verstappen wins again as Fernando Alonso snatches third on the line in Brazil
Sport
Max Verstappen wins again as Fernando Alonso snatches third on the line in Brazil
Hamilton bounces back to outpace Verstappen in Hungarian practice
Motorsport
Hamilton bounces back to outpace Verstappen in Hungarian practice

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India

Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India

Head to the fore as Australia set up World Cup final against India
  • The final is on Sunday at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

KOLKATA: Travis Head starred with bat and ball as Australia set up a World Cup final clash with India after a tense three-wicket win over South Africa in Kolkata
on Thursday.
Chasing a tricky 213 for victory, Australia wobbled after Head hit 62 but Steve Smith (30) and Josh Inglis (28) helped the five-time champions reach their target with 16 balls to spare in the second semifinal in Kolkata.
As Australia reached an eighth World Cup final, South Africa were left to rue a fifth semifinal loss despite David Miller’s 101.
Australia slipped to 137-5 and then 193-7 before Mitchell Starc (16) and skipper Pat Cummins (14) kept their nerve to steer the
team home.
Left-hand batsman and part-time off-spinner Head stood out after taking two wickets and then with his 48-ball innings laced with nine fours and two sixes.
Australia were in trouble when they were five down as spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi struck in quick succession to rattle the middle-order.
Maharaj bowled Head, who was dropped on 40 and 57, and Shamsi, a left-arm wrist spinner, trapped Marnus Labuschagne lbw for 18 and bowled Glenn Maxwell for one in his next over.
Australia started the tournament with two losses but registered their eighth straight win.
Starc led the bowling charge with figures of 3-34 and Cummins also picked three wickets to bowl out South Africa for 212 in 49.4 overs.
Left-arm quick Starc struck in the first over to send back South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who had said he was not “100 percent fit” at the toss, for a fourth-ball duck.
Josh Hazlewood claimed the wicket of in-form Quinton de Kock for three as Cummins took a stunning catch.
De Kock, who will quit one-day international after the World Cup, ended with 594 runs including four centuries to sit behind the tournament’s leading batsman Virat Kohli (711).
The new-ball bowlers kept up the attack with the wickets of Aiden Markram (10) and Rassie van der Dussen (six) as South Africa slumped to 24-4 and were 44-4 when rain interrupted play.
Klaasen and Miller hit back after the 45-minute rain break as the two put on 95 runs but Head broke through to bowl Klaasen for 47.
Head trapped Marco Jansen lbw on the next delivery to be on a hat trick, which was saved by Gerald Coetzee, who put on a 53-run partnership with Miller.
The left-handed Miller smashed eight fours and five sixes in his 116-ball knock.
The final is on Sunday at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw
Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw

Hungary qualify for Euro 2024 after clinching draw
  • The Hungarians needed a single point to clinch their ticket to the finals in Germany
  • The Hungarian players exploded in joy at the end of a match played in an empty stadium because of fears of violence
Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Hungary qualified for Euro 2024 when a Bulgarian own goal late in stoppage time gave them a 2-2 draw in Sofia on Thursday.
The Hungarians needed a single point to clinch their ticket to the finals in Germany but were trailing 2-1 before Alex Petkov headed into his own net in the 97th minute.
The Hungarian players exploded in joy at the end of a match played in an empty stadium because of fears of violence.
However Bulgarian fans protesting against their own football federation clashed with police outside the ground.
The draw gave Hungary 15 points from seven games in Group G of European qualifying, two ahead of Serbia.
The Hungarians join host nation Germany, Austria, Belgium, England, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and Turkiye as the teams qualified so far for next year’s finals.
Hungary, whose play was largely directed by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, took the lead in the 10th minute through Martin Adam but Spas Delev pulled Bulgaria level on 24 minutes.
Bulgaria grabbed the advantage in a hard-fought game when Kiril Despodov placed a penalty beyond the outstretched hand of the Hungarian ‘keeper after Despodov had been fouled by Attila Szalai.
But just as it seemed Hungary were slipping to defeat, the unfortunate Petkov headed a Hungarian cross into his own net.

Topics: Hungary Bulgaria Euro 2024 UEFA

Related

High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions
Football
High-tech soccer ball unveiled for Euro 2024 promises more accurate offside decisions
Bellingham ruled out of England Euro 2024 qualifiers
Football
Bellingham ruled out of England Euro 2024 qualifiers

Al-Shehri the star as Saudis defeat Pakistan to kick off World Cup qualification campaign

Al-Shehri the star as Saudis defeat Pakistan to kick off World Cup qualification campaign
Updated 44 min 7 sec ago
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Shehri the star as Saudis defeat Pakistan to kick off World Cup qualification campaign

Al-Shehri the star as Saudis defeat Pakistan to kick off World Cup qualification campaign
  • He scores the first two goals in a 4-0 home victory that gives Roberto Mancini his first win since taking over as head coach in August
  • The three-time Asian champions dominated possession but were unable to completely put the game to bed and relax until the final few minutes
Updated 44 min 7 sec ago
John Duerden

RIYADH: Two goals from Saleh Al-Shehri, plus late strikes from Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Abdullah Radif, ensured Saudi Arabia’s 2026 World Cup qualification campaign got off to a winning start on Thursday with a 4-0 home win over Pakistan.

It was also Roberto Mancini’s first victory since taking over as head coach in late August.

The match in Al-Ahsa, which began in the pouring rain, was mostly one-way traffic but not exactly a vintage performance by the three-time Asian champions, who dominated possession but were never quite able to completely put the game to bed and relax until the final few minutes.

Given the new-look squad assembled by Mancini, it was perhaps no great surprise that the performance was somewhat disjointed. The Green Falcons lacked fluidity in attack and did not look completely comfortable at the back. Still, they got the job done, with Al-Shehri scoring early in each half and the remaining two goals coming in second-half injury time.

The odds heavily favored the hosts against a team ranked 136 places below them and if there were any doubts about the Saudi prospects, they were quickly eased when Al-Shehri fired his team into the lead after just six minutes. The Al-Hilal striker pounced on a loose ball and let fly with an unstoppable left-foot shot from the edge of the area.

Soon after, Mohammed Maran turned and fired just over from a similar position, though a little further out.

If the home fans expected a rush of goals to follow, Pakistan had other ideas. After 18 minutes, Abdul Arshad delivered a cross from the right that was met by Fareed Ullah, who managed to get ahead of Hassan Tambakti but headed the ball just over the bar, ending a move that had started in their own penalty area.

This signaled the start of an impressive period of play from the South Asians, who recorded their first-ever World Cup qualifier victory in September, against Cambodia, and were facing a team aiming for their seventh appearance on the global stage. Pakistan found plenty of space inside the opposition’s half and were able to pass through the lines to good effect.

The first half ended with vehement Saudi appeals for handball by Omer Rao on the edge of the area, but they were waved away.

Just three minutes after the restart, however, a penalty was awarded after Mahmood Khan wrestled Al-Shehri to the ground inside the box. The striker made no mistake from the spot, rolling the ball into the left corner.

He should have completed his hat-trick soon after. Goalkeeper Yousuf Butt palmed a Mukhtar Ali shot into Al-Shehri’s path but he shot straight at the shot-stopper from close range. Moments later, he fired just over the bar when free inside the area.

Though two goals down, Pakistan were still in the game and a fierce Harun Hamid shot, from an Otis Khan free-kick, was denied by goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

The Saudis finally put the result beyond any doubt in added time, when the impressive Saud Abdulhamid sent over a perfect cross from the right and Ghareeb volleyed into the corner of the net. That still left time for Radif to add a fourth with the final kick of the game.

Mancini and his men will face a much tougher test on Tuesday when they head to Amman to take on Jordan, who drew 1-1 with Tajikistan on Thursday.

Elsewhere, there were mixed results for Arab teams. Lebanon and Palestine played out a 0-0 draw in Sharjah, a game that was moved to the UAE from Beirut and played behind closed doors. Iraq defeated Indonesia 5-1, while Oman beat Taiwan 3-0. Qatar thrashed Afghanistan 8-1 and Kuwait lost 1-0 at home to India.

The top two teams from each of the nine groups of four will progress to the third round of the regional qualifiers.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Pakistan 2026 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Saleh Al-Shehri

Related

Pakistan to face Saudi Arabia in historic FIFA World Cup qualifier in Al Ahsa today
Pakistan
Pakistan to face Saudi Arabia in historic FIFA World Cup qualifier in Al Ahsa today
Saleh Al-Shehri’s injury a bigger blow for Saudi Arabia than for Al-Hilal
Sport
Saleh Al-Shehri’s injury a bigger blow for Saudi Arabia than for Al-Hilal

Arsenal boss Arteta charged over VAR rant

Arsenal boss Arteta charged over VAR rant
Updated 53 min 6 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Arsenal boss Arteta charged over VAR rant

Arsenal boss Arteta charged over VAR rant
  • “Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3,” an FA statement said
  • Arteta could not hide his anger after the match, saying: “You have to talk about how the hell did this goal stand up? Incredible. I feel embarrassed”
Updated 53 min 6 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been charged by the Football Association over an explosive VAR rant following his side’s controversial defeat against Newcastle.
Arteta said the VAR decision not to disallow Anthony Gordon’s goal in the 1-0 loss at St. James’ Park earlier this month was embarrassing and an “absolute disgrace.”
“Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday, November 4,” an FA statement said on Thursday.
“It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting toward match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute.”
VAR checked to see whether the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock’s cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel and whether Gordon had been offside.
All three decisions went in Newcastle’s favor, even though the ball appeared to have gone out, while Joelinton clearly pushed Gabriel in the back.
Arteta could not hide his anger after the match, saying: “You have to talk about how the hell did this goal stand up? Incredible. I feel embarrassed.
“I have to now come in here and try to defend the club and please ask for help because it’s an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed. An absolute disgrace.”
In the aftermath of their manager’s blast, Arsenal issued a statement the following day saying the club “wholeheartedly” supported the Spaniard.
“The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better,” said the statement.
“PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.”

Topics: Arsenal FC Mikel Arteta English Football Association VAR

Related

Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite red card
Football
Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite red card
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe fires back at Mikel Arteta’s explosive VAR rant
Sport
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe fires back at Mikel Arteta’s explosive VAR rant

Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh on Feb. 17

Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh on Feb. 17
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh on Feb. 17

Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh on Feb. 17
  • The winner will be crowned the heavyweight division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis from 1999 to 2000
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will clash in a “historic” fight for the undisputed heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia on February 17.
British star Fury will put his WBC belt on the line, with the WBA, IBF and WBO titles held by Ukraine’s Usyk also up for grabs in Riyadh.
The winner will be crowned the heavyweight division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis from 1999 to 2000.
Fury, 35, and Usyk, 36, were originally expected to clash on December 23.
But Fury’s disappointing performance in a split-decision victory over MMA star Francis Ngannou last month forced a delay to the hotly-anticipated bout.
He was left with a swollen eye and cut on the forehead after the contentious win against Ngannou.
Fury had already been criticized for failing to agree a deal with Usyk when a proposed meeting at Wembley in April couldn’t be confirmed.
The pair will finally step into the ring in 2024 as Fury looks to add to his record of 34 wins with one draw since turning professional in 2008.
“This is a historic event. The whole world of boxing has been waiting for many, many years, and they now have this fight,” Fury’s promoter Frank Warren told reporters at a press conference in London on Thursday.
“For the first time this century, we will have an undisputed heavyweight champion.
“As a promoter I’ve been banging my head against the wall. But now we have the creme de la creme. These two undefeated heavyweight fighters.”
In typically combative mood at the press conference, Fury referenced his 2015 victory over Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko, which earned him the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.
“I already relieved one Ukrainian of all the belts, and now I’m going to take them all back,” Fury said.
“Usyk’s a champion, I’m a champion. It’s going to be a fight for the ages.”
Fury believes a victory over Usyk would cement his status as one of the all-time greats.
“He’s a good boxer, slick. But I’ve seen people like him before, and when they fight the big man, they lose,” he said.
“I believe we’re both destined to be here. I’m destined to become the undisputed champion, and more than that, cement my legacy.”
Usyk kept his cool amid Fury’s insults, which included taking swipes at his opponent’s height and his ear-ring.
“Yes I’m a little man. I’ll speak in the ring,” Usyk said.
Fury has held the WBC belt since he defeated Deontay Wilder in 2020 and has defended the title three times.
He stopped Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April 2022 and beat Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium eight months later.
Usyk, who has won all 21 of his fights, has been the WBA, IBF and WBO title holder since defeating Anthony Joshua in 2021.
The Ukrainian has defended his titles twice, defeating Joshua by split decision in Saudi Arabia last year and knocking out Daniel Dubois in August.

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk

Related

Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in ‘Battle of the Baddest’
Saudi Sport
Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in ‘Battle of the Baddest’
Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk to fight for undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh
Sport
Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk to fight for undisputed heavyweight crown in Riyadh

Latest updates

Syria's president grants amnesty, reduced sentences on anniversary of coup that put father in power
Syria's president grants amnesty, reduced sentences on anniversary of coup that put father in power
Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
Hamilton defends F1 Vegas race after Verstappen outburst
Syria’s Assad issues amnesty for all criminals
Syria’s Assad issues amnesty for all criminals
Saudi fundraising campaign for Gaza reaches half a billion riyals
Saudi fundraising campaign for Gaza reaches half a billion riyals
Get out of Khan Younis, Israel tells Palestinian refugees from the north
Get out of Khan Younis, Israel tells Palestinian refugees from the north

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.