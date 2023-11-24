Spain’s PM Sanchez: current ceasefire in Gaza not enough, we need a permanent cease-fire
Spain’s PM Sanchez: current ceasefire in Gaza not enough, we need a permanent cease-fire/node/2414551/world
Spain’s PM Sanchez: current ceasefire in Gaza not enough, we need a permanent cease-fire
Palestinians leaving the north run through the Salaheddine road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City on Nov. 24, 2023, following a four-day ceasefire that began early in the morning. (AFP)
MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during a visit to Rafah border crossing in Egypt that the current ceasefire in Gaza is not enough and that a permanent cease-fire was needed.
Combat between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters halted on Friday for the first time in seven weeks in a temporary truce ahead of the planned release of Israeli hostages held by the militants in exchange for jailed Palestinians.
“It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released,” he posted on X
A total of 25 Thai nationals were among the estimated 240 people taken hostage
Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said 12 Thai hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants during Hamas’s October 7 raids into Israel were released on Friday, hours after a truce in the Israel-Hamas war began.
“It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released,” he posted on X.
“Embassy officials are on their way to pick them up in another hour. Their names and details should be known. Please stay tuned.”
A total of 25 Thai nationals were among the estimated 240 people taken hostage by gunmen during last month’s wave of cross-border raids into Israel.
In the worst attack in Israel’s history, 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, according to Israeli authorities.
Israel has retaliated with a massive campaign of air, artillery and naval strikes alongside a ground offensive into Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas.
The Hamas government says the war has killed around 15,000 people, thousands of them children.
On Friday, a truce began following weeks of negotiations brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.
Under the agreement, a four-day pause in the fighting was set to see at least 50 hostages released from Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
Two Hamas sources told AFP on Friday that some of the hostages seized in the raids were on Friday handed over to the Red Cross for return to Israel, via Egypt.
Shortly after the Thai prime minister posted on X, a source close to Hamas confirmed to AFP that some Thai hostages had been freed, in addition to hostages released under the deal with Israel.
“Hamas made a gesture to also release some Thai foreigners,” the source close to the Islamist movement said.
Last week, a member of Thailand’s hostage release negotiation team said his government had been given assurances by Hamas that the kingdom’s nationals held hostage by the armed group were “safe.”
Earlier this month, the Thai foreign minister traveled to Qatar to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart over the Thai nationals’ release.
A source with knowledge of the truce negotiations told AFP “the release of 12 Thai citizens held hostage in Gaza comes following the Thai foreign minister’s visit to Qatar and mediation efforts by the Qataris and Egyptians.”
About 30,000 Thais were working in Israel, mostly in the agriculture sector, at the time of the October 7 attacks, according to the kingdom’s labor ministry.
Thirty-nine Thai citizens have been killed and 19 wounded in the war, with the kingdom evacuating more than 8,500 of its people, according to Bangkok’s foreign ministry.
Putin says Russia must rival ‘dangerous’ Western AI
The race to develop AI has heated up since the breakout launch of the ChatGPT generative chatbot last year
“I think you are well aware that some Western search engines, as well as some generative models, often work in a very selective, biased way,” Putin told an AI conference
Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the West had a “dangerous” monopoly over artificial intelligence and Russia needed to rival “biased” Western chatbots with its own technology.
The race to develop AI has heated up since the breakout launch of the ChatGPT generative chatbot last year, with Russia and China spending billions to rival the United States’ dominance in the field.
“I think you are well aware that some Western search engines, as well as some generative models, often work in a very selective, biased way,” Putin told an AI conference in Moscow.
“They do not take into account Russian culture, and sometimes simply ignore and cancel it... Many modern systems are trained on Western data for the Western market,” he said.
“The monopoliztic domination of such foreign creations in Russia is unacceptable, dangerous and inadmissible,” he said, urging Russia to be “ahead of the curve.”
Russia’s tech industry has reeled from Moscow’s ongoing military offensive in Ukraine.
Thousands of IT workers have fled to avoid military mobilization and Western sanctions have blocked access to computer parts.
Putin has repeatedly called for Moscow to end its dependence on Western technology and in September ordered his government to pour funding into developing supercomputers and AI research.
ChatGPT’s success sparked a rush among other tech firms and venture capitalists, with Google hurrying out its own chatbot and investors throwing cash into all manner of AI projects.
In April, Russia’s largest banking company Sber announced the launch of its own conversational artificial intelligence app called “Gigachat” but in test mode only.
Finland closes all passenger border crossings with Russia but one over migrant inflow
Over 700 migrants from Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other states recently entered Finland
Helsinki says Russia is funnelling migrants to the border, the Kremlin has denied the allegation
Updated 24 November 2023
Reuters
HELSINKI: Finland has temporarily closed all but one of its eight passenger crossings to Russia in response to an unusually high inflow of migrants for which it the Nordic country accuses Moscow.
More than 700 migrants from nations such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, have in the past couple of weeks entered Finland via Russia. Helsinki says Russia is funnelling migrants to the border, a charge the Kremlin has denied.
Having last week closed four border stations, Finland overnight closed all remaining passenger crossings except its northernmost one, Raja-Jooseppi located high north in the Arctic region, for a month.
Raja-Jooseppi opened its gates for traffic at 0800 GMT and will continue to accept asylum applications during its four daily opening hours, the Finnish Border Guard said.
No migrants arrived overnight outside opening hours, it added.
The Border Guard is stepping up patrolling along the length of its 1,340-kilometer (833-mile) frontier with Russia.
It will get additional resources for the task from the European Union’s border agency Frontex, which said on Thursday it would deploy 50 border guard officers and other staff to Finland along with equipment such as patrol cars to bolster control activities.
From Saudi creative scene, Filipina flight attendant embarks on international art career
Erika Cadiz pursued art after the coronavirus pandemic hit global aviation
She has since exhibited her work in Saudi Arabia and Europe
Updated 24 November 2023
Samantha Beltran
MANILA: When the coronavirus pandemic brought international travel to a halt, Erika Cadiz stayed behind in Saudi Arabia instead of returning to the Philippines — a decision that soon paid off with her childhood career dream coming true.
Raised in the suburbs of Bataan, a province 120 km from the Philippine capital, Cadiz became a flight attendant with a Saudi-based airline in 2017.
She would divide her life between Manila and the Middle East until coronavirus health restrictions shut air travel worldwide and forced her to choose only one of them. She chose the unknown and risked it all to join the art scene, which she saw thriving in Saudi Arabia.
“I’ve always loved art growing up, but it wasn’t something I ever thought I’d build a career in. I used to think that as much as I dreamed of becoming a painter, it was something I had to set aside temporarily because it wouldn’t put food on the table,” Cadiz told Arab News.
In February 2021, she converted her bedroom in Riyadh into an art studio and began selling small paintings on social media.
Initially, she had no contacts in the industry or local galleries, but local artists supported her foray into the art world and offered advice.
“In a place where art is booming, everyone is excited to see your art. Although contemporary art is considered new in Saudi Arabia, the art scene is very vibrant, hip, rich, and the artists’ community is open to everyone regardless of where you are from,” she said.
“I’ve met people who are way ahead of me in the industry and really uplift me and support me in every way possible. A lot of galleries hold exhibits that are open to expats. They openly support diversity.”
Just a month after setting up her home studio, she earned the opportunity to exhibit her work for the first time alongside other new artists at the Atoze Art Exhibition by Mawhub Arts Gallery in Riyadh.
“A good friend of mine tagged me online and pushed me to participate. I remember I had a week to produce five paintings,” she said.
Her successful first showing opened the doors for other opportunities, which included the Kulay Pinay (Filipina Colors) exhibition organized by the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, and the Saudi National Day Art Exhibition at the Royal Saudi Air Force Museum.
Curators took note of her work, quickly paving the way for her to showcase it abroad.
Her first international appearance was at the Dynamic Correspondence exhibition in Bologna.
“It was only a dream of mine to see my paintings hung on a wall in Italy,” she said, describing the experience as “surreal,” given that it happened only a few months after she entered the art scene.
Soon, she also found herself in Venice and Rome, where she participated in the Rome International Art Fair.
She also started receiving offers for commissioned art pieces from clients drawn to her colorful style, which she describes as “the intersection of retro realism and expressionism,” inspired by her travels and experiences as a woman in her new homeland.
“Since I moved to Saudi Arabia, I witnessed all the societal changes. Now women are given more opportunities in their chosen career, an advocacy I deeply support,” she said.
“The fact that I am from the Philippines and a woman able to excel in the field of arts in another country, especially in the Middle East, is something I am proud of.”
She has embraced both of her identities: as a Filipina and as a resident of Saudi Arabia.
“I have become my most independent self in the Middle East. I moved not knowing anyone. I didn’t have any family,” she said.
“The difficulties that I went through have shaped me to become my most authentic self, both as a person and as a creative.”
After years, Cadiz is again able to divide her time between the two homelands. Now, however, she is also able to fully pursue her new career, as she ventures into the art scene of her motherland with an apprenticeship in art gallery management in Manila, while also maintaining her main studio in Riyadh.
“It makes me feel mobile as an artist, and that is my dream — to not restrict myself as an artist. I want to be able to represent different cultures as I grow in this industry,” she said.
“I have two homes in my heart as an artist. I bring the Philippines and Saudi Arabia with me everywhere.”
Russia attacking Avdiivka ‘from all directions,’ says Kyiv
The nearly-encircled town near the Russian-held regional stronghold of Donetsk has faced a fierce onslaught for more than a month
Under fire since 2014, the town has been largely destroyed by shelling
Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
KYIV, Ukraine: A third wave of Russian forces is attacking the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka and systematically shelling the center of the industrial hub, its Ukrainian head said Friday.
The nearly-encircled town near the Russian-held regional stronghold of Donetsk has faced a fierce onslaught for more than a month.
“The third wave (of assaults) began. They are attacking from all directions, from the flanks of the south and north, as they did before. They are attacking the industrial zone,” Vitaly Barabash, the head of the town, said.
Avdiivka has been on the front line since 2014 and is part of the Donetsk region, which the Kremlin has claimed to have annexed along with three other regions.
“They are attacking from all sides, using a lot of infantry. Machinery went to the industrial zone, because the asphalt surface allows them to do so,” Barabash told state media.
He said Russian forces were targeting Avdiivka with guided air bombs and cluster munitions resulting in between 30 and 40 “massive” strikes each day.
Barabash said 1,350 residents were remaining in the town that had a pre-war population of around 30,000 people, and that 102 people had been evacuated over the last week.
Under fire since 2014, the town has been largely destroyed by shelling, but has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.