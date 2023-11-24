Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives

LONDON: Snap Inc. has unveiled new programs and features in a strategic move expected to further bolster the creator economy in the Middle East and North Africa region.
The initiatives include innovative monetization options and enhanced reach and relevance on the platform.
Julie Bogaert, head of Talent Partnerships EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) at Snap Inc., spoke of the initiatives’ focus on empowering creators, fostering sustainable businesses, and expanding audience engagement.
Bogaert said the platform provides “unique reach, relevance, and revenue,” showcasing its commitment to supporting creators at every stage.
Among the new features is the introduction of a Stories revenue share program, targeting creators with a minimum of 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views, and a monthly minimum of 10 Stories.
Beta testing of this new monetization program yielded promising results, the company said, with content creators experiencing “a consistent source of revenue” which enabled them to “reinvest in producing exceptional content.”
Snap Inc. is also enhancing user reach and relevance.
Users aged 18 and above will now be able to post their own Public Story, facilitating direct interactions with their audience.
Additional features include the ability to save stories in profiles and increased discoverability through geolocation tags.
Creators will have more control over the platform, including the ability to choose who to reply to, and manage reactions.
These initiatives come as the MENA region witnesses a surge in success for publishers and established content creators on Snap Inc.
Spotlight, the platform’s user-generated content hub, experienced a 200 percent year-over-year increase in total time spent watching content.
The initiatives also coincide with the company’s growing global daily active users base, which has soared to 406 million, marking a 12 percent increase year over year.