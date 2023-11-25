You are here

Cristiano Ronaldo and goals 'a perfect mix,' says Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro after wonder strike

Cristiano Ronaldo and goals ‘a perfect mix,’ says Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro after wonder strike
The Roshn Saudi League top scorer with 15 goals in 13 games says double strike in 3-0 win over Al-Okhdood. (SPL)
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Cristiano Ronaldo and goals ‘a perfect mix,’ says Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro after wonder strike

Cristiano Ronaldo and goals ‘a perfect mix,’ says Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro after wonder strike
  • The Roshn Saudi League top scorer with 15 goals in 13 games says double strike in 3-0 win over Al-Okhdood, which included an incredible lob from distance, made him ‘happy’
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo and goals go together like the perfect couple, said Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro, after the superstar’s stunning double over Al-Okhdood took his tally to 15 goals in 13 Roshn Saudi League games this season.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, the top scorer in the Roshn Saudi League, netted twice in the 77th and 80th minutes to seal Al-Nassr’s 3-0 victory at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday night.

Ronaldo’s first goal saw him power home a right-footed shot at the near post from an acute angle. It was his second goal, however, that truly took the plaudits. Seizing on a ricochet from opposition goalkeeper Paulo Vitor’s slide-tackle outside his box, Ronaldo chested the ball down 40 yards out before side-footing a sublime lob over the heads of the keeper and retreating defenders into the net.

Interlocking his fingers on both hands, Castro said: “Goals and Cristiano are a perfect mix (like this). The second goal, Cristiano shows perfect vision. It’s very difficult to do this, but Cristiano is different. When you are No. 1 in the world, everything is possible.

“Cristiano is a fantastic player. He has had fantastic moments this season and it’s just natural for him. He is a pleasure to work with in training and playing.”

Taking to social media, Ronaldo, who now has 18 goals from 18 Al-Nassr appearances in all competitions this season, said: “Happy weekend everyone!”

The win had seen Sami Al-Najei open the scoring after 13 minutes and take Al-Nassr to 34 points from 14 Roshn Saudi League games. The Jeddah giants now sit one point behind Riyadh rivals and table toppers Al-Hilal, who travel to play Al-Hazm on Saturday.

Al-Hilal play Al-Nassr in the much-anticipated Riyadh Derby on Friday at 9 p.m. (KSA).

Al-Okdood’s Slovakian manager Martin Sevela, who was appointed at the beginning of the month, said the match was a good learning experience for his players and sportingly praised Ronaldo for his goals.

“Al-Nassr’s players are high quality,” he said. “The first goal, it’s a good first touch by Ronaldo and good strike. The second, it was high quality from Ronaldo. He only needed one touch, and to score that goal is difficult. He is high quality. He is 38 years old, but he is top level.”

Al-Okhdood are 16th in the 18-team Roshn Saudi League. Their next match is at home to Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC

