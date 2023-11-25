You are here

  • Home
  • “Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
1 / 6
Participants painted red tear drops on a carton carpet on the ground, others cried out against the “Israeli apartheid regime and genocide war to exterminate the Palestinians.” (ANJ)
“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
2 / 6
Participants painted red tear drops on a carton carpet on the ground, others cried out against the “Israeli apartheid regime and genocide war to exterminate the Palestinians.” (ANJ)
“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
3 / 6
Participants painted red tear drops on a carton carpet on the ground, others cried out against the “Israeli apartheid regime and genocide war to exterminate the Palestinians.” (ANJ)
“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
4 / 6
Participants painted red tear drops on a carton carpet on the ground, others cried out against the “Israeli apartheid regime and genocide war to exterminate the Palestinians.” (ANJ)
“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
5 / 6
Participants painted red tear drops on a carton carpet on the ground, others cried out against the “Israeli apartheid regime and genocide war to exterminate the Palestinians.” (ANJ)
“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
6 / 6
Participants painted red tear drops on a carton carpet on the ground, others cried out against the “Israeli apartheid regime and genocide war to exterminate the Palestinians.” (ANJ)
Short Url

https://arab.news/26jr6

Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo

“Tears for Gaza” attracts crowds in Tokyo
  • “Our tears continue as we honor them all,” one of the organizers said in a speech
  • Chants of “Free Palestine”, “Palestine will be free from the River to the sea”, “Israeli terrorists” echoed around the square
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

TOKYO: Gaza sympathizers gathered in the crowded Shibuya district of Central Tokyo on Saturday to honor the lost lives of about 15 thousand Palestinians – many of them small children and babies, murdered by the Israeli military occupation.
“Our tears continue as we honor them all,” one of the organizers said in a speech.
Participants painted red tear drops on a carton carpet on the ground, others cried out against the “Israeli apartheid regime and genocide war to exterminate the Palestinians.”
Chants of “Free Palestine”, “Palestine will be free from the River to the sea”, “Israeli terrorists” and “Boycott Israel” echoed around the square where hundreds of thousands pass by every day.
Speakers included Japanese and non-Japanese who applauded the determination of the Gazan people to resist the “Israeli genocide” and occupation.
Banners of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko were also held aloft demanding they apply more pressure on Israel “to stop its genocide campaign.”
A young Japanese woman told Arab News Japan that it was the first time she had joined in any protest but seeing how people of all ages had gathered and raised their voices for a free Palestine had encouraged her to take part.
A few Israeli sympathizers attempted to disrupt the gathering, but it continued peacefully.
Demonstrations and protests have been increasing around Japan in support of Palestine and condemning American military support of Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza Japan Palestine Tokyo Palestinians

Related

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
World
Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central London
In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time
World
In solidarity with Palestine, Bangladeshis raise awareness one cup at a time

Irish-Israeli girl released by Hamas: Ireland’s PM

This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Emily Hand, 9 years old, from Kibbutz Be'
This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Emily Hand, 9 years old, from Kibbutz Be'
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Irish-Israeli girl released by Hamas: Ireland’s PM

This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Emily Hand, 9 years old, from Kibbutz Be'
  • Following the deadliest attack in its history, Israel launched an air, artillery and naval bombardment alongside a ground offensive to destroy Hamas, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

DUBLIN: A nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl was among the latest group of hostages released by Hamas fighters on Saturday, Ireland’s prime minister said in a statement.
“This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family,” Leo Varadkar said.
“An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered.”
Emily was one of about 240 people snatched by Hamas gunmen when they broke through Gaza’s militarised border with Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 Israelis and foreigners, according to Israeli authorities.
Following the deadliest attack in its history, Israel launched an air, artillery and naval bombardment alongside a ground offensive to destroy Hamas, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children, according to the Hamas government in Gaza.
Hamas on Saturday released a second group of Israeli and foreign civilians it had been holding hostage in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
Israeli authorities said 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens had returned to Israel.
The exchange came after an hours-long unexpected delay set nerves on edge.
Emily turned nine earlier this month while being held captive.
Her father Thomas Hand, who was born in Ireland and later moved to Israel, told AFP earlier this month that initially he thought his daughter had been killed in the attack.
“Later on we had an eyewitness... (who) saw her being led away by the terrorists, into a van off to Gaza” after the attack on the Beeri kibbutz, he said.
Varadkar said he hopes Emily “will soon heal and recover from the traumatic experience in the loving embrace of her family.”
“Emily now returns to her family, but we cannot forget that many more hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.
“Their fate is unknown, but we hope that like Emily, they will also be allowed to return to their homes and their families,” he added.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel US Ireland

Related

Thousands demonstrate in Canada for cease-fire in Gaza
World
Thousands demonstrate in Canada for cease-fire in Gaza
IDF soldier celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday by detonating Gaza building video
Middle-East
IDF soldier celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday by detonating Gaza building

Pentagon’s AI initiatives accelerate hard decisions on lethal autonomous weapons

Pentagon’s AI initiatives accelerate hard decisions on lethal autonomous weapons
Updated 26 November 2023
AP
Follow

Pentagon’s AI initiatives accelerate hard decisions on lethal autonomous weapons

Pentagon’s AI initiatives accelerate hard decisions on lethal autonomous weapons
  • Many countries are working on them — and neither China, Russia, Iran, India or Pakistan have signed a US-initiated pledge to use military AI responsibly
  • NATO allies share intelligence from data gathered by satellites, drones and humans, some aggregated with software from US contractor Palantir
Updated 26 November 2023
AP

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.: Artificial intelligence employed by the US military has piloted pint-sized surveillance drones in special operations forces’ missions and helped Ukraine in its war against Russia. It tracks soldiers’ fitness, predicts when Air Force planes need maintenance and helps keep tabs on rivals in space.
Now, the Pentagon is intent on fielding multiple thousands of relatively inexpensive, expendable AI-enabled autonomous vehicles by 2026 to keep pace with China. The ambitious initiative — dubbed Replicator — seeks to “galvanize progress in the too-slow shift of US military innovation to leverage platforms that are small, smart, cheap, and many,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said in August.
While its funding is uncertain and details vague, Replicator is expected to accelerate hard decisions on what AI tech is mature and trustworthy enough to deploy — including on weaponized systems.
There is little dispute among scientists, industry experts and Pentagon officials that the US will within the next few years have fully autonomous lethal weapons. And though officials insist humans will always be in control, experts say advances in data-processing speed and machine-to-machine communications will inevitably relegate people to supervisory roles.
That’s especially true if, as expected, lethal weapons are deployed en masse in drone swarms. Many countries are working on them — and neither China, Russia, Iran, India or Pakistan have signed a US-initiated pledge to use military AI responsibly.
It’s unclear if the Pentagon is currently formally assessing any fully autonomous lethal weapons system for deployment, as required by a 2012 directive. A Pentagon spokeswoman would not say.
Paradigm shifts
Replicator highlights immense technological and personnel challenges for Pentagon procurement and development as the AI revolution promises to transform how wars are fought.
“The Department of Defense is struggling to adopt the AI developments from the last machine-learning breakthrough,” said Gregory Allen, a former top Pentagon AI official now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
The Pentagon’s portfolio boasts more than 800 AI-related unclassified projects, much still in testing. Typically, machine-learning and neural networks are helping humans gain insights and create efficiencies.
“The AI that we’ve got in the Department of Defense right now is heavily leveraged and augments people,” said Missy Cummings, director of George Mason University’s robotics center and a former Navy fighter pilot.” “There’s no AI running around on its own. People are using it to try to understand the fog of war better.”
Space, war’s new frontier
One domain where AI-assisted tools are tracking potential threats is space, the latest frontier in military competition.
China envisions using AI, including on satellites, to “make decisions on who is and isn’t an adversary,” US Space Force chief technology and innovation officer Lisa Costa, told an online conference this month.
The US aims to keep pace.
An operational prototype called Machina used by Space Force keeps tabs autonomously on more than 40,000 objects in space, orchestrating thousands of data collections nightly with a global telescope network.
Machina’s algorithms marshal telescope sensors. Computer vision and large language models tell them what objects to track. And AI choreographs drawing instantly on astrodynamics and physics datasets, Col. Wallace ‘Rhet’ Turnbull of Space Systems Command told a conference in August.
Another AI project at Space Force analyzes radar data to detect imminent adversary missile launches, he said.
Maintaining planes and soldiers
Elsewhere, AI’s predictive powers help the Air Force keep its fleet aloft, anticipating the maintenance needs of more than 2,600 aircraft including B-1 bombers and Blackhawk helicopters.
Machine-learning models identify possible failures dozens of hours before they happen, said Tom Siebel, CEO of Silicon Valley-based C3 AI, which has the contract. C3’s tech also models the trajectories of missiles for the the US Missile Defense Agency and identifies insider threats in the federal workforce for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.
Among health-related efforts is a pilot project tracking the fitness of the Army’s entire Third Infantry Division — more than 13,000 soldiers. Predictive modeling and AI help reduce injuries and increase performance, said Maj. Matt Visser.
Aiding Ukraine
In Ukraine, AI provided by the Pentagon and its NATO allies helps thwart Russian aggression.
NATO allies share intelligence from data gathered by satellites, drones and humans, some aggregated with software from US contractor Palantir. Some data comes from Maven, the Pentagon’s pathfinding AI project now mostly managed by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, say officials including retired Air Force Gen. Jack Shanahan, the inaugural Pentagon AI director,
Maven began in 2017 as an effort to process video from drones in the Middle East – spurred by US Special Operations forces fighting Daesh and Al-Qaeda — and now aggregates and analyzes a wide array of sensor- and human-derived data.
AI has also helped the US-created Security Assistance Group-Ukraine help organize logistics for military assistance from a coalition of 40 countries, Pentagon officials say.
All-Domain Command and Control
To survive on the battlefield these days, military units must be small, mostly invisible and move quickly because exponentially growing networks of sensors let anyone “see anywhere on the globe at any moment,” then-Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley observed in a June speech. “And what you can see, you can shoot.”
To more quickly connect combatants, the Pentagon has prioritized the development of intertwined battle networks — called Joint All-Domain Command and Control — to automate the processing of optical, infrared, radar and other data across the armed services. But the challenge is huge and fraught with bureaucracy.
Christian Brose, a former Senate Armed Services Committee staff director now at the defense tech firm Anduril, is among military reform advocates who nevertheless believe they “may be winning here to a certain extent.”
“The argument may be less about whether this is the right thing to do, and increasingly more about how do we actually do it — and on the rapid timelines required,” he said. Brose’s 2020 book, “The Kill Chain,” argues for urgent retooling to match China in the race to develop smarter and cheaper networked weapons systems.
To that end, the US military is hard at work on “human-machine teaming.” Dozens of uncrewed air and sea vehicles currently keep tabs on Iranian activity. US Marines and Special Forces also use Anduril’s autonomous Ghost mini-copter, sensor towers and counter-drone tech to protect American forces.
Industry advances in computer vision have been essential. Shield AI lets drones operate without GPS, communications or even remote pilots. It’s the key to its Nova, a quadcopter, which US special operations units have used in conflict areas to scout buildings.
On the horizon: The Air Force’s “loyal wingman” program intends to pair piloted aircraft with autonomous ones. An F-16 pilot might, for instance, send out drones to scout, draw enemy fire or attack targets. Air Force leaders are aiming for a debut later this decade.
The race to full autonomy
The “loyal wingman” timeline doesn’t quite mesh with Replicator’s, which many consider overly ambitious. The Pentagon’s vagueness on Replicator, meantime, may partly intend to keep rivals guessing, though planners may also still be feeling their way on feature and mission goals, said Paul Scharre, a military AI expert and author of “Four Battlegrounds.”
Anduril and Shield AI, each backed by hundreds of millions in venture capital funding, are among companies vying for contracts.
Nathan Michael, chief technology officer at Shield AI, estimates they will have an autonomous swarm of at least three uncrewed aircraft ready in a year using its V-BAT aerial drone. The US military currently uses the V-BAT — without an AI mind — on Navy ships, on counter-drug missions and in support of Marine Expeditionary Units, the company says.
It will take some time before larger swarms can be reliably fielded, Michael said. “Everything is crawl, walk, run — unless you’re setting yourself up for failure.”
The only weapons systems that Shanahan, the inaugural Pentagon AI chief, currently trusts to operate autonomously are wholly defensive, like Phalanx anti-missile systems on ships. He worries less about autonomous weapons making decisions on their own than about systems that don’t work as advertised or kill noncombatants or friendly forces.
The department’s current chief digital and AI officer Craig Martell is determined not to let that happen.
“Regardless of the autonomy of the system, there will always be a responsible agent that understands the limitations of the system, has trained well with the system, has justified confidence of when and where it’s deployable — and will always take the responsibility,” said Martell, who previously headed machine-learning at LinkedIn and Lyft. “That will never not be the case.”
As to when AI will be reliable enough for lethal autonomy, Martell said it makes no sense to generalize. For example, Martell trusts his car’s adaptive cruise control but not the tech that’s supposed to keep it from changing lanes. “As the responsible agent, I would not deploy that except in very constrained situations,” he said. “Now extrapolate that to the military.”
Martell’s office is evaluating potential generative AI use cases – it has a special task force for that – but focuses more on testing and evaluating AI in development.
One urgent challenge, says Jane Pinelis, chief AI engineer at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Lab and former chief of AI assurance in Martell’s office, is recruiting and retaining the talent needed to test AI tech. The Pentagon can’t compete on salaries. Computer science PhDs with AI-related skills can earn more than the military’s top-ranking generals and admirals.
Testing and evaluation standards are also immature, a recent National Academy of Sciences report on Air Force AI highlighted.
Might that mean the US one day fielding under duress autonomous weapons that don’t fully pass muster?
“We are still operating under the assumption that we have time to do this as rigorously and as diligently as possible,” said Pinelis. “I think if we’re less than ready and it’s time to take action, somebody is going to be forced to make a decision.”

 

Topics: Pentagon US defense artificial intelligence (AI)

Related

Generative AI should not be feared despite risks, says UAE minister of artificial intelligence
Middle-East
Generative AI should not be feared despite risks, says UAE minister of artificial intelligence
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
Media
UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to global peace

Thousands demonstrate in Canada for cease-fire in Gaza

Thousands demonstrate in Canada for cease-fire in Gaza
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Thousands demonstrate in Canada for cease-fire in Gaza

Thousands demonstrate in Canada for cease-fire in Gaza
  • Protester Omar Yousif, 38, said he was taking part to “awaken the world” to the plight of civilians in Gaza
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP

OTTAWA, Canada: Thousands of protesters on Saturday carried placards, waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans before Canada’s Parliament in Ottawa, demanding a permanent cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
The diverse group included Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, Jewish, anti-war, labor and social justice organizations.
The rally followed an online petition presented to lawmakers on Friday with 286,719 signatures — said to be the most of any parliamentary e-petition — urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to press for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.
“A pause is not enough,” said Yara Shoufani, a protest organizer, adding that “thousands of Palestinians have been killed and Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed.”
Protester Omar Yousif, 38, said he was taking part to “awaken the world” to the plight of civilians in Gaza.
The current pause in fighting, he told AFP, “is definitely not enough. I think that this has to stay permanent.”
The demonstration in the Canadian capital was peaceful, but earlier this month Trudeau had to be escorted to safety as police broke up a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Vancouver restaurant where he was dining.
The prime minister had said earlier that day that the killing “of women, of children, of babies” in the Israel-Hamas war must stop, drawing a strong rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.
In Gaza, a temporary truce was largely being respected Saturday as Israel released Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas.
Hamas fighters snatched around 240 captives when they broke through Gaza’s militarized border with Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 Israelis and foreigners, according to Israeli authorities.
In response to the deadliest attack in its history, Israel launched an air, artillery and naval bombardment alongside a ground offensive aimed at destroying Hamas, killing nearly 15,000 people, according to the Hamas government in Gaza.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel US

Related

IDF soldier celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday by detonating Gaza building video
Middle-East
IDF soldier celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday by detonating Gaza building
Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank
Middle-East
Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank

Biden spoke to Qatari emir over hostage deal implementation, White House says

US President Joe Biden. (AP)
US President Joe Biden. (AP)
Updated 26 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Biden spoke to Qatari emir over hostage deal implementation, White House says

US President Joe Biden. (AP)
  • Biden was briefed throughout Saturday morning and on the latest of the hostage deal implementation, Watson said
Updated 26 November 2023
Reuters

NANTUCKET, Mass: US President Joe Biden spoke on Saturday with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the hold-up over the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, spokesperson Adrienne Watson for the White House National Security Council said.
The White House, following the call at 1:30 p.m. EST, learned from the Qataris that the hostage agreement was back on and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was moving to collect the hostages. Biden was briefed throughout Saturday morning and on the latest of the hostage deal implementation, Watson said.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

IDF soldier celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday by detonating Gaza building video
Middle-East
IDF soldier celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday by detonating Gaza building
Special As Israel and Hamas pause Gaza fighting, legal scholars grapple with question of genocide
Middle-East
As Israel and Hamas pause Gaza fighting, legal scholars grapple with question of genocide

Ukraine unveils monument to soldier shot dead in widely shared video

Ukraine unveils monument to soldier shot dead in widely shared video
Updated 26 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Ukraine unveils monument to soldier shot dead in widely shared video

Ukraine unveils monument to soldier shot dead in widely shared video
  • Kyiv blamed "brutal and brazen" Russians for his death, as did his mother Paraska Demchuk
  • "He would have taken all of them with him if he had a grenade," she said
Updated 26 November 2023
Reuters

NIZHYN, Ukraine: A Ukrainian soldier who was posthumously awarded a medal after a widely shared video showed him declaring "Glory to Ukraine" before apparently being shot dead, was commemorated with a statue in his northern hometown on Saturday.
The video shared in March showed a man the military later named as Oleksandr Matsievskiy, a sniper with a unit from the region of Chernihiv, saying "Slava Ukraini," a phrase more than a century old that has become a popular expression of resistance to Russia's February 2022 invasion.
Standing smoking a cigarette in a wooded area, carrying no visible weaponry, Matsievskiy is then seen slumping to the ground, apparently struck repeatedly by unseen shooters.
Kyiv blamed "brutal and brazen" Russians for his death, as did his mother Paraska Demchuk, 68.
"He would have taken all of them with him if he had a grenade," she said, as she proudly showed the medal President Volodymyr Zelenskiy bestowed on her son representing the "Hero of Ukraine" honour.
"He would say to me, 'Mum, I will never let them capture me'," she said through tears. "He wouldn't just bandy words about. It was on the inside, it was like a core inside him," she said.
Kyiv has opened a criminal investigation into the death of Matsievskiy, who was quickly talked of as a hero on social media, where many supporters posted the words "Heroyam Slava," or "Glory to the Heroes," the traditional response to Slava Ukraini.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Glory to Ukraine Oleksandr Matsievskyi monument Chernihiv

Related

UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of ‘summary executions’ of prisoners
World
UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of ‘summary executions’ of prisoners
UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister
World
UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister

Latest updates

Irish-Israeli girl released by Hamas: Ireland’s PM
This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Emily Hand, 9 years old, from Kibbutz Be'
Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, Israeli military says
Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, Israeli military says
Pentagon’s AI initiatives accelerate hard decisions on lethal autonomous weapons
Pentagon’s AI initiatives accelerate hard decisions on lethal autonomous weapons
Thousands demonstrate in Canada for cease-fire in Gaza
Thousands demonstrate in Canada for cease-fire in Gaza
Biden spoke to Qatari emir over hostage deal implementation, White House says
US President Joe Biden. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.