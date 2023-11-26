Lyna Khoudri hits Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet  

DUBAI: French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri was on hand at a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday — and she showed off a chic Chanel outfit in the process.

Khoudri, who is a brand ambassador for the luxury French label, hit the red carpet in a minidress in the brand’s signature tweed, elevated with silver embroidered detailing.







Lyna Khoudri was on hand at a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Marrakech International Film Festival. (Getty Images)



She attended the ceremony alongside other A-list stars, including Faical Laraichi, Tilda Swinton, Jessica Chastain — who is this year’s festival jury head — Isabelle Huppert and Melita Toscan du Plantier.

Chastain opted for a custom-made black-and-pink gown by French label Balmain at the event, a day after she graced the opening night’s red carpet in a shimmering silver jump suit from Armani Prive’s Fall 2021 couture collection. On the opening night, Chastain was joined on stage by fellow jury members, including Iranian actress Zar Amir, French actress and comedian Camille Cottin, Australian actor and director Joel Edgerton, British director Joanna Hogg, US director Dee Rees, Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh and Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard.

Organizers said that they looked forward to showcasing cinema from Morocco, the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the week, they plan to honor Moroccan director Faouzi Bensaidi and workshop films from throughout the region in a developmental program that was set to be presided over by director Martin Scorsese, who has since pulled out due to personal reasons.

The festival opened on Friday with Richard Linklater’s action-comedy “Hit Man.”

For her part, Khoudri rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s critically acclaimed drama “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for best actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival, and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ most promising actress category.

Khoudri also starred in the 2019 mini-series “Les Sauvages” and in 2016’s “Blood on the Docks.”

Notably, she was cast in Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch” alongside Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson.

In 2023, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 48th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Khoudri was nominated for her role in filmmaker Cedric Jimenez's “Novembre,” which tells the story of the terrorist attacks in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, 2015. She plays Samia, a charitable young woman who volunteers at a homeless camp. Her flat mate is bankrolling her cousin, one of the terrorists.