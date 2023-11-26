Lyna Khoudri hits Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet  

You are here

Lyna Khoudri was on hand at a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Marrakech International Film Festival. (Getty Images)
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri was on hand at a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday — and she showed off a chic Chanel outfit in the process.  

Khoudri, who is a brand ambassador for the luxury French label, hit the red carpet in a minidress in the brand’s signature tweed, elevated with silver embroidered detailing.  




Lyna Khoudri was on hand at a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Marrakech International Film Festival. (Getty Images)

She attended the ceremony alongside other A-list stars, including Faical Laraichi, Tilda Swinton, Jessica Chastain — who is this year’s festival jury head — Isabelle Huppert and Melita Toscan du Plantier.  

Chastain opted for a custom-made black-and-pink gown by French label Balmain at the event, a day after she graced the opening night’s red carpet in a shimmering silver jump suit from Armani Prive’s Fall 2021 couture collection. On the opening night, Chastain was joined on stage by fellow jury members, including Iranian actress Zar Amir, French actress and comedian Camille Cottin, Australian actor and director Joel Edgerton, British director Joanna Hogg, US director Dee Rees, Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh and Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard. 

Organizers said that they looked forward to showcasing cinema from Morocco, the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the week, they plan to honor Moroccan director Faouzi Bensaidi and workshop films from throughout the region in a developmental program that was set to be presided over by director Martin Scorsese, who has since pulled out due to personal reasons.  

The festival opened on Friday with Richard Linklater’s action-comedy “Hit Man.”  

For her part, Khoudri rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s critically acclaimed drama “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for best actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival, and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ most promising actress category.  

Khoudri also starred in the 2019 mini-series “Les Sauvages” and in 2016’s “Blood on the Docks.”  

Notably, she was cast in Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch” alongside Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson.  

In 2023, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 48th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars.   

Khoudri was nominated for her role in filmmaker Cedric Jimenez's “Novembre,” which tells the story of the terrorist attacks in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, 2015. She plays Samia, a charitable young woman who volunteers at a homeless camp. Her flat mate is bankrolling her cousin, one of the terrorists.  

Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain brought her brand of country-pop music to the UAE over the weekend with a performance on the third day of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi.  

The concert, held on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, saw the superstar perform at Etihad Park.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist made her Middle East debut this weekend. (Supplied)

Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Twain made her Middle East debut with such hits as “Waking Up Dreaming,” “You’re Still The One” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” 

R&B singer Chris Brown performed the night before, while American singer Ava Max and Dutch DJ and record producer Tiesto performed on Thursday, launching the four-day music event. 

US rock band Foo Fighters will hit the stage on Sunday.

Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: R&B singer Chris Brown wowed fans on Friday at his debut concert in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Park. 

The concert was on the second night of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Grammy-winning artist and renowned “King of R&B” took to the stage to treat Breezy fans to nostalgic hits such as “Forever” and “Beautiful People,” as well as his new song, “Sensational.” 

Brown executed his popular dance moves with his dance crew, captivating the audience with talent and energy.

Canadian singer Shania Twain will perform on Saturday and world-renowned rock band Foo Fighters will hit the stage on Sunday. 

American singer Ava Max and Dutch DJ and record producer Tiesto performed on Thursday, launching the highly anticipated four-day music event.

Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News / AP
DUBAI: US actress and producer Jessica Chastain turned heads at the 20th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco this week. 

The star, who is the president of the jury, attended the event wearing a shimmering silver tasseled jump suit from Armani Prive’s fall 2021 couture collection. 

Chastain was joined on stage by jury members — Iranian actress Zar Amir, French actress and comedian Camille Cottin, Australian actor and director Joel Edgerton, British director Joanna Hogg, US director Dee Rees, Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh and Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard.

 

 

During her speech on the festival’s opening night, Chastain said: “In the weeks leading up to the festival, we were not sure that we would even be able to be here,” referring to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.  

“The world we share is shattered and devoured,” she said. “Throughout history, art has been used as an accessible tool for communication, raising awareness about social issues and affecting positive change.”

Surrounded by red carpet crowds and flashing camera lights, others agreed.

 

 

“We know what’s happening and don’t forget it,” said Melita Toscan du Plantier, director of the Marrakech International Film Festival. “But heart is important. Heart is a weapon against obscurity and against conflict. We’re here to talk about heart, show movies and talk about directors from this region.”

Organizers said that they looked forward to showcasing cinema from Morocco, the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the week, they plan to honor Moroccan director Faouzi Bensaidi, and workshop films from throughout the region in a developmental program presided over by director Martin Scorsese.

The festival opened on Friday with Richard Linklater’s action-comedy “Hit Man.” 

 

 

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen was honored with a career achievement award for his films including “Another Round,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Casino Royale,” in which he played a Bond villain.

The festival is expected to feature more than 70 additional films, including Michel Franco’s “Memory,” starring Chastain, and Matteo Garrone’s Italian immigration drama “Io Capitano.”

The festival is scheduled to run through to Dec. 2.

Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The Sudanese movie “Goodbye Julia,” by filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani, this week won the Audience Award for best fiction feature at the Leeds International Film Festival in the UK.

The film follows two women from the north and south of Sudan respectively — Mona, a retired singer racked with guilt for causing a man’s death, and another, Julia, the man’s widow. Mona offers Julia — who doesn’t know about Mona’s involvement in her late husband’s death — a job as her maid to atone for her misdeeds, against the wishes of her husband Akram, who is open in his resentment of southerners.

In May, the Saudi-backed movie won the first-ever Freedom Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

This week, the director announced on Instagram that the movie will have a US tour. On Nov. 27 it will screen in Washington, on Nov. 29 in New Jersey, on Nov. 30 in New York and on Dec. 1 in Massachusetts.

“I will be present at the following screenings for a discussion/Q&A after every show,” he wrote.

Updated 26 November 2023
Dalal Awienat
DUBAI: Dubai-based restaurant Soul Kitchen is reflecting on the modern and historical patterns of Arab migration through a series of art installations.

The exhibits include one work by Lebanese artist Rumi Dalle, known for collaborating with luxury brands such as Hermes, Boghossian, and Iwan Maktabi.

Other artists involved in the project include prominent German rug artist Jan Kath and Lebanese Armenian designer Karen Chekerdjian.

With three installations, the restaurant aims to pay tribute to the migration experience of Arabs who relocated to South America during the 19th century and those still migrating around the world.

The first installation is titled “Migrating Birds” and was designed by the restaurant’s co-founder, Tala Mortada, and creative director, Hamza Mekdad. The piece narrates the journey of people leaving their Levantine homes in pursuit of safety and a sense of belonging.

Mortada told Arab News: “The idea of the installation is to tell the story of the last hundreds of years of people endlessly having to leave their homes in the Levant in search for inspiration, safety, and a feeling of home.”

“As the artisans come together, a beautiful metaphor of silk and steel is created highlighting the contrast in material and process,” Dalle told Arab News. (Supplied)

After the Beirut port explosion in August 2020, Mortada had to take her brand, Factory People, and relocate to Dubai.

She said: “It almost felt like a premonition, because of the history of our parents and ancestors always having to leave our countries in search for safety and having to make life make sense outside our home.”

Drawing parallels from her personal experiences, Mortada knew there was a story she had to tell.

“When we came to Dubai this was our feeling, and the only way we could feel at home again was to create something that gives an ode to our story.

“Which is why we are curating exhibitions in the space for like-minded artists to showcase their work and highlight the beauty that comes out from migration,” she added.

Dalle’s “Feathers of Migration” features 150 man-made feathers that hang from the ceiling, representing the artist’s journey from Beirut to Dubai.

“Amidst a struggling Lebanon, Dubai became its second home ... a home for a bird of different feathers that despite its differences, it was able to flock and groove with the other birds in the city. This jackdaw of unique feathers is surely of an added value.

“It brings me to think of Dubai and how its immigrants stand at the core of its structure as they bring with them a piece of their home.

“The installation is created with threads of silk and threads of steel welded together, creating the masculine and the feminine energy of the installation.

“As the artisans come together, a beautiful metaphor of silk and steel is created highlighting the contrast in material and process,” Dalle told Arab News.

Flowers on Toast brunch features Latin American inspired dishes like wagyu kafta. (Supplied) 

A walk-through gallery is the final installation. Located at the entrance of the restaurant, the walkway features a starry carpet by Kath and a piece on the walls called “Over the Forest” by Chekerdjian.

In addition to the inspired decor and art installations, Soul Kitchen has introduced a new Saturday brunch menu titled Flowers on Toast that explores the same theme of Arab migration. It is inspired by the Arab diaspora throughout Latin America and features fusion dishes like wagyu kafta, tamarind lamb chops, and mushroom kebabs.

