Israel-linked tanker seized off Yemen: US official

DUBAI: A tanker linked to an Israel-affiliated company was seized off the coast of Yemen on Sunday by unidentified armed individuals, a US defense official confirmed, following a series of incidents on the same shipping route.
“There are indications that an unknown number of unidentified armed individuals seized the M/V Central Park in the Gulf of Aden Nov. 26. US and coalition forces are in the vicinity and we are closely monitoring the situation,” the official told AFP.
The maritime security firm Ambrey said that “US naval forces are engaged in the situation” after the incident involving the Central Park vessel, owned and managed by a UK-based, Israel-linked company.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis had previously threatened to attack the tanker if it did not divert to the port of Hodeida, it said.
Communications from a US coalition warship had been intercepted warning the Central Park to disregard the messages, Ambrey added.
The boarding took place offshore from the Yemeni port city of Aden, with another vessel in the area reporting “an approach by eight persons on two skiffs wearing military uniforms,” Ambrey said.
It comes after a US defense official said an Israeli-owned cargo ship was damaged in a suspected Iranian drone attack in the Indian Ocean on Friday, and a week after Houthis seized an Israel-linked cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.
The Houthis, declaring themselves part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran-affiliated groups, have launched a series of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel since October, following an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants on Israel.
Israel has vowed to “crush” Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, after the Palestinian militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 240 hostages on October 7, according to Israeli authorities.
Gaza’s Hamas government says nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli aerial bombardment and ground operations in the Palestinian territory since then.
Frankly Speaking: How challenging is Gaza humanitarian aid delivery?
Senior ICRC official says aid workers in embattled Palestinian enclave face “incredible difficulty” amid “immense scale of need”
Clare Dalton says humanitarian workers focused on how to support the needy, not what Israel accuses Hamas of doing
Updated 32 min 18 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Despite donations to assist the people of embattled Gaza, there is a need for “more sustained humanitarian access” to Palestinians in need, according to Clare Dalton, head of delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the UAE.
Appearing on the Arab News current-affairs show “Frankly Speaking,” shortly before a four-day humanitarian pause in the fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas went into effect on Friday, Dalton said the needs of the Gazan population were not being met by the limited number of trucks permitted to enter the territory.
“There is a need for more sustained humanitarian access inside Gaza, because that is where people need the help,” she said, adding that until Israel allows a greater number of trucks to enter Gaza via the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, civilian needs cannot be met.
“I think the big challenge is that a lot of aid has been sent to help people, however not much is actually getting in,” Dalton told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking.”
“The number of trucks that have been able to access Gaza since the beginning of this terrible crisis is really limited.
“All aid is really needed and important. It’s just not enough. And, if you look at the numbers of trucks that were coming into Gaza before Oct. 7 … it was about 500 a day. Since this crisis, I think we’ve only seen 1,200 trucks come in. That’s a huge gap.”
Dalton added: “Not only are the normal needs of people not being met; on top of this has been this devastating conflict where infrastructure has been destroyed, people have been killed, they’re injured, they’re fleeing, and there’s not enough. And there’s even less humanitarian aid for them.”
The humanitarian pause, negotiated through American, Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries, was primarily instituted to allow for the safe release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
The hostages were seized by the militant group when it launched its cross-border attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, during which 1,200 people were killed and around 230 Israelis and other foreign nationals were abducted and taken back to Gaza.
It was this attack that triggered Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip, a crackdown on humanitarian and commercial shipments entering the territory, and a military ground offensive with a view to eliminating Hamas.
The ICRC, as a neutral party, played a crucial role in the exchange of the first batch of hostages on Friday. In advance of the humanitarian pause, Mirjana Spoljaric, the ICRC’s president, traveled to Qatar, where she met with Ismael Haniyeh, chair of Hamas’ political bureau.
“As the International Red Cross, we always talk to all parties to the conflict in order to pass messages on the way that civilians are treated and all these humanitarian issues we’re discussing,” Dalton said.
“Now, we don’t negotiate with parties. What we can do is, if parties come to an agreement, we can help facilitate that. I don’t actually know about the details of these meetings. However, as the ICRC, our job is always to do the best that we can for the people on the ground, the civilian needs.
“And we have a specific mandate under international law to do that, but also like many actors, we’re trying our best to deliver humanitarian assistance.”
The ICRC has medical teams working inside Gaza, where health infrastructure has been overwhelmed by the number of wounded civilians amid shortages of electricity, potable water, medicines and anesthetics.
Throughout the conflict, Israel has accused Hamas of using tunnels, arms caches and command centers burrowed beneath Gaza’s major hospitals — effectively turning medical staff and their civilian patients into human shields.
Asked whether the ICRC’s teams working in Gaza were aware of any such tunnels, Dalton said the organization has a very different mandate. “It’s not our job to verify these kinds of claims. That’s a different thing. For us, what’s important is the needs of people suffering,” she said.
Asked whether she believed civilians were being used as human shields by Hamas, Dalton said: “That I don’t know. I feel what we’re concerned with as well is, indeed, what are the needs, what do people need, what can we do to our best ability to support them.”
She added: “As an international humanitarian organization, we don’t take sides. It’s not our job to do that. Those are political questions and I’m sure there are people out there who have opinions or can answer them.”
She reiterated ICRC’s role as a neutral party to the conflict. “As humanitarian actors, if we are going to do our jobs, (we have) to be able to give people aid on an impartial basis,” she said. “And as the ICRC, we operate along this principle of neutrality. We can’t be seen to take sides and that’s really important for our humanitarian access.”
Critics of Israel’s campaign to destroy Hamas say its response to the Oct. 7 attack has been disproportionate, exacting a far greater toll on Gaza’s civilian population and the enclave’s infrastructure.
According to the local health authorities, who report to the Hamas government, more than 14,000 people have been killed in Gaza under Israeli bombardment, the majority of them women and children. Meanwhile, some 1.7 million have been displaced by the fighting.
“It’s a devastating situation,” said Dalton. “People are facing immeasurable difficulty and civilians in particular are really, really suffering. Since this started, the situation has been getting gradually worse. The situation civilians find themselves in is very difficult.
“Gaza is a very highly densely populated city. And so, of course, people don’t have many places they can flee or evacuate to.
“The damage to critical infrastructure is going to be very bad. And then when people move, where do they go? I think all of these things are compounding the difficulty people face anyway in a situation where there’s a conflict.”
Asked whether this was the worst humanitarian disaster she had witnessed in her 15 years at ICRC, Dalton said it was wrong to make comparisons, but acknowledged that the hardships imposed on Gaza went well beyond acceptable limits in warfare.
“War is terrible and the impact on people is devastating,” she said. “Whoever you are and whichever side you’re on, I think it’s really hard to make these comparisons.
“We like to say there’s no hierarchy in suffering. If you’re a mother whose child is being killed, wherever that is or whichever situation, that’s just terrible. And our message is always, wars take place, but they should have limits.”
On Nov. 7, ICRC confirmed that one of its humanitarian aid convoys had come under fire in Gaza City. Two trucks were damaged and a driver lightly wounded as the convoy, which was carrying “lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities, including to Al-Quds hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society,” came under fire, the organization posted on X.
The ICRC said it was “deeply troubled” by the incident and reminded the warring “parties of their obligation under international humanitarian law to respect and protect humanitarian workers at all times.”
The statement did not identify the source of the fire on the convoy, which consisted of five trucks and two ICRC vehicles.
“I don’t know who we came under fire from,” said Dalton. “In the end, perhaps, that’s not the important fact. It’s that medical workers, trying to carry out lifesaving work, risking their lives and the lives of patients, in trying to do their jobs. That shouldn’t be the case.
“If we’re not able to deliver lifesaving assistance, people will die unnecessarily. So, our message is always that doctors, humanitarian workers, medical personnel should be protected when carrying out their jobs.”
The UN has called the Gaza conflict the deadliest ever for its humanitarian workers, with reports of more than 100 fatalities among the ranks of aid agencies since the war began.
“It’s so difficult to be able to do our jobs, humanitarian actors in these kinds of conditions,” said Dalton.
“We have a field surgical team, a medical surgical team in a hospital in the south of Gaza, the European Gaza Hospital, who’ve been there for about three weeks. And when we hear the stories of what they’re trying to do, the patients that they’re trying to treat, of course, it’s immense suffering they’re seeing all around them.
“There’s no electricity. It’s often dark. It’s extremely overwhelming. Medical supplies are not enough. Patients are continually coming with very devastating injuries, burns, things that need very specialized treatment. So it’s incredibly difficult.
“And without electricity, many other essential services don’t function. There’s not enough water. People don’t have enough food. Now it’s starting to get colder. It’s raining. Families are on the move trying to find safety.
“We, as humanitarian actors, have to try and do our best to provide people with the assistance that they need. It’s very, very difficult. The security conditions are hard for everyone. Equally, there’s not enough aid getting in, given the immense scale of the needs.”
Part of the ICRC’s mandate is to monitor whether combatants are abiding by international humanitarian law. Since the outset of the conflict, both Israel and Hamas have been accused of committing war crimes.
“We see examples, every day, that look like, in cases, maybe there are challenges to that (international humanitarian law),” said Dalton. “But we try to be the guardian of these rules, to talk to the parties of the conflict about them, to remind everyone of their obligations. We’re not a guarantor.”
But is that message getting through?
“I guess if you’re a civilian on the ground experiencing the impact of all of this, you probably don’t think it’s getting through,” said Dalton. “I think for us, we can just do what we can. And it is very important to keep reminding parties of their obligations.
“It may seem a bit dry and not particularly directly able to impact people’s terrible conditions. However, it is and it can make a difference.
“If critical infrastructure is not damaged unnecessarily, it has less impact on people’s ability to have water, electricity, all of these things.”
Unless further humanitarian pauses are agreed, or, as aid chiefs hope, a permanent ceasefire is implemented, the need for donations and convoys will continue to grow.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries have been deploying aid flights and shipments, while their citizens have given generously to charity.
“Given the devastating level of need that we’ve been discussing, a lot of support is needed,” said Dalton. “As ICRC, we have a humanitarian appeal, as do many organizations, and there are many different ways that people could support us.
“We’re here in the UAE, and the GCC countries have been very generous, as well, in sending aid, in funding humanitarian actors. This is very important.”
Killing reported in Gaza refugee camp on third day of truce
Palestinian Red Crescent says farmer killed by Israeli forces in Gaza refugee camp
It was not clear if it would impact the latest phase of plans to swap 50 hostages held by Hamas for 150 prisoners in Israeli jails over a four-day period
Updated 26 November 2023
Reuters
GAZA/JERUSALEM: A Palestinian farmer was killed and another injured on Sunday after they were targeted by Israeli forces in the Maghazi refugee camp in the center of Gaza, the Palestinan Red Crescent said as a truce between Israel and Hamas fighters entered a third day.
There was no immediate comment from Israel on the report and it was not clear if it would impact the latest phase of plans to swap 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group for 150 prisoners in Israeli jails over a four-day period.
Thirteen Israelis and four Thai nationals arrived in Israel early on Sunday after a second release of hostages held by Hamas following an initial delay caused by a dispute about aid delivery into Gaza.
Although the issue was resolved through mediation by Egypt and Qatar, it underscored the fragility of the truce, the first halt in fighting since Hamas fighters rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.
In response to that attack, Israel has vowed to destroy the Hamas militants who run Gaza, bombarding the enclave and mounting a ground offensive in the north. Some 14,800 people, roughly 40 percent of them children, have been killed, Palestinian health authorities said on Saturday.
Israel had said the cease-fire could be extended if Hamas continued to release at least 10 hostages a day. A Palestinian source had said up to 100 hostages could go free.
The armed wing of Hamas announced on Sunday the killing of four of its military commanders in the Gaza Strip, including the commander of the North Gaza brigade Ahmad Al Ghandour. However, it was not clear when they had been killed.
Freed Hostages
Television images showed freed hostages on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing after leaving Gaza as Hamas handed the captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross late on Saturday.
Six of the 13 Israelis released were women and seven were teenagers or children. The youngest was three-year-old Yahel Shoham, freed with her mother and brother, although her father remains a hostage.
“The released hostages are on their way to hospitals in Israel, where they will re-unite with their families,” the Israeli military said in a statement.
Israel released 39 Palestinians — six women and 33 minors — from two prisons, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said.
Some of the Palestinians arrived at Al-Bireh Municipality Square in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where thousands of citizens awaited them, a Reuters journalist said.
Violence flared in the West Bank where Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians, including two minors and at least one gunman, late on Saturday and early Sunday, medics and local sources said.
Even before the Oct. 7 attacks from Gaza, the West Bank had been in a state of unrest, with a rise in Israeli army raids, Palestinian attacks, and violence by Israeli settlers in the past 18 months. More than 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, some in Israeli air strikes.
Saturday’s swap follows the previous day’s initial release of 13 Israeli hostages, including children and the elderly, by Hamas in return for the release of 39 Palestinian women and teenagers from Israeli prisons.
On Friday Hamas also released a Philippine national and 10 Thai farm workers.
The four Thais freed on Saturday “want a shower and to contact their relatives,” Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on social media platform X. All were safe and showed few ill-effects, he said.
“I’m so happy, I’m so glad, I can’t describe my feeling at all,” Thongkoon Onkaew told Reuters by telephone after news of the release of her son Natthaporn, 26, the family’s sole breadwinner.
Aid dispute
The deal risked being derailed when Hamas’ armed wing said on Saturday it was delaying releases until Israel met all truce conditions, including committing to let aid trucks into northern Gaza.
Saving the deal took a day of high-stakes diplomacy mediated by Qatar and Egypt, which US President Joe Biden also joined.
Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan said only 65 of 340 aid trucks that had entered Gaza since Friday had reached northern Gaza, or “less than half of what Israel agreed on.”
Al-Qassam Brigades also said Israel had failed to respect terms for the release of Palestinian prisoners that factored in their time in detention.
The Israeli military said the United Nations and international organizations distribute aid within the Gaza Strip. The UN said 61 trucks delivered aid to northern Gaza on Saturday, the most since the war began seven weeks ago. They included food, water and emergency medical supplies.
Senior Hamas commander in charge of northern Gaza killed in war
Hamas announces death of Ahmed Al-Ghandour, the highest-ranking member known to have been killed in the war
Al-Ghandour was a high-ranking member of the group’s armed wing and Hamas’ top commander in northern Gaza
Updated 26 November 2023
AP
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Hamas says one of its top commanders has been killed in the war with Israel.
The militant group announced the death of Ahmed Al-Ghandour on Sunday, without saying when or where he was killed. He is the highest-ranking member of the group known to have been killed in the war, which was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel.
Al-Ghandour was a high-ranking member of the group’s armed wing and Hamas’ top commander in northern Gaza.
He had survived at least three Israeli attempts to kill him, going back to 2002, according to the Counter Extremism Project, an advocacy group based in Washington.
The tense truce between Israel and Hamas appeared to be back on track early Sunday after the release of a second group of militant-held hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons, but the swap followed an hourslong delay that underscored the truce’s fragility.
The exchange was delayed Saturday evening after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement, which has brought the first significant pause in seven weeks of war marked by the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades, vast destruction and displacement across the Gaza Strip, and a hostage crisis that has shaken Israel.
The deal seemed at risk of unraveling until Qatar and Egypt, which mediate with Hamas, announced late Saturday that the obstacles to the exchange had been overcome. The militants released 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis, while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners.
Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv late Saturday to call for the release of all the estimated 240 people captured by Hamas in its Oct. 7 rampage across southern Israel, which ignited the war. They accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not doing enough to bring them back.
Pressure from the hostages’ families and lingering anger over Israel’s failure to prevent the attack have sharpened the dilemma facing the country’s leaders who seek to eliminate Hamas as a military and governing power while bringing all the captives back safely.
The war has already claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians killed by Hamas in the initial attack. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, roughly two thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
The four-day truce, which began Friday, was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners. All are women and minors.
Israel has said the truce can be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed, but has vowed to quickly resume its offensive once it ends. Israel said early Sunday that it had received a new list of hostages slated to be released later in the day, in the third of four scheduled swaps. AID AND RESPITE IN GAZA
The pause has given Gaza’s 2.3 million people, still reeling from relentless Israeli bombardment that has driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and leveled residential areas, a few days of calm. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel also went silent.
War-weary Palestinians in northern Gaza, where the offensive has focused, returned to the streets to survey the damage Entire city blocks in and around Gaza City have been gutted by airstrikes that hollowed out buildings and left drifts of rubble in the street.
In southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people from the north have sought refuge, residents lined up outside gas stations for a second day, hoping to stock up on fuel. Palestinians who have tried to return to the north to see if their homes are still intact have been turned back by Israeli troops.
“Many are desperate to return to their homes, but they open fire on anyone approaching from the south,” said Rami Hazarein, who fled from Gaza City last month.
The United Nations said the truce has made it possible to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the start of the war. It was also able to deliver 129,000 liters (about 35,000 gallons) of fuel, just over 10 percent of daily pre-war volume, as well as cooking gas, a first since the war began. Aid also reached northern Gaza, for the first time in a month.
In holding up the hostage release on Saturday, Hamas alleged that aid deliveries fell short of what was expected and that not enough was reaching the north. It also said Israel was not releasing enough long-serving prisoners. Many Palestinians view prisoners held by Israel, including those implicated in deadly attacks, as heroes resisting occupation. A BITTERSWEET MOMENT FOR HOSTAGE FAMILIES
Shortly before midnight, Hamas released the second group of hostages, 13 Israelis and four Thais. They were turned over to Egypt and then transferred to Israel, where they were taken to hospitals.
Hamas released a video showing the hostages appearing shaken but mostly in good physical condition as masked militants led them to Red Cross vehicles. Some of the hostages waved goodbye to the militants. One girl was on crutches and wore a cast on her left foot.
The Israeli hostages freed on Saturday included seven children and six women, Netanyahu’s office announced. Most were from Kibbutz Be’eri, a community Hamas militants ravaged during their Oct. 7 cross-border attack. The children ranged in age from 3 to 16, and the women ranged from 18 to 67.
It was a bittersweet moment for the residents of Be’eri, who have been living in a Dead Sea hotel since their community was overrun. A kibbutz spokesperson said all the released hostages either had a family member killed in the Oct. 7 rampage or a loved one still in captivity in Gaza. A HERO’S WELCOME IN WEST BANK
Some of the Palestinian prisoners were released in east Jerusalem, while the bulk returned home to a hero’s welcome in the occupied West Bank.
Among those released was Nurhan Awad, who was 17 in 2016 when she was sentenced to 13 1/2 years in jail for attempting to stab an Israeli soldier with a pair of scissors. Israa Jaabis had been imprisoned since 2015 after being convicted of a bomb attack that wounded an Israeli police officer and left Jaabis with severe burns on her face and hands.
In the West Bank town of Al-Bireh, newly released teenage boys were paraded through the main square where they waved Palestinian flags as well as green banners of Hamas and yellow banners of the rival Fatah party of President Mahmoud Abbas.
According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an advocacy group, Israel is holding 7,200 Palestinians, including about 2,000 arrested since the start of the war.
The war in Gaza has been accompanied by a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Palestinian health authorities said early Sunday that five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin that began the day before.
The military said it had arrested a suspect in the killing of an Israeli father and son at a car wash in the West Bank earlier this year. The army has conducted frequent military raids and arrested hundreds of Palestinians since the start of the war, mostly people it suspects of being Hamas members.
Kuwait's former defence minister receives jail sentence
Sheikh Jaber and Sheikh Khalid were acquitted of embezzlement charges in March 2022 but the case was revived upon an appeal from the Kuwaiti prosecution
Updated 26 November 2023
Reuters
DUBAI: Kuwait's highest court on Sunday sentenced former defence and interior minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah to seven years in prison with hard labor for mishandling military funds, Kuwaiti paper Al-Qabas reported.
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, who faced similar charges, was ordered by the court to return the funds he mismanaged.
Both men had denied the charges.
Sheikh Jaber had in 2019 resigned as prime minister, a post he had held since 2011, after lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against Sheikh Khalid, who was interior minister at the time.
The then defence minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmed had issued a statement two days after the government resignation, saying the cabinet stood down to avoid addressing mismanagement of some 240 million dinars ($778.61 million) in military funds before he assumed office.
Sheikh Jaber and Sheikh Khalid were acquitted of embezzlement charges in March 2022 but the case was revived upon an appeal from the Kuwaiti prosecution.