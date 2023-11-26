You are here

Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again

Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again
Damascus International Airport on the southeastern outskirts of Syria's capital on June 10, 2022. (AFP/File)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again

Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
BEIRUT: Israeli airstrikes on Sunday made Damascus airport inoperable just hours after flights had resumed following a similar attack last month, a war monitor said, as state media also reported the attack.
“Israeli warplanes on Sunday afternoon carried out a new raid targeting Damascus international airport ... putting it out of service again,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
It said the raid targeted the runways, and reported the sound of an explosion from the direction of a military airport elsewhere in the capital.
A military source said in a statement that at around 4:50 p.m. Israel carried out an air attack with missiles from “the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan.”
The raid targeted “Damascus international airport and some points in the Damascus countryside,” putting the airport out of service and causing “some material losses,” it said.
Air defenses “destroyed most” of the missiles, the statement added.
Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on its northern neighbor since Syria’s civil war began in 2011, primarily targeting Iran-backed militants as well as Syrian army positions.
But it has intensified attacks since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Israeli strikes on Damascus airport and Aleppo airport in the north on Oct. 12 and Oct. 22 put both facilities out of service.
Two ticketing offices in the capital had said flights had resumed from Damascus on Sunday, and local media also reported the resumption, but authorities had yet to make an official announcement.
Flights were re-routed to Latakia on the west coast after the Oct. 22 strikes.
Israel has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran, which backs President Bashar Assad’s regime, to expand its presence there.

Topics: Israel Damascus

Egypt’s foreign minister begins tour that includes Spain, US in push to end Gaza violence

Egypt’s foreign minister begins tour that includes Spain, US in push to end Gaza violence
Updated 26 November 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Egypt's foreign minister begins tour that includes Spain, US in push to end Gaza violence

Egypt’s foreign minister begins tour that includes Spain, US in push to end Gaza violence
  • This will review the Arab and Islamic positions in calling for an end to the war, and in urging the Security Council to assume its responsibility to promote a comprehensive ceasefire and end Israeli violations of international law
Updated 26 November 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The eighth Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean takes place in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry was setting off on Sunday to join the talks which will this year focus on the developments in Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said that the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee would meet in Barcelona for dialogue with the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

The ministers were expected to explore the outcomes and decisions at the recent Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

They were also joining a ministerial roundtable discussion organized by the Union for the Mediterranean and called “Developments in Israel and Palestine — Gaza and the Region.”

Shoukry is set to travel to New York on Tuesday to join other committee members in a briefing session held by the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East.

This will review the Arab and Islamic positions in calling for an end to the war, and in urging the Security Council to assume its responsibility to promote a comprehensive ceasefire and end Israeli violations of international law.

The committee is expected to make clear the crucial Palestinian issues during its meetings in New York.

The Chinese presidency of the Security Council has decided to hold the ministerial-level session to address developments in the Gaza Strip.

The ministerial committee will highlight the need to immediately revive the peace process on a serious basis, without procrastination, and in a way that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, within a specific period, and in a way that ensures the realization of the vision of the two-state solution and the establishment of permanent peace.

Slovenian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Tanja Fajon has praised Egypt’s efforts to obtain a humanitarian truce and its part in trying to facilitate the release of Palestinian hostages and prisoners from Israeli prisons.

She was speaking after her meetings on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Shoukry.

The minister said she had held in-depth discussions about the Gaza crisis and exchanged views on how to deal with the conflict.

She added: “We agreed on the need to urgently reach a permanent ceasefire and provide protection for civilians, as well as concrete steps towards a two-state solution.”

Fajon affirmed her rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians, saying that they must maintain their rights, and parties must ensure that favorable conditions were created for them to live in dignity.

She added: “We discussed within the European Union the plan for development aid and financial support provided to the Palestinians.”

She said that Slovenia was currently studying the possibilities of providing psychological support to Palestinian children, and rehabilitation when conditions improved.

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Killing reported in Gaza refugee camp on third day of truce

Killing reported in Gaza refugee camp on third day of truce
Updated 26 November 2023
Reuters
Killing reported in Gaza refugee camp on third day of truce

Killing reported in Gaza refugee camp on third day of truce
  • Palestinian Red Crescent says farmer killed by Israeli forces in Gaza refugee camp
  • Israel says truce could be extended if Hamas continues to release 10 hostages a day
Updated 26 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA/JERUSALEM: A Palestinian farmer was killed and another injured on Sunday after they were targeted by Israeli forces in the Maghazi refugee camp in the center of Gaza, the Palestinan Red Crescent said as a truce between Israel and Hamas fighters entered a third day.
There was no immediate comment from Israel on the report and it was not clear if it would impact the latest phase of plans to swap 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group for 150 prisoners in Israeli jails over a four-day period.
Thirteen Israelis and four Thai nationals arrived in Israel early on Sunday after a second release of hostages held by Hamas following an initial delay caused by a dispute about aid delivery into Gaza.
Although the issue was resolved through mediation by Egypt and Qatar, it underscored the fragility of the truce, the first halt in fighting since Hamas fighters rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.
In response to that attack, Israel has vowed to destroy the Hamas militants who run Gaza, bombarding the enclave and mounting a ground offensive in the north. Some 14,800 people, roughly 40 percent of them children, have been killed, Palestinian health authorities said on Saturday.
Israel had said the cease-fire could be extended if Hamas continued to release at least 10 hostages a day. A Palestinian source had said up to 100 hostages could go free.
The armed wing of Hamas announced on Sunday the killing of four of its military commanders in the Gaza Strip, including the commander of the North Gaza brigade Ahmad Al Ghandour. However, it was not clear when they had been killed.

Freed Hostages

Television images showed freed hostages on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing after leaving Gaza as Hamas handed the captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross late on Saturday.
Six of the 13 Israelis released were women and seven were teenagers or children. The youngest was three-year-old Yahel Shoham, freed with her mother and brother, although her father remains a hostage.
“The released hostages are on their way to hospitals in Israel, where they will re-unite with their families,” the Israeli military said in a statement.
Israel released 39 Palestinians — six women and 33 minors — from two prisons, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said.
Some of the Palestinians arrived at Al-Bireh Municipality Square in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where thousands of citizens awaited them, a Reuters journalist said.
Violence flared in the West Bank where Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians, including two minors and at least one gunman, late on Saturday and early Sunday, medics and local sources said.
Even before the Oct. 7 attacks from Gaza, the West Bank had been in a state of unrest, with a rise in Israeli army raids, Palestinian attacks, and violence by Israeli settlers in the past 18 months. More than 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, some in Israeli air strikes.
Saturday’s swap follows the previous day’s initial release of 13 Israeli hostages, including children and the elderly, by Hamas in return for the release of 39 Palestinian women and teenagers from Israeli prisons.
On Friday Hamas also released a Philippine national and 10 Thai farm workers.
The four Thais freed on Saturday “want a shower and to contact their relatives,” Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on social media platform X. All were safe and showed few ill-effects, he said.
“I’m so happy, I’m so glad, I can’t describe my feeling at all,” Thongkoon Onkaew told Reuters by telephone after news of the release of her son Natthaporn, 26, the family’s sole breadwinner.

Aid dispute 

The deal risked being derailed when Hamas’ armed wing said on Saturday it was delaying releases until Israel met all truce conditions, including committing to let aid trucks into northern Gaza.
Saving the deal took a day of high-stakes diplomacy mediated by Qatar and Egypt, which US President Joe Biden also joined.
Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan said only 65 of 340 aid trucks that had entered Gaza since Friday had reached northern Gaza, or “less than half of what Israel agreed on.”
Al-Qassam Brigades also said Israel had failed to respect terms for the release of Palestinian prisoners that factored in their time in detention.
The Israeli military said the United Nations and international organizations distribute aid within the Gaza Strip. The UN said 61 trucks delivered aid to northern Gaza on Saturday, the most since the war began seven weeks ago. They included food, water and emergency medical supplies.

Jordan reviews accords with Israel, case for prosecuting Israeli leaders

Jordan reviews accords with Israel, case for prosecuting Israeli leaders
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Jordan reviews accords with Israel, case for prosecuting Israeli leaders

Jordan reviews accords with Israel, case for prosecuting Israeli leaders
  • Meeting discussed establishing a legal framework to potentially sue Israeli leaders as war criminals
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Members of Jordan’s Lower House legal committee on Sunday met with experts in international and constitutional law to scrutinize the country’s agreements with Israel and investigate the possibility of prosecuting Israeli leaders in the International Criminal Court, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Committee attendees, focusing on legal accountability, discussed establishing a legal framework to potentially sue Israeli leaders as war criminals for alleged actions against Palestinians in Gaza. In-depth reviews of accords signed with Israel were also carried out.

In addition, the committee considered legal action against Israeli settlers who committed violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Jordanian MP Ghazi Thneibat said the committee would examine key Jordanian interests and explore all options before presenting its recommendations to the Lower House and then the government.
 

Topics: Jordan

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce
Updated 26 November 2023
AP
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce
  • Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza late Sunday
  • Israel was to free 39 Palestinian prisoners later Sunday as part of the deal
Updated 26 November 2023
AP

RAFAH: Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a ceasefire deal.

Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza late Sunday. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt.

The army said one of the hostages was airlifted directly to an Israeli hospital.

Israel was to free 39 Palestinian prisoners later Sunday as part of the deal.

It was the third consecutive day in which Hamas released Israeli hostages it has been holding in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

A fourth exchange is expected to take place on Monday – the last day of the four-day cease-fire between the enemies. A total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamic militant group carried out a cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that killed some 1,200 people and took 240 people hostage. An Israeli offensive in Gaza has left over 13,300 people dead, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory.

International mediators led by the U.S. and Qatar are trying to extend the cease-fire.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas

Israel summons Irish ambassador over tweet it alleges doesn’t adequately condemn Hamas

Israel summons Irish ambassador over tweet it alleges doesn’t adequately condemn Hamas
Updated 26 November 2023
AP
Israel summons Irish ambassador over tweet it alleges doesn't adequately condemn Hamas

Israel summons Irish ambassador over tweet it alleges doesn’t adequately condemn Hamas
  • “An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned," ambassador tweets
Updated 26 November 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday that it would summon the Irish ambassador over a tweet celebrating the release of a 9-year-old girl from Hamas captivity, alleging the post didn’t adequately condemn the militant group.
Earlier Sunday, the Irish prime minister lauded the release of Emily Hand, an Israeli-Irish girl whose story has captivated both nations.
“An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.
The girl was initially believed to have been killed in the Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel by Hamas and other militants. A month ago, her father learned that she was actually alive and among about 240 people held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
The Hamas attack, which killed about 1,200 people in Israel, triggered a blistering Israeli air and ground assault on Gaza in which at least 13,300 Palestinians, about two thirds of them women and children, have died.
Emily was one of 17 hostages released by Hamas on Saturday, the second day of a four-day cease-fire that allowed critical humanitarian aid into Gaza and gave civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.
Israeli government officials criticized Varadkar’s tweet, arguing that it cast what happened to Emily as a disappearance rather than a violent abduction by Hamas militants.
“Mr. Prime Minister, It seems you have lost your moral compass and need a reality check! Emily Hand was not ‘lost,’ she was kidnapped by a terror organization worse than Daesh,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen tweeted. He alleged that Varadkar was “trying to legitimize and normalize terror,” and summoned the Irish ambassador to Israel for a reprimand.
Irish government figures came quickly to the prime minister’s defense. The Irish minister for public expenditure, Paschal Donohoe, said Varadkar has been “unambiguous in condemning the violence of Hamas and also calling for restraint from Israeli military forces.”
Ireland’s foreign affairs department said that the “government has been clear at every stage that all hostages abducted by Hamas should be released immediately and unconditionally.” It said the Irish ambassador was to meet Israeli Foreign Ministry officials on Monday.
The summons is the third issued by Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel has also called in the ambassadors of Belgium and Spain after the countries’ leaders criticized Israel for the high civilian death toll in Gaza. The Spanish leader also called for European Union recognition of a Palestinian state.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Ireland

Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again
Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again
German special envoy for ME lauds Saudi Arabia’s Gaza aid effort
Deike Potzel. (Supplied)
OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism
OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism
Young Saudi Artists exhibition returns to spotlight local talent
‘Electric Series, Triptych’ by Yusef Fageeh is a collection of three hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes. (Supplied)
What We Are Buying Today: ‘Almugasap’ - Saudi traditional customes
Photo/Supplied

