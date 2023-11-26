You are here

  • Home
  • Five off-track takeaways from 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend

Five off-track takeaways from 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend

The Formula One season came to a close in Abu Dhabi with one last Max Verstappen win of the year — his 19th in 2023. (AFP)
The Formula One season came to a close in Abu Dhabi with one last Max Verstappen win of the year — his 19th in 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ywtya

Updated 24 sec ago
Reem Abulleil
Follow

Five off-track takeaways from 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend

Five off-track takeaways from 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend
  • Reem Abulleil sheds some light on paddock conversations and celebrity sightings at Yas Marina Circuit
Updated 24 sec ago
Reem Abulleil
Follow

 

ABU DHABI: The Formula One season came to a close in Abu Dhabi with one last Max Verstappen win of the year — his 19th in 2023 — and Mercedes edging Ferrari to P2 in the Constructors’ Championship by just three points.

It has been a busy four days at Yas Marina Circuit with lots of takeaways from the conversations we have had with the drivers and team principals, as well as numerous celebrity sightings around the paddock all weekend.

Here’s what you may have missed from some of the action off the track.

Tennis players rock the paddock

The F1 paddock is always a popular destination for celebrities and Abu Dhabi this year has been no exception with the likes of Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra, Naomi Campbell, and Jason Statham among the A-listers making an appearance at Yas Marina Circuit.

From the football world, Sergio Aguero rocked a custom-made Manchester City race suit and presented the DHL Fastest Lap award to Verstappen on Saturday, while Patrice Evra was in an all-white linen suit when he turned up to the paddock on Sunday.

However, what stood out the most was the number of tennis stars in the house this weekend. Tunisian Ons Jabeur attended both qualifying and the race as a guest of title sponsors Etihad Airways.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist got to catch up with retired Russian ace Maria Sharapova, who walked into the paddock with the Hemsworths, Chopra and Statham before going up to the stands to watch the race.

Poland’s world No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz is a big fan of the sport and came to the track from Friday to Sunday. A guest of F1, Hurkacz told me he has always loved cars and was thrilled to attend his first grand prix.

Danish world No. 8 Holger Rune was spotted at the Ferrari hospitality villa and had a quick catch-up with Charles Leclerc before the race, while tennis pair Denis Shapovalov and his fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund arrived just in time for the action as guests of Aston Martin.

“It’s that Canadian connection,” said Shapovalov with a laugh, referring to his compatriot Lance Stroll, who drives for Aston Martin.

Other tennis players in attendance included Hemsworth look-alike Karen Khachanov and Alexander Zverev.

Gasly not interested in entertainment and sport debate

The Las Vegas Grand Prix last weekend reopened the debate of how much of a spectacle a sport is allowed to be. Several drivers said the inaugural race in Vegas was more of a “show” than anything else, and many complained about the tough scheduling that made them see no sunlight for the whole weekend.

Sport, of course, is a business and is entertainment and it cannot survive without generating a great deal of interest from fans around the world.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly was asked to weigh in on the debate and whether he felt F1 got the balance right between putting on a show and highlighting the sport.

“I love the sport and personally I’m quite fine with the entertainment side of things,” said Gasly.

“I think it’s very personal and it depends how you can cope with it. I know I’m not someone that is really disturbed with that side of the sport. Obviously the priority needs to always remain on the actual sport.

“What I’d like is to almost have more priority on the driver side of things, where I feel at the minute it’s too much driven by car performance. So that’s more something that I’ll be focusing on as a sport rather than entertainment, sport, blah, blah, blah. At the end of the day we survive and everyone is paid here because people are watching us, so it’s a balance you need to find.

“But what I care the most about is that all drivers will be given fair chances to fight for the best positions, where at the minute there’s clearly a sort of imbalance in the performance of all 10 teams. It’s always been the case in F1, I’m fine with it, but I do see a lot of talk of this entertainment versus sport balance kind of thing and I think it’s really personal how you deal with it.”

Toto Wolff: Sport is a meritocracy

Speaking of “fair chances,” Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff was asked about the massive gap between Red Bull and the rest of the field, and whether the Austrian team’s dominance is hurting F1.

“The numbers that we are seeing are strong. When we go on social we see races that are packed and sold out,” said Wolff on Sunday.

“But as a matter of fact it is all around the spectacle and if the spectacle is not good, fans are going to follow us less. What I always say is that the spectacle follows the sport. And the sport is a meritocracy; whoever is doing the best job wins and if somebody is doing a much better job than everybody else, then they’re winning 19 races.

“It is us and Ferrari and all the other teams that have to do a better job in order to compete with Red Bull Racing.”

Hamilton focused on growing his legacy

So much of Lewis Hamilton’s pre-race press conference was dominated by Christian Horner’s claims that the British driver had reached out to Red Bull to see if they had a seat for him.

As Hamilton clarified, it was in fact the Red Bull team principal who had contacted him and not the other way round, but something way more interesting caught my attention in what he said.

One of the journalists asked Hamilton — a seven-time world champion — if driving for Red Bull was an appealing prospect for him, given he would be racing in a winning car. The 38-year-old said building toward beating Red Bull with Mercedes would be much better for his legacy in the sport.

“Let’s be realistic. Every single driver that’s racing here dreams of being in a winning car. I think probably in my younger days when I hadn’t maybe had a lot of success, maybe in those McLaren days, it would have been a lot more attractive,” he explained.

“When I think about (it), just from a racing perspective and my viewpoint of things, when I moved to this team I enjoyed moving from a more successful team to a team that hadn’t had success, with the vision of growing and building on the team. Because when we did then win, it was such a better feeling.

“Whilst every driver here looks at the Red Bull and would love to drive that car, and I’m not saying I wouldn’t love to drive that car and experience how good that car (is), every driver would want to feel that. I feel that we’ve had two very difficult years and if we work towards beating that car that’s going to be a way better feeling than just stepping into the best car.

“It wouldn’t do much for me in the sense of just stepping into the car that’s been the most dominant car of all time. Working with my team to build, to be able to beat them, I think would be better for my legacy, for sure.”

It is fascinating to see how clear his perspective is on the matter.

Alonso welcomes added pressure in 2024

Fernando Alonso deemed his 2023 campaign a “dream season” for himself and his Aston Martin team after securing fourth in the Drivers’ Championship with an impressive eight podiums.

No one expected the 42-year-old could pull off a season like that at the start of the year, and the Spanish two-time world champion acknowledges the pressure will be much higher in 2024. It is something he is welcoming with open arms.

“It has been a historic season for Aston Martin and for myself. Eight podiums, 300 points nearly for the team. Twelve months ago this was unthinkable,” said Alonso on Sunday following his P7 finish in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“This is the best season ever for the team as well, with whatever name they had before. It’s an incredible year to remember. The expectations were low, so we exceeded the expectations this year. Maybe next year is the opposite, expectations will be very high, so we have some pressure on our shoulders.

“This is Formula One, this is not a charity event. We have to have the pressure, we have to deliver. Fifth in the constructors’ hurts a little bit because I think we were better than that. We were hoping for better than that at the beginning of the year.

“To finish fourth in the drivers’ is a little bit unreal. Fighting with the guys that we were fighting with, in fact, if we are fifth in the constructors’ you should be ninth or 10th.

“So, it’s a dream season for many people in Aston Martin, including myself.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 UAE Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen completes majestic season with record-breaking triumph
Sport
Max Verstappen completes majestic season with record-breaking triumph
F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP
Motorsport
F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP

Watkins fires Villa into 4th as Spurs pay tribute to Venables

Watkins fires Villa into 4th as Spurs pay tribute to Venables
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Watkins fires Villa into 4th as Spurs pay tribute to Venables

Watkins fires Villa into 4th as Spurs pay tribute to Venables
  • Villa moved above Tottenham into fourth, with Ange Postecoglou’s team falling two points behind them in fifth after a third successive defeat stalled their early-season momentum
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Ollie Watkins fired Aston Villa into fourth place in the Premier League as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Tottenham on a day the hosts paid tribute to former boss Terry Venables. 

Unai Emery’s side trailed to Giovani Lo Celso’s first goal of the season in the first half in north London. But Pau Torres equalized just before the break and Watkins’ 12th goal this term wrapped up an impressive result for revitalized Villa. 

Villa moved above Tottenham into fourth, with Ange Postecoglou’s team falling two points behind them in fifth after a third successive defeat stalled their early-season momentum. 

Tottenham have squandered the lead in all three of their defeats, but Postecoglou could point to the injuries that have robbed him of several key players including James Maddison. 

Villa’s resilient third away win in their last 11 league games underlined the improvements made by Emery since he replaced the sacked Steven Gerrard last season. 

Sitting just two points behind leaders Arsenal, Villa have won four of their last five league games to spark genuine hopes of a top four challenge. 

As a innovative former manager of England, Barcelona and Tottenham, where he won the FA Cup in 1991, Venables would have appreciated the attacking quality of both teams on the day he passed away aged 80. 

With both teams wearing black armbands, a picture of Venables was displayed on each of the big screens during a minute of applause in celebration of his life before kick-off. 

Tottenham were on top in the opening stages and Dejan Kulusevski blasted against the post after showing nimble footwork to prise open the Villa defense. 

Postecoglou’s men were back on the offensive as Bryan Gil was denied by a fine save from Emiliano Martinez. 

Their enterprising play reaped a deserved reward in the 22nd minute when Villa could only clear a corner to the edge of the area, where Lo Celso hammered a powerful strike that deflected in off Carlos. 

Villa thought they had mustered an immediate response as Watkins glanced his header past Guglielmo Vicario from Lucas Digne’s cross. 

But, after a VAR check of almost three minutes, the goal was disallowed for a tight offside against Watkins. 

Kulusevski was inches away from doubling Tottenham’s lead with a curler before Son Heung-min’s goal was chalked off for another offside. 

For all their dashing play in attack, Tottenham were vulnerable at the back and Villa took advantage in first half stoppage-time. 

Douglas Luiz’s free-kick found Torres unmarked 10 yards out and the Spanish defender thumped his header past Vicario, with the goal surviving another extended VAR check. 

Villa were nearly gifted the lead early in the second half when Vicario allowed Leon Bailey’s shot to squirm under him before gratefully grabbing the ball after it rebounded off the post. 

Emery’s men exposed the flaws in Tottenham’s defense again to take the lead in the 61st minute. 

A neat move climaxed with Watkins playing a one-two with Youri Tielemans to open up the creaky Tottenham rearguard before the England striker guided a clinical finish into the far corner from 12 yards.

Topics: english Premier League Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur

Related

‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot
Football
‘Adorable’ Havertz ends goal drought to fire Arsenal into top spot
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Football
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

Next Gen ATP Finals stars sightsee in Jeddah ahead of tournament

Next Gen ATP Finals stars sightsee in Jeddah ahead of tournament
Updated 8 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Next Gen ATP Finals stars sightsee in Jeddah ahead of tournament

Next Gen ATP Finals stars sightsee in Jeddah ahead of tournament
  • Ahead of the first ATP-sanctioned event to be held in Saudi Arabia, the players took time to visit the historical site
Updated 8 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The stars of the Next Gen ATP Finals visited Al-Balad, the historic old town of Jeddah, for this year’s official group photo on Sunday.

Ahead of the first ATP-sanctioned event to be held in Saudi Arabia, the players took time to visit the historical site, which was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014.

“We’ve had a really fun time,” said 19-year-old American Alex Michelsen. “Everyone’s been having a lot of laughs. People were great and to see the old city was really, really cool.”

On the tour, the players met local Saudi graffiti artist Maajed Ahmed who has designed a bespoke ATP Next Gen piece of street art on Al-Balad’s walls.

Jordanian Abdullah Shelbayh, who received a wildcard for the event, said he enjoyed spending time with his competitors in Jeddah ahead of the tournament, which starts on Tuesday.

“It was exciting to do this with the players, they are pretty funny guys,” he said. “It was good to spend some time together outside of competition.”

Frenchman Arthur Fils, who won his maiden tour-level title in Lyon earlier this season, said Jeddah was a “great city,” adding the “people are very welcoming, I am liking it.”

Fils’ countryman Luca Van Assche practised for the first time in Jeddah on Saturday before visiting the city.

“It is an incredible experience for us,” he said. “I have never been here so it is a new country for me and civilisation and I am happy to be here to see some of the city. It is very beautiful.”

Two Italians, Luca Nardi and Flavio Cobolli, will make their debuts at the 21-and-under event. Both had fun sightseeing and playing rooftop tennis.

“It is very nice here,” Nardi said. “We are having a very good day visiting the city. I like it and the people are very nice. My first time playing tennis on a roof. It was very nice and seeing kids come. It was a nice atmosphere.”

Cobolli said: “It was a great day and I’m very happy to be here with the Next Gen class.”

Seven of the eight competitors are tournament debutants, with the exception of 2022 semifinalist Dominic Stricker.

“It was a great tour,” Stricker said. “We saw a few things of Jeddah. Seeing the old buildings and taking pictures. It is a good event and I am looking forward to playing.”

Topics: tennis Saudi Arabia Jeddah ATP Next Gen ATP Finals

Related

Draw announced for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Draw announced for tennis’ Next Gen ATP Finals in Saudi Arabia
Jordanian tennis star Abdullah Shelbayh ‘honored’ to compete in Jeddah Next Gen ATP Finals
Tennis
Jordanian tennis star Abdullah Shelbayh ‘honored’ to compete in Jeddah Next Gen ATP Finals

Max Verstappen completes majestic season with record-breaking triumph

Max Verstappen completes majestic season with record-breaking triumph
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Max Verstappen completes majestic season with record-breaking triumph

Max Verstappen completes majestic season with record-breaking triumph
  • The three-time world champion came home 17.993 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP

ABU DHABI: Max Verstappen completed a majestic and record-breaking season in familiar style on Sunday when he cruised to a record-increasing 19th win of the year for Red Bull at an action-packed Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The three-time world champion came home 17.993 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc whose bold drive was not enough for the Italian team to claim the runners-up place in the constructors’ championship.
That went, finally, to Mercedes by just three points as although Sergio Perez came home second behind Verstappen on the road he was relegated to fourth with a five-second penalty, for a mid-race clash with McLaren’s Lando Norris, which promoted George Russell to third.
Norris was fifth ahead of his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda of Alpha Tauri and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.
Verstappen ended the season as the only driver to complete every lap of the season, more than 1000 laps led, and also broke Jim Clark’s 1963 record for the highest percentage of laps led in a season.
“An incredible season,” said Verstappen, who also paid tribute to retirement-bound Alpha Tauri boss Franz Tost who nurtured his early F1 career. “I felt quite emotional on the in-lap as it’s the last time in this car that has given me such a lot.
Russell said: “It was really tense at the end as the tires were dropping off, but it’s a massive relief to bring the car home P3. It means a huge amount to so many people back at the factory.”
Leclerc, who slowed to allow Perez to pass him in the closing laps, said: “He had a penalty and we had to help him finish in front of George with the five seconds... but, unfortunately, it wasn’t enough... It’s a shame we finished third.”
The race began in hot conditions, with an air temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and the track cooling rapidly as the sun went down and the floodlights blazed on the Yas Marina Circuit. The top 12 cars started on medium compound tires.
The Dutchman led from pole and fended off three early challenges from Leclerc to open up a one second lead before Drag Reduction System (DRS) was enabled on lap three when Perez swept inside Hamilton for ninth and Norris passed Piastri for third, having already passed Russell.
As the leaders all pitted for hards, Yuki Tsunoda took over on lap 18, giving Alpha Tauri and Tost a memorable moment, only the second time a Japanese driver had led a Formula One race.
He stayed there as Verstappen weaved his way back to the front, finally taking control again on lap 23 when Tsunoda pitted, returning in 12th behind Hamilton, who survived an early bump into the rear of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine with front wing damage.
By lap 30, it was a familiar story. Verstappen led Leclerc by 6.5 seconds with Russell 2.1 behind in third and Norris fourth. Hamilton was eighth and Sainz 14th.
As the second stops began, Norris pitted again on lap 34, taking fresh hards. He re-joined 10th. Mercedes responded, bringing Russell in — and he came out in P9 while Hamilton battled Alonso for ninth and Sainz, on an aggressive strategy, rose to eighth.
As it stood, it was advantage Ferrari again while, at the front, Verstappen came in again on lap 44, retaining his lead to emerge with a 15-lap cruise to the flag before Hamilton passed Sainz for ninth with 10 laps to go.
It was advantage Mercedes again, but when Russell was passed by Perez, for third, the ‘silver arrows’ hopes hung on the five-second penalty the Mexican was given for an earlier clash with Norris as the flag came out for Verstappen.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 UAE Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen

Related

Teams already eyeing 2024 Formula 1 calendar as season ends at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Sport
Teams already eyeing 2024 Formula 1 calendar as season ends at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP
Motorsport
F1 champion Verstappen takes pole position for season-ending Abu Dhabi GP

Teams already eyeing 2024 Formula 1 calendar as season ends at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Teams already eyeing 2024 Formula 1 calendar as season ends at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Teams already eyeing 2024 Formula 1 calendar as season ends at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Teams already eyeing 2024 Formula 1 calendar as season ends at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Focus on who finishing year on high, those with homework to do over close season
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: After 22 races, the 10 teams who started in Bahrain have experienced mixed fortunes.

All except Red Bull Racing, of course. But for some of the others, what looked like early-season promise has melted away, while others who started less-than-optimally have found performance and points as the calendar has unfolded.

Aston Martin flew out of the traps in the first six races, with Fernando Alonso’s five podiums seeming to signal a change in fortunes for the Silverstone-based outfit. The next eight races, however, saw them slipping slightly as the season moved to tracks that rewarded more efficient aero packages.

Formula 1 car development is a constant battle, and despite bringing upgrades throughout the season, by the time Abu Dhabi has rolled around, Alonso is down to fifth in the driver’s standings, and the team is facing a fourth-place constructor’s showdown at Yas Marina Circuit with McLaren.

On the other side of the coin is McLaren. Following a comparatively poor start with 17 points from the first eight races, the papaya team has scored consistently since Austria and currently sits on 284 points – 11 ahead of Aston Martin.

Key highlights of the season have included a sprint victory for Oscar Piastri in Qatar (currently P9 in the driver’s standings), as well as six second-place finishes for Lando Norris, who is now only five points behind Carlos Sainz and Alonso – both on 200 points in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Despite Mercedes’ second-place spot in the constructor’s title, the Brackley team’s performances have proven uneven over the 22 races to date. Even with one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid, its W14E package has been one of the most inconsistent – with seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton calling it “the hardest car” he had “ever driven to get right.”

Although, apart from a did not finish in Qatar, and disqualification in Austin, Hamilton has not finished outside the top 10 all season, putting him in P3 on the 2023 leaderboard.

His teammate, George Russell has fared less well, and is currently in P8, following four DNFs and a couple of forgettable performances (with Zandvoort in the Netherlands being a particular low point).

Having one of the fastest cars and strongest qualifiers on the grid has not massively impacted Ferrari’s fortunes.

None of Charles Leclerc’s five pole positions have been converted to wins in 2023, and his teammate Sainz has the only non-Red Bull win of the season, putting the Spaniard in fourth, while Leclerc sits in seventh in the driver’s table. They trail Mercedes by only four points going into the season finale and will be hoping that their recent improved fortunes hold out for the final race.

Thanks to the steady hand of James Vowles on the tiller at Williams, and increased investment, its showing in 2023 has been an improvement on last year’s 10th-place finish. Alex Albon has carried most of the load as rookie Logan Sargeant continues to search for a consistent run of form.

Currently in seventh, the Grove team has recently added Paddy Fry to its technical department and things should look even rosier in 2024.

Topics: F1 Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1

Related

Shania Twain performs at Abu Dhabi F1 Yasalam After-Race Concert
Lifestyle
Shania Twain performs at Abu Dhabi F1 Yasalam After-Race Concert
Cristiano Ronaldo and goals ‘a perfect mix,’ says Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro after wonder strike
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo and goals ‘a perfect mix,’ says Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro after wonder strike

Al-Hilal’s 9-0 thrashing of Al-Hazm sees Riyadh giants restore four-point lead atop SPL

Al-Hilal’s 9-0 thrashing of Al-Hazm sees Riyadh giants restore four-point lead atop SPL
Updated 26 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Hilal’s 9-0 thrashing of Al-Hazm sees Riyadh giants restore four-point lead atop SPL

Al-Hilal’s 9-0 thrashing of Al-Hazm sees Riyadh giants restore four-point lead atop SPL
  • Al-Hilal are still unbeaten in the league after 14 games and have won 12
Updated 26 November 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal sent a message to the rest of Saudi Arabia with the biggest-ever win in the Roshn Saudi League, a 9-0 thrashing of Al-Hazm that restored their four-point lead over Al-Nassr in second. They meet next Friday, and mouths are already starting to water.

It all means that Al-Hilal are still unbeaten in the league after 14 games and have won 12 and drawn just two. It was a devastating demonstration of firepower at the home of the bottom club with goals spread throughout six players with Malcom managing a hat-trick.

It was no surprise that the first fell to Aleksandar Mitrovic after 14 minutes, and it was a real striker’s goal. Mohammed Al-Breik swung in an inviting cross from deep, and it cleared the defense and looked to be heading into the arms of goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen, but Mitrovic stretched out a leg to volley home from close range. It was the start of what was going to be a very long afternoon for the hosts.

Mohamed Kanno added a second just after the half-hour. There seemed to be little danger when the midfielder picked up possession 30 meters from goal but he let fly with a shot that flew into the top corner to extend Al-Hilal’s lead. Mohammed Al-Qahtani made it three two minutes before the break, reacting quickly to fire home the rebound after Mitrovic’s low shot had been palmed away by the Tunisian goalkeeper who was having an increasingly busy evening.

It meant that the teams headed in at the break with few fans watching in any doubt as to where the points were heading — they were going back to Riyadh, but nobody could have predicted that there were still many more goals to come.

Malcom scored twice in three minutes early after the restart. Mitrovic was involved again, slipping the ball through the backline for the Brazilian winger to enter the area, skip past the ‘keeper with his first touch and then slide home. 

Then Michael got to the byline on the left and pulled the ball back for Malcom to score from close range and it was all getting very painful indeed for Al-Hazm. Almost immediately, however, they scored, but Mohamed Al-Thani’s precious strike was ruled out for offside and there was to be no respite. 

The visiting fans had to wait until the 79th minute for No. 6 and it came from Saleh Al-Shehri who returned to club action after scoring four goals in two World Cup qualifiers for Saudi Arabia, who defeated Pakistan and Jordan.

His goal was a simple tap-in after Michael had again reached the right byline this time and rolled the ball across the goal for the in-form Al-Shehri. Two minutes later, Al-Breik made a rare appearance on the scoresheet. The full-back entered the area and his low shot, if it was a shot and not an attempt at a low ball across the area, hit Dahmen and rolled in.

Malcom got his hat-trick with five minutes remaining, pouncing on a loose ball near the penalty spot and firing home a low drive. Then came No. 9 from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic inside injury time.

History was made but more importantly, Al-Hilal are once again clear at the top. It is looking increasingly like only Al-Nassr can stop them. The Riyadh Derby next week is going to be something special.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Hilal

Related

Al-Hilal boss hails ‘merciless’ Mitrovic and Bounou heroics after win over Al-Taawoun
Sport
Al-Hilal boss hails ‘merciless’ Mitrovic and Bounou heroics after win over Al-Taawoun
Mitrovic and Kanno extend Al-Hilal’s winning streak at top of SPL table
Sport
Mitrovic and Kanno extend Al-Hilal’s winning streak at top of SPL table

Latest updates

Five off-track takeaways from 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend
Five off-track takeaways from 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend
Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again
Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again
German special envoy for ME lauds Saudi Arabia’s Gaza aid effort
Deike Potzel. (Supplied)
OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism
OIC rights group meets in Jeddah to tackle ‘scourge’ of racism
Young Saudi Artists exhibition returns to spotlight local talent
‘Electric Series, Triptych’ by Yusef Fageeh is a collection of three hyper-realistic paintings of electric boxes. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.