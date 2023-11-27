You are here

  • Home
  • Elon Musk to meet Israeli president, Gaza hostage families on Monday
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Elon Musk to meet Israeli president, Gaza hostage families on Monday

Elon Musk. (AP)
Elon Musk. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9b7x6

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Elon Musk to meet Israeli president, Gaza hostage families on Monday

Elon Musk. (AP)
  • Musk’s visit coincides with a four-day truce in an Israeli war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza during which 40 of the 240 hostages Israel says have been held by Hamas have returned to Israel
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

JERUSALEM: Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform, will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday along with Israelis whose relatives have been held by Hamas in Gaza.
Herzog’s office announced the meeting on Sunday night, saying, “In their meeting, the president will emphasize the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online.”
Musk, a billionaire who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, did not respond to requests for comment through spokespeople for Tesla and X, formerly known as Twitter.
Musk’s visit coincides with a four-day truce in an Israeli war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza during which 40 of the 240 hostages Israel says have been held by Hamas have returned to Israel.
Israel’s Channel 12 said Musk would also meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. There was no immediate comment from his office.
Netanyahu met Musk in California on Sept. 18 and urged him to strike a balance between protecting free expression and fighting hate speech after weeks of controversy over antisemitic content on X.
Musk responded by saying he was against antisemitism and against anything that “promotes hate and conflict,” repeating his previous statements that X would not promote hate speech.
During that visit, before the war, about 200 people protested efforts by Netanyahu’s right-wing government to curb the powers of Israeli courts. They gathered outside Tesla’s California factory, where the meeting took place.
Then on Nov. 15 Musk agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking “the actual truth.”
The White House condemned what it called an “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate” that “runs against our core values as Americans.”
Major US companies including Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site.
The “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory holds that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a “white genocide.”
Antisemitism and Islamophobia have risen in the United States and worldwide, including during the now seven-week-old war between Israel and Hamas.
Following the outbreak of war, antisemitic incidents in the United States rose by nearly 400 percent from the year-earlier period, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that fights antisemitism.
Musk has said X should be a platform for people to post diverse viewpoints, but the company will limit the distribution of certain posts that may violate its policies, calling the approach “freedom of speech, not reach.”
Musk is developing an artificial intelligence startup xAI, and Israel is considered a world leader in the field, thanks to burgeoning computing and robotics industries.
Israel’s almost $500 billion economy, previously on track for growth to top 3 percent this year with low unemployment, is now estimated at around 2 percent with slow growth expected in 2024 as long as the war continues.
After an initial 6 percent tumble the outset of the war, the shekel has gained 8 percent against the dollar and is now at pre-war levels. Helped mainly by local investors, stock prices have also recovered from a steep drop last month.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel US

Related

White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
World
White House blasts Musk’s ‘hideous’ antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
Elon Musk, under fire, threatens lawsuit against media watchdog
World
Elon Musk, under fire, threatens lawsuit against media watchdog

Tanker in Middle East safe from attackers after US Navy responds, officials say

In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. (AP)
In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Tanker in Middle East safe from attackers after US Navy responds, officials say

In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. (AP)
  • Central Park, a small chemical tanker (19,998 metric tons), is managed by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, a London-headquartered international ship management company owned by Israel’s Ofer family
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON/RIYADH: A US Navy warship responded to a distress call from a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden that had been seized by armed individuals and is now safe, US officials said on Sunday.
The tanker, which had been carrying a cargo of phosphoric acid, was identified as the Central Park by the vessel’s company. The officials did not identify the attackers..
One of the US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the USS Mason warship had responded to the distress call and the tanker was now free.
The incident is the latest in a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since a brutal war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas broke out on Oct. 7.
It followed a seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo ship by Yemen Houthis, allies of Iran, in the southern Red Sea last week. The group, which also fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel, vowed to target more Israeli vessels.
Central Park, a small chemical tanker (19,998 metric tons), is managed by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, a London-headquartered international ship management company owned by Israel’s Ofer family. The Liberian-flagged vessel was built in 2015 and is owned by Clumvez Shipping Inc, LSEG data showed.
Zodiac Maritime said in a statement Central Park, which is carrying a full cargo of phosphoric acid, was involved in a suspected piracy incident while crossing international waters, approximately 54 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia.
Phosphoric acid is mostly used for fertilizers.
“Our priority is the safety of our 22 crew onboard. The Turkish captained vessel has a multinational crew consisting of a crew of Russian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Indian, Georgian and Filipino nationals,” the statement added.
There was no immediate comment from Houthi officials.
Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said on Sunday it was aware of a possible attack in southwest Aden and called on other vessels to exercise caution.
The US has blamed Iran for unclaimed attacks on several vessels in the region in the past few years. Tehran has denied involvement.
A container ship managed by an Israeli-controlled company was hit by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean, causing minor damage to the vessel but no injuries, a US defense official said on Saturday.
Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people. Since then, Israel has rained bombs on Gaza, killing about 14,000 people, roughly 40 percent of them children, Palestinian health authorities say.
Thirteen Israelis and four Thai nationals arrived in Israel early on Sunday after a second release of hostages held by Hamas following an initial delay caused by a dispute about aid delivery into Gaza.

 

 

Topics: Gulf of Aden

Related

Israeli-owned ship targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean
Middle-East
Israeli-owned ship targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean
Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in surging West Bank violence
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in surging West Bank violence

Jordan’s top diplomat wants to align Europeans behind a call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza

Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi. (AFP file photo)
Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi. (AFP file photo)
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
AP
Follow

Jordan’s top diplomat wants to align Europeans behind a call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza

Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi. (AFP file photo)
  • The minister spoke to The Associated Press on the eve of Monday’s Union for the Mediterranean gathering that will bring to Barcelona in northern Spain 42 delegations from Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Sunday he hopes a meeting of Mediterranean officials will help bridge a gap between Arab and European countries in calling for a humanitarian pause in Gaza to become a permanent cease-fire.
The fragile pause in hostilities between Israel and the Hamas militant group continued Sunday with a third straight day of hostages and Palestinian prisoners released. It was originally scheduled for four days and neither side has made fully clear what comes after Monday.
Safadi said the truce was holding up but that more effort was needed to reach at least 200 daily trucks bringing aid into the Gaza Strip, and for the pause in the fighting “to immediately develop into a permanent cease-fire.”
The minister spoke to The Associated Press on the eve of Monday’s Union for the Mediterranean gathering that will bring to Barcelona in northern Spain 42 delegations from Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa, many of them represented by their foreign ministers.
Israel is not attending the meeting, which in past years has largely become a forum for cooperation between the European Union and the Arab world. But the meeting has taken on new significance since the Oct. 7 militant attack on Israel and Israel’s ensuing war with Hamas.
Jordan, a key Western ally, signed a peace agreement with Israel in 1994. The countries maintain covert security relations and some business ties, but relations have cooled over Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.
Safadi noted that while Arab nations have demanded the end of what he called Israel’s “aggression” in Gaza, most European nations have not gone that far, instead calling for a “humanitarian pause.”
“We need to bridge the gap,” Safadi said, adding that the war “is producing nothing.”
“What is this war achieving other than killing people, destroying their livelihoods, and again, creating an environment of hate and dehumanization that will define generations and will take us a very, very long time to navigate through toward the future that we want,” he said.
Asked about the future of Gaza, the Jordanian minister said Gaza “must be part of a comprehensive plan to settle this conflict once and for all,” although he refused to outline what that future will look like or which party should be in charge of the territory.
Instead, he said that “all manifestations of the reoccupation of Gaza should end, accusing Israel of “acting on the fallacy that it can parachute over the Palestinian issue and have peace, the regional peace, without solving the Palestinian problem.”
“The root cause of the conflict is the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” he said. “We have a conflict because we have an occupation that Israel has been consolidating. Israel has killed hope for peace, has killed prospects for peace.”
Jordan, which borders the West Bank and is home to a large Palestinian population, has rejected suggestions that it take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza.
Although some foreign passport holders and some of their relatives have been allowed to leave the territory, most of the more than 2.3 million Gaza residents have remained trapped amid the constant shelling and facing a shortage of food, water and basic needs.
Safadi said Jordan would not accept the possibility of Palestinians leaving Gaza, even if it was for their safety, given the long history of displacement and the idea that a new exodus would play into to Israel’s interest.
“We believe that displacement is something that will further empty Palestine from its people,” the minister said. “We in Jordan said that’s a red line because we see it as a threat to our national security and will do whatever it takes to prevent this from happening.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Jordan Ayman Safadi Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

Spain’s PM stands by Gaza comments that angered Israel
World
Spain’s PM stands by Gaza comments that angered Israel
Jordan reviews accords with Israel, case for prosecuting Israeli leaders
Middle-East
Jordan reviews accords with Israel, case for prosecuting Israeli leaders

Truce brings respite but not normality for Gazans

Truce brings respite but not normality for Gazans
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Truce brings respite but not normality for Gazans

Truce brings respite but not normality for Gazans
  • Israel’s tight blockade has caused shortages of food, water, medicines, electricity, and other supplies
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters

KHAN YOUNIS: Under a night sky illuminated by moonlight rather than flares and explosions, Gaza resident Ibrahim Kaninch sat by a small bonfire outside his partially destroyed house, feeding the flames with bits of cardboard as he heated up water for tea.

The peaceful scene, on the second night of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, was a moment of respite and reflection for Kaninch, who like other Gazans has endured fear and hardship since the war began on Oct. 7.
“We’re living days of calm, where we are stealing moments to make tea,” he said, his face lit in warm colors by the glow of the fire.
“These truce days have allowed people to have a bit of social communication and to check on their families and friends and
their houses.”

We’re living days of calm, where we are stealing moments to make tea.

Ibrahim Kaninch, Gaza resident

Kaninch lives in Khan Younis, a town in the southern Gaza Strip where tens of thousands of people have sought refuge in tents, schools and residents’ homes after fleeing heavy bombardment in the northern half of the territory.
However, airstrikes have also hit many targets in the south, and Kaninch said the constant terror and the sound of military jets and explosions made it impossible to have a quiet evening, whether inside or out, until the truce.
He was enjoying the break from the fear and noise, but with his home badly damaged by a strike the situation was still very far
from normal.
Kaninch mused that the war had revived aspects of the lifestyle of earlier generations.
“We’ve lost this kind of gathering around the fire years ago, but the exceptional status of war that we’re currently experiencing has brought back some of the heritage and the social culture that our ancestors used to have,” he said.
Nearby, a man pushing a bicycle and a woman carrying a baby strolled side by side in the darkened street as the call to prayer could be heard faintly in the distance. The headlights of a passing car briefly lit up piles of rubble on the street and graffiti on the walls.
The Israeli military campaign has also leveled much of northern Gaza and displaced hundreds of thousands of people, while a tight blockade has caused shortages of food, water, medicines, electricity, and other supplies.
“We ask ourselves what’s next? There’s no electricity or water, there are shortages of all basic human needs,” said Kaninch.
“We ask God to let people’s lives resume and go back to safety, peace and prosperity.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

Jordan reviews accords with Israel, case for prosecuting Israeli leaders
Middle-East
Jordan reviews accords with Israel, case for prosecuting Israeli leaders
Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again
Middle-East
Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again

Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again

Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again

Israel raids put Damascus airport out of service again
Updated 26 November 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Israeli airstrikes on Sunday made Damascus airport inoperable just hours after flights had resumed following a similar attack last month, a war monitor said, as state media also reported the attack.
“Israeli warplanes on Sunday afternoon carried out a new raid targeting Damascus international airport ... putting it out of service again,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
It said the raid targeted the runways, and reported the sound of an explosion from the direction of a military airport elsewhere in the capital.
A military source said in a statement that at around 4:50 p.m. Israel carried out an air attack with missiles from “the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan.”
The raid targeted “Damascus international airport and some points in the Damascus countryside,” putting the airport out of service and causing “some material losses,” it said.
Air defenses “destroyed most” of the missiles, the statement added.
Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on its northern neighbor since Syria’s civil war began in 2011, primarily targeting Iran-backed militants as well as Syrian army positions.
But it has intensified attacks since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Israeli strikes on Damascus airport and Aleppo airport in the north on Oct. 12 and Oct. 22 put both facilities out of service.
Two ticketing offices in the capital had said flights had resumed from Damascus on Sunday, and local media also reported the resumption, but authorities had yet to make an official announcement.
Flights were re-routed to Latakia on the west coast after the Oct. 22 strikes.
Israel has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran, which backs President Bashar Assad’s regime, to expand its presence there.

Topics: Israel Damascus

Related

US forces attacked 4 times in Iraq, Syria within hours
Middle-East
US forces attacked 4 times in Iraq, Syria within hours
Two dead in Israeli strikes on Syria: monitor
Middle-East
Two dead in Israeli strikes on Syria: monitor

Egypt’s foreign minister begins tour that includes Spain, US in push to end Gaza violence

Egypt’s foreign minister begins tour that includes Spain, US in push to end Gaza violence
Updated 26 November 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egypt’s foreign minister begins tour that includes Spain, US in push to end Gaza violence

Egypt’s foreign minister begins tour that includes Spain, US in push to end Gaza violence
  • This will review the Arab and Islamic positions in calling for an end to the war, and in urging the Security Council to assume its responsibility to promote a comprehensive ceasefire and end Israeli violations of international law
Updated 26 November 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The eighth Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean takes place in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry was setting off on Sunday to join the talks which will this year focus on the developments in Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said that the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee would meet in Barcelona for dialogue with the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

The ministers were expected to explore the outcomes and decisions at the recent Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

They were also joining a ministerial roundtable discussion organized by the Union for the Mediterranean and called “Developments in Israel and Palestine — Gaza and the Region.”

Shoukry is set to travel to New York on Tuesday to join other committee members in a briefing session held by the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East.

This will review the Arab and Islamic positions in calling for an end to the war, and in urging the Security Council to assume its responsibility to promote a comprehensive ceasefire and end Israeli violations of international law.

The committee is expected to make clear the crucial Palestinian issues during its meetings in New York.

The Chinese presidency of the Security Council has decided to hold the ministerial-level session to address developments in the Gaza Strip.

The ministerial committee will highlight the need to immediately revive the peace process on a serious basis, without procrastination, and in a way that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, within a specific period, and in a way that ensures the realization of the vision of the two-state solution and the establishment of permanent peace.

Slovenian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Tanja Fajon has praised Egypt’s efforts to obtain a humanitarian truce and its part in trying to facilitate the release of Palestinian hostages and prisoners from Israeli prisons.

She was speaking after her meetings on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Shoukry.

The minister said she had held in-depth discussions about the Gaza crisis and exchanged views on how to deal with the conflict.

She added: “We agreed on the need to urgently reach a permanent ceasefire and provide protection for civilians, as well as concrete steps towards a two-state solution.”

Fajon affirmed her rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians, saying that they must maintain their rights, and parties must ensure that favorable conditions were created for them to live in dignity.

She added: “We discussed within the European Union the plan for development aid and financial support provided to the Palestinians.”

She said that Slovenia was currently studying the possibilities of providing psychological support to Palestinian children, and rehabilitation when conditions improved.

 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for recognition of Palestinian state
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for recognition of Palestinian state
Hamas sources say Israel hostages handed over to Egypt
Middle-East
Hamas sources say Israel hostages handed over to Egypt

Latest updates

Elon Musk to meet Israeli president, Gaza hostage families on Monday
Elon Musk. (AP)
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Visitors pass by the children's hospital with a sign "Patient entrance" in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP)
Tanker in Middle East safe from attackers after US Navy responds, officials say
In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. (AP)
Jordan’s top diplomat wants to align Europeans behind a call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza
Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi. (AFP file photo)
Spain’s PM stands by Gaza comments that angered Israel
Spain’s PM stands by Gaza comments that angered Israel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.