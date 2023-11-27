You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

BBC slammed for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner

BBC slammed for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner
The incorrect translation caused uproar online, exacerbated by the fact the BBC has an Arabic language service.(AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
Hind AlKhunaizi
BBC slammed for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner

BBC slammed for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner
  • The mistranslation has sparked significant backlash on social media since the interview was aired
Updated 17 sec ago
Hind AlKhunaizi
LONDON: The BBC has come under fire for mistranslating the words of a Palestinian prisoner following the her exchange as part of a hostage release deal between Isreal and Hamas on Friday.

Respond Crisis Translation stated that the former detainee criticized her Israeli captors in her initial statement, condemning them for their inhumane treatment of prisoners.

“They imprisoned us for a month. As winter came, they cut off the electricity. We almost died from the cold weather,” was translated to English subtitles as “and no one helped us. Only Hamas cared. Those who felt our suffering, I thank them very much.”

The former detainee proceeded to mention, “they (the Israelis) sprayed us with pepper spray and left us to die inside the prison,” but the English subtitles were interpreted as “and we love them very much,” potentially implying that her emotions were aimed at Hamas.

“The shortened video clip we posted included English subtitles, but due to an editing error did not include the full comments themselves. We have since uploaded the original video clip, so that it includes the full comments with corresponding translation, and added a note of clarification,” a BBC spokesperson told Arab News.

The incorrect translation caused uproar online, exacerbated by the fact the BBC has an Arabic language service.

“She never mentioned Hamas or a word like it,” Respond Crisis Translation posted on X.

“This egregious mistranslation is not just a language error; it is a racist fabrication that fans the flames of the war. Mistranslations such as these —intentional or not — are exacerbating the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.”

Social media users also took to Meta and X to slam the BBC for falsifying what was said in the interview, with one Instagram user stating: “This is the BBC literally inciting violence this is horrific,” and many other users stating: “Shame on you @bbc.”

The BBC has temporarily removed the video of the interview due to “an error in the editing process.”

Arab News contacted the BBC for comment.

Topics: War on Gaza BBC

Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say

Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Updated 27 November 2023
AP
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say

Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
  • One Facebook safety executive alluded to the possibility that cracking down on younger users might hurt the company’s business in a 2019 email, according a report
Updated 27 November 2023
AP

SAN FRANCISO: Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew — but never disclosed — that it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.
The complaint, originally made public in redacted form, was the opening salvo in a lawsuit filed in late October by the attorneys general of 33 states.
According to the reports, Meta said in a statement that the complaint misrepresents its work over the past decade to make the online experience safe for teens and said it doesn’t design its products to be addictive to younger users. Meta didn’t immediately provide a comment on the unredacted complaint following a request from The Associated Press.
Company documents cited in the complaint described several Meta officials acknowledging that the company designed its products to exploit shortcomings in youthful psychology such as impulsive behavior, susceptibility to peer pressure and the underestimation of risks, according to the reports. Others acknowledged that Facebook and Instagram were also popular with children under age 13, who, per company policy, were not allowed to use the service.
One Facebook safety executive alluded to the possibility that cracking down on younger users might hurt the company’s business in a 2019 email, according to the Journal report. But a year later the same executive expressed frustration that while Facebook readily studied the usage of underage users for business reasons, it didn’t show the same enthusiasm for ways to identify younger kids and remove them from its platforms.
The complaint noted that at times Meta has a backlog of up to 2.5 million accounts of younger children awaiting action, according to the reports.

Topics: Meta Facebook Instagram

Al Hadath expands reach with new Riyadh newsroom

Al Hadath expands reach with new Riyadh newsroom
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News
Al Hadath expands reach with new Riyadh newsroom

Al Hadath expands reach with new Riyadh newsroom
  • Newsroom to improve ‘efficiency, immediacy’ of live coverage
Updated 26 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: In a move to bolster its regional presence, Al Hadath news channel has opened a new Riyadh newsroom.

The expansion is in line with the channel’s ongoing efforts to broaden its operations in the region.

In a statement, the network said: “This strategic expansion aligns with a period of intensifying regional events and their profound implications on the global stage.”

According to the channel, the new service would be geared toward improving the efficiency and immediacy of live coverage, facilitating a more thorough analysis of events in the region.

As part of the expansion, the new Riyadh newsroom features live broadcast studios equipped with the latest media technology, including ultra-high-definition imagery, illustrative screens, and analysis tools powered by artificial intelligence.

Launched in 2011, the free-to-air news and current affairs satellite channel has operated as an extension of the long-standing Al Arabiya news channel, bringing viewers extensive live coverage of events as they happen from throughout the Arab world and beyond.

Topics: AL HADATH Riyadh

Third Saudi Media Forum to be held in February 2024

Third Saudi Media Forum to be held in February 2024
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Third Saudi Media Forum to be held in February 2024

Third Saudi Media Forum to be held in February 2024
  • Event seeks to promote growth in Saudi media sector and improve Kingdom’s media standing
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The third Saudi Media Forum will be held from Feb. 19-21, 2024, the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, SBA, announced on Wednesday.

Commemorating World Television Day, the three-day event will include a range of topics related to the sector’s growth and future, covering areas such as visual, audio, print and digital mediums.

The forum will also discuss the media’s role in society, politics and the economy on a global scale.

Dedicated to promoting growth in the Saudi media sector, the event explores the industry’s recent advancements in a fast-paced global environment.

SBA CEO Mohammed Al-Harthi said that the forum would include the Future of Media Exhibition, FOMEX, in its program.

FOMEX is the biggest exhibition of its kind in the Middle East. It brings together art, technology and media.

Al-Harthi highlighted the significance of ensuring that the Saudi media aligns with the goal of fulfilling the government’s “ambitious national vision.”

He stressed the importance of establishing and reinforcing connections with both local and international media organizations, aiming to make a positive influence. Al-Harthi said that organizing similar gatherings would help to improve the standards of the media industry and enable it to keep up with the rapidly changing technologies in the field.

The third forum wraps up by presenting the winners of the “Saudi Media Forum Award,” which recognizes the valuable contributions of individuals to local and regional media.

The award covers six different categories: journalism; visual and auditory production; scientific production in the media field; digital media; innovation and leadership in the media field; and the media excellence award. These categories allow more people to participate in the nomination process and ensure that different media approaches are represented.

Topics: Saudi Media Forum

Harvard journal allegedly censors article holding Israel responsible for genocide 

Harvard journal allegedly censors article holding Israel responsible for genocide 
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Harvard journal allegedly censors article holding Israel responsible for genocide 

Harvard journal allegedly censors article holding Israel responsible for genocide 
  • Harvard Law Review rejected an essay written by Palestinian doctoral candidate Rabea Eghbariah after it was initially approved 
  • Essay would have been the first article by a Palestinian scholar to be published in the journal
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Editors of the renowned journal Harvard Law Review are under scrutiny for censorship following their decision not to publish an academic article claiming Israel committed genocide in Gaza after initially approving it.

Online chairs of the journal, which is run by the university’s student body, commissioned an essay from Rabea Eghbariah, a Palestinian doctoral candidate at Harvard Law School and a human rights lawyer.

After reviewing, fact-checking, and initially approving it, the essay titled “The Ongoing Nakba: Towards a Legal Framework for Palestine” was delayed and eventually rejected following an emergency meeting of editors.

The article argued that the happenings in Gaza, where Israel initiated a military operation and caused the death of over 14,000 Palestinians, aligned with the criteria of genocide according to a UN convention.

The article also advocated for an officially acknowledged offense of “nakba” (meaning “catastrophe”), the term used by Arabs to describe the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes during the establishment of Israel in 1948.

In an email to Eghbariah seen by The Intercept, which first broke the story, online chair Tascha Shahriari-Parsa called the move an “unprecedented decision.”

He wrote: “The discussion did not involve any substantive or technical aspects of your piece, rather, it revolved around concerns about editors who might oppose or be offended by the piece, as well as concerns that the piece might provoke a reaction from members of the public who might in turn harass, dox or otherwise attempt to intimidate our editors, staff and HLR leadership.”

In response, Eghabriah said that the decision amounted to “discrimination” and “outright censorship” and that it was “dangerous and alarming.”

In the emergency editors meeting, which ran for nearly six hours, over 100 editors voted anonymously on running the piece or not, with a strong majority voting against it.

Shahriari-Parsa and the other top online editor, Sabrina Ochoa, told The Intercept that they had never seen a piece face this level of scrutiny at the journal.

Other editors, who spoke to The Intercept on the condition of anonymity, echoed the sentiment.

One of them said that the fear of backlash was a critical factor in their personal decision to vote against the publication of the article. Another said that, based on research, Israeli scholars had been well represented in the magazine, but not Palestinians.

Eghbariah’s article was eventually published, earlier this week, by The Nation under the headline “The Harvard Law Review Refused to Run This Piece About Genocide in Gaza.”

The rejection was condemned by 25 editors in a statement, who said it was an unprecedented decision driven by fear.

“At a time when the Law Review was facing a public intimidation and harassment campaign, the journal’s leadership intervened to stop publication,” they wrote.

“The body of editors — none of whom are Palestinian — voted to sustain that decision. We are unaware of any other solicited piece that has been revoked by the Law Review in this way.”

In the published article, Eghbariah mentioned several scholars who contend that Israeli actions align with the legal criteria for genocide.

He added: “And yet, leading law schools and legal scholars in the United States still fashion their silence as impartiality and their denial as nuance. Is genocide really the crime of all crimes if it is committed by Western allies against non-Western people?”

Topics: #israel #palestine

Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives

Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives

Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives
  • Upcoming features to include new monetization program, greater reach and relevance
  • Strategic move set to bolster creator economy in MENA region
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Snap Inc. has unveiled new programs and features in a strategic move expected to further bolster the creator economy in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The initiatives include innovative monetization options and enhanced reach and relevance on the platform.

Julie Bogaert, head of Talent Partnerships EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) at Snap Inc., spoke of the initiatives’ focus on empowering creators, fostering sustainable businesses, and expanding audience engagement.

Bogaert said the platform provides “unique reach, relevance, and revenue,” showcasing its commitment to supporting creators at every stage.

Among the new features is the introduction of a Stories revenue share program, targeting creators with a minimum of 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views, and a monthly minimum of 10 Stories.

Beta testing of this new monetization program yielded promising results, the company said, with content creators experiencing “a consistent source of revenue” which enabled them to “reinvest in producing exceptional content.”

Snap Inc. is also enhancing user reach and relevance.

Users aged 18 and above will now be able to post their own Public Story, facilitating direct interactions with their audience.

Additional features include the ability to save stories in profiles and increased discoverability through geolocation tags.

Creators will have more control over the platform, including the ability to choose who to reply to, and manage reactions.

These initiatives come as the MENA region witnesses a surge in success for publishers and established content creators on Snap Inc.

Spotlight, the platform’s user-generated content hub, experienced a 200 percent year-over-year increase in total time spent watching content.

The initiatives also coincide with the company’s growing global daily active users base, which has soared to 406 million, marking a 12 percent increase year over year.

Topics: snapchat social media

