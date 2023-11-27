You are here

The Oslo Accords are now dead, says an architect of deal

The Oslo Accords are now dead, says an architect of deal
Palestinian boys walk amid the destruction caused by Israeli strikes in the village of Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
The Oslo Accords are now dead, says an architect of deal

The Oslo Accords are now dead, says an architect of deal
  Norwegian peace worker Jan Egeland: International mediation is the only viable way out of the conflict
OSLO: The Oslo Accords, which aimed to bring “peaceful coexistence” to Israel and the Palestinians, are now dead, one of the deal’s architects, said Norwegian peace worker Jan Egeland.

The agreement produced the iconic image of Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin shaking hands Sept. 13, 1993, on the White House lawn as President Bill Clinton watched.

It was the start of a delicate process: Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization mutually recognized each other and created Palestinian self-government for an interim period of five years.

The aim was to give the two sides enough time to iron out several key issues, such as the status of Jerusalem, Israeli settlements, and the fate of Palestinian refugees — a process that struggled to make headway.

Now, 30 years later, with a new bloody war raging between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Egeland was asked by AFP whether the accords were “pretty much dead.”

“Absolutely,” he said in an interview in his office in the Norwegian capital.

“The Oslo Accords are gone as an accord. Now, there will be another accord, and it will have to be led by the US, the EU, and the Arab countries.”

The accords were the culmination of 14 rounds of secret talks in Oslo, initiated and organized by, among others, Egeland, who was, at the time, a state secretary in the Foreign Ministry.

International mediation is the only viable way out of the conflict for the 66-year-old former diplomat who now heads the Norwegian Refugee Council humanitarian organization.

“It’s not possible for Israel and Hamas to negotiate the future of these lands (alone). There will be zero trust,” he said.

“Israel has waged (war) to destroy Hamas. Hamas is there to eliminate Israel.”

He said the “leaderships on either side are not at all at the level they were at the time of the Oslo Accords.”

Egeland said: “Those were visionary leaders, they were strong leaders, really leaders. Now we have populists on both sides.”

Pictures hanging on the wall behind Egeland show him shaking hands with Arafat and US President George Herbert Walker Bush. 

The current conflict erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters broke through Gaza’s militarized border in an attack Israeli officials said killed about 1,200 people.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes alongside a ground offensive have killed about 15,000 people.

“After this, there will be so much bitterness and hatred on both sides that there will be more violence,” Egeland said.

“It’s an illusion that Israel can bomb itself to security and peace.

“It is an illusion that by killing Israeli civilians, as (Hamas) did massively, and taking civilians as hostages (that) you can solve the problem of Israel existing.”

But the international community is not up to the task, he lamented.

UK far-right activist charged after attending anti-Semitism march

UK far-right activist charged after attending anti-Semitism march
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UK far-right activist charged after attending anti-Semitism march

UK far-right activist charged after attending anti-Semitism march
  Robinson charged with failing to comply with a dispersal order excluding him from attending a march against anti-Semitism in London
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson was charged on Monday with failing to comply with a dispersal order excluding him from attending a march against anti-Semitism in London at the weekend, police said.
Robinson, 40, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested near the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the protest began on Sunday, after organizers said he was not welcome at the event.
“A man has now been charged in connection with this incident,” the Metropolitan Police said.
“Stephen Lennon, of Bedfordshire, has been charged with failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area.”
The section 35 direction is a dispersal order aimed to prevent anti-social behavior.
The former leader of right-wing English Defense League is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on January 22.
Robinson, who was arrested after being pepper-sprayed by the police, claimed he had been attending the march as a journalist.
He denied causing alarm or distress to others.
“The arrested man resisted as officers attempted to put him in handcuffs,” a Met Police spokesman said.
“He was warned repeatedly before PAVA spray (an incapacitant spray used by the British police) was used.”
The force said organizers had “been clear about their concerns that the man’s attendance, and that of those who were likely to accompany him, would cause fear for other participants.”
“As a result he was spoken to and warned on more than one occasion that his continued presence in the area was likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to others,” the police said.
“He was directed to leave the area but refused to do so.”
Robinson was also seen among crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police in London on November 11, as pro-Palestinian demonstrators called for a cease-fire in Israel’s war with Hamas.

Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty

Jason J. Eaton appears at his court arraignment in Swanton, Vermont, US on Nov. 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Jason J. Eaton appears at his court arraignment in Swanton, Vermont, US on Nov. 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 27 November 2023
AP
Follow

Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty

Jason J. Eaton appears at his court arraignment in Swanton, Vermont, US on Nov. 27, 2023. (Reuters)
  The three men, all age 20, were walking during a visit to the home of one of the victims' relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said
Updated 27 November 2023
AP

VERMONT: A Vermont man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder Monday in connection with the shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent who were spending their Thanksgiving break in Burlington.
Jason J. Eaton, 48, was arrested Sunday, a day after the shooting outside his apartment building near the University of Vermont campus. He appeared in court Monday by video from jail, speaking only to confirm his identity. His attorney entered pleas of not guilty on his behalf, and a judge ordered him held without bail pending a hearing that likely will be held in the next few days.
According to a police affidavit, federal agents found a shotgun in Eaton’s apartment. He refused to identify himself but told the officers he had been waiting for them.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday the Justice Department is investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Vermont authorities in the investigation.
There has been a sharp increase in threats directed against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities across the US since the Israel-Hamas war began, he said. “There is understandable fear in communities across the country,” Garland said.
The three men, all age 20, were walking during a visit to the home of one of the victims’ relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said.
“Without speaking, he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled,” Murad said. “All three victims were struck, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities.”
Two of the men were in stable condition and the other suffered “much more serious injuries,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement Sunday.
Two of the victims are US citizens and the third is in the country with legal permission. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, Murad said.
The Institute for Middle East Understanding, in a statement from victims’ families on X, formerly known as Twitter, identified the men as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad.
“We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children,” the statement said. “We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime. We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice.”
The three men had been staying at Awartani’s grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving, Awartani told police. They had gone bowling earlier Saturday and were returning when a man walked up to them, pulled out a gun and started shooting, he said.
A second victim told police he saw a man staring at them from the porch of a white house. Abdalhamid told police that the man stumbled down the stairs and pulled out a pistol.
Rich Price, Awartani’s uncle, said the gunman “shot them without saying any words” and all three are now in the ICU.
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is expected to join Murad at a press conference Monday to discuss the investigation. Murad, who expressed sympathies for the victims and their families, said there is no additional information to suggest a motive.
“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven,” he said.
“The fact is that we don’t yet know as much as we want to right now,” Murad added. “But I urge the public to avoid making conclusions based on statements from uninvolved parties who know even less.”
The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and would continue to receive law enforcement updates.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations released a statement offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person or people responsible for the shootings.
Ramallah Friends School posted a statement on Facebook saying the three young men were graduates of the private school, in the West Bank.
“While we are relieved to know that they are alive, we remain uncertain about their condition and hold them in the light,” the school said. “We stand united in hope and support for their well-being during this challenging time.”
In response to the shooting, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries encouraged people to “unequivocally denounce the startling rise of anti-Arab hate and Islamophobia in America.”
“No one should ever be targeted for their ethnicity or religious affiliation in our country,” the New York Democrat said in the statement posted on X. “We will not let hatred win.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, also denounced the shooting.
“It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation,” Sanders said in a statement.
Gov. Phil Scott called the shooting a tragedy, calling on the state’s residents to unite and “not let this incident incite more hate or divisiveness.”
The Vermont-New Hampshire chapter of Jewish Voice For Peace, which has urged an end to the Israel-Hamas war, released a statement saying it was “appalled by the shooting.”
“We are in solidarity with the students, their families and all those affected by this clear act of hate,” the organization said Sunday. “We are in solidarity with all Palestinian people in occupied Palestine, around the world, and here in Vermont — and we are committed to creating a Vermont that is safe and welcoming for all.”
The American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization for Jewish people worldwide, also said via X it was “horrified” by the attack and urged “law enforcement to investigate this act as a possible hate crime.”
Last month, an Illinois landlord was charged with a hate crime after being accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy and seriously wounding his mother in suburban Chicago. Police and relatives said he singled out the victims because of their faith.
Demonstrations have been widespread and tensions in the US have escalated as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war. A fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed more hostages and Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners. It was the third exchange under a four-day truce deal.

Philippines wants to put southern Muslim region’s halal cuisine on global culinary map

Philippines wants to put southern Muslim region's halal cuisine on global culinary map
Updated 27 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

Philippines wants to put southern Muslim region's halal cuisine on global culinary map

Philippines wants to put southern Muslim region's halal cuisine on global culinary map
  Philippines positions itself as a Muslim-friendly destination to revive post-pandemic tourism
  Halal food from Mindanao is 'celebration of the Filipino narrative,' official says
Updated 27 November 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines wants to promote halal cuisine from Mindanao and put the island on the global culinary map, a tourism official said on Monday as efforts are underway to attract more Muslim travelers from around the globe to the region.  

Tourism is a key sector of the economy for the Philippines, an archipelagic country known for its white sand beaches and beautiful diving spots, with the sector contributing nearly 13 percent, or about $44 billion, of the country’s gross domestic product in 2019.  

After the global travel industry ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manila expanded its tourism goals to revive the sector and began to position itself as a Muslim-friendly destination.  

“We are promoting Filipino halal food, specifically Muslim Mindanao food, because we want more people to go to Mindanao,” Myra Paz Abubakar, the Department of Tourism undersecretary for Muslim affairs, told Arab News on Monday. 

The southern island of Mindanao is one of the few regions with a sizeable Muslim population in the Philippines, a minority group that makes up around 6 percent of the country’s 110 million predominantly Catholic population. Many Muslim communities also reside in the Sulu archipelago and the central-western province of Palawan. 

“Apart from world-class destinations, Mindanao also boasts of world-class cuisine that cannot be found anywhere else. World-class because it is built off of centuries upon centuries of Islamic history, evolving from family to family, generation to generation,” she said.  

“Muslim Mindanao food is a celebration of the Filipino narrative, showcasing each and every vibrant color of Mindanao.”  

The Department of Tourism hosted an event last week in Makati City to promote Mindanao cuisine, which was attended by envoys from various countries and served halal dishes made by Muslim chefs.  

The menu included the kinilaw, a Philippine take on the ceviche consisting of scallops, sea urchin and Spanish mackerel, and dinilutan a seda, a grilled swordfish with coconut and lime dressing from Maguindanao province, among other delicacies from the region.

For some guests, the culinary introduction was impressive.  

“It was amazing. I totally enjoyed the culinary delights, the flavors of Mindanao … I really felt as if I’m in Mindanao tasting the flavors,” Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino told reporters.

The Philippine Secretary of Tourism Christina Frasco encouraged travelers to explore Mindanao at the event, hoping that the meal had given people “more reasons to love the Philippines.”  

She said: “May the culinary delights of Mindanao that mirror that region’s diverse, vibrant, and brimming with heritage, encourage all of you to … visit Mindanao and to savor Muslim Mindanao’s varied tourism offerings.” 

The Department of Tourism’s Abubakar said her office will continue efforts to attract international Muslim travelers.  

“As much as possible, we really would like to push for halal tourism,” she said. “It has always been my wish for the Middle East market … to come to the Philippines and visit us.”  

China’s top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks

China's top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks
Updated 27 November 2023
AFP
Follow

China's top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks

China's top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks
Updated 27 November 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will visit New York this week to hold a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
“As it holds the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council this month, China will hold a high-level meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli issue on November 29,” spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
Wang Yi will preside over the meeting, he added.
Hamas militants poured across the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
In response, Israel launched a military campaign to destroy Hamas, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children, according to Gaza’s Hamas government.
China said last week it welcomed a truce between Israel-Hamas, which began Friday and led to dozens of hostages being freed and the release of more than 100 Palestinian prisoners.
The deal entered its final 24 hours on Monday.
Beijing hoped this week’s UN talks would achieve “a cease-fire and an end to the fighting” and make “contributions to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” Wang Wenbin said.
China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and supportive of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an “international peace conference” to resolve the fighting.

Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend COP28 in Dubai

Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend COP28 in Dubai
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend COP28 in Dubai

Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend COP28 in Dubai
  Modi will be in UAE for two days from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1
  Climate change has been important priority of India's G20 Presidency
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit UAE to attend the UN climate conference (COP28) in Dubai starting this week, underlying the country’s commitment to the issue of climate change, the government said in a statement.

Modi will be in UAE for two days from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

“Climate change has been an important priority area of India’s G20 Presidency... COP-28 will provide an opportunity to take forward these successes,” the statement said on Sunday.

During India’s recently concluded presidency of the G20, leaders agreed to pursue tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and accepted the need to phase-down unabated coal power, but stopped short of setting major climate goals.

Last week Reuters reported, France, backed by the United States, plans to seek a halt to private financing for coal-based power plants during the UN climate conference.

India is unlikely to favor such a plan and the proposal could further divide the group as major emerging nations like India still depend on coal to fuel its fast economic growth.

About 73 percent of electricity consumed in India is produced using coal, even though the country has increased its non-fossil capacity to 44 percent of its total installed power generation capacity.

