War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Berlin welcomes release of Gaza hostages, including two Germans: minister

Berlin welcomes release of Gaza hostages, including two Germans: minister
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, at the Greens party convention in Rheinstetten, near Karlsruhe, Germany, November 23, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP
Berlin welcomes release of Gaza hostages, including two Germans: minister

Berlin welcomes release of Gaza hostages, including two Germans: minister
  The release of the two hostages on Monday brings the total number of German passport-holders released by Hamas to 10 — four were released on Friday and four more on Saturday
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP
BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed Monday the release of 11 Gaza hostages, including “two German teenagers” as part of the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.
“After 52 days of suffering and despair, their mother can hold them in her arms again.
“My thoughts are with the families who are still waiting in fear. We are doing everything we can so that they too can hold them in their arms,” Baerbock posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The release of the two hostages on Monday brings the total number of German passport-holders released by Hamas to 10 — four were released on Friday and four more on Saturday.
Baerbock also welcomed the announcement by Hamas of a truce extension, which she said would allow “precious time for our aid to reach the people of Gaza.”
“And it’s a glimmer of hope so we don’t lose sight of what could happen: concrete steps toward a secure future for all the people in the region.”

Topics: War on Gaza berlin Annalena Baerbock Germans

Palestinian diplomat appeals for peace in Gaza at a meeting between EU and Arab nations in Spain

Updated 5 sec ago
Palestinian diplomat appeals for peace in Gaza at a meeting between EU and Arab nations in Spain

  Israel did not attend the meeting hosted by the Union for the Mediterranean and chaired by the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi
Updated 5 sec ago
BARCELONA, Spain: Hours before Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their expiring cease-fire by two more days, the top Palestinian diplomat made a plea during a Monday meeting of European Union members and Arab nations for a definitive end to Israel’s retaliatory attacks on the Gaza Strip .
“We have to find how to apply the necessary pressure so that the Israeli government does not continue killing innocent people, so that we can continue counting cadavers,” Riad Al-Maliki said in Spanish during a news conference during the gathering of diplomats in Barcelona, Spain.
Al-Maliki warned that any resumption of the war by Israel would quickly lead to more deaths in a conflict that has killed more than 14,000 people, the vast majority of them Palestinians. He is the foreign minister for the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, whose forces were driven out of Gaza by Hamas when it seized power in 2007.
Israel did not attend the meeting hosted by the Union for the Mediterranean and chaired by the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Many of the 43 delegations were represented by their foreign ministers.
In recent years, the event has become largely a forum for cooperation between the EU and the Arab world. Monday’s gathering was supposed to focus on the role of the union 15 years after its foundation, but it has taken on new significance since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and led to nearly 240 people being taken hostage and Israel’s ensuing war in the Gaza Strip.
While the meeting did not produce any major policy initiatives, it did provide a chance for European diplomats to hear directly from northern African and Middle Eastern nations who strongly support the Palestinian cause and fear the Israel-Hamas war could destabilize the region.
Borrell said he “regretted” the absence of Israel. He repeated his condemnation of the Hamas attack, while calling on Israel to permanently end its assault, which he said has claimed the lives of over 5,000 children.
“One horror cannot justify another horror,” Borrell said. “Peace between Israel and Palestine has become a strategic imperative for the entire Euro-Mediterranean community and beyond.”
Jordan’s Safadi, who told The Associated Press on the eve of the event that he hoped the talks would help “bridge a gap” between Arab and European countries, urged the officials attending the meeting to back a two-state solution that would recognize a Palestinian state.
But Safadi also acknowledged Monday after the meeting that despite a broad consensus for peace, there were still some differing viewpoints on how hard to push Israel to stop.
“Today, we came for a very open, very frank, very blunt conversation. We agreed and we disagreed. Some of our colleagues still call the killing of 15,000 Palestinians, the destruction of over 160,000 homes, the complete devastation of hospitals, the denial of food, water, fuel, medicine, is self-defense,” he said. “We call it blatant aggression.”
Safadi would not say which countries took the softer approach to Israel, but the Czech Republic, Austria, Croatia, and Hungary have insisted on Israel’s right to defend itself.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, was invited to the event.
“Continued escalation will produce no severe pain for any party,” Prince Faisal said. “The only sure result is more destruction, radicalization and further conflict at the expense of Palestinian lives, as well as regional security, including that of Israel.”
Borrell said he wanted the gathering to focus on managing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza once hostilities finally stop. The EU would want the United Nations to take a leading role in establishing how best to fill any security vacuum should Israeli forces defeat Hamas, according to a senior EU official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
A small pro-Palestinian group rallied before the gathering at the art nouveau building that once housed Barcelona’s Sant Pau Hospital.
Israel gave no reason for its decision not to attend the gathering. The EU is the world’s biggest provider of assistance to the Palestinians as well as Israel’s biggest trade partner. Spain is one of the EU countries that has called for Israel to cease its assault, while also condemning the Hamas attack.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said during a trip to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt last week with his Belgian counterpart that the time haf come for the international community and the EU to recognize a Palestinian state. His comment prompted Israel to summon the Belgian and Spanish ambassadors.
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said he was pleased that all the European nations agreed to back a two-state solution and do not want Israel to occupy Gaza.
“I’m glad that the Europeans are interested in solving the problem of problem that is 75 years old,” he told the AP. “And they all agreed that Israel should not stay in the Gaza Strip, and that it and the West Bank are one and should continue to be one.”
 

 

 

Related

North Korea’s Kim received photos taken by spy satellite of White House, Pentagon -KCNA

North Korea’s Kim received photos taken by spy satellite of White House, Pentagon -KCNA
Updated 28 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

North Korea's Kim received photos taken by spy satellite of White House, Pentagon -KCNA

North Korea’s Kim received photos taken by spy satellite of White House, Pentagon -KCNA
  Kim inspected satellite photos of the Andersen Air Force Base in the US Western Pacific territory of Guam and a US shipyard and air base in Norfolk and Newport, where a total of four nuclear-powered air carriers and a British air carrier were spotted
Updated 28 November 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received photos of the White House, Pentagon and US aircraft carriers in the naval base of Norfolk, taken by its recently launched spy satellite, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.
North Korea last week successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite, which it has said was designed to monitor US and South Korean military movements.
The photos were the latest in a series of images of what KCNA described as “major target regions” sent by the satellite, including the South Korean capital of Seoul and US military bases.
Kim also inspected satellite photos of the Andersen Air Force Base in the US Western Pacific territory of Guam and a US shipyard and air base in Norfolk and Newport, where a total of four nuclear-powered air carriers and a British air carrier were spotted, KCNA said.
The United States and South Korea have condemned the satellite launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions banning any use of ballistic technology.
Seoul officials have said the North’s satellite capabilities could not be verified as it has not released the photos.
 

 

Topics: North Korea White House Pentagon US aircraft carriers

Related

Niger junta repeals law aimed at slowing migration to Europe

Niger junta repeals law aimed at slowing migration to Europe
Updated 28 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Niger junta repeals law aimed at slowing migration to Europe

Niger junta repeals law aimed at slowing migration to Europe
  The junta is reassessing its relations with former western allies who condemned the coup
Updated 28 November 2023
Reuters

NIAMEY: Niger’s junta has revoked an anti-migration law that had helped reduce the flow of West Africans to Europe but which was reviled by desert dwellers whose economies had long relied on the traffic, it said on Monday.
The law, which made it illegal to transport migrants through Niger, was passed in May 2015 as the number of people traveling across the Mediterranean Sea from Africa reached record highs, creating a political and humanitarian crisis in Europe where governments came under pressure to stop the influx.
Niger’s junta, which took power in a July coup, repealed the law on Saturday and announced it on Monday evening on state television.
The junta is reassessing its relations with former western allies who condemned the coup, and is seeking to shore up support at home, including in the northern desert communities that had benefited most from migration.
The number of migrants moving through Niger, a main transit country on the southern fringe of the Sahara Desert, dropped sharply over the years because of the law, but the change drained the lifeblood from towns and villages that had fed and housed migrants and sold car parts and fuel to traffickers.
In return, the European Union launched the 5 billion euro Trust Fund for Africa in 2015, aimed at eradicating the root causes of migration, but many felt it was not enough. Unemployment soared in places like the ancient city of Agadez, a popular gateway to the Sahara.
How European leaders greet the news, and the impact on migration to Europe, is yet to be seen.
But some welcomed it. Andre Chani used to earn thousands of dollars a month driving migrants through the desert before police impounded his trucks in 2016. He plans to restart his business once he has the money.
“I’m going to start again,” he said via text message from Agadez on Monday. “We are very happy.”

Topics: Niger junta Europe Migration

Related

1,600 dead as Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak on record

1,600 dead as Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak on record
Updated 27 November 2023
Follow

1,600 dead as Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak on record

1,600 dead as Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak on record
  • Toll almost six times as high as last year as extended outbreak sweeps country
  • More than 309,000 people infected with mosquito-borne virus
Updated 27 November 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is facing its worst dengue fever outbreak on record, with the annual death toll reaching 1,606, according to official figures released on Monday.

Dengue is a recurrent health risk during the monsoon season, which normally runs from July to September. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, so far this year, more than 309,000 people have been infected with the virus, which is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes that breed in freshwater pools and drains.

The death toll is the highest since records began in 2000 and almost six times the 281 fatalities recorded last year.

Health experts have expressed concern at the length of this year’s outbreak, as the number of dengue infections usually subsides as the monsoon rains end. But the country has recorded nearly 38,000 cases in November alone.

“Despite the decreasing number of patients now, we did not record any dengue patients in this period in previous years,” Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice chancellor at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka, told Arab News.

And while previous outbreaks have tended to be confined to heavily populated urban areas, like the capital Dhaka, which is home to more than 23 million people, this year they have been reported far and wide, including in rural areas.

“This year the dengue outbreak was recorded across the country, which didn’t happen in previous years,” Ahmed said.

More than 65 percent of the cases reported this year were from outside Dhaka, the first time the city has not accounted for the majority of infections, the figures showed.

“Considering the overall situation, the management of dengue is a bit problematic in our country. If people went to the doctor on time and received early treatment, we could minimize the number of deaths,” Ahmed said.

Muzaherul Huq, a public health expert and former regional adviser for the World Health Organization, said the extended dengue season was likely linked to climate change, which has resulted in rising temperatures and longer monsoon seasons.

“Dengue season shouldn’t continue for such a long period,” he told Arab News.

The Bangladeshi government needed to “strengthen the dengue control mechanism” ahead of future outbreaks and involve the public in the process, both by raising awareness and controlling dengue-carrying mosquitoes, he said.

And with recent reports suggesting a change in disease patterns, there was also a need for more research, he said.

“We need to have further research to comply with the reported disease pattern changes of dengue.”

Topics: Bangladesh Dengue Outbreak

Related

‘Time has come’ to let Sweden join NATO, says Stoltenberg

‘Time has come’ to let Sweden join NATO, says Stoltenberg
Updated 27 November 2023
AFP
Follow

'Time has come' to let Sweden join NATO, says Stoltenberg

‘Time has come’ to let Sweden join NATO, says Stoltenberg
  Secretary-general: Turkiye should approve bid for membership soon
Updated 27 November 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said Turkiye should approve Sweden’s stalled bid for membership “as soon as possible.”

“Sweden has delivered on what they promised, and now the time has come for Turkiye to finalize the accession process,” Stoltenberg said.

Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO members that have not yet ratified Sweden joining the alliance more than 18 months after it applied for membership.

The Turkish parliament started to debate Sweden’s bid to join this month after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the process following a deal at a NATO summit in July.

NATO’s other 29 allies had hoped to be able to formally welcome Sweden into the alliance at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels this week.

However, the process is still at the committee level in the Turkish parliament.

“I would have liked to see more speed in the ratification process; that’s no secret,” Stoltenberg said.

“I would like them to finalize that, and that’s exactly what I have communicated many times.”

Sweden has seen several incidents spark tensions with countries around the Middle East.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday denounced the leader of the far-right party propping up his government after he called for some mosques to be torn down.

Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson called for some mosques to be seized and leveled during a speech to his annual party conference on Saturday.

Kristersson, whose coalition government does not include SD but relies on its support, condemned the statements as “disrespectful.”

“I think it is a disrespectful way of expressing oneself, a polarizing way of expressing oneself,” Kristersson told broadcaster SVT.

Topics: Sweden NATO

Related

