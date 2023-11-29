French warship hospital receives first Gaza wounded: minister

PARIS: A French warship sent to Egypt to treat wounded from the Gaza Strip has received its first patients, a French minister said on Tuesday.
The Dixmude arrived on Monday in the Egyptian town of El-Arish near the border with Gaza and on Tuesday received the patients, said Sebastien Lecornu, France’s army minister. The vessel is equipped with two operating blocs, 40 beds and 80 medical personnel, he said.
Hostage-prisoner swap brings Israeli practice of detaining Palestinian children out of the shadows
Israel has made efforts to keep news crews away from released Palestinian prisoners and their families, but with only limited success
Children released this week have spoken of beatings and starvation, and increasingly aggressive treatment following the Oct. 7 attack
Jonathan Gornall
A mother, weeping with joy and relief, holds her teenage son tight, as if determined never to let him go again.
“I can’t describe to you how I’m feeling right now,” she said, her face and voice reaching millions around the world through the cameras of international news organizations such as CNN.
“I honestly can’t believe it. I feel like I am in a dream. My son is finally with me. I thank God and pray that every mother will be able to feel this joy,” she added.
In the unfolding drama of hostage releases that began on Friday, such globally televised scenes of joy have become almost commonplace as Israeli families have been reunited with their loved ones, including children, held captive by Hamas since Oct. 7.
But Hunaida Tamimi is not an Israeli. She is a mother from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Until his sudden release on Saturday, as part of the reciprocal deal struck between Hamas and Israel, her 17-year-old son Wissam was one of thousands of Palestinians imprisoned by the Israelis, many without charge or trial and some of whom have been locked up for years.
In a breaking-news report screened by CNN on Saturday, the American reporter was unable to keep the sense of surprise out of her voice as she reported that “over 3,000 Palestinians are held now under administrative detention, meaning no charges have been laid against them, and no ongoing legal process.”
Suddenly, a world accustomed to hearing only Israel’s side of the complex story of the conflict between Israel and the frequently demonized Palestinians, is seeing Palestinian families for what they really are – normal mothers and fathers, just like them, trying to do their best for their sons and daughters in abnormal circumstances.
And, equally importantly, as details begin to emerge of the treatment of the thousands of Palestinians held for years in Israeli jails without any form of judicial process, the world is also seeing Israel in a new, darker light – as a state that abuses the rights of children, imprisoning them, often for years, without charge or trial.
Israel, caught flat-footed by the sudden media interest in the other side of the story, has made efforts to keep news crews away from released Palestinian prisoners and their families, but with only limited success.
In East Jerusalem, where Palestinians have been ordered not to celebrate the homecomings publicly and threatened with hefty fines, a Sky News team was turned away by police officers as detained minors returned home at the weekend.
Eventually, though, the news crew found a way through the narrow streets to talk to Ghannam Abu Ghannam, 17, who had been held for a year, without charge, for allegedly throwing stones.
He said: “Prison was humiliating. They came in and beat us ever since the war began. We were treated like dogs.”
The disgraceful treatment of Palestinian children detained by Israel may be coming as a surprise to many in the West, but not to international NGOs such as UK-based charity Save the Children, which has been providing support to Palestinian children affected by the ongoing conflict since 1953.
The charity, which is currently running a Gaza appeal to raise money for emergency medical supplies, food baskets, family hygiene packs, and school-in-a-bag kits, has been attempting for years to highlight the systemic abuse of children’s rights by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.
In July, the charity published its latest damning report, titled “Injustice: Palestinian children’s experience of the Israeli military detention system.” It was a shocking indictment of Israel’s treatment of underage detainees, but when it was published it garnered very little international coverage.
In the light of the current releases of under-age prisoners, however, it makes sobering reading.
The report shares the experiences and voices of children, mainly boys, who were aged between 12 and 17 when they were detained over the previous three years.
Kahlil, who was 13 when he was taken, told the report’s authors that “a soldier threatened to kill me when he arrested me for the second time. He asked me, ‘Do you want the same fate as your cousin?’ as he had been killed.
“He promised me that I would have the same fate and die, but that he would send me to prison first. He told me that he’s coming back for me — and every day, I wait for that day to come.”
Other children released this week have spoken of suffering beatings and starvation, and increasingly aggressive treatment following the Oct. 7 attack.
“The conditions of our detention in the occupation prison were very harsh,” one of the released prisoners told the media on Monday.
“When the occupation authorities arrested me, I was 15 years old, and the detention room had 12 prisoners, even though it was intended for only six,” Omar Al-Shwaiki said.
“It was very harsh, and there are many children aged between 13 and 15 being held by the occupation.”
Save the Children’s investigation unearthed a catalogue of abuse, including that 42 percent of detained Palestinian children had suffered injuries during arrest, “including gunshot wounds and broken bones,” suffocation, and dislocated shoulders.
Nearly all had experienced “appalling levels of physical and emotional abuse, including being beaten (86 percent), being threatened with harm (70 percent), and hit with sticks or guns (60 percent).”
Three out of every five had endured periods of solitary confinement, ranging from 24 hours to 48 days, while during their arrest and detention 92 percent of children reported having been blindfolded and 93 percent were handcuffed.
Children were also regularly denied food and healthcare: 70 percent said they suffered from hunger and 68 percent did not receive any healthcare.
More than half (58 percent) were denied visits from or communication with their family while they were detained.
Unsurprisingly, concluded the report, the “enormous toll on children, including on their mental health and emotional wellbeing, continued to present after children were released.”
It said 73 percent reported suffering from insomnia, 53 percent had nightmares, 62 percent frequently felt angry, and 48 percent felt like they always needed to be alone.
On Sept. 21, just under two weeks before the Hamas attack on Israel, Amnesty International’s campaigner on Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories reported the case of a 21-year-old Palestinian who was struggling with mental health issues after having spent almost two years in solitary confinement.
Khulood Badawi said the Israel Prison Service had requested an extension of Ahmad Manasra’s isolation for another six months, “in brazen violation of international law — prolonged solitary confinement lasting more than 15 days violates the absolute prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.”
Manasra was 13 when he and a cousin were attacked by settlers. His cousin was killed but in circumstances that remain unclear it was Manasra, and not his attackers, who ended up in prison, where he has been ever since.
Israel’s Lod District Court postponed the scheduled hearing because Manasra, diagnosed with serious mental health conditions, including schizophrenia and severe depression, had been taken to the mental health unit at Ayalon prison.
“Israeli authorities have treated Ahmad Manasra with inhuman cruelty, intent on pushing him past breaking point,” Badawi added.
“He is now so gravely unwell that he could not attend his own hearing.
“Yet when Ahmad is discharged from the clinic, prison authorities will return him to solitary confinement and reschedule the court hearing. Ahmad’s nightmare goes on and on.”
He is not alone.
On Nov. 20, while negotiations for the release of prisoners in exchange for Hamas hostages were still underway, B’Tselem — the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories — reported that, as of the end of September 2023, among the 4,764 Palestinians being held in detention or prison on what Israel defined as “security” grounds were 146 minors.
Although Israel’s secretive military courts system makes facts hard to come by, some agencies believe at least one in 10 minors, held for months or years, are never charged or tried.
On Sunday, Save the Children revealed that “prior to the ongoing escalation, about 500 to 700 Palestinian children were subjected to the Israeli military detention system every year.”
Since Oct. 7 alone, around 145 Palestinian children had been detained by Israeli military authorities.
“A large number are being held without charge, trial, or due process guarantees, which does not meet international juvenile justice standards,” the organization said.
“Palestinian children are the only children in the world who are systematically prosecuted in military courts, with an estimated 10,000 Palestinian children held in the Israeli military detention system over the past 20 years.
“Denying children access to legal representation and to see their family, are both longstanding measures imposed by Israeli authorities,” it added.
In July, the UN Human Rights Council received a report on Israel’s behavior from Francesca Albanese, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian occupied territories.
Albanese told the council that since 1967, Israel had detained approximately 1 million Palestinians in the occupied territories, “including tens of thousands of children.” Currently, she added, there were 5,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 160 children, of whom more than 1,000 had been detained without charge or trial.
In short, she noted, the occupied territories “had been transformed as a whole into a constantly surveiled open-air prison,” and Israel’s unlawful imprisonment practices were “tantamount to international crimes,” warranting an urgent investigation by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.
More than eight years ago, on April 17, 2015, a day designated Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, the UN received and published a report on conditions of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails from the permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the UN.
The report sought to highlight “the tragic reality of the thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children who have been living under the Israeli occupation for nearly 50 years and have been subjected to arrest, detention, and grave abuses at the hands of the occupying power.”
It added: “The threat of arbitrary detention and imprisonment is constant and consistent … and the impact on the Palestinian people and society has been devastating.”
Palestinian children had been “increasingly targeted by Israeli detention,” with more than 200 detained in the first quarter of 2015 alone. Many “are abducted under terrifying conditions, most often in the darkness of night, by the Israeli occupying forces.”
Denied “basic human rights,” those that face trial are tried before a military court. More than 90 percent of children released from Israeli jails “reported suffering from torture and ill-treatment during interrogation and detention.”
Yet the illegal treatment of children by Israel has been an open secret for years, to which the world has turned a blind eye.
“The West has granted immunity to Israel for decades,” Salwa Duaibis, co-founder of Israel-based NGO Military Court Watch, told Arab News.
MCW was set up in 2013 by a small group of lawyers and other professionals to campaign for all children detained by the Israeli military authorities to be granted all the rights and protections to which they were entitled under international law.
“Look at the response of the West to Russia when it invaded Ukraine, or when it annexed Crimea,” Duaibis said.
“Immediate sanctions were imposed when Crimea was annexed and within about 12 months the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, for his involvement in transferring children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation.
“What Israel has been doing with Palestinian children is a violation of international law and an exact mirror image of what Russia has been doing, transferring children against their will and without the consent of a guardian.
“Israel has been doing the same for over 56 years, and thousands of children have been illegally transferred.
“When it is Russia violating international law, there’s an immediate response because Russia is an adversary to the West. But when Israel is suspected of committing very grave crimes, over many years, there’s reluctance, to say the least, if not active obstruction to legal remedies because of vested interest in Israel.”
There was, she pointed out, a clear motive behind Israel’s persecution of Palestinian minors.
“Our evidence tells us that the overwhelming majority of detained children, up to 90 percent, and maybe more in some years, live within a few kilometers of a settlement.
“If you are the Israeli military commander in the West Bank, your job is to make sure that the thousands of settlers are free and safe to wander around in the occupied territory, so what you do is harass the nearby Palestinians and subject them to measures that will affect every aspect of their lives.
“So, these child arrests are part of a system designed basically to protect the settlers, which enables Israel to continue to occupy this territory and move settlers illegally into the occupied territory, at a minimum risk to their lives.”
Thousands of Palestinian children, she noted, had experienced the familiar routine.
“If Israel wanted to arrest a settler child, they would have to present an arrest warrant to the family. In the case of Palestinians, there is no obligation for an arrest warrant, they can just raid the house in the middle of the night and take whoever they want, including children.
“From there on, the child is subjected to severe ill-treatment. He or she is immediately zip-tied painfully behind their back, blindfolded, dumped into the back of a military Jeep, and then taken to a nearby military base or settlement where they are dumped for hours and hours until the interrogation center is open for business.
“That softens the child up for questioning. They are sleep-deprived, probably physically and verbally abused, did not have access to a lawyer, are not informed of their right to silence, and then are interrogated without the presence of an adult guardian.
“So, it is not a surprise that many of these children, who are denied their protective rights, confess.”
Some activists working to protect the rights of Palestinian children are cautiously hopeful that the revelations of the past few days could lead to change — Save the Children has called for an immediate moratorium on Israeli military authorities arresting, detaining, and prosecuting children until comprehensive reforms to the system are made.
“We welcome the news of the release of some of the Israeli children held hostage in Gaza, and those Palestinian children held in Israeli military detention so far,” Jason Lee, the charity’s country director in the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement on Sunday.
“They have experienced horrors no child should ever endure and must be provided with support to help them start the long road to recovery.
“However, this exchange is just the first step needed in addressing the decades-old protection crisis of children, which can no longer be ignored.
“A lasting ceasefire must be agreed immediately, all hostages in Gaza must be released, and the appalling emotional and physical abuse of Palestinian children in detention must end.”
Israeli, US spy chiefs meet Qatari PM to discuss ‘building on’ Gaza truce — source
Qatar spoke to Hamas before the meeting to get a sense of what the group might agree to. The Israelis and Hamas are now internally discussing the ideas explored at the meeting, the source added
DOHA/WASHINGTON: The leaders of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad met Qatar’s prime minister in Doha on Tuesday to build on the two-day extension of a truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, a source briefed on the visit said.
The meeting was “to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal,” the source told Reuters.
The outcome of the talks, which were also attended by Egyptian officials, was unclear, the source added.
CIA Director William Burns was in Doha “for meetings on the Israel-Hamas conflict including discussions on hostages,” a US official said on condition of anonymity. The official did not elaborate.
Burns, David Barnea, head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met one day after Qatar announced the two-day extension of an original four-day truce deal in Gaza that had been due to expire overnight.
Qatar, where several political leaders of Hamas are based, has been leading negotiations between the Palestinian militant group and Israel.
Officials in Tuesday’s meeting discussed possible parameters of a new phase of the truce deal including Hamas releasing hostages who are men or military personnel, not just women and children, the source said. They also considered what might be needed to reach a cease-fire lasting more than a handful of days.
Qatar spoke to Hamas before the meeting to get a sense of what the group might agree to. The Israelis and Hamas are now internally discussing the ideas explored at the meeting, the source added.
The truce has brought the first respite to the Gaza Strip in seven weeks during which Israel bombed the territory heavily in response to a violent rampage on Oct. 7 by Hamas gunmen who killed around 1,200 people and took 240 captives.
Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas, which rules Gaza. Health authorities in Gaza say Israel’s bombardment of the tiny, densely populated territory has so far killed more than 15,000 people, around 40 percent of them children.
Barnea and Burns were previously in Qatar to meet Sheikh Mohammed on Nov 9.
During the first four days of the truce, Hamas fighters released 50 Israeli women and children who had been taken hostage. In return, Israel released 150 security detainees from its jails, all women and teenagers.
As part of the two-day truce extension Hamas has agreed to release an additional 10 Israeli women and children each day.
So far, there is no indication that Hamas is willing to release any Israeli men or military personnel among those taken captive.
The September 2022 protests were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women
GENEVA: The United Nations said Tuesday it deplored the executions of a 17-year-old and a 22-year old man in Iran and urged Tehran to immediately stop applying the death penalty.
The UN Human Rights Office said it was troubled by Friday’s executions.
“The execution of Hamidreza Azari, who was accused of murder, is the first reported execution of an alleged child offender in Iran this year,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell said in a statement.
She reminded Tehran of its obligation under international conventions to prohibit death sentences and their implementation for crimes committed by individuals below the age of 18.
“We are also troubled by the execution, on the same day, of 22-year-old Milad Zohrevand — the eighth person to be executed in the context of the September 2022 protests,” said Throssell.
“Available information indicates that his trial lacked the basic requirements for due process under international human rights law. There are also troubling reports that Zohrevand’s parents were arrested following his execution.
“We deplore the executions.”
The September 2022 protests were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Iran launched a sweeping crackdown to snuff out the protests that saw hundreds killed and thousands arrested, according to rights groups.
Throssell said Iran was among the countries with the highest death penalty figures, particularly for drug-related offenses, while minorities are disproportionately sentenced to death.
She urged Iran to halt the application of the death penalty immediately and establish a moratorium on its use.
Until then, the death penalty may only be imposed for the most serious crimes: those of extreme gravity that result intentionally and directly in death, Throssell said.
“We also call on the government to stop using criminal procedures to punish political activists and others for exercising their rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly,” the spokeswoman added.
Suspected fake Ozempic causes hypoglycemia in 11 in Lebanon
Officials suspected the drugs were fake after discovering the doses were different from the ones calibrated for authentic
Ozempic injector pens Counterfeit Ozempic has already been found in at least 17 countries, including the UK, Germany, Egypt and Russia
BEIRUT: Eleven people suffered bouts of dangerously low blood sugar in Lebanon this year, one of whom required hospitalization, after injecting suspected fake versions of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Ozempic, according Lebanese health officials.
A director for the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, Rita Karam, said officials suspected the drugs were fake after discovering the doses were different from the ones calibrated for authentic Ozempic injector pens.
Explosive demand for Ozempic and other drugs used for weight loss, including Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo’s Wegovy, is fueling a global surge in counterfeit versions, Reuters interviews with law enforcement, anti-counterfeiting and public health officials showed last month.
Counterfeit Ozempic has already been found in at least 17 countries, including the UK, Germany, Egypt and Russia. Several have issued warnings to pharmacies and consumers to be vigilant about counterfeits, since it is not clear what they actually contain.
Karam said the ministry had begun investigations into the 11 cases, but that the source and batch numbers of the drugs in question had not been identified in most, which made it hard to determine what the victims may have taken.
Three of the people who took the suspected fake Ozempic did so to control their diabetes, while four took it for weight management, Karam said. The other four injected the drug for an ‘unspecified indication.’
People with diabetes need to closely manage their blood sugar, which can be done with a variety of medicines including Ozempic. When blood sugar, or glucose level, gets too low they can suffer hypoglycemia, with symptoms that may include headaches or dizziness and can progress to a loss of consciousness or seizures.
Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health issued two recalls related to Ozempic in January 2023, according to its website. No cases of potentially counterfeit Ozempic were reported in Lebanon in 2022, Karam said.
Novo Nordisk said it investigates and reports every counterfeit case it finds to local authorities, and that it has created a guide for health care providers in the Middle East to show how to spot fake drugs.
More than a quarter of Lebanese adults are obese, according to 2017 figures from the World Obesity Federation. Obesity has been closely linked with type 2 diabetes, by far the most common form of the disease.
Data from the International Diabetes Federation showed that almost 9 percent of adults in Lebanon had diabetes in 2021, compared to nearly 14 percent in the United States.
Karam said Ozempic is neither purchased nor provided by the Ministry of Public Health.
Wegovy, Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug with the same active ingredient — semaglutide — as Ozempic, was shown to help patients lose an average of 15 percent of their weight in a late-stage trial.
The scramble for supplies of the powerful pound-shedding molecule has led to shortages of Ozempic in several countries including Britain, Germany, Belgium and the United States.
A source familiar with anti-counterfeiting efforts told Reuters last month that markets where sales of fake weight-loss drugs were most prevalent included Lebanon and other countries in the Middle East.
Several people have been hospitalized in Austria for hypoglycemia after taking potentially fake versions of Ozempic. The health safety regulator there said the side effects indicated the product contained insulin instead of semaglutide.
Last month, Belgium’s drug regulator said it had seized counterfeit versions of Ozempic in which the injector pens were confirmed to contain insulin.
More captives to be freed as Israel-Hamas truce extended
US, Israeli spy chiefs in Doha to discuss ‘next phase’ of deal, fueling hopes for prolonged halt to violence
GAZA STRIP: A new group of Israeli hostages are due to be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, as Israel and Hamas accused each other of violating an extended truce in their devastating seven-week war.
The temporary cessation of hostilities and releases of captives have been hailed as a glimpse of hope in the conflict sparked by deadly Hamas attacks that prompted an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip.
As a two-day extension to the pause in hostilities began, US and Israeli intelligence chiefs were in Doha, capital of truce mediator Qatar, to discuss the “next phase” of the deal, fueling hopes for a prolonged halt to the violence.
Israel and Hamas are under international pressure not to return to all-out fighting when the latest truce ends on Thursday, but instead to build on the prisoner swaps to find a solution to the conflict.
A source close to Hamas said that 10 hostages held in Gaza would be freed in return for 30 prisoners released from Israeli prisons on Tuesday.
In addition to those releases, “some foreign workers held in Gaza” will also be freed, the source said.
Israeli leaders, however, have so far insisted that their campaign to crush Hamas will resume once they have received as many hostages as possible in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
And on Tuesday, each side accused the other of breaking the truce agreement.
Palestinian movements denounced what they dubbed “truce violations by the occupier,” and a journalist saw an Israeli tank fire three times in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City as Palestinians attempted to make use of the lull to return to their homes.
The Israeli military described the shelling as “warning shots,” saying a tank fired as suspected militants approached army positions. At least one person was hurt, the reporter saw.
The Israeli military meanwhile alleged that three explosive devices were detonated near its forces in the northern Gaza strip, “violating the framework of the operational pause.”
The IDF said: “In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire. A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents.
“In both incidents, the troops were located in positions as per the framework of the operational pause.”
Israel’s ground and air operation in the Gaza Strip has killed almost 15,000 people, mostly civilians, according to the territory’s Hamas government.
TV images show buildings several stories high flattened by the Israeli bombardments in the central Gaza Strip and residents walking through the rubble of ruined homes.
Israel has vowed to stick to its war aim of destroying Hamas and rescuing all 240 hostages.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said that his government would use the extension to work for a “sustainable truce.”
The heads of the US and Israeli intelligence agencies were in Qatar to discuss the “next phase” of the Gaza deal, a source briefed on their visit said.
“The director of the CIA and the director of the Israeli National Intelligence Agency are in Doha to meet with the Qatari prime minister,” the source said, requesting anonymity.
The discussions, he said, aim “to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal.”
The latest round of exchanges on Monday night brought the total number of people released under the truce to 50 Israeli hostages, and 150 Palestinian prisoners, all women and minors.
Another 19 hostages have been freed under separate deals, including Thai workers and a dual Russian-Israeli citizen.
Sharon Calderon, the aunt of 16-year-old Sahar and 12-year-old Erez who were released on Monday, called for their father Ofer to be freed also. Two other family members were killed on Oct. 7.
“We’ve got Erez and Sahar here and we’re very, very happy we got them home. We have to get Ofer and the rest of the kidnapped and bring them here ... to be again a big happy family.”
Shortly after the arrival of the hostages was confirmed, Israel’s prison authority said 33 Palestinian inmates had been released.
In annexed East Jerusalem, Palestinian prisoner Muhammad Abu Al-Humus called his release “an indescribable joy” and kissed his mother’s hand as he entered his home.
“I’m very happy. I hope that others will soon be released — my friends, my cousins.”
Israel views the truce as a temporary measure to secure hostage releases and says it plans to continue its military offensive.
The government has agreed a 30.3 billion shekel ($8.2 billion) war budget that will now go to parliament.
But Israel faces increasing pressure for a more lasting ceasefire and the ramp-up of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where an estimated 1.7 million people have been displaced, according to the UN.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to pay his third wartime visit to the Middle East this week, meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.
US officials said the United States was sending three military aircraft to Egypt from Tuesday to bring medicine, food and “winter items” for Gaza via northern Egypt.
In Gaza, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said no fuel had arrived for generators at hospitals in the territory’s north, despite the truce.
The World Food Programme said it had delivered food to 121,161 people in Gaza since Friday, when the truce began, but that a high risk of famine remained. “What we see is catastrophic,” said WFP’s director for the Middle East, Corinne Fleischer.
The UN children’s agency UNICEF said aid flows into northern Gaza had increased since the truce began, but spokesman James Elder warned that given the destruction “all this aid is triage (minimum emergency care) ... It’s not even enough for triage.”