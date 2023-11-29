Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,103

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 2.13 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 11,103.05.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.26 billion ($1.01 million) as 119 of the listed stocks advanced, while 96 retreated.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also rose 450.85 points, or 1.83 percent, to close at 25,082.06. This comes as 30 of the listed stocks advanced while as much as 19 retreated.

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped 0.58 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 1,430.21.

The best-performing stock of the day was Anaam International Holding Group. The company’s share price surged 9.09 percent to SR0.96.

Other top performers include Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices soared by 8.25 percent and 7.14 percent to stand at SR37.40 and SR0.15, respectively.

In addition to this, other top performers included National Agricultural Development Co. and Saudi Fisheries Co.

The worst performers were Naseej International Trading Co. as well as Lumi Rental Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.57 percent and 3.16 percent to stand at SR54 and SR94.90, respectively.

Moreover, other worst performers include Development Works Food Co. and National Co. for Learning and Education.

On the announcements front, Meyar Co. announced that it had obtained financing from the Italian Export Credit and Insurance Agency “SACE-Rome” to purchase new production lines from the Italian company SIMEM S.P.A.

Meanwhile, Saudi Cable Co. announced the signing of a tripartite agreement to transfer the debt of Al-Rajhi Banking and Investment Co. and Tathmeer Investment Co.

According to a statement, it is expected that this agreement will have a positive financial impact on the company in general and on the Financial Restructuring Proposal, particularly in the first quarter of 2024.