You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates Team New Zealand sail into early lead as America’s Cup gets underway in Jeddah

Emirates Team New Zealand sail into early lead as America’s Cup gets underway in Jeddah

Emirates Team New Zealand dominated the first day of racing with two wins as the America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah began on Thursday. (Supplied)
1 / 3
Emirates Team New Zealand dominated the first day of racing with two wins as the America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah began on Thursday. (Supplied)
Emirates Team New Zealand dominated the first day of racing with two wins as the America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah began on Thursday. (Supplied)
2 / 3
Emirates Team New Zealand dominated the first day of racing with two wins as the America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah began on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi minister of sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal with Grant Dalton, CEO of the America's Cup. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Saudi minister of sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal with Grant Dalton, CEO of the America's Cup. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/447mw

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
By Saleh Fareed
Follow

Emirates Team New Zealand sail into early lead as America’s Cup gets underway in Jeddah

Emirates Team New Zealand sail into early lead as America’s Cup gets underway in Jeddah
  • The New Zealanders win the first 2 of the day’s 3 races to top the overnight standings on 22 points, ahead of Italian team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli on 18
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
By Saleh Fareed
Follow

JEDDAH: Emirates Team New Zealand dominated the first day of racing with two wins as the America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah began on Thursday. They topped the overnight standings with 22 points, followed by Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli of Italy on 18.

In the first race of the day, the New Zealanders finished ahead of British team INEOS Britannia, Swiss team Alinghi Red Bull Racing, and Orient Express Racing Team of France. American Magic were disqualified for leaving the regatta boundaries.

New Zealand’s success continued in race two, in which they finished ahead of Alinghi, INEOS, Luna Rossa, who had problems at the start, French team Orient Express and American Magic.

In the third race, Luna Rossa put in a very strong and controlled performance to win by a good margin, easily finishing clear of Orient Express, Alinghi, INEOS and New Zealand. American Magic once again were disqualified.

“It was a good start for us today, despite the error we committed in the third race, but we managed to be on the top,” Peter Burling, New Zealand’s skipper, told Arab News.

Ruggero Tita, helmsman for Luna Rossa, said: “We are super happy about this last-race win. Of course, it was a super-tricky race but we managed to arrive at the end on the foils which means that we did a really good job.”

The Swiss team of helmsmen Arnaud Psarofaghis and Maxime Bachelin, and trimmers Yves Detrey and Bryan Mettraux, faced lighter than expected winds as they put their full focus on staying up on the foils. The crew challenged for a podium place in the first race, finished second in race two, and then successfully chased down several boats from behind after a start penalty in in the third race to grab third place. They finished the day tied for third with INEOS on 15 points.

“It was a solid day for the team, one of those days where you come back (to be) in the middle of the standings and you say, ‘It could have been better but it also could have been a lot worse,’” said Pietro Sibello, their performance coach.

“So overall, I think it was a good day. We should all be happy and hungry for an even better day tomorrow.”

Arnaud Psarofaghis, the Swiss skipper said: “It was really tough conditions. Today was about sailing the boat as well as we could, and mainly about staying on the foils. The last week of training was really useful for us out there, given the marginal conditions.”

Three races are scheduled for Friday, followed by two on Saturday, after which the top two teams will advance to the final.

Topics: sailing Saudi Arabia America's Cup

Related

37th America’s Cup yacht races start in Jeddah
Saudi Sport
37th America’s Cup yacht races start in Jeddah
Skippers expect intense racing in Jeddah at 37th America’s Cup
Sport
Skippers expect intense racing in Jeddah at 37th America’s Cup

Thunder rally to beat Lakers, Bulls stun Bucks in overtime

Thunder rally to beat Lakers, Bulls stun Bucks in overtime
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Thunder rally to beat Lakers, Bulls stun Bucks in overtime

Thunder rally to beat Lakers, Bulls stun Bucks in overtime
  • The short-handed Bulls held off Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 120-113 in overtime
  • Miami’s Jimmy Butler returned from a two-game injury absence and scored 24 of his 36 points in the second half to help the Heat rally for a 142-132 victory over the Indiana Pacers
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points to propel the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 113-110 NBA victory over LeBron James and the weary Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander connected on 11 of 18 shots from the field and made all 10 of his free throws.

Jalen Williams scored 21 points and rookie center Chet Holmgren added 18 for the Thunder, who had seven players score in double figures.

Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 31 points and 14 rebounds. James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Lakers, who led by as many as 14 points in the first half but couldn’t keep the pressure on in the second night of a back-to-back and with a bevy of players nursing injuries.

Oklahoma City out-scored Los Angeles 42-23 in the second quarter to lead 72-60 at halftime and never trailed the rest of the way.

“I thought we played really good ball the first quarter,” James said. “But after that you could start seeing the three in four (nights), back-to-back, the bodies that we don’t have started to wear on us... especially versus a young team like OKC.”

In Chicago, the short-handed Bulls held off Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 120-113 in overtime.

Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bulls, who were without injured Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Alex Caruso drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime, and Caruso’s steal set up Patrick Williams’s dunk that capped the scoring in the extra session.

A dunk by Antetokounmpo had put Milwaukee up 110-109 with 2:41 left in overtime, but Vucevic answered with a dunk that put Chicago up for good.

Antetokounmpo shook off a slow start — he scored just four points in the first half — to lead the Bucks with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Brook Lopez scored 20, Malik Beasley added 19 and Damian Lillard had 18 for the Bucks, who trailed by 12 early in the fourth quarter but grabbed a 106-103 lead with 5.2sec left in regulation.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler returned from a two-game injury absence and scored 24 of his 36 points in the second half to help the Heat rally for a 142-132 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Butler grabbed 10 rebounds and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr scored 24 points off the bench as the Heat withstood a 44-point performance from Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton.

The Heat trailed until the fourth quarter, but out-scored the Pacers 45-32 in the final frame.

The Charlotte Hornets, who confirmed Thursday that LaMelo Ball will miss significant time with a sprained right ankle, got a morale-boosting 129-128 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn.

Terry Rozier scored 37 points for the Hornets, his step-back basket with 39.9sec remaining putting Charlotte up 129-126.

Nic Claxton managed to cut the deficit with a layup, but Cam Johnson came up empty on a three-point attempt in the waning seconds and the Hornets escaped with the win.

Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson starred for the New York Knicks, scoring 42 points in a 118-112 victory over the reeling Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

The Pistons have now lost 16 straight — including all 15 of their games in November.

San Antonio’s skid continued, too, the Spurs dropping their 13th straight — 137-135 to the Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young scored a season-high 45 points for the Hawks. Jeremy Sochan scored 33 for San Antonio and rookie Victor Wembanyama added 21 points 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in the defeat.

The Portland Trail Blazers, trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, came alive after the break to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-95.

Shaedon Sharpe scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half, Jerami Grant added 13 points and rookie Duop Reath chipped in 13 off the bench to help Portland mount their comeback.

Topics: NBA chicago bulls LA Lakers

Related

Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Sport
Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Man City boss Guardiola salutes ‘incredible’ Venables
Football
Man City boss Guardiola salutes ‘incredible’ Venables

Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit

Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit

Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
  • Arsenal smashed Lens 6-0 in the Champions League in midweek in a reminder of what can happen when everything clicks
  • Despite a long injury list, Newcastle have won six of their seven Premier League games at their St. James’ Park stronghold this season
  • Early pacesetters Tottenham desperately need to arrest their slide after three straight defeats but champions Manchester City are their next port of call
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League with ambitions to stay there as they host Wolves this weekend while champions Manchester City play faltering Tottenham.

Newcastle take on Manchester United in a clash of two teams with high ambitions of their own while Chelsea face Brighton, still searching for consistency.

AFP Sport picks out three talking points ahead of the action.

Arsenal’s last-gasp 1-0 win at Brentford last week, which took them back to the top of table, was their fifth Premier League victory by a single goal this season.

The Gunners lack the fluidity they showed in the 2022/23 campaign and attacking numbers are down but former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes they are now better equipped to win the league.

“Perfect, pretty football is unlikely to win the league unless it’s combined with a doggedness and resilience,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Arsenal are better this year in these areas and the football will come in due course.”

But former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, a Sky Sports pundit alongside Neville, believes Mikel Arteta’s team need to win games more convincingly.

“If Arsenal continue how they are, if this is the Arsenal we’re going to see this season, I don’t think they can win the league,” he told Sky.

He added: “So many games are going to the wire and sometimes that can go against you.... Those games that finish 1-0 can easily go 1-0 the other way.”

Arsenal smashed Lens 6-0 in the Champions League in midweek in a reminder of what can happen when everything clicks.

Early pacesetters Tottenham desperately need to arrest their slide after three straight defeats but champions Manchester City are their next port of call.

Ange Postecoglou’s team, unbeaten in their first 10 games, have developed the costly habit of letting leads slip — losing to Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa despite scoring first each time.

Postecoglou is grappling with a lengthy list of absentees and suffered another blow with the loss of midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, expected to be out until February after suffering a serious ankle injury against Villa.

City last week showed a chink in their armor, failing to win at home in any competition for the first time this year when they were held 1-1 by Liverpool.

But Erling Haaland notched his 50th Premier League goal in just his 48th game at the Etihad — obliterating Andy Cole’s record — and this week became the quickest player to 40 Champions League goals with his strike against RB Leipzig.

City will be confident normal order can be resumed at home.

Newcastle vs. Manchester United pits a team with one of the best home records against a side who have been picking up wins on the road.

Despite a long injury list, Newcastle have won six of their seven Premier League games at their St. James’ Park stronghold this season.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, despite their patchy form overall, have four victories out of six games away from home.

Both teams have ambitions of qualifying for season’s Champions League and they each face a battle to qualify for the knockout phase of this year’s competition after midweek draws.

Newcastle, who recently hammered Manchester United 3-0 in the League Cup, will fancy their chances against a team who, while they have started to score more freely, remain vulnerable at the back.

United have conceded 33 goals in all competitions this season, the most in their opening 20 matches of any campaign since 1962/63.

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Arsenal vs. Wolves, Brentford vs. Luton, Burnley vs. Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest vs. Everton (1730), Newcastle vs. Manchester United (2000)

Sunday (1400 unless stated)

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa, Chelsea vs. Brighton, Liverpool vs. Fulham, West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, Manchester City vs. Tottenham (1630)

Topics: Arsenal Premier league football

Related

Al-Shabab women’s football team sign sponsorship agreement with Swiss drink brand KA-EX
Saudi Football
Al-Shabab women’s football team sign sponsorship agreement with Swiss drink brand KA-EX
Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick
Football
Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick

Tiger Woods has a sloppy finish for a 75 in his return in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods has a sloppy finish for a 75 in his return in the Bahamas
Updated 01 December 2023
AP
Follow

Tiger Woods has a sloppy finish for a 75 in his return in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods has a sloppy finish for a 75 in his return in the Bahamas
  • British Open champion Brian Harman and Tony Finau led the way at 5-under 67, one shot ahead of Jordan Spieth
  • This day was all about Woods, as it usually is whenever he plays, and especially when he has been away for so long
Updated 01 December 2023
AP

NASSAU, Bahamas: Tiger Woods held up just fine Thursday in his first time competing in eight months, except for limping at the end. That was more about his golf than his fused right ankle.

Woods was holding his own at the Hero World Challenge until a double bogey from a bush on the par-5 15th, followed by two more bogeys. The result was a 3-over 75, eight shots out of the lead and a score better than only two players in the 20-man field at Albany.

Asked what he got out of his round, Woods laughed and said, “Hit a lot of shots.”

British Open champion Brian Harman and Tony Finau led the way at 5-under 67, one shot ahead of Jordan Spieth, who was entertaining as ever. Spieth made only five pars and had one stretch of 10 holes without one until the final hole.

But this day was all about Woods, as it usually is whenever he plays, and especially when he has been away for so long. He expected to be rusty, and it eventually it showed.

“I didn’t have my feels,” Woods said. “Conditions were tough early. I did not finish off the round like I needed to. Kind of went sideways at the end.”

He was 1 under for the round through 14 holes when he pulled his tee shot to the left at the base of a bush. He contemplated his options before decided to try to punch it out toward the fairway or even a bunker, even though he could take the club back only a foot or so.

Woods caught mostly soil and advanced it only a few feet. He punched his third shot back to the fairway and then came up about 40 yards short of the green. He pitched that to 10 feet only to miss the bogey putt.

He found a fairway bunker off the tee on the tough 16th, came up short of the green and hit a weak pitch to 20 feet that led to bogey. Then, he three-putted the par-3 17th from 45 feet.

Woods wasn’t the only player who struggled in his return. Will Zalatoris had back surgery right after he withdrew from the Masters. He had three double bogeys and a bogey in a four-hole stretch around the turn and closed with one more bogey for an 81.

Woods attributed his mistakes to a lack of commitment, that coming from a lack of playing. Instincts gave way to thinking about too many elements as he began to swing.

“Should I do this or not? By then I’m pulling the trigger,” he said. “I shouldn’t really pull the trigger. Hit a bad shot. I kept doing it time and time again. It was a lack of commitment to what I was doing and feeling. I’ve got to do a better job of it.”

He also said he was plenty sore and would resume the process he has come to know all too well — recovery in the evening, back in the gym to get his body ready before the next round.

He still had no regrets about playing for the first time since Saturday at the Masters. He didn’t finish his rain-delayed third round in the April chill at Augusta, and then had fusion surgery on his right ankle a few weeks later.

“I wanted to compete, I wanted to play. I felt like I was ready to compete and play,” Woods said. “I hit it solid most of the day. As I said, I just didn’t mentally do the things I normally would do and I need to do.”

Topics: Tiger Woods

Related

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters
Golf
Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters
Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt
Golf
Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt

Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick

Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick
Updated 01 December 2023
AP
Follow

Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick

Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick
  • Liverpool are four points clear atop Group E with 12 points
Updated 01 December 2023
AP

LONDON: Liverpool advanced to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare after Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo scored early to set the tone in a 4-0 victory over Austria’s LASK on Thursday.

Diaz headed in a cross from Joe Gomez for the opener in the 12th before Gakpo tapped in Mohamed Salah’s pass three minutes later at Anfield. Salah made it 3-0 early in the second half in what was his 199th goal for the Reds. Gakpo added his second in stoppage time.

Liverpool are four points clear atop Group E with 12 points. Toulouse in second on eight after a 0-0 draw with Union Saint-Gilloise.

Leverkusen remained the only team with a perfect record after five games. Victor Boniface and substitute Patrik Schick contributed a goal apiece for a 2-0 victory at Hacken in Group H and a place in the round of 16.

Tomas Soucek struck late again to help West Ham beat TSC Backa Topola 1-0 and advance to the knockout stage.

The midfielder met Maxwel Cornet’s cross at the far post to volley home the winner in the 89th minute in Serbia.

Soucek, who has scored in five straight games, had snatched a 2-1 victory for West Ham against Burnley with a stoppage-time winner Saturday in the Premier League.

West Ham are tied atop Group A with Germany’s Freiburg, who routed Olympiacos 5-0. Michael Gregoritsch had a hat trick by the 36th minute. Kiliann Sildillia and Ritsu Doan also socred. The winners both have 12 points.

The Hammers need only a point against Freiburg on Dec. 14 in London to win the group and avoid a two-legged playoff in February.

Brighton advanced from Group B after Joao Pedro converted from the spot for a 1-0 win over 10-man AEK in Athens.

Pedro was fouled in the box before sending goalkeeper Cican Stankovic the wrong way for his fifth goal of the campaign. The hosts lost midfielder Mijat Gaćinović to a second yellow card in the 65th minute.

Marseille forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat trick included a stunning overhead kick and two penalties — one in stoppage time — in a 4-3 win over 10-man Ajax to lead to Group B with 11 points. Brighton trail by one. AEK remain on four points in third, Ajax have two.

The eight group winners in Europe’s second-tier competition earn a direct place in the last 16 of the competition whereas finishing in second only gets a team a playoff against the clubs who drop into the Europa League as third-place finishers in Champions League groups.

Atalanta advanced directly to the round of 16 despite 1-1 draw at home with Sporting Lisbon. Sporting substitute Marcus answered Gianluca Scamacca’s opening goal. Atalanta won Group D with 11 points. Sporting are second with eight.

Roma’s 1-1 draw at Servette in Geneva allowed Slavia Prague to settle atop Group G following a 3-2 win at Sheriff in Tiraspol. Roma trails the Czech team by two points with a game remaining.

In Group C, Lukas Haraslin’s second-half curling shot from the edge of the area led Sparta past Real Betis 1-0 in Prague to keep the Czech team’s home for a top-two finish alive.

Maccabi Haifa remained winless in last place in Group F after a 3-0 loss to Rennes in a game played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest because Israel are not allowed to host UEFA-sanctioned matches due to the war with Hamas.

Also in the group, 41-year-old goalkeeper Pepe Reina helped Villarreal beat Panathinaikos 3-2 to climb to second on an all-time list of appearances in European competition with his 189. Only Cristiano Ronaldo played more, 197.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Greece’s PAOK became another team to join Viktoria Plzen in the round of 16 as a winner of Group G with a 2-1 away win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Czechs won 1-0 at Ballkani to make it five wins from five in Group C.

Aston Villa moved to the top of Group E after a 2-1 win over Legia Warsaw. Moussa Diaby and Alex Moreno had a goal each at Villa Park with Ernest Muçi netting for the visitors. Villa needed to win by two or more goals to clinch the top spot in the group.

Club Brugge thumped Besiktas 5-0 in Turkiye to lead Group D with 13 points. Bodo/Glimt trails by three after a 5-2 win over Lugano.

A first-place finish earns a direct spot in the last 16, while finishing in second takes clubs into a playoff with third-place finishers in the Europa League.

Topics: Europa League

Related

Brighton and West Ham seal spots in Europa League knockout round
Football
Brighton and West Ham seal spots in Europa League knockout round
Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton pick up first point
Football
Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton pick up first point

Al-Qubaisi sisters: ‘F1 Academy saved our careers’

Al-Qubaisi sisters: ‘F1 Academy saved our careers’
Updated 01 December 2023
Reem Abulleil
Follow

Al-Qubaisi sisters: ‘F1 Academy saved our careers’

Al-Qubaisi sisters: ‘F1 Academy saved our careers’
  • Emirati history-makers Hamda and Amna reflect on their motorsport success
Updated 01 December 2023
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: They have pulled off some impressive feats individually in the world of motorsport, but if you ask Amna and Hamda Al-Qubaisi what they consider to be the highlight of their careers, the Emirati sisters choose a moment in which they both got to shine.

“I would say Red Bull Ring, the first round in Austria, where we got to share a podium,” Amna, 23, told Arab News in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

“I shared the podium with my sister. It was an amazing feeling and I hope we can do the same again,” added Hamda, 21.

The older Al-Qubaisi sister is referring to the opening round of the inaugural F1 Academy all-female series, which saw Hamda finish second in race three and Amna take third place.

Earlier that day at Red Bull Ring, Amna claimed victory in race two, but stepping on the podium together with her sister in the next race ultimately proved more special to both of them.

From a young age, the Al-Qubaisi sisters have made a habit of making history.

At 18, Amna became the first Emirati female driver to race in single-seater competitions internationally when she joined the grid in Italian Formula 4.

In 2019, she became the first Arab woman to win a Formula 4 race when she topped the podium in the F4 UAE Trophy Round at Yas Marina Circuit during the F1 Grand Prix weekend, and in 2021, Amna took things further by becoming the UAE’s first female F3 driver.

Hamda made waves when she scooped six race wins across her first two full seasons in F4 UAE — 2020-2021 — but her big moment on the international stage came in June 2021 when she became the first woman in history to make the podium in the Italian F4 Championship, placing third in the first race at Misano World Circuit. She was just 18 years old at the time.

By the end of 2022, the careers of Amna and Hamda were in jeopardy as they struggled to find the necessary funding to keep racing. But then came the announcement of the launch of F1 Academy, an all-female racing series aimed at developing and preparing young female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition.

Both sisters were signed by Dutch team MP Motorsport for the inaugural season, which saw Hamda finish third in the F1 Academy championship and Amna secure P6.

“Honestly, it saved my career,” said Amna of the F1-supported initiative.

“I was about to stop racing and they saved my career by having the budget really low and the opportunity to race on extraordinary tracks. So a big thank you to Susie Wolff for creating the F1 Academy and giving me the opportunity to be back racing again.”

Hamda, who took four race victories in the inaugural championship, was also concerned either she or Amna would have to drop out of competing.

“For me, I think F1 Academy also saved my career. We were really low on budget and it was at a point we were choosing between us, who would race and who would stop,” said Hamda.

“So it wasn’t really a nice feeling and I’m happy we’re able to share the track together, as teammates as well, representing our country. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Since the start of their careers, Amna and Hamda had been competing in mixed competitions, side by side with male drivers, so switching their focus to an all-female series could have been considered a risky move. But Hamda feels her level has only gone higher, and her top-five finish in the F4 UAE Trophy Round with Yas Heat Racing in Abu Dhabi last weekend, which featured a competitive mixed grid, has helped her prove her point.

“F1 Academy has done great, I performed really well there, and it hasn’t done anything (negative) to the level I’m at,” said Hamda.

“Being an all-female series, people thought it would bring my level down but I’m here (at Yas Marina Circuit) competing in a mixed grid and I’m still at the top. So it goes to show how strong the grid was and how females can really perform in this category.”

But can an all-female series really be the right stepping stone for women looking to make it to Formula 1?

“Yes, I think for sure,” replied Hamda. “Because I’ve been through a lot of championships and to be honest F1 Academy has been one of the most competitive championships I’ve raced at. Considering I’ve raced on a 40-plus-car grid in F4 Italia, in F4 UAE, so to be in F1 Academy 15-car grid but still so competitive, it’s a really high level and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Hamda’s F1 Academy campaign was all the more impressive considering she had surgery for a broken wrist just six weeks before the season started. The doctors told her she would need four months to recover but Hamda somehow managed to make it in time for pre-season testing in Barcelona and she stood on top of the podium, winning a race in Valencia, just 75 days after going under the knife.

“At one point I was already in the fight for the lead of the championship,” said Hamda, reflecting on her season. “So for me it was amazing. I was able to perform really well at such a high level; especially as an Emirati woman in the sport, I showed what we’re capable of and I’m sure a lot of women here in the region can do the same.”

Arguably the fastest sister act in all of motorsport, the Al-Qubaisis have successfully navigated what could have been a very tricky dynamic as siblings, teammates and competitors.

“In the beginning it was quite tough,” admitted Amna. “I mean, in karting we used to take each other out. But I think we’ve matured and in single-seaters we really have an advantage to everyone else, being sisters. We really help each other on track and off track. So it’s really good to have a teammate that’s your sister.”

Hamda explained their nuanced approach to how they manage races that bring them mixed fortunes.

“It happened a few times, when I’m mad and she’s happy, she tries not to be as happy, to not make me feel worse, and vice versa,” said Hamda. “But at the same time we celebrate each other’s wins despite what happens to each other. So if she won I’ll be there for her, I’ll celebrate no matter what happens to me.”

Still only 21, Hamda walked away from her first season in F1 Academy with many lessons learned.

“For sure it’s more about dealing with the pressure, trying to stay focused no matter what and forget about people or outsiders, whatever they have to say. I made a few mistakes on my side, driving-wise, but then again, I can’t look at the people who criticize me and I have to forget it and think tomorrow’s a new day, start fresh and learn from my mistakes,” she said.

“That’s one thing I struggled with; I would always let the past haunt me but I’ve learned a lot this season. I’ve learned to trust the process and see how things go.”

Topics: Motorsport UAE

Related

Five off-track takeaways from 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend
Sport
Five off-track takeaways from 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend
NEOM McLaren Formula E Team unveil world’s first generative AI-designed livery in motorsport photos
Sport
NEOM McLaren Formula E Team unveil world’s first generative AI-designed livery in motorsport

Latest updates

Thunder rally to beat Lakers, Bulls stun Bucks in overtime
Thunder rally to beat Lakers, Bulls stun Bucks in overtime
Israel resumes combat as truce expires, accuses Hamas of violation
Israel resumes combat as truce expires, accuses Hamas of violation
Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Amjad Al-Rasheed on ‘Inshallah A Boy’ and the future of Arab cinema 
Amjad Al-Rasheed on ‘Inshallah A Boy’ and the future of Arab cinema 
‘Three’ director Nayla Al-Khaja on why she is forging ahead with horror films
‘Three’ director Nayla Al-Khaja on why she is forging ahead with horror films

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.