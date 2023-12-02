You are here

  • Home
  • Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him

Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him

Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him
Barcelona’s Spanish coach Xavi gestures during their UEFA Champions League first round group H match against FC Porto at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on Nov. 28, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cje9a

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him

Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him
  • Atletico playmaker Antoine Griezmann this week said Felix lacked “consistency” or “got tired” of finding it
  • “(The criticism) should be extra motivation against Atletico,” Xavi told reporters Saturday
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
Follow

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called on Joao Felix to use criticism from his former Atletico Madrid team-mates to motivate him when the teams meet on Sunday in La Liga.
The Portuguese forward, on loan at Barca from Atletico Madrid, failed to convince coach Diego Simeone during four years in the Spanish capital.
Atletico playmaker Antoine Griezmann this week said Felix lacked “consistency” or “got tired” of finding it, while midfielder Saul Niguez also said Felix had plenty to improve on.
Simeone said Saturday he did not want to speak about the forward because he was not at the club, despite still being an Atletico player.
“(The criticism) should be extra motivation against Atletico,” Xavi told reporters Saturday.
“I see he is motivated and happy, he is being consistent, I am happy with his performance and how he has adapted to the group.”
Barcelona loaned Atletico’s record 126 million euro ($137 million) signing in the summer and after an impressive start, he began to struggle.
Felix scored his first goal in 13 matches against Porto on Tuesday as Barcelona secured qualification to the Champions League last 16.
The victory helped quieten the negative noises around the club after a string of bad performances and Xavi hopes they can build on it against Atletico.
“We have to find our game, the second half against Porto was very good ... we have to be more consistent,” said the coach.
“We can’t say we’re in our best moment of the season, (but) we have had some very good minutes.
“We have to improve our performances and the consequence will be good results.”
Xavi confirmed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was still sidelined because of back pain and will not feature at the weekend.
Champions Barcelona are fourth after last weekend’s draw at Rayo Vallecano, while Atletico Madrid are third, level with the Catalans on 31 points.
Simeone said his team was still at a disadvantage against the traditional big two — Barcelona and Real Madrid — but were always looking to level the playing field.
“In principle Barcelona and Madrid start with more chance of winning, but in recent times we’ve cut the gap,” said the coach.
“This is about deeds and not words, and we will keep working to keep cutting into it.”

Topics: Xavi Hernandez Joao Felix Barcelona Atletico Madrid

Related

João Félix scores 1st Chelsea goal in 1-1 draw with West Ham
Football
João Félix scores 1st Chelsea goal in 1-1 draw with West Ham
Xavi confirms Barca ‘keeper Ter Stegen out for Rayo clash
Football
Xavi confirms Barca ‘keeper Ter Stegen out for Rayo clash

Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow

Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow
Updated 31 sec ago
AP
Follow

Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow

Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow
  • “It was decided not to play the game because of the security risks for all involved,” Union said in a statement
  • The German soccer federation said that stadium management had made the decision not to host the game “due to persistent heavy snowfall”
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich’s home game against Union Berlin was called off Saturday because of heavy snowfall.
Cold weather, snowfall and ice have caused transport chaos in Munich and southern Germany.
“It was decided not to play the game because of the security risks for all involved,” Union said in a statement 5½ hours before the Bundesliga game was due to start.
The German soccer federation said that stadium management had made the decision not to host the game “due to persistent heavy snowfall.”
It came after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria and Switzerland, affecting travel across the region.
“We very much regret that we have to postpone the match, but the safety of our fans and the supporters of Union Berlin has absolute priority,” said Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, who referred to the “numerous road closures and various public transport cancelations.”
Flight operations at Munich airport were canceled until 6 a.m. Sunday, and numerous railway lines around Munich had to be closed. News agency dpa reported that some passengers in Munich and the nearby city of Ulm spent Friday night on trains because of the service suspensions.
The Union team had been in Munich since Thursday after traveling directly there from their Champions League game at Braga in Portugal on Wednesday.
Club spokesperson Katharina Brendel said the team and staff were already on their way home Saturday using a combination of “bus, car and mini-bus.”
With Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen not playing until Sunday, Bayern had been hoping to move provisionally atop the standings on Saturday with a win over Union, which are on a 15-game winless run across all competitions.
Leverkusen are due to host Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Topics: Allianz Arena snowfall Bayern Munich Union Berlin Bundesliga

Related

Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’, says Bayern’s Tuchel
Football
Crowded schedule ‘not good for the game’, says Bayern’s Tuchel
Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart
Football
Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

Messi leaves door open to 2026 World Cup

Messi leaves door open to 2026 World Cup
Updated 02 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Messi leaves door open to 2026 World Cup

Messi leaves door open to 2026 World Cup
  • Messi: I’m not thinking about the World Cup and I’m not saying 100 percent that I won’t be there because anything can happen. Because of my age, the most normal thing is that I won’t be there. Then we’ll see.
Updated 02 December 2023
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi is not ruling out another bid for World Cup glory with Argentina in 2026 despite acknowledging that time is working against him.

Messi, who recently won his eighth Ballon d’Or, raised the World Cup almost a year ago after starring for Argentina in the final against France in Doha.

The 36-year-old had suggested at the time that the tournament in Qatar would be his last and that he wouldn’t be around for the next tournament which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

But having moved to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami and continued performing for the national team in qualifiers for 2026, he says the door remains open.

“I’m not thinking about the World Cup and I’m not saying 100 percent that I won’t be there because anything can happen. Because of my age, the most normal thing is that I won’t be there. Then we’ll see,” said Messi in an interview with Argentina’s Star.”

The Argentina captain said his focus is on June’s Copa America which will be held in the US.

“Maybe we’ll do well at the Copa America and everything will work out for us to continue. Maybe not. Realistically it’s difficult,” he said of the chance of a sixth consecutive appearance in the World Cup.

Messi said he would be “the first to know when I can be there and when I can’t. I’m also aware that I’ve gone to a lesser league. But it’s all about the personal side of things and the way you deal with it and how you compete.

“As long as I feel I’m well and can continue to contribute, I’m going to do it. Today all I’m thinking about is getting to the Copa America. After that, time will tell if I’m there or not.

“I’m going to arrive at an age that, normally, doesn’t allow me to play in the World Cup. I said I don’t think I’m going to be there. It looked like after the World Cup I was retiring and it was the opposite. Now I want to be there more than ever,” he added.

Topics: Lionel Messi

Related

Messi’s Inter Miami to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi event
Football
Messi’s Inter Miami to face Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi event
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick
Football
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez face off in World Cup qualifying; Brazil could field teenager Endrick

Mitrovic: ‘I don’t think I’ve played a better derby’

Mitrovic: ‘I don’t think I’ve played a better derby’
Updated 02 December 2023
MARK LOMAS
Follow

Mitrovic: ‘I don’t think I’ve played a better derby’

Mitrovic: ‘I don’t think I’ve played a better derby’
Updated 02 December 2023
MARK LOMAS

Two-goal hero Aleksandar Mitrovic was full of praise for Al-Hilal fans after they generated an electric atmosphere in the 3-0 Riyadh derby victory over title rivals Al-Nassr.

Mitrovic snatched a late brace for Al-Hilal on Friday, adding to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s opener to put Luis Castro’s side to the sword at the King Fahd Stadium. The victory extends their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League to seven points.

And Mitrovic, who played in the West London derby for Fulham, Tyne-Wear derby for Newcastle and Belgrade derby for Partizan, claimed that Friday’s clash between Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr was the pick of them.

“(It was) amazing, really amazing,” Mitrovic said after the match. “I played derbies in many countries, but for sure this is, if not the best, for sure top, top of the list.

“The pressure before the game, the build-up with fans before the game (was) really, really amazing, something special. To be honest, I don’t think I ever played a better derby.”

Mitrovic has quickly become a fan favorite at Al-Hilal, helped by his 20 goals in 20 games across all competitions for the Riyadh heavyweights. The double against Al-Nassr meant the supporters were serenading their Serbian striker again. 

“I’m lucky that everywhere I play, I always have a great relationship, but with these fans it’s amazing,” Mitrovic said.

“Since I arrived, from the first moment, we had a really special connection. They make me happy. I hope I will continue making them happy. It’s a happy marriage.”

Both sides had opportunities in the game, but it was the league leaders who were eventually more ruthless in front of goal, despite spurning some earlier chances.

“It was a very open game,” Mitrovic added. “From the beginning of the first half, we were better, we dominated; we had probably three, four clean chances to score goals, but we didn’t. We knew that of course, they have quality, a lot of experience.

“We knew that if we wanted to win the game, we had to keep a clean sheet. I think we scored the first goal on time, and we defended really, really well as a team.

“(With the) second goal, we killed the game, the third goal as well. I could even have scored a hat trick today with a little bit of luck. But overall, it was a great performance, a great game from us and a very big win for us and our fans.”

Topics: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Newcastle demand UEFA apology as Eddie Howe shuts down discussion of Mbappe comments

Newcastle demand UEFA apology as Eddie Howe shuts down discussion of Mbappe comments
Updated 02 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Newcastle demand UEFA apology as Eddie Howe shuts down discussion of Mbappe comments

Newcastle demand UEFA apology as Eddie Howe shuts down discussion of Mbappe comments
  • The coach said the club has asked for clarity about a controversial late penalty decision against PSG that cost them 2 Champions League points
  • But he refused to be drawn on Mbappe’s post-match assertion that the Magpies ‘have nothing,’ which many considered disrespectful
Updated 02 December 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe on Friday demanded an apology from UEFA and called for fewer calls to be made by the video assistant referee after the club’s Champions League heartbreak this week.

The Magpies are still reeling from the injustice in France when a penalty was wrongly awarded to opponents Paris Saint-Germain and duly dispatched by Kylian Mbappe, robbing Howe’s men of two crucial points in Group F.

They will be looking to put that disappointment behind them on Saturday when Manchester United visit St. James’ Park for a Premier League fixture steeped in history, excitement and needle. Erik ten Hag’s men will be well aware of Newcastle’s capabilities and the threat they pose, having endured defeats on both occasions the sides have met since February’s Carabao Cup final.

PSG star Mbappe was unimpressed, however, and in his post-match comments said he knew the Magpies would offer “nothing” in their Parc des Princes showdown.

Howe had no interest in validation or otherwise from Mbappe, or anyone else outside the NUFC bubble for that matter. He does, however, want a response from UEFA about the refereeing error that could cost his side a place in the Champions League last 16.

“We have asked for clarity but the moment has gone … but obviously you’re trying to help the game reach better decisions,” said the coach, who this weekend will once again have to go into a match without the services of at least 10 first-teamers.

“But I think any football fan watching that — unless you’re from the PSG perspective — would probably say that’s not a penalty. You want the correct decision for the football match being given in most circumstances.

“I don’t think an apology would be meaningless. If there is an acknowledgment that there was a mistake, that this was why the mistake happened, I think that’s a good thing for the game. We all make mistakes.”

He added: “I don’t think we can look at football as if we’re robots. I make mistakes. The players make mistakes. Referees make mistakes. It’s part of the game. If I make a mistake, to a player or any situation, I’ll always apologize and hold my hand up to that mistake. I think that’s important. That’s the process we go down and I think that’s healthy. But then it’s about trying to improve the processes and trying to improve the decision-making to make sure they improve long term.”

After the match, having scored the controversial stoppage-time equalizer that rescued a point at home for PSG, many observers thought Mbappe was disrespectful toward the Magpies when he said: “They have nothing. We knew it was their game to have nothing.”

Howe was quick to shut down any discussion of that.

“We’re not seeking that validation of our performances from opponents,” he said. “We’ll seek it from ourselves and our own supporters and people based in Newcastle. That’s fine. I think everyone has got an opinion, everyone will have an opinion; it’s of no relevance to us what that is.”

Howe was praised for the respectful manner in which he conducted himself in the face of the injustice in Paris, which contrasts with examples from many other Premier League managers through the years who have been much more emotional in similar circumstances.

Mikel Arteta was the a recent example at St. James’ Park, and Ten Hag has tried to get under the skin of the Newcastle boss in previous clashes.

“It’s not an act, it’s my personality,” he said of his of his typically calm demeanor. “I can’t change my personality. I can’t change to be more angry ... I am angry but I might not necessarily show it.

“I try to keep my expressions and my emotions to me, unless I need to bring them out for a positive reason, which I will behind the scenes. I’ve always had the same mindset to these things, that’s just my character.

“I’ve also had criticism for it the other way. I remember someone telling me that unless you’re more demonstrative on the bench you’ll never manage in the Premier League. That was very early in my management career. I said I’m not going to change who I am, I’m not going to become someone else because that’s what I ‘need’ to do.

“I can only be myself, otherwise I’m going to turn into an act. It’s been used against me, negatively. I’m sure other people will have a different viewpoint (on) whether it’s a strength or a weakness. It’s not me trying to prove any point. I can only be myself.”

Newcastle will face Man United without a raft of key players. Sandro Tonali, who is serving a 10-month ban for violating betting regulations, is joined on the unavailable list by Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo.

As a result, the same starting XI who defeated against Chelsea 4-1 last Saturday, had to put in 98-plus minutes in Paris in midweek. Squad rotation is not really an option at present.

“We want to get through the month, we want to do well,” he said. “I still think we’ve got a very good team on the pitch. I’ve said that all through this injury position we’re in. Yes we have some youth in it but we still have a very good team.

“We’re trying to manage the squad as best we can and not pick up any new injuries. That would really hurt us, so we’re trying to rest the players between games and get players back who are injured. I don’t see any fatigue in the group, mentally. I think sometimes the mental fatigue is underestimated, because of the emotion the players give.

“I think we’re in a good place and, certainly, good results help that. At the moment, everything is positive but, certainly, we could do with more players back.”

Topics: football soccer UEFA Champions League Newcastle United PSG

Related

Eddie Howe slams referee call as Newcastle United robbed of Champions League ‘history’ at PSG
Football
Eddie Howe slams referee call as Newcastle United robbed of Champions League ‘history’ at PSG
Howe eyes Newcastle ‘defining moment’ in Champions League, with young star set for huge role video
Sport
Howe eyes Newcastle ‘defining moment’ in Champions League, with young star set for huge role

Homeless Hilal shock Esperance in CAF Champions League

Homeless Hilal shock Esperance in CAF Champions League
Updated 01 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Homeless Hilal shock Esperance in CAF Champions League

Homeless Hilal shock Esperance in CAF Champions League
  • Hilal cannot play at home because of the armed conflict in Sudan
  • After playing a qualifier in Morocco, Hilal moved to Tanzania for the group phase
Updated 01 December 2023
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Homeless Sudanese club Al Hilal shocked Tunisian giants Esperance 3-1 on Friday in a CAF Champions League second-round Group C match in Tanzania.
After Yassine Meriah conceded an eighth-minute own goal, captain Mohamed Abdelrahman converted a 15th-minute penalty to give the Omdurman outfit a two-goal half-time lead.
Gambian Kebba Sowe halved the deficit in the Indian Ocean port city of Dar es Salaam on 59 minutes before Senegalese Pape N’Diaye restored the two-goal advantage 12 minutes from time.
Hilal cannot play at home because of the armed conflict in Sudan.
After playing a qualifier in Morocco, Hilal moved to Tanzania for the group phase, and their first match there delivered an unexpected success over four-time African champions Esperance.
Hilal are making a record 37th appearance in the premier African club competition and the closest they have come to lifting the trophy was finishing runners-up twice in the 1980s.
Hilal lost to Petro Luanda in Angola last weekend while Esperance won a Tunisian derby against Etoile Sahel, the only club to win all five current and past CAF competitions.
Etoile host Petro on Saturday near Tunis and should they win all four teams in the mini-league will have three points.
A Group D match also produced an upset as Medeama snatched a 2-1 victory in Ghana over Algerian visitors Chabab Belouizdad, quarter-finalists in the past three editions.
Mamudu Kamaradin scored in the fourth minute of added time in Kumasi for the home team, who came from behind to win.
Abdelraouf Benguit netted from a 39th-minute penalty and Daniel Lomotey equalized in the final minute of the opening half.
Success for Medeama came six days after a heavy loss at title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt while Belouizdad were comfortable first-round winners over Young Africans of Tanzania.
Medeama are Champions League debutants who surprised Remo Stars of Nigeria and Horoya of Guinea in qualifiers.
The other six second round matches are scheduled for Saturday, including Young Africans against Ahly.

Topics: CAF Champions League Al Hilal of Sudan Esperance de Tunis

Related

Al-Ahly’s South African forward Percy Tau (C) reacts during the first-leg final football match of the CAF Champions League.
Sport
Late Wydad strike spoils Al-Ahly CAF Champions League party
Wydad heed Madrid’s example to overcome Al-Ahly in CAF Champions League final
Sport
Wydad heed Madrid’s example to overcome Al-Ahly in CAF Champions League final

Latest updates

Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him
Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him
Ukraine says blackout at nuclear plant risked accident
Ukraine says blackout at nuclear plant risked accident
Iran says an Israeli strike in Syria killed 2 Revolutionary Guard members while on advisory mission
Iran says an Israeli strike in Syria killed 2 Revolutionary Guard members while on advisory mission
Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow
Bayern Munich’s game with Union Berlin called off due to snow
UAE stages challenging evacuation of Gaza patients as truce ends
UAE stages challenging evacuation of Gaza patients as truce ends

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.