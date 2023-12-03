You are here

  • Home
  • Rodman’s goal caps 3-0 victory for the US women over China

Rodman’s goal caps 3-0 victory for the US women over China

Rodman’s goal caps 3-0 victory for the US women over China
United States players celebrate a goal by midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) during the second half of a women's International friendly soccer match against China in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9xfnw

Updated 16 sec ago
AP
Follow

Rodman’s goal caps 3-0 victory for the US women over China

Rodman’s goal caps 3-0 victory for the US women over China
  • Kilgore said about Rodman: She’s obviously a very gifted individual player and she’s looking to play more with her teammates
  • The matches close a difficult year for the US after the four-time champions were eliminated from the Women’s World Cup this summer in the round of 16, the team’s earliest exit ever
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
Follow

FORT LAUDERDALE: Trinity Rodman had a goal and two assists to help the US beat China 3-0 in an exhibition match on Saturday.

Sophia Smith and Lindsey Horan also scored in the first of two exhibition games against China. The second is set for Tuesday in Frisco, Texas, outside of Dallas.

The matches close a difficult year for the US after the four-time champions were eliminated from the Women’s World Cup this summer in the round of 16, the team’s earliest exit ever.

Smith scored in the eighth minute, beating China goalkeeper Xu Huan off a pass from Rodman. It was Smith’s 15th goal in 37 national team appearances.

Horan made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute, striking the ball from distance before it bounced past Xu. It was her 30th goal.

Rodman capped the scoring in the 77th with an assist from Jaedyn Shaw. Rodman celebrated with a cheeky dance in front of the goal.

“She’s just being really intentional, we see that in training, we see that in games. And she’s starting to play more and more with the players around her as well,” interim US coach Twila Kilgore said about Rodman. “She’s obviously a very gifted individual player and she’s looking to play more with her teammates.”

Veterans Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alyssa Naeher and Crystal Dunn were given some time off as Kilgore focused on youth for her roster.

Among the players called up for the matches were three teenagers: Shaw, Olivia Moultrie and Alyssa Thompson. It was also the first roster appearance for Jenna Nighswonger, who plays for Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Korbin Albert.

Moultrie and Nighswonger both made their US debuts as second-half substitutes.

Kilgore, an assistant under former US coach Vlatko Andonovski, chose the roster in consultation with US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker and Emma Hayes, the new coach who will join the team in May after finishing out the season with Chelsea.

Hayes visited the team during the training camp ahead of the two final matches.

“Twila’s been doing such an amazing job in going from being an assistant coach to being the interim head coach,” Rodman said. “She’s done it so seamlessly and she has a game plan she wants us to execute. She’s so good at communicating it and she holds us to a standard.”

Veteran defender Abby Dahlkemper started against China, making her first appearance for the team in 599 days after having back surgery in October 2022.

Also returning to the starting lineup was Rose Lavelle, who hadn’t played with the team since the World Cup because of an injury. Lavelle played as a winger in Kilgore’s 4-3-3 formation.

“I think it’s so exciting to see the youth coming in and what they can bring,” Lavelle said. “I think they all have such different talents, but I think it’s coming together. It’s an exciting time.”

The Steel Roses, ranked 15th in the world, were runners-up in the 1999 World Cup, won by the US at the Rose Bowl.

Wang Jun served as interim coach for China. Former coach Shui Qingxia was dismissed after the Steel Roses failed to qualify for the Olympics.

Scheffler builds three-shot World Challenge lead, mixed day for Woods

Scheffler builds three-shot World Challenge lead, mixed day for Woods
Updated 58 min 59 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Scheffler builds three-shot World Challenge lead, mixed day for Woods

Scheffler builds three-shot World Challenge lead, mixed day for Woods
  • Scheffler: I played really well today, really solid the whole day
  • Woods said he’d been “pleasantly surprised” at how his body has held up, which was more of a concern than the state of his game
Updated 58 min 59 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired two eagles in his 7-under par 65 to build a three-shot lead at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday as Tiger Woods continued his comeback with a 1-under 71.

Fifteen-time Major winner Woods, playing his first tournament since ankle surgery in April that followed his withdrawal from the Masters, shook off a bogey-bogey start to card a 71 that left him at even par, 16 strokes behind Scheffler and tied for 16th in the 20-player event he hosts at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Woods said he’d been “pleasantly surprised” at how his body has held up, which was more of a concern than the state of his game.

“I still have game,” he said. “It’s whether or not the body can do it.”

Woods, who turns 48 on Dec. 30, had ankle surgery in April on the same leg that was severely injured in a 2021 car crash. While his leg pain is gone, he said he still contends with chronic back pain, but said before the tournament he could play as much as once a month in 2024.

On Saturday he started 10 off the pace and got off to an inauspicious start with bogeys at the first and second.

He clawed back with birdies at the third, sixth eighth and ninth — where he got up and down from a greenside bunker — before two bogeys and a birdie coming in. That included a seven-foot par putt miss at the 18th.

“It could have been a little better than the score indicates,” Woods said. “I think I could have shot something in the high 60s. I think it was cleaner than it was yesterday.”

Most importantly, Woods said, he was “very excited” at how he has responded physically to the pace of competition.

“To be able to knock off some of the rust as I have this week, showed myself that I can recover each and every day, that was kind of an unknown,” he said. “I’m very excited how the week’s turned out.”

Scheffler, meanwhile, was in cruise control, starting the day tied for the lead with Jordan Spieth and seizing control with a 15-foot eagle at the third.

He added four birdies before he rolled in a 14-foot eagle at 15 to push his lead to four strokes over England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, who also signed for a 65.

A bogey at 18, where Scheffler’s drive was in the right rough, cut that by one, giving him a 16-under par total of 200.

“I played really well today, really solid the whole day,” said Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion who has finished runner-up in this event the past two years.

“(It’s) nice to see some putts go in. These greens can be tough to putt at times, but I’m rolling it good.”

Fitzpatrick had climbed the leaderboard with four birdies on the front nine. After a double-bogey at the 11th he birdied 12 and 14 before draining a 47-foot eagle putt at 15.

He bogeyed 16, but closed with back-to-back birdies for a 13-under par total of 203.

“It was good for pretty much the whole round bar two holes,” Fitzpatrick said. “Drive on 11 was just what cost me, obviously, a double. Outside of that, everything was good today.”

American Justin Thomas was alone in third after a 4-under 68 for 205.

Spieth, who was playing catch-up after his bogey at the third dropped him three off the pace, finished with four birdies and three bogeys in his 71 for 206, tied for fourth with Australian Jason Day and Americans Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa.

Topics: US golf Scottie Scheffler

Related

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
Sport
LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window
LIV Golf announce Lawrence J. Burian as new chief operating officer
Golf
LIV Golf announce Lawrence J. Burian as new chief operating officer

Nantes hand Nice first loss, Lens beat Lyon in French league after Arsenal nightmare

Nantes hand Nice first loss, Lens beat Lyon in French league after Arsenal nightmare
Updated 56 min 44 sec ago
AP
Follow

Nantes hand Nice first loss, Lens beat Lyon in French league after Arsenal nightmare

Nantes hand Nice first loss, Lens beat Lyon in French league after Arsenal nightmare
  • Nice were unbeaten in 13 league matches before kickoff and had won eight of their last 10 matches
  • Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont made three decisive saves in the first half to help his side weather intense pressure from the visitors
Updated 56 min 44 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Hiring new coach Jocelyn Gourvennec brought an immediate reward to Nantes.

The eight-time champions snapped a four-game winless run on Saturday to hand Nice their first loss in the French league just three days after Gourvennec was appointed.

Nice were unbeaten in 13 league matches before kickoff and had won eight of their last 10 matches.

The Riviera side remained in second place, one point behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who travel to Le Havre on Sunday. Nantes stood in eighth place, 12 points off the pace.

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont made three decisive saves in the first half to help his side weather intense pressure from the visitors.

Florent Mollet broke the deadlock with a left-footed shot from close range in the 24th minute.

Douglas Augusto came close to doubling his team’s lead after an hour when his powerful half-volley hit the crossbar. Lafont was decisive again in the 63rd to deny Terem Moffi’s acrobatic kick.

Coach Pierre Aristouy, who helped Nantes avoid relegation last season, was fired on Wednesday and replaced by Jocelyn Gourvennec.

Gourvennec played 109 matches and scored 32 goals for Nantes from 1995-98. He started his coaching career in 2008 and also managed Guingamp and Bordeaux.

LENS BACK TO WINNING WAYS

Just days after getting hammered by Arsenal in the Champions League, Lens inflicted more misery on last-placed Lyon in a 3-2 victory.

Under the helm of interim coach Pierre Sage — who replaced Fabio Grosso this week — Lyon delivered a gritty display that will give the struggling seven-time champions some comfort in their fight against relegation.

Lyon made a strong start and led in the 14th minute from a goal by Jake O’Brien, who later completed a brace.

Wesley Said brought Lens level then Przemyslaw Frankowski gave the “Sang et Or” the lead from the penalty spot.

After O’Brien gave the visitors a glimmer of hope they could bring back a point from their trip to northern France, Frankowski connected with a cross from Ruben Aguilar and scored again with a left-footed shot to lift Lens within one point of fifth-placed Reims.

Unbeaten in their past nine league matches, Lens were thrashed at Arsenal 6-0 midweek for the biggest ever Champions League defeat by a French club.

Grosso were fired on Thursday after less than three months in charge at Lyon, a storied club known for its record run of seven straight league titles from 2002-08. The last time Lyon played in the second division was in 1989.

Topics: France Nantes Nice French L1

Related

Nice edge 10-man Marseille 1-0 to go top in France
Football
Nice edge 10-man Marseille 1-0 to go top in France
Nantes hand Nice first loss, Lens beat Lyon in French league after Arsenal nightmare
Sport
Nantes hand Nice first loss, Lens beat Lyon in French league after Arsenal nightmare

Despite criticism, David Warner named in Australia squad for first Pakistan test

Despite criticism, David Warner named in Australia squad for first Pakistan test
Updated 03 December 2023
AP
Follow

Despite criticism, David Warner named in Australia squad for first Pakistan test

Despite criticism, David Warner named in Australia squad for first Pakistan test
  • Warner wants to end his career at Sydney, his home ground, while continuing to play white ball cricket
  • Pakistan are scheduled to play against the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra between December 6 and 9
Updated 03 December 2023
AP

SYDNEY: David Warner has been handed the chance of a hoped-for Sydney Cricket Ground farewell after being named in Australia’s squad for the first of three home tests against Pakistan.
The squad named Sunday, which includes the 37-year-old opener, is only for the first test at Perth from Dec. 14-19.
If he holds his place for the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting on Boxing Day, Warner will be in line for his dream farewell on his home ground in Sydney from Jan. 3 to 7.
Warner’s recent test form has been mixed and he has averaged 28 in test matches since the summer of 2019 when he made a triple century against Pakistan at Adelaide. He has made clear his wish to end his Baggy Green career at Sydney while continuing to play for Australia in white ball cricket.
Warner will start the summer opening the batting with Usman Khawaja while opener candidates Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris will have a chance to stake their claims with the Prime Minister’s XI which plays Pakistan at Canberra from Dec. 6 to 9.
Fast bowler Lance Morris is closer to a test debut after being recalled to the 14-man squad. Cameron Green also returns after previously losing his test spot to Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey has been named wicketkeeper after losing that role at the recent one-day World Cup.
Spinner Nathan Lyon is back after recovering from a calf injury which ruled him out of the latter stages of the Ashes series. He replaces Todd Murphy.
Chairman of selectors George Bailey said the incumbents had earned the opportunity to play the first test of the summer after an outstanding winter in which Australia won the World Test Championship and retained the Ashes.
“Thirteen members of the squad were part of the victorious World Test Championship and successful Ashes tours over the winter and Lance Morris has been recalled after recovering from his back injury over the same period,” Bailey said.
“As ever, there will be opportunities in the short to medium term to break into this squad and we look forward to seeing the continued strong performances from players who have been performing domestically, many of whom will get a tremendous opportunity in the PM’s XI fixture against Pakistan later this week.”
Morris has taken 11 wickets at 25.5 in three Sheffield Shield matches for West Australia since returning from the back injury which ruled him out of the Ashes.
Warner’s decision to publicly announce his hope for a Sydney finish was met with strong criticism from his former Australia teammate, fast bowler Mitchell Johnson.
In a column Sunday in the West Australian newspaper, Johnson took issue with Warner.
“As we prepare for David Warner’s farewell series, can somebody please tell me why?” Johnson wrote. “Why a struggling test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date.
“And why a player at the center of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero’s send-off?”
Johnson made reference to the Sandpapergate ball-tampering scandal involving the Australia team in South Africa in 2018. Warner received a 12-month ban for his role in the scandal.
“Although Warner wasn’t alone in Sandpapergate, he was at the time a senior member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a “leader,” Johnson wrote. “Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country.”

Topics: David Warner Pakistan vs Australia

Emirates Team New Zealand sail away to win 2nd America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah

Emirates Team New Zealand sail away to win 2nd America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah
Updated 03 December 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Emirates Team New Zealand sail away to win 2nd America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah

Emirates Team New Zealand sail away to win 2nd America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah
  • CEO Dantly thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the Preliminary Regatta
Updated 03 December 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Emirates Team New Zealand won the America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta on Saturday in Jeddah ahead of its Italian challenger Luna Rossa.

The New Zealand team clinched the victory after three days atop the standings and exploiting its speed advantage to pick up back-to-back wins.

The Italian team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli closed the second preliminary event of the 37th America’s Cup in second place, having raced brilliantly in the final race.

“We’ve been sailing so well all week, haven’t done too many things wrong and we’re super happy to come away with the win here in Jeddah,” New Zealand skipper Peter Burling told the crowd.

“It has been awesome here and a great showcase for our sport, to have a couple of breezy days here, it’s been amazing.”

Luna Rossa skipper Marco Gradoni said: “We definitely didn’t race very well but we were there with the Kiwis.”

Hundreds of fans visited the America’s Cup Race Village on Jeddah Corniche to see the New Zealand team claim victory in the final race.

Badr Al-Kadi, Saudi deputy minister of sports, and Grant Dantly, CEO of the America’s Cup, also attended the trophy ceremony.

Dantly thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the Preliminary Regatta and praised everyone involved in organizing the race.

“It was a very successful race, weather conditions were great, and we really enjoyed being here in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 37th America’s Cup America's Cup sailing

Related

Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta
Sport
Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta
Emirates Team New Zealand sail into early lead as America’s Cup gets underway in Jeddah
Sport
Emirates Team New Zealand sail into early lead as America’s Cup gets underway in Jeddah

Nervy Arsenal extend Premier League lead, Burnley score five

Nervy Arsenal extend Premier League lead, Burnley score five
Updated 02 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Nervy Arsenal extend Premier League lead, Burnley score five

Nervy Arsenal extend Premier League lead, Burnley score five
  • Bukayo Saka opened the scoring and Arsenal doubled their lead when Oleksandr Zinchenko cut the ball back for Martin Odegaard
  • The home side came agonizingly close to a third goal when Gabriel Martinelli cannoned a shot off the post toward the end of the first half
Updated 02 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal survived a late scare against Wolves on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League as Burnley lifted themselves off the bottom with a 5-0 trouncing of 10-man Sheffield United.
The big win for Vincent Kompany’s men briefly sent Everton to the foot of the table but Sean Dyche’s team beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the evening kick-off to edge clear.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, brimming with confidence after their 6-0 hammering of Lens in the Champions League in midweek, raced into a 2-0 lead at the Emirates within 13 minutes.
Bukayo Saka opened the scoring and Arsenal doubled their lead when Oleksandr Zinchenko cut the ball back for Martin Odegaard, who picked out the bottom corner as they threatened to run riot.
The home side came agonizingly close to a third goal when Gabriel Martinelli cannoned a shot off the post toward the end of the first half.
But they failed to put the game to bed and were made to sweat when Wolves forward Matheus Cunha found the top corner in the 86th minute to set up a tense finale.
Despite the wobble, Arsenal, last year’s runners-up, held on to win 2-1 and notch their 10th win in 14 league games, which moves them four points clear of champions Manchester City, who host Tottenham on Sunday.
“I can only praise the players,” said Arteta.
“They were excellent. We played against a really good side and generated so much and conceded almost nothing. The scoreline should have been very different. We were very unlucky because we hit the post three times I think.
“At the end we made an error close to the goal — in the Premier League you get punished big time for that. Then it’s game on. Overall I’m really happy with how we performed again.”
At the other end of the table, Burnley put five goals past Sheffield United at Turf Moor.
Jay Rodriguez fired the home side ahead with just 15 seconds on the clock — the fastest goal of the season so far.
Jacob Bruun Larsen extended their lead and Sheffield United’s task was made almost impossible when Oli McBurnie received a second yellow card shortly before the break.
Zeki Amdouni made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute, with Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill also finding the net as the floodgates opened.
Paul Heckingbottom’s men are now bottom — stuck on just a single win and they have now conceded five goals or more on three occasions this season.
But Burnley are just two points from safety after only their second win of the season — and Kompany said he hoped the three points would be a launch pad.
“I think the guys have deserved it,” he told the BBC. “They have performed well for a while. This league is brutal.
“I haven’t felt the nerves (from the team). I could barely contain them, they were raring to go. The frustration of last week (conceding two late goals against West Ham) didn’t turn into negativity. It turned into ‘we’ll show people’.”
Luton, just outside the drop zone, sank to a 3-1 defeat at Brentford, with Neal Maupay, Ben Mee and Shandon Baptiste on target for the Bees.
Everton, hit last month with a swingeing 10-point deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules, against which they have appealed, are above Burnley on goal difference.
Dwight McNeil broke the deadlock midway through the second half, smashing the ball into the top corner, as Everton secured a third consecutive away win.
In the late match, Newcastle face Manchester United at St. James’ Park, where a win for either side would lift them to fifth place in the table at the expense of Tottenham.

Topics: Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier league

Related

Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Sport
Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16
Football
Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16

Latest updates

Rodman’s goal caps 3-0 victory for the US women over China
Rodman’s goal caps 3-0 victory for the US women over China
Startup Wrap – Saudi Arabia’s venture landscape receives influx of expanding startups
Startup Wrap – Saudi Arabia’s venture landscape receives influx of expanding startups
COP28: 50 oil and gas companies sign charter to accelerate climate action in industrial sector
COP28: 50 oil and gas companies sign charter to accelerate climate action in industrial sector
Scheffler builds three-shot World Challenge lead, mixed day for Woods
Scheffler builds three-shot World Challenge lead, mixed day for Woods
Nantes hand Nice first loss, Lens beat Lyon in French league after Arsenal nightmare
Nantes hand Nice first loss, Lens beat Lyon in French league after Arsenal nightmare

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.