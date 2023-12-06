Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget is set to sustain the Kingdom’s positive economic momentum, with an emphasis on strategic spending on capital projects aligned with approved national strategies, according to the Minister of Finance.

In a statement following the 2024 budget approval, Mohammed Al-Jadaan highlighted the success of the ongoing economic transformation spearheaded by the government of the Kingdom.

The 2024 budget, according to the minister, is poised to continue the trajectory of success, aligning with the national strategies closely linked to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and national priorities, reinforcing the commitment to long-term sustainable development.

Responding to a question by Arab News on Expo 2030, the minister said: “The country that is capable of receiving and building the infrastructure to accommodate 150 million individuals, can host our guests at Expo 2030 without increasing costs.”

Al-Jadaan emphasized Saudi Vision 2030 and the set of projects, initiatives, and measures included in the vision. He also highlighted the Kingdom’s initial plan to welcome 100 million visitors and revealed that the number will increase to 150 million by 2030.

In his response to Arab News, the minister revealed that: “The infrastructure and projects planned for construction in the Kingdom, particularly in Riyadh, from now until 2030 as outlined in the early stages of the vision, including the transportation and logistical services strategy, tourism strategy, expansion in hotel construction, and also the expansion of water projects, will be sufficient to provide the necessary infrastructure for hosting the expo and potentially three other expos.”

He added: “Expo village is going to be a commercial property, built by commercial companies and will be invested in beyond the six months,” adding: “That site will be a commercial site, it will not be wasted. And it will be obviously built sustainably.”

The minister said in a statement that the government is working on continuing borrowing according to the approved annual borrowing plan to finance the expected budget deficit and repay the outstanding debt by 2024.

The minister also revealed that since the inception of Saudi Vision 2030, the country has undergone considerable economic and structural reforms, resulting in the gross domestic product an increase, reaching more than SR4.1 trillion today, with an expected growth average at a rate of 6 percent from now until 2030.

Following the budget approval, he also stated in a press conference that the Kingdom’s economy created more than 1 million jobs during 2023, adding that oil price fluctuations that previously affected the budget have become much less affected thanks to non-oil revenues.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Saudi citizens in the nation’s development, Al-Jadaan emphasized their contribution, saying: “The Saudi citizen plays a vital role in achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development, as well as in accomplishing progress in various promising fields and sectors.”

The minister underscored the government’s commitment to social welfare through its ongoing efforts to conduct regular reviews of social support and benefit system initiatives to enhance these programs continually, ensuring access for the intended target groups and fostering an environment of inclusivity.

As Saudi Arabia charts its course into 2024, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to building a robust and diversified economy that not only meets the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 but also ensures a sustainable and prosperous future for its citizens.