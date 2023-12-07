You are here

Saudi jobs boom unmatched anywhere in the world, Budget 2024 press conference told

Saudi jobs boom unmatched anywhere in the world, Budget 2024 press conference told
A special press conference was held to mark the announcement of Saudi Arabia's 2024 budget.
Saudi jobs boom unmatched anywhere in the world, Budget 2024 press conference told

Saudi jobs boom unmatched anywhere in the world, Budget 2024 press conference told
RIYADH: Some 1.1 million new jobs have been created in Saudi Arabia in the past year as the Kingdom’s economic diversification policies continue to bear fruit, according to a government minister.

At a special forum organized in Riyadh to mark the announcement of Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget, Minister of Human Resources Ahmad Al-Rajhi said no other nation in the world had seen such an increase over the period.

He also said that initiatives by the government to support the private sector have led to 361,000 new workers in the job market. 

The press conference came a day after Saudi Arabia approved the state budget for 2024, with revenues projected at SR1.17 trillion ($312.48 billion) and expenditure at SR1.25 trillion, leading to a deficit of SR79 billion. 

In its announcement, the Finance Ministry projected the Kingdom’s gross domestic product growth at 4.4 percent in 2024 an increase from the estimated 0.03 percent in 2023. 

It predicted the Kingdom’s public debt for the next fiscal year to stand at SR1.10 trillion, or 25.9 percent of GDP. This represents a 7.71 percent increase from the re-estimated 2023 figures of SR1.02 trillion, constituting 24.8 percent of the GDP.

Fiscal reserves

Speaking at the forum, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan emphasized Saudi Arabia’s need for adequate fiscal reserves at the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, to absorb external shocks.

The minister underscored the need to avoid competing with the private sector for funding. He also highlighted all sectoral and regional strategies and projects to optimize funding and execution for maximum economic return.

He said that spending efficiency means optimal resource use for the highest return, not just reducing expenditure.

Al-Jadaan told the forum that the Efficiency of Expenditure Authority, along with government authorities, saved nearly SR225 billion.

Conducive environment

Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim said Vision 2030 has created a conducive environment and pushing the Kingdom toward its goal of economic diversification. 

National capabilities have now become a long-term priority, he added.

The minister said the Kingdom is dedicated to achieving optimal economic diversification. He told the forum that the Saudi trade balance had improved due to increased service exports rising from SR65 billion in 2016 to SR135 billion today.

Highlighting the non-oil economic growth of the Kingdom since 2016, Al-Ibrahim said the contribution of non-oil revenues to covering costs increased from 19 percent to 35 percent.

The minister said the reliance of government spending on the oil sector has now decreased to 50 percent. 

The government’s investments in sectors, including electric vehicles and others, present great opportunities for the private sector, he added.

Moreover, unemployment rates are consistently declining, with a notable participation of women in the labor market, currently ranging between 35 percent and 36 percent.

Housing sector
Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail said that the ministry is working to increase the homeownership rate by 1 percent annually since 2020, by adding more than 100,000 residential units every year.

He said this is being done in partnership with the private sector players.

The minister said more than 105,000 housing units will be offered with the help from local developers, especially in areas witnessing high prices, such as Riyadh and Jeddah, through multiple suburbs.

Furthermore, the ministry aims to have developers from outside the Kingdom to diversify and focus on residential suburbs more than housing, said Al-Hogail.

He highlighted that the housing targets, as per Vision 2030, were planned to go through three stages, while ensuring that there is a sustainable program that does not depend solely on government spending.

The ministry focused this year on raising the quality of services in cities.

It also aims to privatize 70 percent of the municipal sector in coordination with the National Center for Privatization & PPP. The ministry privatized 19 percent of this sector in 2023 and aims to privatize 30 percent of services next year.

Logistics

Saudi Arabia added 27 new shipping lines in 2023, leading to faster arrival of goods, higher revenues, and improved shipping rates, Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser told the forum.

He said there are eight new logistics zones in Jeddah Port with investments of global major shipping lines, operators of container terminals, and major international companies specialized in the field of logistics services.

Of these, three zones are open, and five are under construction. 

Education
More than 90 educational service projects became operational in 2023, while 707 schools Kingdom-wide were rehabilitated in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan said.

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: TASI ends green at 11,225 points with $1.62bn trading volume 

Closing Bell: TASI ends green at 11,225 points with $1.62bn trading volume 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index experienced a slight rise on Thursday, gaining 51.33 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 11,225.35.   

The benchmark index saw a total trading turnover of SR6.1 billion ($1.62 billion), with 107 listed stocks advancing and 107 retreating.  

Moreover, the parallel market Nomu witnessed an increase of 399.17 points, or 1.70 percent, to end the day at 23,949. The market had 24 listed stocks advancing and 31 retreating.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index also saw an increase, inching up by 4.56 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 1,439.56.  

TASI’s top performer was Development Works Food Co., which saw its share price surge by 9.92 percent to SR135.20.   

Other significant gainers included Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. and National Agricultural Development Co., with their share prices rising by 7.99 percent and 5.66 percent to SR37.85 and SR28, respectively. Leejam Sports Co. and ACWA Power Co. also reported strong performances.  

Conversely, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. experienced a decline, with its share price dropping by 6.67 percent to SR0.14.   

Taiba Investments Co. and Savola Group also faced downturns, with their share prices decreasing by 5.35 percent and 3.38 percent to SR25.65 and SR38.55, respectively. Arabian Pipes Co. and Saudi Reinsurance Co. were among the day’s worst performers.  

On the announcement front, Riyadh Cables Group Co. has completed the second phase of its share buyback program, designed to support its long-term employee stock incentive program.   

The buyback, which occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30, 2023, saw the repurchase of 252,500 shares, amounting to SR18.89 million, at an average price of SR74.82 per share, as per the company’s announcement to Tadawul.  

This step is part of a 12-month plan that commenced following approval at the company’s extraordinary general meeting.

Following this phase, Riyadh Cables’ treasury now holds 282,500 shares, acquired at an average price of SR74.68 each.  

The company has indicated that this buyback process is not expected to have a significant impact on its financial results. This move aligns with Riyadh Cables’ strategy to invest in its workforce while ensuring the company’s continued financial stability and growth.  

Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee explores ways to boost trade

Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee explores ways to boost trade
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee explores ways to boost trade

Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee explores ways to boost trade
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam is on course to prosper following discussions in a ministerial meeting.

The fifth Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee, taking place in the Asian country’s capital, Hanoi, saw the participation of the Kingdom’s Assistant Deputy Minister for Mining Enablement Abdulaziz Al-Ahmadi, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang, as well as joint representatives from several government agencies.

During the meeting, the two nations reviewed the trade volume between them and expressed their intent to enhance it, broadening the range of exchanged products.

This aligns with both countries’ efforts in recent years to bolster economic and trade relations.

During the talk, the officials also discussed implementing support initiatives to facilitate trade exchange by encouraging the exchange of trade missions and participating in the economic activities held in the two countries.

Central Bank of UAE’s assets rise 1.3% to $1.08tn

Central Bank of UAE’s assets rise 1.3% to $1.08tn
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Central Bank of UAE's assets rise 1.3% to $1.08tn

Central Bank of UAE’s assets rise 1.3% to $1.08tn
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Total assets held by the Central Bank of UAE rose to $3.95 trillion dirhams ($1.08 trillion) by the end of September 2023, representing a 1.3 percent increase compared to the previous month.

According to CBUAE’s statistical monthly bulletin, this growth in assets was complemented by a 1.4 percent rise in the volume of bank credit, which went from 1.95 trillion dirhams at the end of August to 1.98 trillion dirhams at the end of September.

CBUAE revealed that the surge in bank credit in September was driven by a significant 7.3 percent surge in foreign credit and a modest 0.7 percent increase in domestic credit.

According to the central bank, the domestic credit increase was attributed to a 3.3 percent increase in the public sector, 3.8 percent in non-financial institutions, and a 0.2 percent increase in the private sector.

The report added that banking deposits hit 2.42 trillion by the end of September, representing a rise of 0.7 percent compared to August.

“The growth in total bank deposits was due to an increase in resident deposits by 1.8 percent, overshadowing the reduction in non-resident by 10.1 percent,” said CBUAE in the report.  

Additionally, CBUAE said the monetary base expanded by 0.4 percent from 595.1 billion dirhams in August to 597.3 billion dirhams by the end of September. The expansion included a 0.5 percent increase in issued currency and a significant 13.1 percent rise in the reserve account.

CBUAE added that the overall money supply indicators also witnessed growth in September. M1, which signifies the most liquid form of money, observed a rise of 2.2 percent to 795.5 billion dirhams in September compared to August, while M2, which includes M1 and also less liquid short-term time deposits, grew by 2.6 percent to 1.90 trillion dirhams during the same period.

M3, which comprises M2 and includes less liquid assets and large time deposits, grew by 1.6 percent month-on-month to 2.35 trillion in September.

Earlier this month, CBUAE and Bank Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The MoU entails the extension of the already established framework of cooperation between both central banks, which seeks to strengthen their relationship, enhance information exchange, and collaborate across various areas.

Turkish banks secure $40m Murabaha deal with ITFC to boost private sector financing  

Turkish banks secure $40m Murabaha deal with ITFC to boost private sector financing  
Updated 07 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Turkish banks secure $40m Murabaha deal with ITFC to boost private sector financing  

Turkish banks secure $40m Murabaha deal with ITFC to boost private sector financing  
Updated 07 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Turkiye’s private sector is poised to benefit from Murabaha financing, with two of the country’s banks signing a total funding deal of $40 million with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp.      

ITFC, a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has announced the completion of two Murabaha financing deals valued at $20 million each with Vakif Katilim Bank and Ziraat Katilim Bank, the Saudi Press Agency reported.    

Signed during the 39th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, the agreement specifies that the funds will be directed toward supporting private sector clients and small and medium enterprises served by the two banks to meet their trade financing requirements.   

Murabaha, an Islamic financing structure, operates as a sales contract wherein the price of goods or items is determined based on customer requirements, including a pre-agreed profit margin.    

This initiative aligns with ITFC’s mission to promote sustainable economic development in member countries, and the corporation’s CEO Hani Salem Sonbol explained that these new deals represent a crucial step in enhancing commercial and economic activities, fostering further growth in the country’s private sector. 

Additionally, they will play a pivotal role in promoting sustainable development and prosperity for the private sector and SMEs in the country, Sonbol stressed.   

Solar project in Senegal 

In another development, Senegal is set to install up to 50,000 solar streetlights in rural areas, thanks to a new agreement signed by the Islamic Corp. for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit. 

The IsDB member announced a project financing worth €103 million ($111 million) in cooperation with Standard Chartered Bank for Senegal’s Ministry of Finance to purchase and install solar streetlights.  

This initiative aligns with the country’s pursuit of green renewable energy goals, coinciding with the climate conference held in Dubai.  

“Our cooperation for a solar street lighting project in Senegal is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development in our member states and stimulating economic growth in rural areas in line with the sustainable development goals,” said Oussama Kaissi, CEO of the ICIEC. 

The project aims to utilize solar energy for street lighting in rural areas of Senegal, enhancing the quality of life dependent on continuous access to energy and promoting economic growth. 

“This loan is the first green loan to adopt environmentally friendly energy practices provided by the bank to Senegal, which in turn will improve the lives of local communities while supporting the climate goals of the Senegalese government,” said Sunil Kaushal, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank in Africa and the Middle East. 

From an environmental standpoint, the project relies on adopting environmentally friendly energy practices to reduce carbon emissions. 

Africa needs $87bn annually to adapt to climate change: UN official

Africa needs $87bn annually to adapt to climate change: UN official
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Africa needs $87bn annually to adapt to climate change: UN official

Africa needs $87bn annually to adapt to climate change: UN official
Updated 07 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Africa needs $87 billion annually to implement programs enhancing the continent’s adaptation to climate change, according to a UN official.

Senior Environmental Affairs Officer of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Linus Mofor, highlighted during the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference that the implementation of African Nationally Determined Contributions requires nearly $3 trillion, with about $87 billion annually for adaptation programs alone. 

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, he revealed that the continent currently receives only about $30 billion annually, emphasizing the urgency of bridging this gap to address the pressing issues related to climate change.

Despite African nations contributing less than 4 percent to global carbon emissions, Mofor underscored that they suffer the most from the severe impacts of climate change. 

He explained that Africa experiences an average annual loss of 5 percent of its gross domestic product due to these effects, reaching as high as 15 percent in specific cases.

Mofor praised the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund at COP28, considering it a significant step forward in fulfilling pledges on environmental action. 

He highlighted the importance of global cooperation and financial commitment to support vulnerable nations in coping with the adverse effects of climate change.

When discussing the energy access crisis in Africa, Mofor revealed that the continent constitutes 80 percent of the 733 million people worldwide without access to electricity. Additionally, 40 percent of the population lacks access to clean cooking facilities. 

Commending the agreement of 118 countries, including African nations, to triple renewable energy capabilities and double improvements in energy efficiency, he urged governments to give the private sector a leading role in achieving these targets.

To address the energy deficit in Africa, Mofor stressed the need for at least $500 billion for renewable energy capabilities by 2030 and $2 trillion by 2050. He also called on governments to empower the private sector to play a pivotal role in achieving these targets.

The UN official highlighted numerous initiatives and projects on the African continent related to green hydrogen production and emissions reduction. 

He concluded by expressing optimism about the successes achieved at COP28, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration and commitment to address the unique challenges faced by African nations in the realm of climate change and sustainable energy development.

