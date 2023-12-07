Formula E confirms suppliers for Gen4 car to debut in season 13

Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal attended day 14 of the second edition of the Saudi Games.
The prince toured tennis courts at Mahd Academy, watched the action in some of the competitions, and visited the Fan Zone where attractions include the Saudi Olympic Academy, and Guinness World Records Challenge Zone. He later witnessed beach volleyball and chess matches.
Prince Abdulaziz was accompanied by Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, the director of the Saudi Games, and Princess Delayel bint Nahar, the event’s deputy director.
Women’s jujitsu:
Alanoud Al-Dhefian bagged the gold medal in the women’s under-60 kg jujitsu competition staged at the King Saud University Arena in Riyadh. Silver was awarded to Lama Al-Madani, while Maram Mohamed and Noura Al-Dakhil received bronze.
In the over-60 kg weight category, Hajar Jalili clinched gold, Heba Edress silver, and Lina Qari bronze.
Men’s jujitsu:
Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi was awarded the gold medal in the under-66 kg weight class, with Faris Kashmeeri taking silver, and Imran Strauss and Khalid Al-Mekainzi bronze.
Mohammed bin Hareem claimed gold in the under-77 kg section, while silver went to Mohammed Huraymal, and bronze medals to Mohanad Aziz and Yusuf Al-Majid.
The over-88 kg division saw Sultan Kandil receive gold, Abdulmohsen Al-Mohaia silver, and Saud Ahmed and Faris Al-Majed bronze. In the under-88 kg category, Omar Nada was the gold-medal winner, Abdalrahman Abu Irmeileh took silver, and bronze was awarded to Khaled Al-Ghamdi and Osama Al-Sumari.
Abdulaziz Al-Masad, deputy minister of sport and youth affairs, and Joao Chantemerle, secretary-general of the Jujitsu International Federation, congratulated the winners.
Three finals in mixed martial arts:
The mixed martial arts competitions will on Thursday be held at the King Saud University Swimming Hall with three championship bouts taking center stage.
The first match will see Malik Basahel take on Abbes Hadded in the under-61.2 kg contest, with Ahmed Al-Mufarrij and Mohammed Moufrij competing in the under-70.3 kg division, and Mohammed Assoum up against Ahmed Albrahim in the under-83.9 kg category.
Men’s basketball finals — Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr:
Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will go head-to-head in the men’s basketball finals being held in the Green Hall of the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex.
Al-Hilal earned their spot in the final with an 81-51 semi-final win, while Al-Nassr secured their place with a narrow 75-73 victory. Before the championship match, the defeated semi-finalists Al-Ahli and Ohod will vie for bronze.
Women’s basketball finals — Jeddah United vs Al-Asima:
The women’s basketball tournament will reach its conclusion with a Green Hall championship showdown between Jeddah United, the defending champions, and Al-Asima.
Jeddah United secured their championship place by defeating Al-Ittihad 53-29 in the semis, while Al-Asima triumphed over Al-Hilal 58-41. Al-Hilal will tackle Al-Ittihad for bronze before the final takes place.
Mudhar men top handball standings:
In the men’s handball competitions, Mudhar currently leads Group A with six points following their 33-22 victory over Al-Qarah.
Meanwhile, Al-Zulfi maintained third place after narrowly defeating Al-Jeel 25-24. In Group B, Al-Khaleej continued to dominate with a 27-24 defeat of Al-Safa. Meanwhile, Al-Muheet secured a 47-19 win against Al-Njoom, placing them third.
In Group 4, Al-Hadawill go up against Al-Wehda, while in Group 3, Al-Ahli will face Al-Noor, and Al-Hazem will take on Al-Adalah.
Youth handball — Al-Noor advances to semi-finals:
The men’s Al-Noor handball team secured a spot in the semi-finals of the youth handball tournament after defeating Al-Wehda 33-27. In the same group, Al-Hada emerged victorious against Al-Hazem, winning 33-23.
Three other matches will see Al-Hilal versus Al-Ahli, Al-Qarah play Mudhar, and Al-Safa against Al-Khaleej.
Hail and Jeddah reach deaf futsal quarterfinals:
Hail Deaf Center and Jeddah Deaf Club secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the deaf futsal competition, which took place at Al-Nassr Club Hall. Hail Deaf Center beat Abha Deaf Center 8-0, while Jeddah Deaf Club defeated Al-Sharqiya Deaf Club 10-0.
Hail Deaf Center will now go head-to-head against Al-Riyadh Deaf Club, with Al-Sharqiya Deaf Club facing Bisha Deaf Center, and Makkah Deaf Center meeting Taif Deaf Center.
Khadijah to ignite Saudi Games 2023 Fan Zone:
The Saudi Games Fan Zone was on Thursday staging a musical extravaganza, featuring Saudi star Khadijah Muath, at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex.
Fan Zone visitors can take part in activities and challenges presented in collaboration with Guinness World Records, and there are designated areas for children’s activities, a DJ platform, and a food and beverage section.
Public admission is free, and tickets can be reserved online.