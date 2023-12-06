You are here

Dakar Rally hits sands of Saudi Arabia for fifth time

Dakar Rally hits sands of Saudi Arabia for fifth time
In Dakar Rally 2024, 434 vehicles will take part, spanning a variety of classes such as cars, motorcycles, quad bikes, trucks, and lightweight vehicles. (Supplied)
Dakar Rally hits sands of Saudi Arabia for fifth time
In Dakar Rally 2024, 434 vehicles will take part, spanning a variety of classes such as cars, motorcycles, quad bikes, trucks, and lightweight vehicles. (Supplied)
Arab News
Dakar Rally hits sands of Saudi Arabia for fifth time

Dakar Rally hits sands of Saudi Arabia for fifth time
  • 2024 rally is shaping up to outdo its predecessors with a new course that commences in Al-Ula and finishes in Yanbu
  • Event will host 590 participants from 187 teams in the main Dakar Rally and an additional 174 in the Dakar Classic category
Arab News
JEDDAH: It is all systems go as the Dakar Rally hits the sands of Saudi Arabia for the fifth time. The 2024 rally, from January 5 to 19, is shaping up to outdo its predecessors with a new course that commences in Al-Ula, passes through the Empty Quarter, and finishes in Yanbu.

Come the New Year, the global motorsport community will turn its gaze to Saudi Arabia for an exhilarating event featuring 778 drivers and navigators from 72 nations, including a significant presence from France, Spain, and Italy. The event will host 590 participants from 187 teams in the main Dakar Rally and an additional 174 in the Dakar Classic category. Competitors are categorized into 135 Rookies, 129 Legends, and 31 contenders in the Original by Motul Challenge. Female participation is notable, with 46 women competing, 34 of whom will be in the classic category.

In Dakar Rally 2024, 434 vehicles will take part, spanning a variety of classes such as cars, motorcycles, quad bikes, trucks, and lightweight vehicles in the T3 and T4 categories, along with a special segment for classic vehicles in the Dakar Classic category. Specifically, there will be 75 cars and 46 trucks vying for victory in the 2024 rally hosted by Saudi Arabia. The motorcycle segment is robust with 137 two-wheelers and 10 quads set to race. Additionally, the rally will feature 42 T3 and 36 T4 class vehicles. The Classic category will also be well-represented with 66 classic cars and 14 trucks joining the competition.

These figures are provisional until the technical inspection of all vehicles is completed. This is a precursor to the eagerly awaited annual event, part of the W2RC World Desert Rally Championship. The event is drawing near and is organized under the governance of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM).

Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Igor Biscan says it will be strictly business when he faces former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard in a fascinating clash in the Roshn Saudi League.

Biscan, appointed Al-Shabab manager in mid-October, goes head-to-head in a home game against Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq on Thursday night. The two played together at Anfield for five years, helping the English club to a memorable Champions League triumph in 2005.

Al-Shabab, currently 12th in the table, go into Thursday’s game after three matches without a win. Al-Ettifaq, five places above them, are four league games without victory.

Biscan said: “It’s a big, important game for us because of the points, first and foremost. The other things are always interesting — seeing a former teammate, somebody like Steven — but we will not have too much time to enjoy ourselves.

“We’re not really in a position to think about anything else apart from getting as many points as we can as soon as we can. They have many more points than us in the table, but they are also not in a great period — in the last few games they have lost or didn’t win.”

Biscan was critical of his team following a 2-1 home loss to Al-Taawoun last weekend. Al-Shabab led 1-0 at the interval through a cheeky Panenka penalty by Yannick Carrasco that clipped the underside of the bar. But “a different team came out of the dressing room for the second half,” and Al-Taawoun came back strongly to run out deserved winners.

Speaking about Al-Ettifaq, Biscan added: “They’re a tough team to play against and we need to prepare ourselves not only for one half, but for 90-plus minutes. That’s the only way we can win any game in the future.”

Gerrard also criticized his side after their recent loss. Al-Ettifaq went down 1-0 at Al-Okhdood, who climbed to 15th in the 18-team league.

Gerrard said: “I apologize to our fans. The performance was far from what we intended.”

Al-Shabab versus Al-Ettifaq kicks off on Thursday at 9 p.m. Saudi time at Al-Shabab’s stadium in Riyadh.

Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed on Wednesday that electronic visas would be available to ticket holders for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in Jeddah.

The move has been made in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport.

“The step aims to facilitate travel procedures to the Kingdom for football fans to attend the 2023 Club World Cup matches, and also aims to provide the best possible experience for fans to visit the Kingdom and support their clubs during the tournament in an enthusiastic atmosphere,” a ministry statement said.

Ticket holders can apply online for an e-visa to attend the tournament’s games.

The Kingdom will host the competition from Dec. 12 to 22, with the participation of Al-Ittihad, the Roshn Saudi League champions for the 2022 to 2023 season.

Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: There were celebrations for Al-Shabab’s women’s futsal team, who took gold following a 4-0 triumph over Al-Nassr in the final of the competition.

The medal was awarded by Adwaa Al-Arifi, assistant minister for sports affairs, witnessed by Lamia Bahaian, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. The bronze medal was clinched by Al-Hilal after an impressive 11-0 victory over Al-Qadisiyah.

Sahari snatches paralympic table tennis gold

Rami Sahari from Al-Riyadh took gold in the men’s paralympic table tennis competition, with clubmate Thamer Habshan winning silver. Bronze went to Al-Sharqiya’s Abdulrahman Bamusa.

The medals were awarded by Abdulaziz Baeshe, CEO and secretary-general of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, in the presence of Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar, president of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr advance to basketball finals

The upcoming men’s basketball tournament finals, set for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., will see Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr face each other in the green hall at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

Al-Hilal emerged victorious in yesterday’s semifinals with an 81-51 win against Al-Ahli, while Al-Nassr narrowly defeated Ohud 75-73. Ohud and Al-Ahli will compete at 4 p.m., ahead of the final, to decide third place.

Three wins in youth handball

Al-Khaleej secured a 33-23 victory over Al-Ibtisam in the group 3 matches as part of the youth handball competitions, hosted at King Saud University’s main arena on Tuesday. Mudhar emerged victorious in group 2, scoring 31-20 against Al-Ahli, while in the same group, Al-Hilal narrowly overcame Al-Qarah 20-18.

There are two matches scheduled in group 1 on Dec. 6. Al-Hazem will face Al-Hada in the first, with Al-Wehda later going up against Al-Noor.

Men’s handball qualification battles begin

In men’s handball, Al-Noor defeated Al-Rawdah 38-26 during the group 3 matches. In Group 4, Al-Hada emerged victorious against Al-Adalah with a score of 32-24, and Al-Wehda overpowered Al-Hazem 32-19.

The schedule for Wednesday, Dec 6., features four exciting matches. In group 1, Al-Jeel will go head-to-head with Al-Zulfi, while Al-Qarah will face off against Mudhar. In group 2, Al-Njoom is set to compete against Al-Muheet and Al-Safa take on Al-Khaleej.

Women’s basketball final to feature Jeddah United and Al-Asima

The final showdown in the women’s basketball competition will be between Jeddah United and Al-Asima. The game, scheduled for noon on Dec. 7, will take place in the Ministry of Sport hall at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex. Third place will be determined between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in a match starting at 10 a.m.

Today’s semifinals saw Jeddah United, last year’s champions, take a convincing 53-29 win over Al-Ittihad, while Al-Asima triumphed 58-41 over Hilal.

Eight groups in padel

The padel competition kicked off yesterday morning at Riyadh’s N1 padel center, with competitors divided into four men’s and four women’s groups. The group stage will conclude today, Dec. 6, with the quarterfinals on Thursday and the semifinals on Friday. The finals in each category will take place on Dec. 9. 

Three weight categories in mixed martial arts

The two-day mixed martial arts contest starts today at King Saud University’s swimming hall in Riyadh with its quarterfinal weight categories, including the 61 kg, 70 kg, and 83 kg divisions. The finals for each category will take place on Thursday.

Jujitsu begins today

The jujitsu competitions, which start today, Dec. 6, at King Saud University’s multipurpose hall in Riyadh, will include women’s under 60 kg and over 60 kg categories alongside the men’s under 66 kg, under 77 kg, and over 88 kg divisions.

Boxer Majrashi’s inspiring comeback

The boxing ring at King Saud University bore witness to a remarkable comeback spanning an entire year. Saudi boxer Zeyed Majrashi, representing Al-Shabab, faced numerous challenges and setbacks following his defeat by Mohammed Al-Kreedis of Al-Hilal the previous season. Majrashi settled for silver in the 57 kg category in the 2022 Saudi Games.

Determined to secure the gold this year, Majrashi embarked on a year-long journey of rigorous training, intensive camps and both domestic and international competitions.

The pivotal moment arrived on Nov. 29, with Majrashi facing the same opponent who had defeated him previously. When the final bell rang Majrashi was awarded the gold, marking an incredible achievement following a year of relentless dedication. Speaking about his comeback, Majrashi said every goal was achievable when hard work met determination and desire.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood hits century in Australia warm-up

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood hits century in Australia warm-up
Updated 06 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood hits century in Australia warm-up

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood hits century in Australia warm-up
  • Masood steer Pakistan to 324-6 at stumps on the opening day of the four-day fixture
  • Pakistan will face Australia in three Tests, in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, from Dec. 14
Updated 06 December 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: New Pakistan skipper Shan Masood hit an unbeaten 156 on Wednesday in a warm-up match in Canberra ahead of their three-Test series against Australia.
After winning the toss and opting to bat against a Prime Minister’s XI, he came to the crease when opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for nine.
Masood batted for the rest of the day, smashing 13 fours and a six to steer Pakistan to 324-6 at stumps on the opening day of the four-day fixture.
Sarfaraz Ahmed made 41 and star batter Babar Azam, who stood down as captain in all formats of the game after their disastrous one-day World Cup, hit 40.
Australia’s bowlers labored on a flat pitch at Manuka Oval with speedster Jordan Buckingham the pick with 3-63.
All-rounder Cameron Green, who has been sidelined from the Test side by Mitchell Marsh, did not turn his arm.
It proved a long day in the field for aspiring Australian Test openers Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw, who are vying to replace David Warner when he retires from the longer format after the Pakistan series.
The visitors meet Australia in three Tests — in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney — from December 14.

Updated 06 December 2023
Emanuel Rosu
KHAMIS MUSHAYT: Cosmin Contra has opened up about his departure from Al-Ittihad after missing out on the Saudi Pro League title in 2022, and how he always believed the club would become champions thanks to his efforts.

The much-travelled Romanian coach took over at Damac in March and is now preparing to face his old club on Thursday night in Jeddah. 

Damac are currently eighth in the standings, while Al-Ittihad have risen to fourth in recent weeks under new coach Marcelo Gallardo. 

Talking to Arab News, Contra revealed what motivates him while coaching a club not in the hunt for trophies and explained how local players have been inspired by playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

How are you experiencing the Saudi football revolution in charge of Damac, a club outside the main focus of the SPL right now?

As a coach, you try to do your job as well as you can. I must make the team better, have better players and deliver decent results. This is why I’m working every day. There’s a football revolution taking place in the Saudi league right now, it’s harder and harder against each opponent. All of them are better all of a sudden. It is a big challenge. 

You joined Damac before the big investments started in the summer. Did you foresee this influx of foreign players?

No, I didn’t think they’d spend so much. Top players from around the world are coming to Saudi Arabia, I didn’t expect that to happen so fast. We (Damac) are working on a small budget, we are a small club. We want to keep growing year after year, to always aim higher than the year before. I hope we manage to achieve our goals.

You were in charge at Al-Ittihad two years ago. In March, you joined Damac. How much better is the league following all these big-money moves?

It’s a much stronger league than a few years ago. I’m not just talking about Hilal, Nassr, Ittihad and Ahli — almost every team is better. It’s hard to win against every opponent in Saudi Arabia, that has made the league so much better. 

How do you prepare for games against the big teams?

You can’t treat Ronaldo, Benzema and the other stars like normal opponents, because they aren’t. They are huge champions and players who can make a difference at any point during the match.

When you play the big teams, your job is easier from a certain point of view. Your players are already ultra-motivated, they want to do something remarkable and get a result. You don’t need to create ambition; they already have it. You have to move tactically, to try and surprise even those who seem hard to be surprised. Each team has a weakness, you need to find it and to try and exploit it in your favor. That’s the fun of it.

Are players ever overwhelmed by the quality of their opponents?

No. The players know what to expect. We must be ready each week, that’s our duty. We must leave everything we have on the pitch. If we do that, we stand a chance of winning. The league is better and my players need to embrace progress.

Is this revolution good or bad for local players?

Everything takes time, but it is clear local players have a lot to win. They are training and playing alongside champions who wrote the history of this game. The mentality of the big players is fantastic. All those around them have something to earn. But the development doesn’t need to end here. The infrastructure should be better, training facilities too. And more attention should be given to the youth. I know the people in Saudi Arabia and I’m sure they will focus on these aspects very soon.

There is a lot of pressure on the keepers as well — they are facing some of the best forwards in world football.

It depends on the team as well. There are 10 players in front of you if you’re a keeper. As far as I can tell, keepers are coping well. Mine are training hard. You need to talk to them, to permanently encourage them. There are a lot of great local keepers in Saudi Arabia, the quality is there, and they have talent. I’m happy with my goalkeepers.

Do you feel the local players’ approach towards the game has changed over the past six months?

Our role is to make them aware of what it means to be a player. It’s a job you are paid to do. We are trying to change some existing mentalities. Maybe some players didn’t have enough motivation before. Things have changed, yes. Players are more professional, and they are adapting to change. They want to be better. For me, when I see this in my team, the satisfaction is immense. It’s extraordinary to feel you’re contributing and improving local players.

Your previous experience in Saudi Arabia was at the helm of Al-Ittihad, one of the country’s giants. How was that different to now?

You can’t compare Al-Ittihad and Damac. Ittihad is one of the biggest clubs in Asia and the pressure is immense. We have pressure here too but of a different kind. I want us to stay in a safe place, to be in the middle of the pack, a bit higher if possible. That’s our goal at Damac, as well as improving the players we have.

We don’t want the stress of a relegation battle. Ittihad and Damac are two very different clubs, it’s hard to compare them. Basically, at Al-Ittihad, you must win every game. Here, in Damac, it’s the pressure we put ourselves under. Staff and players want to win as much as possible and never give up. Different perspectives, different types of work.

In 2022, you lost the SPL title to Al-Hilal on the last day of the season. Do you think your career would have been different had you won the title with Ittihad?

Probably. You never know these things. I had a deal to stay on as Ittihad’s coach no matter what happened, but the club changed their mind. I know the work I did there. I told the bosses: “Look, if we don’t win the title this season, I guarantee 100 percent the team is ready to do it next year.” That’s what happened, but under another manager.

Are you happy with your work there?

The work I did was good. The team continued on the same note and the title was finally celebrated. Had I stayed, I’m sure I’d have won the league with Ittihad, I have no doubt in my mind. I know the work I did and how I prepared the team. I don’t know what would have happened had I won the league at the first attempt. Strange things happen. I could have won and still be shown the door as my contract was expiring. 

Do you think smaller clubs in the SPL will benefit from big investment in the years to come?

I believe so, yes. Clubs will get enough money to make sure the league is competitive as a whole. I don’t know if investment will ever be at the same extent as in the top four, but budgets will go higher and we’ll be able to sign better players ourselves.

Are more players offering their services now?

There are a lot of players who want to come here. But at this point it’s really difficult to negotiate with them because agents hear about huge amounts of money and think all clubs in Saudi Arabia can pay the same. That’s not the case but some don’t understand only a few clubs can pay stratospheric amounts. 

Do you face any daily struggles as Damac coach?

I don’t have many problems. We have a respect-based relationship with everyone — club officials, players and fans. It wasn’t easy in the beginning, maybe a bit hard to motivate some of them at first, but now we are all pulling in the same direction. All the boys are professional, it’s much easier for me to do my job.

Do you feel you are part of one of football’s biggest revolutions?

Certainly, 100 percent. Imagine, they transformed a league not many outside the country cared about. That wasn’t easy. More and more money will be invested. We are on the sidelines and try to support in any way we can, so the product and the football here get better and better.

