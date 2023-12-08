You are here

  • Home
  • Putin in flurry of Gulf diplomacy

Putin in flurry of Gulf diplomacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) held talks with Omani Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (R). (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) held talks with Omani Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (R). (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ss67

Updated 08 December 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy
Follow

Putin in flurry of Gulf diplomacy

Putin in flurry of Gulf diplomacy
  • Russian president holds talks with Saudi, Emirati, Omani, Iranian officials — ‘What is happening in Gaza is of course genocide and a crime against humanity’: Iranian president
Updated 08 December 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy
Follow

MOSCOW: Just a few hours after returning to Moscow from a visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Omani Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The talks are part of these countries’ efforts to relieve regional tensions in light of the Gaza conflict.

Palestine was one of the main topics of discussion between Putin and Raisi. “What is happening in Palestine, in Gaza, is of course genocide and a crime against humanity,” said Raisi.

“It is necessary to stop the (Israeli) bombing as soon as possible. This issue today is not only a matter for our region, it is a matter for all mankind, so a very quick solution should be found for this issue.”

Putin and Raisi affirmed their commitment to bolstering Russian-Iranian cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.

They also discussed the BRICS agenda under Russia’s presidency of the group in 2024. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran will become full members on Jan. 1.

“Obviously, the role of BRICS in the world is increasing,” Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s assistant for international affairs, told journalists, adding that there will be discussions with potential members.

Topics: Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE Oman Iran Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Related

Russian president Putin meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh
Pakistan
Russian president Putin meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh
Update Russia’s Putin congratulates Saudi Arabia for winning Expo 2030 bid video
Saudi Arabia
Russia’s Putin congratulates Saudi Arabia for winning Expo 2030 bid

Hamas says captive Israeli soldier killed in clash with special forces

Hamas says captive Israeli soldier killed in clash with special forces
Updated 08 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Hamas says captive Israeli soldier killed in clash with special forces

Hamas says captive Israeli soldier killed in clash with special forces
  • Al-Qassam Brigades identify the captive soldier who was killed as 25-year-old Sa’ar Baruch
Updated 08 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI/JERUSALEM: The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said an Israeli soldier who had been held hostage was killed early on Friday in a clash between the militants and an Israeli special forces unit that was conducting a rescue operation.
Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters had discovered the rescue operation and confronted the unit which led to the death and injury of a number of the Israeli forces involved in the operation, without specifying a number.
They identified the captive soldier who was killed as 25-year-old Sa’ar Baruch and gave an identification number for him.
The Israeli Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Israel rescued a captive soldier from Gaza captivity in late October and has said it could mount similar operations to retrieve remaining hostages if possible.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Israel Gaza

Related

Senior UN official denounces ‘blatant disregard’ in Israel-Hamas war after many UN sites are hit
Middle-East
Senior UN official denounces ‘blatant disregard’ in Israel-Hamas war after many UN sites are hit
Special Israel, Hamas must ‘de-escalate, allow humanitarians to operate,’ ICRC DG Robert Mardini tells Arab News video
Middle-East
Israel, Hamas must ‘de-escalate, allow humanitarians to operate,’ ICRC DG Robert Mardini tells Arab News

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza — Bloomberg News

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza — Bloomberg News
Updated 08 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza — Bloomberg News

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza — Bloomberg News
  • Hamas militant group which controls Gaza to become a junior partner under the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO)
  • More than 17,170 Palestinians have been killed and 46,000 wounded since Israel began bombarding Gaza
Updated 08 December 2023
Reuters

The Palestinian Authority is working with US officials on a plan to run Gaza after the war is over, Bloomberg News reported, citing Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.
The preferred outcome of the conflict would be for the Hamas militant group which controls Gaza to become a junior partner under the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), helping to build a new independent state that includes the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, Ramallah-based Shtayyeh said in an interview to Bloomberg News on Thursday.
“If they (Hamas) are ready to come to an agreement and accept the political platform of the PLO, then there will be room for talk. Palestinians should not be divided,” Shtayyeh said, adding that Israel’s aim to fully defeat Hamas is unrealistic.
Israel has vowed to wipe out Iran-backed Hamas after the Islamist militants attacked Israeli towns and villages on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and dragging about 240 hostages back into Gaza, according to Israel’s count.
More than 17,170 Palestinians have been killed and 46,000 wounded since Israel began bombarding Gaza in response to the cross-border rampage, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer killed in Gaza strike
Offbeat
Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer killed in Gaza strike
Hollywood criticized for dropping pro-Palestinian A-listers
Media
Hollywood criticized for dropping pro-Palestinian A-listers

US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets, no casualties

US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets, no casualties
Updated 8 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets, no casualties

US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets, no casualties
  • US forces at military bases in Iraq and Syria have faced more than 70 attacks since mid-October
Updated 8 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked with two salvos of rockets on Friday morning but there were no casualties, an embassy spokesperson said.
The attack was believed to have been carried out by Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, the spokesperson said. No group immediately claimed responsibility.
It was the first reported rocket attack against the embassy since an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Shiite Muslim militias initiated attacks against US forces on military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in mid-October.
The armed groups, operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have linked more than 70 such attacks to Washington’s backing of Israel in its devastating assault on Gaza.
“We again call on the Government of Iraq, as we have done on many occasions, to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and Coalition partner personnel and facilities,” the embassy spokesperson said.
Explosions were heard near the embassy, in the center of Iraq’s capital, at about 4 a.m. on Friday. Sirens calling on people to take cover were activated, according to social media videos from the scene.
Aside from its diplomatic staff in Iraq, the United States has about 2,500 troops in the country on a mission it says aims to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries before being defeated.
“We reiterate that we reserve the right to self-defense and to protect our personnel anywhere in the world,” the spokeperson said.

Topics: Iraq

Related

US strike in Iraq kills 5 militants preparing attack
Middle-East
US strike in Iraq kills 5 militants preparing attack
Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes
Middle-East
Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand
Updated 08 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: ‘It remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection’
  • ‘And there does remain a gap between... the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we’re seeing on the ground’
Updated 08 December 2023
Reuters

GAZA/WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his strongest public criticism of Israel’s conduct of the war on Hamas in south Gaza, said there was a gap between the government’s declared intentions to protect civilians and the casualties.

“As we stand here almost a week into this campaign into the south... it remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection,” Blinken told a press conference after meeting British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Washington on Thursday.

“And there does remain a gap between... the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we’re seeing on the ground.”

Israel says it must wipe out the Hamas militant group after its attack on Israel two months ago and is doing everything possible to get civilians out of harm’s way, including warnings about military operations.

US President Joe Biden spoke separately by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday. Biden “emphasized the critical need to protect civilians and to separate the civilian population from Hamas including through corridors that allow people to move safely from defined areas of hostilities,” the White House said.

More than 17,170 Palestinians have been killed and 46,000 wounded, according to the Gaza health ministry, since Oct. 7, when Israel began bombarding Gaza in response to a cross-border rampage by Iran-backed Hamas militants, who control the enclave. The Hamas attack killed 1,200 people, with 240 people taken hostage, according to Israel’s tally.

The Israeli military on Friday said 92 of its soldiers had been killed in Gaza fighting since its ground incursions began on Oct. 20.

CEASEFIRE DEMAND AT UN AS GAZA FIGHTING RAGES

Hundreds more Palestinians were killed as Israel fought Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip’s biggest cities on Thursday — 350 people, according to Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra. Israel said its forces killed a number of gunmen in Khan Younis, including two who emerged firing from a tunnel.

Arab states have renewed their push for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, with United Arab Emirates asking the UN Security Council to vote on Friday morning on a draft resolution.

The United States and ally Israel oppose a cease-fire, saying it would only benefit Hamas. Blinken is due to meet top diplomats from Arab states, including Egypt, on Friday in Washington.

The draft was amended to say both “the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law” and to “demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the five permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain — to be adopted. The US does not support any further action by the council at this time.

As pressure mounts on Israel over the civilian toll of its war to destroy Hamas, the Palestinian Authority is working with US officials on a plan to run Gaza after the war is over, Bloomberg News reported.

Citing Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, it said the preferred outcome would be for Hamas to become a junior partner under the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), helping to build a new independent state that includes the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

“If they (Hamas) are ready to come to an agreement and accept the political platform of the PLO, then there will be room for talk. Palestinians should not be divided,” Shtayyeh said, adding that Israel’s aim to fully defeat Hamas is unrealistic.

KEREM SHALOM BORDER CROSSING TO OPEN

In a development that should help smooth the way for more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, Israel agreed to a US request to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing for the inspection of trucks and their cargo, a US official said on Thursday.

Egypt, along with the United Nations, has been lobbying Israel to speed up an inspection process, which requires the vehicles to drive to Egypt’s border with Israel before looping back to Rafah. The number of trucks crossing daily has dropped to fewer than 100, from nearly 200 during a Nov. 24-Dec. 1 truce, according to the United Nations.

Kerem Shalom sits at Gaza’s southern border with Israel and Egypt and the crossing was used to carry more than 60 percent of the truckloads going into Gaza before war erupted two months ago.

With no end in sight to the fighting, a top White House national security aide, Jon Finer, said the United States had not given Israel a firm deadline to end major combat operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

There are many “legitimate military targets” remaining in south Gaza, including “much if not most” of the Hamas leadership, Finer said at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington.

Meanwhile, hostages still held by Hamas have been kept incommunicado in Gaza despite Israel’s calls on the Red Cross to arrange visits and verify their wellbeing.

Marking two months since Hamas’ attack, the start of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah was a solemn moment for many in Israel.

Idit Ohel, whose son Alon, 22, was kidnapped by Hamas gunmen from an outdoor music festival where 364 people were killed, said she was hoping for a miracle.

“He doesn’t know it’s Hanukkah. I don’t think he knows the days, what’s day, what’s night,” said Ohel. “But he’s in our hearts all the time.”

Topics: War on Gaza US Israel Gaza UN

Related

Son of Israeli minister killed in Gaza battles -statement
Middle-East
Son of Israeli minister killed in Gaza battles -statement
Gaza children sleep hungry and wake hungry in Rafah camp
Middle-East
Gaza children sleep hungry and wake hungry in Rafah camp

As aid runs out, Syria’s displaced fear dying of hunger

As aid runs out, Syria’s displaced fear dying of hunger
Updated 08 December 2023
AFP
Follow

As aid runs out, Syria’s displaced fear dying of hunger

As aid runs out, Syria’s displaced fear dying of hunger
  • The WFP said it “regrets to announce the end of its general food assistance across Syria in January 2024 due to lack of funding.”
Updated 08 December 2023
AFP

ATME, Syria: Displaced people in camps in northeast Syria have expressed fears about their future after the World Food Programme announced the end of food assistance across the war-torn country.
“Stopping aid to the camps will exponentially increase suffering,” said Ali Farahat, the director of the Maram camp for the displaced in the town of Atme near the border with Turkiye.
“Some have told me ‘if aid stops, we will die of hunger’,” he told AFP on Wednesday.
In a statement issued on Monday, the WFP said it “regrets to announce the end of its general food assistance across Syria in January 2024 due to lack of funding.”
The United Nations’ food aid agency said it would “continue supporting families affected by emergency situations and natural disasters across the country through smaller and more targeted emergency response interventions.”
It told AFP the “decision is based on funding, which is a global issue that WFP faces.”
In September, the WFP had warned that insufficient funds had forced it to reduce assistance in various parts of the world, pushing an estimated 24 million people to the brink of famine.
In July, 45 percent of aid recipients in Syria were cut from assistance, it said.
“WFP’s activities by nature are fully scalable meaning they can be reduced or increased based on needs and available resources,” the agency told AFP.
Around three million people live in areas controlled by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) militant group in Idlib province.
Roughly half live in camps for the displaced, while others reside in abandoned buildings or caves, or even in old buildings and rusty buses.
Camps for the displaced are often overcrowded and lack basic needs, with residents depending principally on food, medical and other aid provided by international organizations.
Residents of those camps in northeastern Syria, including Maram in Atme, are likely to be the hardest hit by the WFP decision.
Maram’s residents could be seen queuing up to receive some of the last of their aid rations of the year.
“Stopping assistance will lead to the death of those who subsisted on them because they don’t have money to buy food,” said Ahmed Adla, 40, who was displaced 11 years ago from the village of Kurin in Idlib’s countryside.
Khaled Al-Masri, 45, displaced nearly 13 years ago from the nearby village of Hass along with 11 family members, said: “I hope they come to see our conditions and how we spend the winter. We can’t keep our children warm.”

Topics: Syria

Related

Iran says Israeli strike in Syria killed 2 IRGC members while on advisory mission
Middle-East
Iran says Israeli strike in Syria killed 2 IRGC members while on advisory mission
Germany arrests French woman who allegedly committed war crimes after joining Daesh in Syria
World
Germany arrests French woman who allegedly committed war crimes after joining Daesh in Syria

Latest updates

Arab artists must collaborate more for global success: Warner music chief
Arab artists must collaborate more for global success: Warner music chief
‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh set to reorder boxing’s heavyweight division
‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh set to reorder boxing’s heavyweight division
Gulf 12 Hours unveils strong GT3 roster for 2023 showdown in Abu Dhabi
Gulf 12 Hours unveils strong GT3 roster for 2023 showdown in Abu Dhabi
Escape to Okinawa, Japan’s historic island paradise 
Escape to Okinawa, Japan’s historic island paradise 
Hamas says captive Israeli soldier killed in clash with special forces
Hamas says captive Israeli soldier killed in clash with special forces

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.