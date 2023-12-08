New routes, races for Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2024

RAS AL-KHAIMAH: The annual 17th Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, featuring a new route on Al-Marjan Island as well as its first 10km road race.

Hosted by the Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, UAE supreme council member and ruler of the emirate, the half marathon will feature many of the world’s elite long-distance athletes, with thousands of runners joining in the associated 10km and 2km runs.

The race will feature a new route that sees the start and finish remain on Al-Marjan Island. For 2024, all three races will be on the roads of the emirate’s premiere destination, a unique cluster of four coral-shaped islands in a human-made archipelago.

Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are very excited to announce the new date for the iconic RAK Half Marathon. Since its launch 17 years ago, the event has created its own standing on the global running stage, directing the sporting spotlight on Ras Al-Khaimah and attracting spectators and competitors of all abilities. The yearly race continues to produce world-class champions, while bringing the local and international community together.”

The half marathon has attracted the attention of world-class athletes as they prepare for the London Marathon and the Paris Olympics.

Earlier this year, there was a Kenyan double win in the 16th Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon with Bernard Koech taking the men’s elite title and Hellen Obiri the women’s event — in 58 minutes, 45 seconds and 1 hour, 5 minutes, 5 seconds respectively.

“We are honored to have been entrusted with organizing the RAK Half Marathon, one of the most prominent sporting and social events in the UAE,” said Peter Connerton, MD of Pace Events and race director.

“By introducing a 10km road race to the schedule as well as the option for team competition through the Corporate Challenge, we aim to make race day bigger and better than ever, while at the same time ensuring that the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon continues to attract the world’s best distance runners.”