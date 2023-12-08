Third KSrelief aid ship for Gaza

PORT SAID, Egypt: Saudi Arabia’s third ship of aid for Gaza has arrived at Port Said in Egypt.
The goods will be distributed by the Kingdom’s aid organization, KSrelief, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The ship carries 300 large containers weighing 1,246 tons. This includes 200 containers with medical supplies, and 100 with food, long-life infant formula, and shelter materials.
A few days ago, two ships dispatched by KSrelief arrived at Port Said carrying similar cargo to help Palestinians affected by Israel’s bombardment.
WASHINGTON: There must be an immediate end to the fighting in Gaza but governments worldwide do not seem to see it as a priority, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Friday in Washington, adding that there must also be a credible roadmap to establish a Palestinian state.
At a joint press conference before meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a group of foreign ministers said the focus should remain on stopping the fighting immediately in the Palestinian enclave between Hamas militants and the Israeli military.
“Our message is consistent and clear that we believe that it is absolutely necessary to end the fighting immediately,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.
“One of the disturbing facts of this conflict is that ending the conflict and the fighting doesn’t seem to be the main priority for the international community,” he said.
“I certainly would hope that our partners in the US will do more... we certainly believe they can do more,” the Saudi minister added.
Humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza needed to be significantly increased, he said, adding that it is “unacceptable” that aid “is being restricted and has been restricted” because of “bureaucratic obstacles.”
A UN Security Council vote on a demand for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war was delayed by several hours on Friday until after Blinken’s planned meeting with Arab ministers and the foreign minister of Turkiye. The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee comprises ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Turkiye.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told the press conference that if the resolution fails on Friday, it would be giving a license to Israel “to continue with its massacre.”
“Our priority for now is to stop the war, stop the killing, stop the destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure,” he said.
“The message that’s being sent is that Israel is acting above international law ... and the world is simply not doing much. We disagree with the United States on its position vis-a-vis on the cease-fire,” he said.
“The solution is a cease-fire,” said Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, while his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi called putting an end to the fighting the number one priority.
“If the UN Security Council fails to adopt the resolution that is simply calling for humanitarian pauses, that is giving Israel a license to continue its massacre against civilians in Gaza,” he said.
Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and said an international peace conference should be called to work out a lasting political solution leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state. (With Reuters and AFP)
Soudah Peaks: the luxury mountain destination at the Kingdom’s highest point
The area stands 3,015 meters above sea level and offers adventurers, thrill-seekers, and lovers of serenity a special place in Asir
Updated 08 December 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
RIYADH: Soudah Peaks, a sustainable luxury mountain destination under construction by the Public Investment Fund’s Soudah Development, lies in the southwest region of Saudi Arabia.
It stands 3,015 meters above sea level — the highest point in the Kingdom — and will offer adventurers, thrill-seekers, and lovers of serenity a special place in Aseer.
“Soudah Development and Soudah Peaks, as a destination that our company has been developing under the ownership of the Public Investment Fund … we believe, has done something very, very important,” said Srdan Susic, chief sustainability officer at Soudah Development. “Out of 630 sq. km under Soudah Development, we are developing only a small portion of it. So, the built footprint is not going to be very, very large.”
He added 28 percent of the land being used has been placed under numerous forms of natural protection.
Daniel McBrearty, chief development officer for the company, said: “The masterplan for Soudah Peaks epitomizes meticulous design within a sustainable environmental framework, reflecting an unwavering commitment to responsible development. Acknowledging the region’s rich biodiversity, Soudah Development is dedicated to preserving and nurturing these invaluable assets.”
Susic added that this information is important for the PIF-backed developer to enhance and extend protective coverage of the area.
“We are very keen on restoring around 19 priority cultural heritage sites. The ecosystems around us have been very productive in the past, and this allowed the local communities to build significant assets like old houses, old palaces, old mosques, old integrated villages … some of them we hope to see on UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites list,” he said.
Part of these efforts include a partnership with the National Center for Wildlife, which witnessed the recent release of 10 Arabian mountain gazelles into the wild, with the aim of reintroducing more wildlife to enhance biodiversity.
As well as support endangered animals, the developers’ environmental initiatives will plant 1 million trees by 2030 and rehabilitate parks and forests to enhance vegetation cover, conserve biodiversity and restore ecosystems.
Visitors and residents will have abundant opportunities to enjoy Soudah Peaks with year-round outdoor activities in the clean, cool mountain air, from mountain trails and hiking paths to paragliding, mountain biking, horse riding, zip-lining and more. An 18-hole golf course will sit atop the Soudah plateau with stunning views and average temperatures of 20 C.
The serene settings will offer nature lovers a chance to enjoy national parks, a network of hiking trails, local farms and find harmony with nature through a collection of luxury wellness experiences including exclusive eco-spa resorts, meditation centers and yoga retreats.
Soudah is also home to a rich tapestry of traditional folk music, poetry, art, locally produced honey, coffee farms and local customs passed down over generations. There are more than 200 documented heritage sites, from hamlets, mosques and minarets to watchtowers and mountain forts, and many will be considered for inclusion on the UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites.
There will also be 80,000 square meters of retail area, more than 30 additional attractions, 1,336 residential units, and 2,700 hospitality keys.
“The project encompasses six unique districts — Tahlal, Sahab, Sabrah, Jareen, Rijal, and Red Rock — each offering world-class facilities, from hotels, luxury mountain resorts, and chalets to villas, premium residential units, and diverse entertainment options,” said McBrearty.
“Each district is curated with a different emphasis to cater to sports, adventure, wellness, and cultural enthusiasts. Soudah Peaks’ development is structured across three phases … (with) phase one encompassing over 940 hotel keys, 340 residential units, and 32,000 square meters of retail space.”
Tahlal will serve as the primary hub for tourists, offering upscale dining and shopping, hospitality, entertainment, and conference spaces, all within a sustainable ecosystem. Perched atop Soudah, it offers breathtaking views of the Sarawat Mountains.
The clifftop Sahab district will provide thrilling attractions, mountain experiences, and a hub centered around mountain sports, including hiking, paragliding, biking and zip-lining. A high-altitude performance and rehabilitation center will offer top-notch training facilities for extreme athletes.
Sahab will also feature 15 glamping pods, over 360 luxurious hotel rooms, serviced apartments, and commercial spaces for entertainment.
Sabrah district, which will be a remote luxury residential and hospitality destination with a wellness spa, yoga pavilion, and meditation retreats, is located on the southern plateau of Soudah Peaks. It offers peace and tranquility, with 180 different types of premium hotel rooms, 350 opulent second homes, and commercial spaces to support the residential community, all surrounded by an authentic integration within the natural landscape.
With Soudah’s green agricultural landscape, Jareen district will adopt a sincere approach to fostering a sense of connection with the natural world. Hiking paths meandering through the heritage sites and agricultural landscape, along with culinary excursions to small organic coffee and honey farms, are sure to delight nature lovers. Jareen will have 35 distinctive glamping pods with a range of boutique stores and dining options perched on the mountainside.
The Rijal district will offer opportunities to experience authentic culture and heritage by fusing the past, present, and future. This destination, which is surrounded by historic architecture and situated within the Rijal Almaa heritage village, will combine park areas and outdoor event space to provide a variety of year-round events. Rijal will have 80 boutique hotel rooms with chic, heritage-inspired luxury interiors, as well as boutique stores and real food options.
Situated amidst natural parkland on the plateau of Soudah Mountain, nature lovers will discover an abundance of activities including peaceful glamping sites, nature reserves, horseback riding, and cycling trails at the Red Rock district. It will also have 170 upscale boutique hotel rooms and distinctive restaurants perched atop a cliff with views of Red Rock Mountain.
Commencing in 2024, phase one is expected to be completed by 2027, marking the point at which Soudah Peaks will be ready to welcome tourists. This timeline aligns with the overarching plan for the destination to unfold gradually. Abha currently has airport access of 222 flights per week, including 34 international flights.
Saudi foreign minister, EU foreign affairs chief discuss Gaza during call
Updated 08 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
The two officials discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and its surrounding areas, and the efforts exerted to reach an immediate cease-fire in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
They also discussed the repercussions of the current crisis, especially at the humanitarian level.
Saudi Arabia to provide $8m to tackle Safer oil tanker issue
The deal adds to the efforts of KSrelief to tackle the environmental and economic threats posed by the aging tanker, which remains moored off the Yemeni coast
Updated 48 min 20 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide an additional $8 million to help tackle the threat posed by the decaying Safer oil tanker anchored off the Yemeni coast.
An agreement was signed in Riyadh by Ahmad bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant supervisor for operations and programs at the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, and Dr. Abdallah Al Darfari, assistant secretary-general and director of the UN Development Program’s regional bureau for Arab states.
The deal adds to the efforts of KSrelief to tackle the environmental and economic threats posed by the aging tanker, which remains moored off the Yemeni coast.
Jeddah’s fifth book fair sees 1,000 publishers participate
Features seminars, poetry readings, workshops on Japanese manga
France’s first participation an ‘honor,’ says ambassador Ludovic Pouille
Updated 08 December 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: More than 1,000 local, Arab and international publishing houses are displaying their products at the fifth Jeddah Book Fair launched on Thursday by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission under the slogan “Ports of Culture.”
The event, being held at Jeddah Superdome until Dec. 16, includes seminars, panel discussions, poetry readings, and workshops on the publication of comics and Japanese manga.
The inaugural day commenced with the attendance of France’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille, who is leading a delegation from his country.
Pouille told Arab News: “It is a momentous occasion as the French pavilion is taking part for the first time at the Jeddah fair, and France is the exclusive participant with a dedicated pavilion, making it a tremendous honor and source of immense pleasure for me.”
According to Pouille, the French pavilion will have 15,000 titles from the nation’s biggest publishing houses.
During his visit, Pouille had the chance to engage with 12 Saudi students from King Abdulaziz University’s French language department.
France’s pavilion offers daily language courses for free.
Larry Lamartiniere, the director of Alliance Francaise in Jeddah, told Arab News: “France is very famous for its book culture. We at the Jeddah book fair offer daily courses for kids, teenagers, and adults from 5 to 7 p.m. at the pavilion. It is a chance to learn and explore more about the culture and the language.”
Pouille added: “People will learn French, read French because, at the end of the day, I’m a true believer in the dialogue of culture, and in the diversity, and what better symbol to diversity than the French pavilion here in the heart of the Jeddah book fair.”
Commenting on the role of reading in society, Pouille said: “I think that books today are more important than ever. Everybody is on the screen. Everybody is on the phone, taking a book, taking the time to read, either a kid or an adult. It’s absolutely essential. It brings you wisdom. It brings you knowledge, brings you openness. You need to read. That’s my message today to everybody.”
Leading French author Olivier Rolin is scheduled to have a book signing on Dec. 10.
To support independent, self-published writers, the commission has set up a corner called “Saudi Author,” which provides an opportunity to explore over 100 titles.
ROSHN, a PIF-owned giga-project and real estate developer, is a sponsor of this year’s edition of the fair.
ROSHN’s Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Ghada Alrumayan told Arab News: “The exhibition represents one of the ongoing efforts of ROSHN to enhance the quality of life for individuals and families through various means, including increasing knowledge, transferring cultures, opening avenues for research and innovation for society, and contributing to achieving the targets of Vision 2030.”
Children are offered edutainment activities through shows, theater, puppet workshops, and a writing and sensory play area.
Workshops on fashion, cooking, music, comic book creation, stop-motion and animation are also scheduled with local and international experts.
The manga and anime area at the fair has numerous interactive activities with several publishing houses selling books and collectibles.
Mohammed AlGasimi, organizer of the section, said 26 manga publishing houses, primarily from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Britain, are participating. The manga section features statues of iconic anime figures including Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto Uzumaki.
The Heritage Commission offers visitors a micro exhibition to explore the nation’s history. The “Year of Arab Poetry 2023” initiative is also present at the fair through various platforms.
The Jeddah Book Fair is the third such gathering organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission this year, following Madinah in June and Riyadh in September.
The fair is open from 11:00 a.m. to midnight, except on Fridays, when it opens from 2 p.m. until midnight.