Yemen’s Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Palestinian territories

Brigadier General Tariq Muhammad Abdullah Saleh (L), member of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen's internationally-recognised government, looks through binoculars as he observes coastguard members patrolling in the Red Sea off of the government-held town of Mokha in the western Taiz province, close to the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, on December 12, 2023.
Brigadier General Tariq Muhammad Abdullah Saleh (L), member of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen's internationally-recognised government, looks through binoculars as he observes coastguard members patrolling in the Red Sea off of the government-held town of Mokha in the western Taiz province, close to the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, on December 12, 2023. (AFP)
Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, pauses during an interview with Reuters in Sanaa, Yemen. (REUTERS)
Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, pauses during an interview with Reuters in Sanaa, Yemen. (REUTERS)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
Yemen’s Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Palestinian territories
  • Al-Houthi warned cargo ships against “falsifying their identity” or raising flags different from the country belonging to cargo ship owner
CAIRO: A senior official from Yemen’s Houthis on Tuesday warned cargo ships in the Red Sea to avoid traveling toward the occupied Palestinian territories, after the Iran-aligned group claimed an attack on a commercial tanker earlier in the day.
The Houthis earlier said they hit a Norwegian commercial tanker with a missile in their latest protest against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, underlining the risks of a conflict that has shaken the Middle East.
In addition to avoid heading toward the Palestinian territories, ships that pass Yemen should keep radios turned on, and quickly respond to Houthi attempts at communication, Mohamed Ali Al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said in a message on the X social media platform.
Al-Houthi also warned cargo ships against “falsifying their identity” or raising flags different from the country belonging to cargo ship owner.
The Iran-aligned group attacked the tanker, the STRINDA, because it was delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal and after its crew ignored all warnings, Houthi military spokesperson Yehia Sarea had previously said in a statement.
The Houthis have waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict — which has spread around the region — attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.
 

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Palestine Gaza US

Biden points to Gaza hostages when asked about Israeli tunnel flooding reports

Biden points to Gaza hostages when asked about Israeli tunnel flooding reports
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

  • Officials have expressed concerns the seawater would endanger Gaza’s fresh water supply
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden declined to directly answer a question on reports that Israel was pumping seawater into Hamas’ Gaza tunnel complex, referring only to assertions that there were no hostages in the areas targeted.
Citing unnamed US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israel had recently begun pumping seawater into Hamas’ vast labyrinth of tunnels underneath Gaza, in a process that would likely take weeks.
ABC News later published a similar report and said the flooding appeared limited as Israel evaluates the strategy’s effectiveness.
Israel’s military said it was looking into the reports. An Israeli defense ministry spokesperson declined to comment.
Responding to a question about the reports at a press conference in Washington, Biden said: “With regard to the flooding of the tunnels. I’m not at lib-, well. There (are) assertions being made that ... there’s no hostages in any of these tunnels. But I don’t know that for a fact.”
Biden added: “I do know that, though, every civilian death is an absolute tragedy, and Israel has stated its intent, as I said, to match its words ... with actions.”
The Journal, citing Biden administration officials, has said the flooding could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the militant group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions.
Other officials have expressed concerns the seawater would endanger Gaza’s fresh water supply, the Journal added.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Libya sends illegal migrants home to Egypt and Nigeria

Libya sends illegal migrants home to Egypt and Nigeria
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

  • Migrants seeking to make the perilous sea crossing to Europe from north Africa often fall into the hands of trafficking gangs that extort them for money
TRIPOLI: Libya on Tuesday repatriated nearly 1,000 migrants from Egypt and Nigeria who had been staying in the North African country illegally, officials and AFP journalists said.
The 664 Egyptians were to be taken by bus to the Emsaed border post with Egypt, nearly 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) east of Tripoli.
General Mohamad Bardaa, who heads the country’s anti-immigration body affiliated to the interior ministry, said 300 Nigerians were taken to the airport to be flown home.
Libya, plunged into chaos with the ouster and killing in 2011 of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi, is now ruled by rival administrations in the west and east and has become a hub for illegal migration to Europe.
Migrants seeking to make the perilous sea crossing to Europe from north Africa often fall into the hands of trafficking gangs that extort them for money.
Thousands of people, mostly Egyptians, have also lived illegally in and around the Libyan capital for years, working in agriculture, business and construction.
In similar operations last month, 600 Egyptians were sent home on November 6 and 250 were repatriated to Niger and Chad on November 28.
According to International Organization for Migration figures, there were more than 700,000 migrants — mostly from Niger and Egypt — in Libya between May and June this year.
 

 

Topics: Libya migrants Egypt Nigeria

Palestinian economy severely impacted by Israel-Hamas war: World Bank

Palestinian economy severely impacted by Israel-Hamas war: World Bank
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

  • UN agencies and aid groups fear the Palestinian territory will soon be overwhelmed by starvation and disease, and are pleading with Israel to boost efforts to protect civilians
WASHINGTON: The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is having a severe impact on the Palestinian economy, the World Bank said Tuesday, adding that a sharp economic contraction is likely this year and next.
“The loss of life, speed and extent of damages to fixed assets and reduction in income flows across the Palestinian territories are unparalleled,” the World Bank said in a statement.
The conflict, now dragging into its third month, has resulted in the death of more than 18,400 people in Gaza, the majority of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
The violence was sparked by Hamas’ cross-border attacks on October 7 that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around 240 hostages taken back to Gaza.
The UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war, half of them children.
UN agencies and aid groups fear the Palestinian territory will soon be overwhelmed by starvation and disease, and are pleading with Israel to boost efforts to protect civilians.
In a new analysis published Tuesday, the World Bank estimated that, as of mid-November, around 60 percent of information and communication infrastructure as well as health and education facilities had been damaged or destroyed.
And 70 percent of commerce-related infrastructure had been crippled or ruined.
Almost half of all primary, secondary and tertiary roads were also damaged or destroyed, and more than half a million people were living without a home due to the conflict.
Beyond the immediate human cost, the Israel-Hamas conflict has also “severely impacted the Palestinian economy,” the World Bank said.
Gaza’s contribution to the overall Palestinian economy, which includes the West Bank, had already shrunk from around 36 percent in 2005 to just 17 percent last year, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.
Israel’s fierce response to the Hamas attacks on October 7 has pushed Gaza’s unemployment rate up to around 85 percent, while its decision to shut the door to Palestinian workers from the West Bank has put almost 200,000 people out of work.
Despite Gaza’s small contribution to the economic figures, the World Bank now expects the overall Palestinian economy to contract by 3.7 percent this year, down sharply from its pre-war forecast of a 3.2 percent increase.
Next year, the situation is expected to be even worse.
Whereas the World Bank previously anticipated growth of 3.0 percent in 2024, it now expects an overall contraction of 6.0 percent — on the assumption that the severity of the conflict decreases next year.
If the war drags on, the economic impact could deteriorate further.
Following the onset of the war, prices in Gaza jumped by 12 percent, on average, in October, the Bank said, reflecting “pent-up demand for products that are increasingly difficult to find on the local markets.”
By contrast, consumer inflation in the West Bank rose by just 0.1 percent over the same period.
In response to the conflict, the World Bank unveiled financial support on Tuesday to provide “emergency relief for the affected people of Gaza.”
The development lender announced an additional $20 million in funds for medical care, humanitarian needs, and financing for food vouchers and parcels in the besieged Palestinian territory.
This comes on top of the $15 million it has already delivered, it added.

Topics: War on Gaza World Bank Israel-Hamas war Palestine

As Israel pounds southern Gaza, Biden warns it is losing support

As Israel pounds southern Gaza, Biden warns it is losing support
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

  • Hunger is worsening, with the UN World Food Programme saying half of Gaza’s population is starving as Israel has cut off supplies of food, medicine and fuel
CAIRO/GAZA: Israeli tanks and warplanes bombarded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing dozens of Palestinians, and US President Joe Biden warned Israel it was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians in its war against Hamas militants.
In a further sign of world concern over the conduct of the conflict, now in its third month, Australia, Canada and New Zealand said they supported international efforts toward a sustainable ceasefire. They expressed alarm at the plight of civilians in Gaza.
At the United Nations, the 193-member UN General Assembly was preparing to vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire. Diplomats said it was expected to pass. The United States vetoed a similar call in the 15-member Security Council last week.
Biden said Israel now has support from “most of the world” including the US and European Union. “But they’re starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place,” he told a campaign fundraising event in Washington.
Israel’s assault on Gaza to root out Hamas has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians and wounded nearly 50,000 since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza health ministry. Many more dead are uncounted under the rubble or beyond the reach of ambulances.
Israel launched its onslaught in response to a cross-border raid by Hamas fighters who killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.
In Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s main city, residents said on Tuesday Israeli tank shelling was now focused on the city center. One said tanks were operating on Tuesday morning in the street where the house of Yahya Al-Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in Gaza, is located.
An elderly Palestinian, Tawfik Abu Breika, said his residential block in Khan Younis was hit without warning by an Israeli air strike on Tuesday that had brought down several buildings and caused casualties.
“The world’s conscience is dead, no humanity or any kind of morals,” Breika told Reuters as neighbors sifted through rubble. “This is the third month that we are facing death and destruction...This is ethnic cleansing, complete destruction of the Gaza Strip to displace the whole population.”
Further south in Rafah, which borders Egypt, health officials said 22 people including children were killed in an Israeli air strike on houses overnight. Civil emergency workers were searching for more victims under the rubble.
Residents said the shelling of Rafah, where the Israeli army this month ordered people to head for their safety, was some of the heaviest in days.
“At night we can’t sleep because of the bombing and in the morning we tour the streets looking for food for the children, there is no food,” said Abu Khalil, 40, a father of six.
Gazans were battling hunger and thirst to survive, resident Mohammed Obaid said as he inspected debris in Rafah.
“There’s no electricity, no fuel, no water, no medicine.”
The Gaza health ministry said that diseases and illnesses including diarrhea, food poisoning, meningitis, respiratory infections, chickenpox and scabies were speading.
Washington has shared Israel’s position that a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas. But in addition to warning that Israel was starting to lose international support, Biden said that Netanyahu needed to change his hard-line government.
The leaders of Australia, Canada and New Zealand said in a joint statement they were alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza.
“The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians,” they said.

ROCKET FIRE
Israel’s military said that over the past day it hit several posts that were used to fire rockets at its territory, raided a Hamas compound where it found some 250 rockets among other weapons and struck a weapons production factory.
The ground assault that started in the north has expanded to the southern half of the Gaza Strip since a week-long truce collapsed at the start of December. More than 100 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground invasion began in late October.
Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said Israeli forces had raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Tuesday and detained the hospital director, Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlout, along with all medical staff including female teams.
They were being interrogated under threat within the emergency department, he said. Israel’s military did not reply to a request for comment on the incident.
An air strike on a house in Rafah killed several people and another on a building near the center in Khan Younis killed one Palestinian, medics said.
Hunger is worsening, with the UN World Food Programme saying half of Gaza’s population is starving as Israel has cut off supplies of food, medicine and fuel.
The UN humanitarian office OCHA said on Tuesday limited aid distributions were taking place in the Rafah district, but “in the rest of the Gaza Strip, aid distribution has largely stopped over the past few days, due to the intensity of hostilities and restrictions of movement along the main roads.”
The UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) said Israel had imposed a near-total siege on Gaza “inflicting collective punishment on over 2 million people, half of whom are children.”
The Palestinian foreign minister accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war, a charge an Israeli official rejected as “obscene.”

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Israel begins pumping seawater into Hamas’ tunnels in Gaza — media

Israel begins pumping seawater into Hamas’ tunnels in Gaza — media
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

  • ABC News reported that the flooding appears to be limited as Israel evaluates the strategy’s effectiveness
WASHINGTON: The Israeli military has begun pumping seawater into Hamas’ tunnel complex in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal and ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.
The Journal reported the process would likely take weeks. ABC News reported that the flooding appears to be limited as Israel evaluates the strategy’s effectiveness.
Israel’s military did not provide comment on the reports. An Israeli defense ministry spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Some Biden administration officials have said the process could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the militant group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions, the Journal reported.
Other officials have expressed concerns the seawater would endanger Gaza’s fresh water supply, the Journal added.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza tunnels Israel

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)

