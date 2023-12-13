You are here

Song, dance mark start of Diriyah Season's festivities
The start of Diriyah Season’s festivities was marked by a music celebration in Riyadh on Tuesday. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
The start of Diriyah Season’s festivities was marked by a music celebration in Riyadh on Tuesday. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
The start of Diriyah Season’s festivities was marked by a music celebration in Riyadh on Tuesday. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
Updated 52 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
Song, dance mark start of Diriyah Season’s festivities
  • Artists Rabeh Saqer and Ayed deliver compelling performances
  • 90-day season celebrates Kingdom’s ‘soul,’ says CEO Jerry Inzerillo
RIYADH: The start of Diriyah Season’s festivities was marked by a music celebration in Riyadh on Tuesday, featuring compelling performances by some of Saudi Arabia’s leading singers and dancers in the Kingdom’s birthplace.

Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “This celebrates who we are, it’s our heart, it’s our soul.”

“From now for the next 90 days there will be big epic concerts, but the concerts will celebrate Saudi culture, Saudi music. We love the other (seasons), Riyadh Season, Jeddah Season, Taif Season — we love them but ours (Diriyah Season) is about celebrating who we are,” Inzerillo told Arab News.

Before the concert began, Inzerillo took to the stage to thank King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“If it wasn’t for him (King Salman), we wouldn’t have At-Turaif, we wouldn’t have Diriyah, your majesty we love you so much.”

Inzerillo also expressed his gratitude to the “dynamic” crown prince.

The festivities began with a traditional Ardah dance followed by performances by Saudi Arabia artists Rabeh Saqer and Ayed at Mayadeen concert hall.

Opening the show, Ayed said he was happy to perform at the event alongside Saqer.

The music had concertgoers on their feet throughout the event.

At the pre-concert press conference, Inzerillo had urged citizens to travel to “their home” and birthplace of the Kingdom, to experience Saudi Arabia’s rich history and heritage.

Inzerillo said Diriyah would allow visitors to experience “hundreds of events that celebrate Saudi music, dance, food, poetry, storytelling.”

“Everybody should come we will have five different zones, it’s going to be so much fun for everybody including families,” he said.

A feature of the season is the “Layali Diriyah” or “Diriyah Nights” that would allow visitors to experience the nation’s culture on local heritage farms.

In addition, there is an escape room titled “Journey to the Future” that will see participants tested on their knowledge of the Kingdom’s history.

Diriyah Season will take place until March 2024, with over a million visits expected.

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Islamic military coalition meeting places focus on counterterrorism strategy

Islamic military coalition meeting places focus on counterterrorism strategy
  • Alliance’s 2nd gathering in Riyadh concentrated on key initiatives, achievements
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition on Wednesday held its second meeting of chiefs of staff from member states and supporting nations, in Riyadh.

Chaired by the Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, the meeting’s delegates discussed IMCTC initiatives and their role in helping member nations to fight terrorism, violence, and extremism.

Also on the agenda was a review of coalition strategy and achievements in relation to addressing the ideology, communications, financing, and military operations of terror groups.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the coalition, noted that IMCTC initiatives were in line with international laws to combat terrorism.

He said: “The needs (of member countries of the coalition) were thoroughly studied and analyzed by the governance of the coalition and international laws to directly achieve the desired goal, which is in the interest of member states suffering from the scourge of terrorism.”

He pointed out that more than 60 initiative requests to combat terrorism had been received from IMCTC representatives.

“The coalition will study and formulate the initiatives following international laws. Implementation will begin after approval by the IMCTC Ministers of Defense Council,” he added.

Al-Ruwaili said the gathering was in preparation for the next Islamic coalition meeting to be led by Saudi defense minister and chairman of the IMCTC Ministers of Defense Council, Prince Khalid bin Salman, in February.

Established in December 2015 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the IMCTC aims to consolidate Muslim countries’ efforts to fight terrorism. Its inaugural meeting in March 2016 focused on joint counterterrorism efforts within the coalition’s framework, ensuring compliance with each country’s regulations and respecting the sovereignty of IMCTC member states.

Saudi authority launches global anti-corruption drive with UNDP

Saudi authority launches global anti-corruption drive with UNDP
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Saudi authority launches global anti-corruption drive with UNDP

Saudi authority launches global anti-corruption drive with UNDP
  • Nazaha will fund joint initiative with UN Development Programme through 2027
  • ‘Initiative aims to measure extent of corruption and evaluate effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts’
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

London: Saudi Arabia and the UN Development Programme have launched a new global anti-corruption drive that will be funded by the Kingdom through 2027.

Nazaha, Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, signed the joint initiative with UNDP at the 10th state conference session of the UN Convention Against Corruption in Atlanta, being held from Dec. 11-15.

Through the Kingdom’s financial support and oversight, the scheme will “strengthen efforts to foster international cooperation to fight corruption and enable countries to track and monitor progress on tackling corruption,” a joint press release said.

Evidence-based indicators will be developed using a multi-stakeholder approach, allowing countries worldwide to monitor the progress of their anti-corruption efforts.

The scheme will also allow stakeholders to identify beneficial policy reforms and address UN Sustainable Development Goal 16 of reducing corruption and illicit financial flows.

The Global Initiative on the Measurement of Corruption will involve “practitioners and policymakers from the public sector, civil society organizations, academia and the private sector,” the press release added.

Earlier this year, a progress report on SDG 16 found data gaps in the measurement of the effectiveness of anti-corruption policies worldwide.

The Nazaha-UNDP scheme aims to address these gaps by developing new indicators through an “inclusive, open and consultative process.”

Nazaha President Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous said: “By developing robust and comprehensive indicators … the initiative aims to measure the extent of corruption and evaluate the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts.

“These indicators will enable nations to accurately assess the level of corruption within their territories and provide guidance for them to combat it accordingly.”

Nazaha’s support will help UNDP foster stability and advance development “in this era of poly-crisis,” said Achim Steiner, the UN agency’s administrator.

“Our dedication is centered on directing every dollar towards impactful development initiatives, reinforcing UNDP’s reputation as a trusted partner.

“As part of the UN family, UNDP is working to support anti-corruption efforts at global, regional, and country levels.

“With our partners from the UN and beyond, UNDP is advancing the spirit and letter of the UNCAC, including by driving new efforts to measure corruption.”

Saudi Arabia, UK defense ministers discuss cooperation

Saudi Arabia, UK defense ministers discuss cooperation
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, UK defense ministers discuss cooperation

Saudi Arabia, UK defense ministers discuss cooperation
  • During the call, the ministers reviewed relations between their countries
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from his British counterpart Grant Shapps, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the ministers reviewed relations between their countries.

They also discussed regional and international developments, and ways to reduce escalating tensions between nations.

Royal decrees hand new roles to Saudi royals and other officials

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Royal decrees hand new roles to Saudi royals and other officials

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. (File/SPA)
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A number of Saudi royals and officials were given new jobs on Tuesday as authorities issued a raft of royal decrees.

Prince Salman bin Sultan was appointed governor of Madinah region at the rank of minister.

Prince Badr bin Sultan, the deputy governor of Makkah region, was relieved of his position and replaced by Prince Saud bin Mishaal.

Prince Ahmed bin Fahd was replaced as deputy governor of the Eastern Province by Prince Saud bin Bandar.

Prince Khaled bin Saud was appointed deputy governor of Tabuk region, while Prince Khalid bin Sattam was named deputy governor of Asir region. Prince Miteb bin Mishal is the new deputy governor of Al-Jawf region.

Prince Mansour bin Mohammed bin Saad was relieved of his position as governor of Hafr Al-Batin, and replaced by Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah.

Other appointments included Hisham Al-Falih as assistant minister of interior; Khalid Al-Battal as an undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior; Khalid Hadrawi as an advisor at the Royal Court; and Khalil bin Ibrahim as deputy minister of industry and mineral resources for industry affairs.

Musaed Al-Daoud becomes the mayor of Makkah, and Abdullah bin Mahdi the mayor of Asir region.

Abdullah Al-Maghlouth was appointed assistant minister of media, and Yousef Al-Biyali becomes deputy chief of the General Intelligence Presidency for intelligence affairs.

Zuhair Al-Zouman was given the position of assistant to the chair of the Human Rights Commission.

Prince Faisal bin Salman was appointed chairman of the board of directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation and tasked with completing the necessary legal procedures to form the board. He will also serve as chair of the board of trustees of King Fahd National Library.

Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes

Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes
Updated 12 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes

Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes
  • Abdulrahman Al-Almaei aims to capture Kingdom’s progress, heritage, culture
Updated 12 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Photographer Abdulrahman Al-Almaei is leveraging the latest 3-D technology to offer Saudis a new way of capturing precious moments.

As well as taking pictures of people, the lensman aims to document significant memories and record the Kingdom’s rich heritage, along with important stages in culture, clothing, and cuisine.

Using 3-D photography and printing, Abdulrahman Al-Almaei aims to document significant memories for people and record the Kingdom’s rich heritage, along with important stages in culture, clothing, and cuisine. (Instagram/minimi_sa)

Minimi, located in Riyadh’s Boulevard World, involves more than 80 cameras and 12 flashes inside a room. The subject is photographed from all sides before the images are combined to form a 3-D model that includes every detail.

The result is an alternative to traditional photos or artifacts.  

HIGHLIGHTS

• Abdulrahman Al-Almaei offers an alternative to traditional photos or artifacts.

• Minimi, located in Riyadh’s Boulevard World, involves more than 80 cameras and 12 flashes inside a room.

• The subject is photographed from all sides before the images are combined to form a 3-D model that includes every detail.

His idea grew from an affinity with new technologies rather than a passion for photography. He noted that there were companies in the US renowned for their exceptional printer manufacturing capabilities, while the innovation was also mainstream in Japan, South Korea, and China.  

On developing the concept in Saudi Arabia, he said: “While we are progressing by learning from others’ experiences, we are seeking something that aligns with our culture.

Using 3-D photography and printing, Abdulrahman Al-Almaei aims to document significant memories for people and record the Kingdom’s rich heritage, along with important stages in culture, clothing, and cuisine. (Instagram/minimi_sa)

“Our focus is on refining and implementing this technology to enhance our values and culture. We are exploring potential and specific fields to generate fresh and modern perspectives in 3-D technologies,” he added.

While the technology was still new and costly, he pointed out that it was distinctive and currently unparalleled.

Al-Almaei said: “This is the phase of idea validation. We are on the verge of enhancing these concepts, particularly in the realm of photography, in order to make the experience affordable for everyone and not limited to a privileged few.”

Using 3-D photography and printing, Abdulrahman Al-Almaei aims to document significant memories for people and record the Kingdom’s rich heritage, along with important stages in culture, clothing, and cuisine. (Instagram/minimi_sa)

However, he added, one disadvantage of 3-D photography was the need for specialized cameras. Printing also took a long time and required both patience and advanced technical capabilities.

Currently, the technology was only available in the Kingdom in Riyadh, but he said the feasibility of extending it to other cities was being evaluated. He also hoped Saudi Arabia’s younger generations would get involved and be encouraged to learn the fundamentals of 3-D photography.

As well as being used to print buildings and houses, the technique is also being used to document heritage, cultures, ancient clothing, and food.

Al-Almaei said the technology had no limits and offered an opportunity to connect the Kingdom’s historical wealth with its bright present.  

 

