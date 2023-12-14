Antetokounmpo scores franchise-record 64 points to help Bucks beat Pacers 140-126

You are here

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives by Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. (AP)
AP
  • Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz
  • Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds and Los Angeles held off Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio
AP
MILWAUKEE: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks outscore the Indiana Pacers 140-126 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo’s previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 victory over Washington in January 2023. He had 54 at Indiana on Nov. 9.

Antetokounmpo was 20 of 28 from the field, made 24 of 32 free throws and had 14 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo was tackled by Aaron Nesmith on a play underneath with 10:10 remaining, setting off a brief heated exchange involving several players. Nesmith was called for a flagrant-1, and Nesmith and the Bucks’ Bobby Portis were assessed technical fouls. Portis was later called for a second technical and ejected with 9:13 remaining, finishing with 19 points.

Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Bucks.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner had 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who beat the Bucks 128-119 in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament on Thursday night.

76ERS 129 PISTONS 111

Joel Embiid scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half and Philadelphia handed Detroit their 21st straight loss to open a home-and-home series.

Detroit matched the longest streak in franchise history, set at the end of the 1979-80 season and start of 1980-81. It is the sixth-longest single-season losing streak in the NBA.

Only the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 76ers (both lost 26 straight), along with the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, the 1997-98 Denver Nuggets and the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats (all lost 23 in a row) have lost more games in a row in a season. Philadelphia holds the overall mark of 28, set at the end of 2014-15 and start of 2015-16.

Detroit dropped to 2-22, with the teams set to meet again Friday night in Philadelphia. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 33 points.

LAKERS 122 SPURS 119

Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds and Los Angeles held off Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio, extending the Spurs’ franchise-record losing streak to 18.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, with the four-time MVP sitting out the first of two straight games in San Antonio because of left calf injury. The teams will meet again Friday night.

Wembanyama had 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for San Antonio, which has not won since Nov. 2. Keldon Johnson added 28 points, and Malaki Branham had 16.

PELICANS 142 WIZARDS 122

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points, Trey Murphy III added six 3-pointers and 27 points and short-handed New Orleans had its best offensive showing of the season to rout Washington.

CJ McCollum had 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 18 rebounds. Zion Williamson sat out because of a sprained ankle.

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points for Washington. The Wizards lost for the 20th time in 23 games, the fastest the team has reached that loss total since the 2012-13 season.

HEAT 115, HORNETS 104

Duncan Robinson scored 23 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kyle Lowry each added 17 and Miami beat Charlotte to finish off a two-game home-and-home sweep.

Lowry was perfect shooting — 5 for 5 from the floor, 4 for 4 of those on 3-pointers and 3 for 3 from the line. Jimmy Butler had 15 points and 10 assists.

Terry Rozier scored 28 points for Charlotte.

RAPTORS 135 HAWKS 128

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Toronto beat Atlanta to end a four-game losing streak.

O.G. Anunoby added 22 points for the Raptors in the opener of a two-game home set against the Hawks. Trae Young scored 35 points and matched a season high with 17 assists, but Atlanta’s season-worst losing streak reached five.

The teams will meet again Friday night in Toronto.

ROCKETS 117 GRIZZLIES 104

Tari Eason scored a career-high 25 points, Jabari Smith Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Houston beat Memphis to extended its home winning streak to 11.

Eason came off the bench to shoot 10 for 16 and matched a career high with 14 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a career-high 44 points for Memphis.

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
  • City travel to Jeddah, the host for all seven matches in the tournament, looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup they won last season
  • Guardiola: We will go there and prepare because for us it is a dream
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP

JEDDAH: Pep Guardiola is hoping to complete his trophy haul as Manchester City manager at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom shows off its wares in hosting a major international football tournament for the first time.

City travel to Jeddah, the host for all seven matches in the tournament, looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup they won last season.

“We miss just one trophy to finish the circle and win all the titles City can have,” said Guardiola, who has already won the competition three times during his spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“We will go there and prepare because for us it is a dream.”

Despite a recent four-game winless streak in the Premier League, City are strong favorites to lift more silverware.

Not since Corinthians beat Chelsea in 2012 have the Champions League winners failed to lift the Club World Cup.

No matter who emerges victorious from the final on Dec. 23, there will be a new name on the trophy.

Fluminense are South America’s representatives after winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time last month.

However, the major threat to City could come from the rise of Saudi as a sporting hotbed.

Al-Ittihad have only qualified due to their status as champions of the host nation but boast a wealth of previous Club World Cup winners in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho.

Benzema became the first player to ever score in four Club World Cups as Al-Ittihad swept aside Auckland City 3-0 in the first round on Wednesday.

Next up they face against African champions Al Ahly of Egypt in the quarter-finals.

The winner of the other quarterfinal between Mexico’s Club Leon and Urawa Red Diamonds will meet City when they enter the competition at the last four

Benzema, Kante and Fabinho were just some of the star names who have recently swapped top European clubs for the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League.

That was just the beginning of an offensive to turn the country into a football powerhouse.

Saudi Arbia is set to host the 2034 World Cup and looks almost certain to also be awarded future versions of a revamped Club World Cup.

This will be the final edition of the current format before it expands to a 32-team tournament every four years from 2025.

The US will host the first expanded Club World Cup as it prepares for to welcome the World Cup the following year.

However, Saudi Arabia is then expected to step in to add to its growing portfolio of major sporting events that includes a Formula One Grand Prix, major boxing bouts, tennis and golf events.

The Kingdom is also lining up a bid for the Olympic Games.

A string of other sporting interests include Premier League club Newcastle United and LIV Golf.

A huge investment in sport is designed to promote Saudi Arabia, diversify its economy and promote tourism.

Australia wins the toss and bats first in the series-opening cricket test against Pakistan 

Australia wins the toss and bats first in the series-opening cricket test against Pakistan 
Updated 14 December 2023
AP
Follow

Australia wins the toss and bats first in the series-opening cricket test against Pakistan 

Australia wins the toss and bats first in the series-opening cricket test against Pakistan 
  • Australians are coming off victory in Cricket World Cup last month and World Test Championship earlier in the year
  • Pakistan selected an inexperienced bowling attack with Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad each given a test debut
Updated 14 December 2023
AP

PERTH, Australia: Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss Thursday and opted to bat first in the series-opening test against Pakistan. 

The Australians are coming off a victory in the Cricket World Cup in India last month and the World Test Championship final earlier in the year. 

The only change to Australia’s XI from its previous test match was the return of veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon, who was injured in the Ashes series in England but is back and aiming to surpass 500 career test wickets. 

Pakistan selected an inexperienced bowling attack with Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad each given a test debut to support frontline paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi. 

Shan Masood’s Pakistan bowling attack contains four seamers and a spinner on a pitch at Perth Stadium that offers bounce and carry. 

___ 

Lineups: 

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. 

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad. 

  • Coach looking forward and will not pass blame or make excuses
  • Focus now on Premier League and using setback as motivation
NEWCASTLE: “It’s not beyond our wildest dreams, because we did have wild dreams.” Famous words, spoken by the erudite, late, great Sir Bobby Robson. He knew Newcastle United like no other — and, in many ways, his words rang true on a disappointing night for the Magpies.

Fan group Wor Flags revealed an amazing pre-match display, reliving the former Magpies’ manager’s quote. And the 11 players on the park did just that — they dreamed big, aimed their shot for the stars, but fell sadly short in the cruelest of fashions.

With just 31 minutes left, and with Paris Saint-Germain level at Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle were second in the group and heading to the last 16 knockout rounds. With just five left, they were fourth and out of Europe altogether, after Joelinton’s opener was cancelled out by second half strikes from AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze.

They could have taken third, a spot in the Europa League, but pushing for a late winner, which would have seen them through in the Champions League, they rolled the dice: They allowed sub Chukwueze the freedom of the Leazes End to finish the Magpies’ European dream, for this season, at least.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “I thought there were some really good bits, we were dominant at times, but probably needed the second goal. We didn’t defend the two goals well enough.

“It was very much end to end. Both teams were desperate to win. We wanted to win the game and we were trying to head for the Champions League so we had to be brave.

Out of Europe before Christmas was not in the script for Howe and company, although they have often fought through this season with the odds stacked against them.

Tough draws and injuries, as well as a shocker of a refereeing call at PSG has seen their progression chances go up in smoke. Howe, though, is in no mood to pass blame or make excuses. Instead, the head coach wants to make sure Newcastle are in the hat for the group stage next season.

On the handball decision against Paris St-Germain and its impact, Howe said: “I think it would be foolish of me to look back and start bringing up old stuff. We had the opportunity tonight to do what we had to do and we didn’t take it. We couldn’t have tried harder, I don’t think we left anything on the pitch.

“(We have learned) so much. The value of the squad first and foremost, that’s what’s exposed us, the fact we haven’t had the ability to utilize the squad we’ve created. We’ve gone into games very limited in what we can do and that hasn’t helped us.

“You always have to use disappointment — the setbacks — as motivation and fuel for your fire to make sure you continue to achieve.

“We’ll go back to the Premier League and try and do as much as we can to be consistent and stay up there.”

Last night was not their night. This year is not their year. Lessons will be learned, experiences hardened. The Champions League will be revisited. Newcastle will dream again. And, eventually, those dreams will come true.

NFL expands overseas games and books Brazil contest in 2024

NFL expands overseas games and books Brazil contest in 2024
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP
Follow

NFL expands overseas games and books Brazil contest in 2024

NFL expands overseas games and books Brazil contest in 2024
  • The league awarded its first regular-season game in South America to Sao Paulo’s Corinthians Arena, home of Brazilian soccer side Corinthians and a venue for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics
  • NFL officials have visited Madrid to discuss Spain as a possible site for an NFL game next year at the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of soccer giants Real Madrid
Updated 14 December 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: NFL team owners voted on Wednesday to stage a 2024 regular-season game in Brazil and approved boosting the number of international contests from four to eight starting in 2025.

In a meeting at Dallas, the league awarded its first regular-season game in South America to Sao Paulo’s Corinthians Arena, home of Brazilian soccer side Corinthians and a venue for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

“Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

“Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL and we’re excited to be playing in Brazil and Sao Paulo for the first time.”

The NFL will play five regular-season games next year internationally, including Brazil and three contests in London — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the third a Jacksonville Jaguars home game at Wembley Stadium.

The NFL will also play in Germany for a third consecutive season, returning in 2024 to Allianz Arena in Munich.

NFL officials have visited Madrid to discuss Spain as a possible site for an NFL game next year at the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of soccer giants Real Madrid, and having the option of playing more games globally could hasten the league’s push for international growth.

“Becoming a global sport is a major strategic priority for the league and 32 teams,” said Goodell.

The NFL said new markets and host cities and stadiums for the extra global games would be revealed later.

“As a league, we welcome the update to this resolution that will ultimately see us play more games internationally than ever before, helping us to expand our global footprint and connect our teams and athletes with new audiences,” said Joel Glazer, chairman of the NFL’s International Committee and owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL began playing regular-season games at international venues in 2005 when the Arizona Cardinals played the San Francisco 49ers at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.

Since then, 50 NFL regular-season games have been played at global venues including 36 in London, six in Toronto, five in Mexico City, two in Frankfurt and one in Munich.

Under the agreement approved by NFL club owners, no team will be required to play more than one regular-season game outside North America in a season unless it so desired.

Each team designated to play a regular-season game at an international venue will be allowed to select two season opponents that are not eligible to be chosen as their opponent for a global contest.

No international game can be scheduled after the 14th week of an NFL season, which sees each club play 17 contests over an 18-week span.

The NFL says Brazil has more than 38 million fans of American football with 8.3 million of them “avid” supporters, an international fan base for passionate backers exceeded only by Mexico.

Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16
Updated 14 December 2023
AP
Follow

Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16
Updated 14 December 2023
AP

 

GENEVA: Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé were left holding a ticket to the Champions League knockout round Wednesday after a tense finish to the tightest group saw Newcastle let its chance slip.
Porto also earned its place in the round of 16 draw on Monday with a 5-3 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, which needed to win to advance.
PSG’s 1-1 draw at Group F winner Borussia Dortmund — earned by 17-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery’s 56th-minute leveler — was enough to secure second place because Newcastle lost 2-1 at home to AC Milan.
“We are still alive,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose unseeded team can now be drawn to face Manchester City, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. “No team will hope to play us in the next round.”
Newcastle was in the box seat kicking off the second half with a one-goal lead but ended in last place without even the consolation prize of entering the second-tier Europa League as a third-place finisher.
That reward flipped to Milan when it took the lead in the 84th as substitute Samuel Chukwueze raced clear to score one minute after coming on from the bench. Milan had leveled in the 59th on United States playmaker Christian Pulisic’s goal.
Newcastle joined Manchester United in losing at home — United on Tuesday — to finish bottom of a group and give England its weakest round of 16 challenge for 11 years: just defending champion Man City and Arsenal are in the draw Monday.
“We are absolutely devastated not to go through,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.
The 16-team lineup was completed by Porto, which finished runner-up in Group H to Barcelona though the Spanish champion lost 3-2 at Royal Antwerp.
Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Lazio ensured it would finish top of Group E and be seeded in Monday’s draw. Lazio had already advanced before the final round of games. Last-place Celtic got a stoppage-time goal to beat Feyenoord 2-1.
Man City sent out a team of few regular starters — including former ball boy Micah Hamilton who scored on his debut — to win 3-2 at Red Star Belgrade and ensure the defending champion completed a six-win program atop Group G.
In the other group game that also did not affect the final standings, Leipzig beat Young Boys 2-1.
ROUND OF 16 DRAW
The draw at UEFA headquarters on Monday includes eight former champions who have combined to win 33 of the 67 titles since the European Cup started in 1955.
Group winners (seeded): Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona.
Runners-up (unseeded): Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Porto.
In the round of 16, teams cannot play an opponent from their own country or a team they already faced in the group stage. Draws later in the season for the quarterfinals and semifinals are open with no seeding or country protection.
EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Third-place teams in Champions League groups keep playing in February in the knockout playoffs for the second-tier Europa League, which also are drawn Monday.
Playoffs qualifiers: Galatasaray, Lens, Braga, Benfica, Feyenoord, AC Milan, Young Boys, Shakhtar Donetsk.
Those teams will be unseeded, playing the home leg first, against runner-up teams in the Europa League groups. Those runners-up include Sporting Lisbon, and could add Roma and Brighton after Thursday’s games.
Winners of the Europa League playoffs advance to the round of 16 to face group winners like Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, current leaders of the Premier League and Bundesliga, respectively.
LAST-EVER GROUP STAGE
The Champions League said farewell Wednesday to the traditional round-robin groups of four teams playing each other home and away.
Last year, UEFA approved a new and expanded 36-team format under pressure from clubs who want more guaranteed games, a varied program with more higher-quality opponents and more money.
Each team in the 2024-25 Champions League will play eight games instead of six, against eight different opponents, in a single standings to rank them.
The top eight teams in January 2025 will advance to a 16-team knockout phase in a seeded draw like a tennis tournament bracket. Teams placed 9 through 24 in the standings will be paired in two-leg playoffs to fill the round of 16 bracket.
 

 

