Saudi Arabia commits $2.5m for global cancer treatment advancement 

RIYADH: Low- and middle-income countries are set to benefit from increased accessibility to radiotherapy as Saudi Arabia has committed to providing financial support to advance global cancer treatment.

The Saudi Energy Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Atomic Energy Agency to support its “Rays of Hope” initiative, aimed at assisting member states in expanding their capacities in radiotherapy, according to a statement.

The MoU, signed in Riyadh in the presence of Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, includes financial support of $2.5 million to establish specialized centers for diagnosing and treating cancer using ionizing radiation.

Furthermore, the MoU encompasses the provision of equipment, including X-ray machines, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy tools, along with initiatives for training and enhancing the skills of radiation oncologists and other specialized staff.

The ministry emphasized that the Kingdom continues its partnership with the agency, recognizing cancer as one of the leading global causes of death.

Studies project that the number of new cancer cases worldwide will exceed 25 million in the next seven years, the statement said.

The statement highlighted that while radiation medicine is a crucial tool in diagnosing and treating cancer, only 10 percent of patients in low-income countries and 50 to 60 percent in middle-income countries can access the necessary radiotherapy.

Launched in 2022, the “Rays of Hope” initiative initially involved seven African countries in its first stage. To date, over 70 countries have sought support through this program to enhance access to radiology medicine.

This comes as the IAEA chief visited the Kingdom to review the latest technologies and procedures related to the nuclear and radiological energy sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Grossi visited the regulatory laboratories of the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission and met officials at the Nuclear Emergency Operations Center, which includes platforms for receiving international reports on nuclear accidents.

He noted that the Kingdom’s solid approach affirms its readiness to initiate nuclear programs for energy production and enhances its role within the international system.