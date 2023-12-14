Saudi aid agency chief joins KSrelief, UK foreign office-organized panel discussion in Geneva

Thailand Mega Fair 2023 begins in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Royal Thai Embassy hosted a ceremony on Wednesday to inaugurate the Thailand Mega Fair 2023 in The Arena Riyadh.

“I am confident that TMX2023 (Thailand Mega Fair 2023) will serve as a platform for fostering closer collaboration between our public and private sectors and expanding new business opportunities and partnerships between the two Kingdoms. To this end, I wish to reaffirm my continued support and commitment in this endeavor,” said the Thailand ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Darm Boontham.

The Thailand Mega Fair aims to highlight Thailand’s renewed presence in the Middle East by showcasing Thai products and services from various industries and sectors.

The fair also underlines the strong relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Some of the notable attendees from the Saudi side included Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushait, chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Moejeb Alhwaizy, and chairman of the Saudi-Thai Business Council, Sami bin Abdullah Al-Obaidi.

From the Thai side, the inauguration was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha, Thai Minister of Labor Phipat Ratchakitprakarn and Thai Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Darm Boontham.

Following the opening ceremony, the Saudi minister of commerce and the Thai deputy prime minister toured the fair and spoke to exhibitors who had traveled from Thailand to showcase their products and services.

One of the exhibitors who traveled from Bangkok to exhibit her shop, Oud by Hawa, was Namfon Mekloy, also known as Salma.

She said that her shop sells bukhoor, oud and other incense from countries such as Laos, Burma and Thailand.

“This is the first time for me in Riyadh and I am very excited. I don’t know the customers in Saudi Arabia yet because we just opened for the country between Saudi Arabia and Thailand. It’s the beginning of a good business,” Salma told Arab News.

The Thai Mega Fair welcomed many exhibitors and store owners from Thailand including Namfon Mekloy from Oud by Hawa in Bangkok. (Supplied)

Speaking to Arab News from the Thai Office of Labour Affairs in the Thai Embassy in Riyadh, Counsellor Chartchai Tiamsanit said: “What we are here doing now, we are trying to promote the Thai workers to come here and work legally in Saudi Arabia.”

“The number of Thai workers is gradually increasing,” Tiamsanit told Arab News.

“After we resumed the normal relationship, this is the first biggest fair that the embassy and Thailand organized here in Saudi Arabia and we really look forward to this to be very successful,” he said.

Tiamsanit hopes that this fair can promote more cooperation and tourism between the two countries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi minister said that participating in the official opening of the Thailand Mega Fair 2023 represented a significant step toward economic diversification and trade cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

The Saudi minister expressed the aspiration to continue joint efforts to promote and facilitate trade and investment, providing opportunities for the business sector.

Some of the Thai companies participating in the fair included food trading companies, supply chain partners, Oud and perfumes, health and wellness products, and entertainment.

The Thailand Mega Fair runs until Dec. 16 and is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.