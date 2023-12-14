You are here

  Saudi aid agency chief joins KSrelief, UK foreign office-organized panel discussion in Geneva

Saudi aid agency chief joins KSrelief, UK foreign office-organized panel discussion in Geneva

Saudi aid agency chief joins KSrelief, UK foreign office-organized panel discussion in Geneva
  l-Rabeeah praised the strategic working partnership of the center and British foreign office
GENEVA: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently joined Andrew Mitchell, the British minister of state for development and Africa, in a panel discussion focused on international development.

The event, titled “International development in a contested world: ending extreme poverty and tackling climate change,” was organized by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in partnership with KSrelief, on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum 2023 held in Geneva.

During the panel discussions, Al-Rabeeah praised the strategic working partnership of the center and British foreign office in helping to save and improve the lives of needy people around the world. And he noted that KSrelief officials were keen to further strengthen relations between both parties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK KSRelief

Thailand Mega Fair 2023 begins in Riyadh

Thailand Mega Fair 2023 begins in Riyadh
  Thailand Mega Fair aims to highlight Thailand's renewed presence in the Middle Eas
  The fair also underlines the strong relations and cooperation between the two countries
RIYADH: The Royal Thai Embassy hosted a ceremony on Wednesday to inaugurate the Thailand Mega Fair 2023 in The Arena Riyadh.

“I am confident that TMX2023 (Thailand Mega Fair 2023) will serve as a platform for fostering closer collaboration between our public and private sectors and expanding new business opportunities and partnerships between the two Kingdoms. To this end, I wish to reaffirm my continued support and commitment in this endeavor,” said the Thailand ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Darm Boontham.

The Thailand Mega Fair aims to highlight Thailand’s renewed presence in the Middle East by showcasing Thai products and services from various industries and sectors.

The fair also underlines the strong relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Some of the notable attendees from the Saudi side included Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushait, chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Moejeb Alhwaizy, and chairman of the Saudi-Thai Business Council, Sami bin Abdullah Al-Obaidi.

From the Thai side, the inauguration was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha, Thai Minister of Labor Phipat Ratchakitprakarn and Thai Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Darm Boontham.

Following the opening ceremony, the Saudi minister of commerce and the Thai deputy prime minister toured the fair and spoke to exhibitors who had traveled from Thailand to showcase their products and services.

One of the exhibitors who traveled from Bangkok to exhibit her shop, Oud by Hawa, was Namfon Mekloy, also known as Salma.

She said that her shop sells bukhoor, oud and other incense from countries such as Laos, Burma and Thailand.

“This is the first time for me in Riyadh and I am very excited. I don’t know the customers in Saudi Arabia yet because we just opened for the country between Saudi Arabia and Thailand. It’s the beginning of a good business,” Salma told Arab News.

The Thai Mega Fair welcomed many exhibitors and store owners from Thailand including Namfon Mekloy from Oud by Hawa in Bangkok. (Supplied)

Speaking to Arab News from the Thai Office of Labour Affairs in the Thai Embassy in Riyadh, Counsellor Chartchai Tiamsanit said: “What we are here doing now, we are trying to promote the Thai workers to come here and work legally in Saudi Arabia.”

“The number of Thai workers is gradually increasing,” Tiamsanit told Arab News.

“After we resumed the normal relationship, this is the first biggest fair that the embassy and Thailand organized here in Saudi Arabia and we really look forward to this to be very successful,” he said.

Tiamsanit hopes that this fair can promote more cooperation and tourism between the two countries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi minister said that participating in the official opening of the Thailand Mega Fair 2023 represented a significant step toward economic diversification and trade cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

The Saudi minister expressed the aspiration to continue joint efforts to promote and facilitate trade and investment, providing opportunities for the business sector.

Some of the Thai companies participating in the fair included food trading companies, supply chain partners, Oud and perfumes, health and wellness products, and entertainment.

The Thailand Mega Fair runs until Dec. 16 and is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saudi Arabia has provided refugees in Kingdom with aid worth $18bn, says KSrelief chief

Saudi Arabia has provided refugees in Kingdom with aid worth $18bn, says KSrelief chief
Saudi Arabia has provided refugees in Kingdom with aid worth $18bn, says KSrelief chief

Saudi Arabia has provided refugees in Kingdom with aid worth $18bn, says KSrelief chief
  The country has also delivered $1.15 billion in aid to refugees in other host countries around the world, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah adds
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has provided more than $18.57 billion in aid to refugees in the Kingdom to date, according to Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of Saudi aid agency KSrelief.

Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum 2023, which began on Wednesday in Geneva, he told delegates that the Kingdom hosts 1.07 million refugees, who account for 5.5 percent of the nation’s population, and provides them with free healthcare, educational opportunities, and help to integrate with their new communities, the Saudi Press Agency reported

Saudi Arabia has also provided $1.15 billion in aid to refugees in other host countries around the world, Al-Rabeeah added.

He also revealed that the Kingdom plans to launch several new projects worth a total of $170 million, including the provision of $40 million of aid for Palestinian refugees in Gaza, and $10 million for the Global Islamic Fund for Refugees.

Al-Rabeeah highlighted the Kingdom’s focus on humanitarian issues at both the political and humanitarian levels, and discussed the challenges posed by the growing number of refugees and internally displaced people around the world.

He also emphasized the importance of nations working together to address issues related to refugees and help alleviate their suffering. He advocated for the formation of partnerships and quality initiatives, as well as assistance to host countries, to help create better environments for refugees that respect human dignity and stability.

Meanwhile, KSrelief signed an agreement with a civil society organization on Tuesday to operate the Emergency Center for Epidemic Diseases Control in Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate. The facility will provide diagnostic, treatment and isolation services for patients, as well as medicines and other medical and preventative supplies, and intravenous and laboratory services.

It also aims to enhance efforts to combat epidemic diseases among displaced people and host communities, provide statistical data for the epidemiological monitoring system database, improve health awareness and education, and help to distribute mosquito nets and dispose of medical waste, benefiting more than 63,000 people.

The Global Refugee Forum continues until Friday.

Diriyah's Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030

Diriyah's Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030
Diriyah's Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030

Diriyah's Wadi Safar project introduced in support of Vision 2030
  The gated community of Wadi Safar is set to become an oasis in the metropolis of Riyadh, in which three major resorts will be hosted: Six Senses, Aman, and Oberoi
RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority on Wednesday introduced the Wadi Safar project while showcasing plans in support of the Kingdom’s transformative Vision 2030.

A number of distinguished guests attended Diriyah’s Bashayer event, where the project was announced.

The gated community of Wadi Safar is set to become an oasis in the metropolis of Riyadh, in which three major resorts will be hosted: Six Senses, Aman, and Oberoi.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of DGDA, told Arab News: “These are three spectacular resorts that, over the next few years, will open.

“We have the legend Greg Norman, who is also the CEO of LIV Golf, here to do an exhibit for all our guests today on the Greg Norman 27-hole championship golf course, thanks to the vision of His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan,” he added, referring to the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“We also have the Argentine legendary Polo player, Nacho (Figueras). He is here to do an exhibit today to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Club,” Inzerillo said.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030’s goal to make Saudi Arabia a global tourist destination, the DGDA has set a precedent for blending respect for heritage with forward-looking sustainable ventures through initiatives like Al-Bujairi Terrace, which has already become a major tourist attraction since its opening in 2022.

Six Senses Southern Dunes became the first hotel to open up at the Red Sea project, which takes pride in its homage to the region’s Nabataean architectural legacy in the Hijazi mountain’s desert escape. The brand will now venture into the center of the country.

Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses, told Arab News: “Every property that we do, no matter where it is, has to feel very contextual. I want people to know, when they wake up, where they are.

“We’re absolutely delighted, one, to be in Saudi and, two, to be at Diriyah Gate, which speaks to the culture, the history, conservation — all the elements that really align with us as a company, particularly around our focus on sustainable developments and celebration of the countries that we operate in.”

Jacobs said there are plans to open four of their resorts in Saudi, and over 40 hotel brands will soon join Diriyah’s hospitality offering, including the Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood and Aman.

The DGDA is also dedicated to opening world-class sports and entertainment facilities, including the Royal Diriyah Golf Club and the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Club.

“I’m excited for what’s coming to the Kingdom for not just polo but all equestrian activities,” Figueras told Arab News. “I really believe in the connection that there is between the Arab community and horses. You guys have it in your blood, and you can see that.”

The player will be back in the country next month for the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo tournament.

The Bashayer event is a chance to explore and discover both Wadi Safar and Diriyah masterplans, from hotels and restaurants to museums and galleries, and marks a milestone for the company as it proceeds in its second phase of first-of-their-kind experiences in hospitality, culture, art, and entertainment and sport.

Diriyah is not only bursting with history, making it a UNESCO world heritage site, but also a “source of Saudi identity and our pride,” as Inzerillo said and the “birthplace of the nation.”

The Bashayer event will continue until Dec. 14 with more celebrations of Diriyah projects.

Adhlal's Majlis brings together design community at Hayy Jameel

Adhlal's Majlis brings together design community at Hayy Jameel
Adhlal's Majlis brings together design community at Hayy Jameel

Adhlal's Majlis brings together design community at Hayy Jameel
  Event is part of Adhlal's broader Majlis gatherings initiative, which aims to improve relationships and knowledge among Saudi Arabia's design community
  Adhlal is a key player in fostering the continued growth of the Saudi design community and offers evidence and research-based services
JEDDAH: In its commitment to fostering the growth and development of the emerging Saudi design community, Adhlal organized a meetup for designers at Hayy Jameel Jeddah in collaboration with Saudia airline.

The event is part of Adhlal’s broader Majlis gatherings initiative, which aims to improve relationships and knowledge among Saudi Arabia’s design community’s members in different cities.

Adhlal is a key player in fostering the continued growth of the Saudi design community and offers evidence and research-based services.

The Adhlal Majlis events provide a forum for professionals, experts and students from various design fields to interact and share knowledge, which in turn enhances Saudi Arabia’s thriving design industry.

Founder and CEO Princess Nourah Al-Faisal emphasized the importance of gaining experience for emerging talents and understanding the various stakeholders in the design ecosystem.

She told Arab News: “At Adhlal, we are trying to connect the dots between the design community, students and potential employers, facilitating early-stage connections that enable students to develop their talents and transition seamlessly into the job market.”

The collaboration with Saudia airline reflects Adhlal’s commitment to delivering the best to designers, manufacturers, government entities and professional bodies.

Khaled Tash, group chief marketing officer at Saudia, highlighted the significance of design in enhancing the customer experience.

He told Arab News: “There are endless opportunities for design to improve and enrich this customer journey, from trip preparation to the in-flight experience.”

Tash emphasized that the collaboration aims to go beyond brainstorming, with a focus on implementing the best ideas into the market. The goal is to benefit designers, Saudia as an airline and, most importantly, the customers so they can enjoy an enhanced and memorable travel experience.

“We are very keen on making sure that this is not just a brainstorming platform … we want to make sure that there is a process that takes the best of these ideas and implements them in the market so that they can actually be beneficial … for the designer, for us as an airline, but most importantly beneficial for the customers and the travelers who will have a better experience and who will in enjoy their flights better and hopefully have lasting memories from their trips,” he said.

Among the attendees was Moataz Al-Karidmi, a Saudi industrial designer and educator at Effat University.

Al-Karidmi shared his positive experience with Adhlal, highlighting the impact of the Saudi Cup competition on his life: “Winning the first prize for designing trophies for the Red Sea category opened doors for me,” he said, “Exposure for industrial and product designers is very important and that is why am attending today’s Majlis.”

Al-Karidmi praised Adhlal’s current efforts. “What Adhlal is doing now is exposing us more to the better,” he said. “So, as you can see, we’re doing Majlis all around Saudi, and that’s why I’m showing up to most of them because I want to support the community.”

Who's Who: Abdulsalam Al-Rebdi, executive at the Sports Boulevard Foundation

Who's Who: Abdulsalam Al-Rebdi, executive at the Sports Boulevard Foundation
Who's Who: Abdulsalam Al-Rebdi, executive at the Sports Boulevard Foundation

Who's Who: Abdulsalam Al-Rebdi, executive at the Sports Boulevard Foundation
Abdulsalam Al-Rebdi is the chief shared services officer at the Sports Boulevard Foundation and has been instrumental in developing key policies, processes and systems to enhance the boulevard’s strategic approach toward shared services. 

In that position, Al-Rebdi plays a multidisciplinary executive leadership role, including offering strategic resources that deliver high-quality and cost-effective transactional and support services for a variety of functions.

He has identified and nurtured key opportunities for ongoing improvement, initiating process enhancements that have delivered greater efficiency for the project. His ability to oversee strategic alliances has greatly improved service delivery, particularly in areas of human resource development, digitization and contracting. 

Al-Rebdi focus has been on enhancing the experience and skills of the foundation’s employees. Through efficient collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders, he has effectively launched multiple strategic partnerships aimed at advancing talent development and women’s empowerment, propelling the digitization of services and improving the overall work environment.

Al-Rebdi has more than 15 years of experience in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, telecom, fast-moving consumer goods, and government agencies.

He has been instrumental in developing strategies for implementing organizational excellence into practice throughout his career. He also has a wealth of experience managing wide portfolios, collaborating with business partners and fostering relationships to ensure growth and enhance partner engagement.  

He played a key role in the transformative journey of stc in 2012 and the recent establishment of tax regulations during the introduction of VAT in the Kingdom in 2017.

