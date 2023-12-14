Saudi Arabia has provided refugees in Kingdom with aid worth $18bn, says KSrelief chief

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has provided more than $18.57 billion in aid to refugees in the Kingdom to date, according to Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of Saudi aid agency KSrelief.
Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum 2023, which began on Wednesday in Geneva, he told delegates that the Kingdom hosts 1.07 million refugees, who account for 5.5 percent of the nation’s population, and provides them with free healthcare, educational opportunities, and help to integrate with their new communities, the Saudi Press Agency reported
Saudi Arabia has also provided $1.15 billion in aid to refugees in other host countries around the world, Al-Rabeeah added.
He also revealed that the Kingdom plans to launch several new projects worth a total of $170 million, including the provision of $40 million of aid for Palestinian refugees in Gaza, and $10 million for the Global Islamic Fund for Refugees.
Al-Rabeeah highlighted the Kingdom’s focus on humanitarian issues at both the political and humanitarian levels, and discussed the challenges posed by the growing number of refugees and internally displaced people around the world.
He also emphasized the importance of nations working together to address issues related to refugees and help alleviate their suffering. He advocated for the formation of partnerships and quality initiatives, as well as assistance to host countries, to help create better environments for refugees that respect human dignity and stability.
Meanwhile, KSrelief signed an agreement with a civil society organization on Tuesday to operate the Emergency Center for Epidemic Diseases Control in Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate. The facility will provide diagnostic, treatment and isolation services for patients, as well as medicines and other medical and preventative supplies, and intravenous and laboratory services.
It also aims to enhance efforts to combat epidemic diseases among displaced people and host communities, provide statistical data for the epidemiological monitoring system database, improve health awareness and education, and help to distribute mosquito nets and dispose of medical waste, benefiting more than 63,000 people.
The Global Refugee Forum continues until Friday.