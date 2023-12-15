You are here

Boxing card set in honor of Smokin' Joe Frazier on the late champion's 80th birthday

Boxing card set in honor of Smokin’ Joe Frazier on the late champion’s 80th birthday
The family of boxing legend Joe Frazier is set to honor the former heavyweight champion with a slate of bouts in Atlantic City, N.J. to celebrate what would have been his 80th birthday. (File/AP)
Updated 15 December 2023
AP
Boxing card set in honor of Smokin’ Joe Frazier on the late champion’s 80th birthday

Boxing card set in honor of Smokin’ Joe Frazier on the late champion’s 80th birthday
  • Joe Frazier Jr. Promotions will run the card featuring mostly young fighters on Jan. 13 at Boardwalk Hall
  • In the years after his death, Frazier’s bond with Philadelphia has only grown tighter
Updated 15 December 2023
AP
PHILADELPHIA: Smokin’ Joe will headline one more boxing card.

The family of Joe Frazier is set to honor the former heavyweight champion with a slate of bouts in Atlantic City, New Jersey — site of his parents’ first date, his son noted — to celebrate what would have been his 80th birthday.

Joe Frazier Jr. Promotions in association with Danny Swift Garcia Promotions will run the card featuring mostly young fighters on Jan. 13 at Boardwalk Hall, once the premier home of boxing on the East Coast. Frazier, the relentless, undersized heavyweight who ruled the division as champion, would have turned 80 on Jan. 12. Frazier died on Nov. 7, 2011, after a brief battle with liver cancer.

In the years after his death, Frazier’s bond with Philadelphia has only grown tighter. Frazier has a statue outside an entertainment complex near the city’s three sports stadiums on the site of the now-demolished Spectrum, an arena where he fought. Frazier spent much of his life in his adopted hometown fighting until the end to earn respect as one of the city’s sports greats.

“Some people say he hasn’t gotten his just due,” Joe Frazier Jr. said. “My father was never about that. He was all about giving back to the kids. If it was up to him, he wouldn’t have a statue or a mural out anywhere. But it does make me feel good to see the recognition and his name kept alive.”

Without a viable venue available in Philly, Frazier’s family decided to roll the dice on Atlantic City, as they hope for a boxing revival on the boardwalk.

“My father didn’t box there. But he did a lot of gambling there,” Frazier said, laughing. “But come to find out, my mother and him had their first date there. It’s just the proximity of it, being so close to Jersey and Philly. It’s been the mecca of boxing before. Let’s just bring it back.”

Undefeated fighters Dylan Price and Leanna Cruz are part of the fight night, as is Philadelphia heavyweight Joey Dawejko.

HBO and Showtime have each discontinued boxing programming, leaving promoters hopeful of finding a streaming service for a card billed as “Hooked on Greatness.”

The 35-year-old Garcia, a Philly native and former WBC light welterweight champion, said it was his mission to build a better path toward title fights for blossoming fighters.

Garcia sat out all of 2023 and hasn’t fought since a July 2022 win over José Benavidez Jr. at Barclays Center. He hoped to fight again next year.

“I didn’t fight because I didn’t want to,” Garcia said. “I wanted to fight. It’s just politics. It didn’t happen. It’s not that easy. People think you can just call people up and say you want to fight next week. You have to wait your turn. Right now, I’m just waiting it out.”

Frazier is forever linked with Muhammad Ali, the heavyweights involved in perhaps the greatest trilogy of fights. A vicious left hook from Frazier put Muhammad Ali on the canvas in the 15th round in March 1971 when he became the first man to beat him in the Fight of the Century at Madison Square Garden. They went 41 rounds together.

Frazier was small for a heavyweight, weighing just 205 pounds when he won the title by stopping Jimmy Ellis in the fifth round of their 1970 fight at Madison Square Garden.

“I understand that if we don’t continue to bring his legacy out, he will be forgotten in the minds of the young ones,” said Frazier, the 41-year-old son. “That’s who I really want to educate. Everyone my age and up knows who he is. They’ll always remember.”

Topics: Joe Frazier boxing New Jersey

Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León

Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León
JEDDAH: Manchester City will play Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup semifinals after the Asian champion beat León of Mexico 1-0 on Friday.
Saudi Arabian champion Al-Ittihad, captained by Karim Benzema, played Al Ahly, the Egyptian champion of Africa, later Friday in the other second-round game. The winner will face Fluminense of Brazil in the semifinals next week.
Urawa’s win was sealed with a 78th-minute goal by Dutch forward Alex Schalk, who squeezed a low, angled shot past advancing León goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.
Schalk’s journey from his native Netherlands to Japan took him via the north of Scotland, where he spent three seasons at Ross County, and to Switzerland with Servette, where the first of his four years was in the second division.
Urawa earned their place at the seven-team Club World Cup by winning the Asian Champions League in February, beating Saudi club Al-Hilal in the final. Al-Hilal have since spent lavishly on players from European clubs including Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrović and Ruben Neves.
The last Club World Cup in the traditional short format for continental champions plus the host nation’s domestic league winner is the first to be played in Saudi Arabia, in two stadiums in Jeddah.
Al-Ittihad will host Al Ahly in their own King Abdullah Sports City stadium where a crowd of more than 50,000 saw the team beat Oceania champion Auckland City 3-0 on Tuesday in the tournament opener.
The attendance on Friday was 2,525 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium to see Urawa’s win.
Man City will play Urawa at King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday, one day after the same stadium stages Fluminense playing Al-Ittihad or Al Ahly.
The next Club World Cup in June-July 2025 will be a relaunch with 32 teams — the 12 from Europe will include recent Champions League winners Man City, Real Madrid and Chelsea — and played in the United States. The event will then be played every four years, in the year before men’s World Cups.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Manchester city Urawa Red Diamonds leon

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to host record 25k runners

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to host record 25k runners
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to host record 25k runners

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to host record 25k runners
  • Abu Dhabi race is recognized as one of the Middle East’s premier marathon events
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The fifth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on Saturday morning is set to host a record 25,000 runners from 168 countries, as well as a host of elite athletes.

The organizing committee revealed the most prominent international runners, male and female, at a press conference on Friday.

Organized by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNOC, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is recognized as one of the Middle East’s premier marathon events, with a prize fund of $303,000.

Among the elite athletes taking part this year will be Uganda’s Andrew Kwemoi, winner of the 2023 Milano Marathon, Turkiye’s Ilham Tanui Ozbilen and Kenya’s Emily Kipchumba.

Suhail Al-Arifi, executive director of the events sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The remarkable confirmed participation this year of more than 25,000 runners signifies the substantial growth of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon over the years. With 168 nationalities represented at the race, including an intriguing elite lineup, it showcases the event’s significance locally and globally.”

Al-Arifi added: “This fifth time organizing and hosting the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is certainly a special occasion. The marathon route will take you on a tour around the most famous landmarks in our beautiful capital, starting from the ADNOC headquarters, passing through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al-Hosn Palace and the World Trade Centre.”

This year’s marathon is incorporating several eco-initiatives to promote sustainability.

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei, a two-time winner at both the Chicago and London Marathons, said: “I’m very excited to test myself here in Abu Dhabi. Two of my training mates have both run here and won on these roads, so I want to make my training camp shine again.

“I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi before, but I can see it’s a very nice track. I have come here to run the marathon and win the race. I want to take the medal this year.”

Emily Kipchumba, a Kenyan long distance runner, said: “I love to run in Abu Dhabi as it is a very good place to be. I’m very happy to close my marathon season here in Abu Dhabi. I’m well prepared and I hope to run my personal best. I get a lot of motivation from running against Brigid.”

Kenya’s Paul Kipngetich Tanui, a silver medalist at the Rio Olympics in 2016, had a powerful message for his fellow runners ahead of the grueling race on Saturday.

“The Abu Dhabi Marathon has always been one of my favorite races,” Tanui told a press conference.

“The marathon is a challenge and a great opportunity for us all. When we start running and begin chalking off those miles, I know it will motivate us to keep going — especially when we see everyone on the road supporting us. This is a journey and we must finish.”

Meanwhile, Ozbilen, a middle distance runner, is in positive spirits ahead of his first-ever marathon appearance this weekend. He said: “It’s my first marathon and I’ll be expecting to run good. I have a good feeling about this place, so I hope everything will go well.”

Kwemoi, who won his first marathon in April, is also looking forward to running in the UAE capital once more. He said: “I am happy to come to Abu Dhabi for the marathon. It is good to be back here again.”

The Abu Dhabi race caters to various fitness levels, offering categories including the marathon (42.195 km), marathon relay, 10 km, 5 km and 2.5 km. All races will begin at different locations near the ADNOC headquarters on Corniche Road and finish at the ADNOC Campus, near Bainuna Public Park.

Topics: ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023

‘Crazy for cricket’: Young Afghans inspired by national team’s success 

‘Crazy for cricket’: Young Afghans inspired by national team’s success 
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP
‘Crazy for cricket’: Young Afghans inspired by national team’s success 

‘Crazy for cricket’: Young Afghans inspired by national team’s success 
  • From pickup games in dusty parks or narrow alleys to training at well-kitted academies, young Afghans have cricket fever
  • Cricket became popular in Afghanistan around two decades ago, when refugees brought it home from cricket-playing nations
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP

KABUL: In a central Kabul street, the sound of kids playing was once mostly the scuff of a football against concrete. Now, it is punctuated with the crack of a cricket bat. 

From pickup games in dusty parks or narrow alleys to high-intensity training at well-kitted academies, young Afghans have cricket fever -- a trend spiked by the surprise performance of the Afghan national team at the recent ODI World Cup. 

"I'm crazy for cricket," said 19-year-old Shamsullah Mangal, who trains at a privately funded academy, having been inspired to take up the sport by national team player Rashid Khan. 

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the sport has emerged as a rare arena of national unity, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board working hard to expand facilities, giving young players a route to potential sporting stardom. 

"Cricket in Afghanistan has a shorter history compared to other countries, but Afghanistan has great natural talents," Mangal told AFP. 

"If players are supported, and facilities are provided, we will see a great Afghan team in future." 

Cricket was first popularised in Afghanistan around two decades ago, when refugees who fled war to established cricket-playing countries brought it home. 

Now, the sport's popularity is skyrocketing. 

"Afghanistan cricket is not just a sport anymore, it has turned into an industry," said former cricket board CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai. 

Decades of war and meagre economic resources, however, pose major funding and infrastructure challenges, with the isolation of the Taliban government on the world stage creating still other hurdles. 

Even at the well-funded Mohammad Mirza Katawazai Cricket Centre, trainees have to head to Pakistan when Kabul's harsh winter hits, as the club's indoor training facilities are still under construction. 

With much stacked against the Afghan national squad, wins against several top teams in their most-successful-ever World Cup in November were all the sweeter: none as much as the one against Pakistan. 

"Had they won the (World Cup) trophy, it would not have made me as happy as when Afghanistan won against Pakistan," said Hezbullah Fateh, a spectator at a recent regional match. 

Pakistan was one of the countries where Afghans first fell for the game, but the nations' relations have long been fraught. 

Since October, thousands of Afghans have fled Pakistan to avoid deportation after Islamabad ordered all undocumented migrants to leave. 

After the World Cup win, Afghanistan's captain dedicated the win to those returning. 

"These days, only cricket represents us on the international stage and presents a good image of us," said Zeeshan Shaheir, another match attendee. 

Senior officials in the Taliban government have embraced the national team's success, holding receptions for the players after tournaments and even posting on social media to salute their victories. 

With the Taliban authority's tacit approval, the team still uses the flag of the old republican government as an emblem, even though it has been replaced everywhere else in public by the armed group's black-and-white standard. 

That support only extends to the men's team, however. Women have been barred from most aspects of public life -- including sports -- since the Taliban took power. 

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is funded by contributions from the sport's governing body the International Cricket Council, sponsorships and government funding. 

The ACB has 25 academies around the country and is building more, spokesman Sayed Naseem Sadaat told AFP, with private companies running many more. 

The board has also been granted land to build a "huge" cricket complex in Kabul, with construction slated to start next year, Sadaat said. 

It will be the kind of arena Mangal dreams of playing in, as he works at a shop to support his training and hopes to one day put on the national jersey. 

The rewards can be life-changing. 

Spinner Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's top player and one of the best in the world, earned $1.8 million playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League this year. 

That was on top of the hundreds of thousands of dollars he earned playing in leagues elsewhere in the world, often joined by his national teammates. 

"This is my dream and ambition to play one day for the national team and achieve great things for Afghanistan," said Mangal. 

Man United face daunting test at Premier League leaders Liverpool

Man United face daunting test at Premier League leaders Liverpool
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Man United face daunting test at Premier League leaders Liverpool

Man United face daunting test at Premier League leaders Liverpool
  • Erik ten Hag’s team, dumped out of Europe this week by Bayern Munich, have lost 12 of their 24 games in all competitions this season
  • The soap opera at Manchester United has taken the focus off the situation at Chelsea, where Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to get a tune out of his injury-hit squad
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United travel to the home of bitter rivals Liverpool this weekend desperate to avoid another humiliation but with all the signs pointing to a tough afternoon at Anfield.

Tottenham kick off the action at struggling Nottingham Forest on Friday, while in-form Aston Villa, fresh from impressive wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, travel to Brentford.

Here are the three talking points ahead of the action.

Struggling Manchester United, who left Anfield last season with their tails between their legs after a 7-0 drubbing, are facing a Liverpool team top of the Premier League and brimful of confidence.

Erik ten Hag’s team, dumped out of Europe this week by Bayern Munich, have lost 12 of their 24 games in all competitions this season.

Toothless up front, porous at the back and with a lengthening injury list, it is difficult to find any positives for the visitors ahead of Sunday’s game.

Thanks in part to the inconsistency of the teams around them, United still find themselves sixth in the Premier League, just three points behind Tottenham and six behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

But they will travel to Anfield full of trepidation. With the exception of last season’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford, United’s recent record against Liverpool is dire — they have lost four of the past five meetings, conceding 21 goals in the process.

Liverpool are everything that United are not — sharp in front of goal, full of self-belief and with a never-say-die attitude that has helped them win 18 points from losing positions this season.

Ten Hag has urged his side to focus on finishing in the top four to qualify for the Champions League next season but if results do not go their way this weekend, they could be nine points off fourth spot and slipping out of the picture.

The soap opera at Manchester United has taken the focus off the situation at Chelsea, where Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to get a tune out of his injury-hit squad.

The Blues, who host bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday, are 12th in the table after three defeats in their past four matches, far closer in terms of points to the relegation zone than the top of the table.

Pochettino, in his first season at the club, believes Chelsea need to dip into the transfer window again in January even though they have spent more than £1 billion ($1.25 billion) over the past three transfer windows.

The Argentine has been dogged by absences, with captain Reece James back on the treatment table with a hamstring injury, alongside a list of other senior players including Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku.

On paper, the visit of Sheffield United appears to be a golden chance for Chelsea to return to winning ways but the Blades, under newly returned Chris Wilder, beat Brentford last week for just their second win of the season.

And Chelsea’s home form gives little room for hope — they have won just two of their eight league matches at Stamford Bridge.

Last month Everton were docked 10 points by the Premier League for breaching financial rules, leaving them 19th in the table, level with Burnley, who were then bottom.

But three straight wins have lifted the Goodison Park club four points above the relegation zone and they are looking up rather than down.

Everton have won nine games out of their past 13 in all competitions and would be in mid-table were it not for their heavy punishment, against which they have appealed.

The Goodison Park fans have been vocal in their opposition to the severity of the points deduction and the team have given them plenty to cheer.

Manager Sean Dyche admits he has been pleased with his side’s form but says there is still “a lot of work to be done” as he prepares to return to Burnley, who he managed for 10 years between 2012 and 2022.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham (2000)

Saturday (1500 unless stated)

Bournemouth vs. Luton, Chelsea vs. Sheffield United, Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace, Newcastle vs. Fulham, Burnley vs. Everton (1730)

Sunday (1400 unless stated)

Arsenal vs. Brighton, Brentford vs. Aston Villa, West Ham vs. Wolves, Liverpool vs. Manchester United (1630)

Rangers down Betis to make Europa League last 16, Brighton see off Marseille

Rangers down Betis to make Europa League last 16, Brighton see off Marseille
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Rangers down Betis to make Europa League last 16, Brighton see off Marseille

Rangers down Betis to make Europa League last 16, Brighton see off Marseille
  • Kemar Roofe: (Playing in Europe) is special, it’s always been special during my time here
  • Brighton avoided a Europa League knockout round playoff in February with a tense 1-0 home win over Marseille in Group B
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: Kemar Roofe’s winner sent Rangers into the Europa League last 16 with a 3-2 victory at Real Betis on Thursday, while Joao Pedro’s late strike helped Brighton sink Marseille.

Rangers, runners-up in the competition two seasons ago, were heading out of the tournament and into the Europa Conference League with the game level 12 minutes from time and Sparta Prague on their way to a 3-1 victory at Aris.

But after a corner was twice not cleared, Roofe bundled the ball home from three yards out to fire Rangers from third to first in Group C.

The Scottish giants had twice led in the first half through Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers, but Juan Miranda and Ayoze Perez both equalized for Betis.

Rangers held on in a frantic finale to inflict a first home defeat of the season on Betis, who had to settle for a Conference League play-off spot.

“(Playing in Europe) is special, it’s always been special during my time here,” Roofe told TNT Sports.

Brighton avoided a Europa League knockout round playoff in February with a tense 1-0 home win over Marseille in Group B.

Both teams had already secured top-two finishes, but the Seagulls needed a win to usurp OM at the top of the standings.

The Premier League side struggled to break down their visitors for long periods, but Pedro showed neat footwork in the box before drilling the ball into the top corner in the 88th minute to score his sixth goal in as many Europa League matches this season.

“I lost my voice, I lost everything. It was an amazing game. We played amazing football,” said Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

West Ham made it a clean sweep for British teams, finishing top of their group as Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez scored in a 2-0 win over Freiburg, who finished second in Group A.

Earlier, a youthful Liverpool side lost 2-1 at Union Saint-Gilloise in their final group game.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rang the changes with his team already secure as Group E winners and with an eye on the weekend’s Premier League game against rivals Manchester United, starting six players aged 20 or younger.

Saint-Gilloise, who needed a victory to keep alive their hopes of pipping Toulouse to second place, took the lead through Mohamed Amoura before Jarell Quansah hit back for Liverpool.

Cameron Puertas restored the hosts’ advantage two minutes before half-time with a low strike which beat Caoimhin Kelleher at his near post.

Klopp threw on Joe Gomez, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez in the second half, but Saint-Gilloise held on for a famous win, although the Belgians dropped into the Europa Conference League play-off round after Toulouse beat LASK Linz 2-1 in the group’s other game to finish second.

Dani Parejo scored a late winner as Villarreal took top spot in Group F and direct qualification for the last 16 with a 3-2 victory at Rennes.

Lorenz Assignon hammered home in the 12th minute of injury time to seemingly send Rennes back to the group summit, but his goal was ruled out by VAR and scuffles broke out after the final whistle.

VAR intervened because Enzo Le Fee had collected the ball himself after his own free-kick had struck the woodwork in the build-up.

“I also learned (this rule) at that time to be very honest,” Rennes coach Julien Stephan said.

“I knew it was the case from the penalty spot, but I didn’t think it could exist from a free kick.”

The Ligue 1 club only needed to avoid defeat to finish first, but instead will have to face a team dropping out of the Champions League in the play-off.

Azeri club Qarabag finished second in Group H courtesy of a 2-1 success against Haecken.

They were a distant eight points adrift of group winners Bayer Leverkusen, though, as the Bundesliga leaders extended their unbeaten start to the season to 23 matches in all competitions by thrashing Molde 5-1.

In the Conference League, Premier League high-fliers Aston Villa qualified for the last 16 as Nicolo Zaniolo netted his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw at Bosnian club Zrinjski.

Topics: Real Betis Brighton & Hove Albion

