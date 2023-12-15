You are here

US national security adviser says a negotiated outcome is the best way to end Lebanon-Israel tension
A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in Al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel on Oct. 15, 2023. (AP)
Updated 15 December 2023
AP
  • Over the past two months, Israel has evacuated more than 20,000 of its citizens from towns and villages along the border with Lebanon
  • “The best way to do this is to come up with a negotiated outcome,” Sullivan said
AP
BEIRUT: US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that he has discussed with Israeli officials the volatile situation along the Lebanon-Israel border, adding that a “negotiated outcome” is the best way to reassure residents of northern Israel.
Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem, Sullivan said that Washington won’t tolerate threats by Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, which has been attacking Israeli military posts along the border since a day after the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.
Over the past two months, Israel has evacuated more than 20,000 of its citizens from towns and villages along the border with Lebanon, some of whom have expressed concerns that they have no plans to return home as long as Hezbollah fighters are deployed on the Lebanese side of the border.
“We need to send a clear message that we will not tolerate the kinds of threats and terrorist activity that we have seen from Hezbollah and from the territory of Lebanon,” Sullivan told reporters in Jerusalem.
“The best way to do this is to come up with a negotiated outcome,” Sullivan said, adding that such an outcome will ensure that “those Israeli citizens in those communities up on the northern border can know that they are not going to be subject to an attack that will take their lives or destroy their communities.”
Sullivan said: “That threat can be dealt with through diplomacy and does not require the launching of a new war.” Still, the US official said that such a step requires not just diplomacy, but deterrence as well.
Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a war in the summer of 2006. Israel considers the Iran-backed Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.
Since the end of the 34-day war in 2006, thousands of UN peacekeepers and Lebanese troops were deployed along the border. The border had been mostly quiet over the years apart from sporadic violations, but it all changed since the Israel-Hamas war started.
Since Oct. 8, Hezbollah fighters have carried out scores of attacks — mostly targeting Israeli military posts along the border. Israeli artillery and warplanes have also been attacking areas on the Lebanese side of the border.
On Friday, an Israeli drone dropped leaflets on a border village, warning its residents that Hezbollah is endangering their lives by using the area to launch attacks against Israel.
Lebanon’s state news agency reported that an Israeli drone struck a house Friday in the southern village of Yarin, wounding several people. It gave no further details.
On Thursday, an Israeli airstrike on the southern village of Markaba killed a Hezbollah fighter, raising to 101 the total number of the group’s members who have been killed since the latest round of fighting began.
Hezbollah official Ali Daamoush was defiant in his Friday prayers sermon, vowing that the group won’t stop attacks along the border and also has no plans to move away from the frontier.
“The Israeli-American brutality can only be stopped by the resistance that can inflict losses on the enemy,” Daamoush said. “Intimidation and threats will not change the stance of the resistance and its presence on every inch of the south” of Lebanon.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Israel Hezbollah US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • French foreign minister heads to Beirut in diplomatic push to contain Middle East conflict
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will travel to Lebanon on Saturday as part of diplomatic efforts to contain the Middle East conflict.

“We must avoid a regional eruption,” ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said ahead of Colonna’s visit.

The French minister is expected to call for “restraint” and “responsibility” in an effort to avoid a new front line on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Lemoine said.

His comments came as daily exchanges of fire along the border added to fears of a widening war.

Israeli officials have also stepped up their warnings to Hezbollah.

During a visit to forces deployed along the border last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “If Hezbollah chooses to go into a full-scale war, Beirut and southern Lebanon — not far away from here — will turn it into Gaza and Khan Younis.”

The Israeli military dropped leaflets in southern Lebanon on Friday, warning residents against assisting Hezbollah as the conflict between the group and Israeli forces entered its 69th day.

Eyewitnesses in Kfarchouba and Kfarhamam saw a drone drop the leaflets in the morning, some taking photos and sharing them on social media.

Hundreds of people, including women, children and the elderly, were forced to leave their homes near the border and head to safety at the beginning of the confrontation.

In a statement, the Kfarchouba municipality described the Israeli leaflets as “a prelude to justify aggressive acts intended against our defenseless civilians, who are safe and peaceful in their homes, preserving their property, and clinging to their homeland and land.”

The municipality said that there are “no weapons, armed individuals, or armed manifestations in the town, except the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.”

Kfarchouba, which has a Sunni majority, is located in the Arqoub area of the Hasbaya district, 120 km from Beirut.

The town is situated on the triangle of the Lebanese-Syrian-Israeli border, making it a strategic location.

Although Israel withdrew from Kfarchouba under the Blue Line, vast agricultural areas, known as the Kfarchouba Heights and belonging to the town, remain under Israeli control.

Four houses in the town have been destroyed by Israeli shelling since hostilities erupted on Oct. 8.

The municipality has asked UNIFIL and the Lebanese army to protect the town by defining a neutral area, preventing Israel from carrying out any hostile actions.

Several people were hurt when an Israeli drone targeted a house in the Lebanese border town of Yarin on Friday.

Ambulances took the wounded to hospitals in Tyre for treatment, according to media reports.

Israeli shelling has escalated in recent days, shifting from targeting forests and valleys to striking civilian homes.

Warning sirens sounded on Friday in Arab Al-Aramshe in western Galilee on the Israeli side as Hezbollah targeted the Israeli military outposts of Yaara and Arab Al-Aramshe. Sirens also sounded in the Hanita border settlement.

Hezbollah said that it struck the Israeli Al-Jardah military outpost with Burkan missiles, and also targeted a group of Israeli soldiers entering the Intelligence Battalion headquarters in Mitat.

The group also hit the Israeli Bayad Blida military outpost.

Israel shelled the Labbouneh region on the outskirts of Naqoura using internationally prohibited phosphorus bombs.

Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab and Tallat Hamames in Sarda, as well as the Tayr Harfa and Yarin villages and the outskirts of Houla.

It also hit Wadi Qatmun on the outskirts of the Rmaych village.

Israeli shells struck Kfarkila village and Tallat Al-Awayda on the outskirts of the border village of Al-Tayba.

Israeli artillery also targeted several houses in Ras Al-Dhaher and Al-Tarash in the Mays Al-Jabal village.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah Israel Catherine Colonna

France steps up Mideast effort with FM’s Lebanon trip

France steps up Mideast effort with FM’s Lebanon trip
AFP
  • “We must avoid a regional eruption,” foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said ahead of Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna’s trip
  • Colonna will call for “restraint” and “responsibility” to avoid a new front line on the Israeli-Lebanese border
AFP

PARIS: France’s foreign minister travels to Lebanon on Saturday as part of diplomatic efforts by President Emmanuel Macron’s government to help contain the Middle East conflict.
Fears of a widening war have been growing, with Iran-backed groups targeting US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria, and daily exchanges of fire along Israel’s border with Lebanon.
“We must avoid a regional eruption,” foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said ahead of Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna’s trip.
Colonna will call for “restraint” and “responsibility” to avoid a new front line on the Israeli-Lebanese border, he said.
There have been near-daily cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Hamas ally in Lebanon, and Israel since the Palestinian group’s unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched an unrelenting military offensive on Gaza that has left swathes of the besieged Palestinian territory in ruins. The health ministry in the Hamas-run strip says more than 18,700 people have been killed.
Along the Israel-Lebanon border violence has remained relatively limited, with 128 killed in total, including 90 Hezbollah combatants and at least 11 Israelis.
French officials are also seeking the release of the French hostages among the around 240 seized by Hamas militants, as the Israeli army announced Friday that it had recovered the body of French-Israeli hostage Elya Toledano, a 28-year-old seized at a desert rave party when the attack occurred.
Hamas released dozens of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a week-long truce last month, but several are still being held and others have been found dead.
Colonna said her country was “deeply saddened to hear the Israeli armed forces announce the death of our compatriot Elya Toledano, a Hamas hostage whose body was found in Gaza.”
“We share the grief of his family and loved ones. The release of all hostages is our priority,” she wrote on X.
But Israel has stepped up its shelling while issuing warnings to the Hezbollah leadership.
“If Hezbollah chooses to wage a full-fledged war on us, then it will transform, with its own hands, Beirut and South Lebanon into Gaza and Khan Yunis (a city in southern Gaza),” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week during a visit to troops along the Lebanese border.
Western governments, notably the United States and France, are stepping up behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts to stop the situation from worsening.
The risk of full-out war is “very real” if the Lebanese side underestimates Israel’s determination to protect its borders in the aftermath of the traumatic October attack, a French diplomatic source said.
But French diplomats and security officials also believe that Israel needs to be reminded that any wider conflict would not guarantee regional security, the source said.
Colonna will therefore “reiterate French appeals for responsibility and restraint,” Lemoine said.
The head of the French external intelligence service, Bernard Emie, gave a similar message when he met Lebanese officials in Beirut last week.
Israel’s current objective is that Hezbollah forces move back from the border by 40 kilometers (25 miles), a Western diplomatic source in Beirut said.
In particular, they want Hezbollah’s elite Al-Radwan unit, equipped with heavy artillery, to back off, said the source, requesting anonymity.
Hezbollah meanwhile says it has no visible presence in the border region.
France maintains that the United Nations Security Council’s resolution 1701, which states that only the official Lebanese army and the UN’s UNIFIL force can be deployed in southern Lebanon, is a promising basis for discussions.
This stance is shared by Israel, but Hezbollah’s second-in-command Naim Qassem said this week that “we won’t discuss any deployment in southern Lebanon with anybody while the attack on Gaza continues.”
The Western diplomatic source said mediation efforts are focusing on settling an ongoing border dispute between both countries, by which Israel would withdraw from farms in the town of Chebaa and from the Lebanese part of the village of GHajjar.
France is the biggest contributor to UNIFIL with 700 soldiers, to whom Colonna could pay a visit on Saturday.
The UN force has been targeted by Israeli fire since the start of the violence, with France condemning “any violation of the safety” of the UN soldiers.
Colonna is scheduled to travel to Israel and the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Catherine Colonna France UNIFIL

Gunmen kill 11 people, injure several others in an attack on a police station in Iran, state TV says

Gunmen kill 11 people, injure several others in an attack on a police station in Iran, state TV says
AP
  • In recent months, militants and small separatist groups have attacked police stations as part of low-level insurgency against the government
  • State TV blamed the attack on separatist Jaish Al-Adl which claimed 2019 bus bombing killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Suspected members of a separatist group killed 11 people and injured several others in a nighttime attack on a police station in southeastern Iran, state TV said Friday.
The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhemati, said senior police officers and soldiers were killed in the 2 a.m. attack in Rask town, about 1,400 kilometers (875 miles) southwest of Tehran.
He said police killed several of the attackers in a shootout.
State TV blamed the attack on Jaish Al-Adl, a separatist group. In 2019, Jaish Al-Adl claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a bus that killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard force.
In recent months, militants and small separatist groups in the predominantly Sunni region have attacked police stations as part of a low-level insurgency against the government.

Saudi Arabia, Iran committed to Beijing-brokered deal — statement

Saudi Arabia, Iran committed to Beijing-brokered deal — statement
Arab News
  • Three sides expressed concern over Gaza war during Beijing meeting
  • Saudi Arabia and Iran both thanked China for hosting the meeting
Arab News

BEIJING: Saudi Arabia and Iran said on Friday that they were committed to the deal brokered by China earlier this year to normalize ties, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statement came after a tripartite meeting was held in Beijing at the level of deputy foreign ministers to discuss progress on the agreement reached earlier this year.

Saudi Arabia and Iran both thanked China for hosting the meeting and for its role in mediating between Riyadh and Tehran.

The three sides also expressed concern over the situation in Gaza and said that any solution to the conflict must adhere to the will of the Palestinian people.

The next tripartite meeting between Saudi, Iranian and Chinese officials will be held next June in Riyadh, according to the statement issued on Friday.

Lebanon parliament extends army chief’s job, avoiding vacuum

Lebanon parliament extends army chief’s job, avoiding vacuum
AFP
  • Parliament approved delaying the retirement of senior officers at the head of the military and security services for one year
  • Army chief Joseph Aoun was set to retire on January 10, 2024
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanese lawmakers on Friday extended the army chief’s mandate, averting a military power vacuum as the country faces spillover of the Israel-Hamas war without a president or a fully functioning government.
Parliament approved delaying the retirement of senior officers at the head of the military and security services for one year, Lebanon’s official National News Agency said.
Army chief Joseph Aoun was set to retire on January 10, 2024, while the second most senior military position is already vacant.
Lebanon has been without a president for more than a year and its government is operating in a caretaker capacity as political deadlock paralyzes decision-making.
No group in parliament holds an outright majority that would allow the election of a new head of state.
Around 80,000 Lebanese serve in the army, which is seen as a key pillar of the country’s stability.
The force is also deployed in the country’s south, which has seen deadly exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.
Lebanon is navigating a devastating economic crisis that has plunged most of the population into poverty, according to the United Nations, and the cash-strapped military struggles to even maintain its own equipment.
The head of one of Lebanon’s top security agencies retired in March without a replacement, while the central bank governor’s mandate expired in July, without a clear successor.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Gen. Joseph Aoun Hezbollah Israel

