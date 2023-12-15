Communications group The Independents announces two new acquisitions

DUBAI: The Independents Group, an international communications group specializing in luxury, fashion and lifestyle, has announced the acquisition of two new companies, Atelier LUM and INCA Productions.

The two companies will retain their identity and work closely with other agencies in the group to service clients across the GCC.

“The Independents’ strategy is to house the best of the best creative talents/agencies and bring together expertise and synergies that can complement and enhance each partner’s current offering,” Isabelle Chouvet, CEO of The Independents, told Arab News.

“This acquisition was a result of our vision to strengthen this community and our expertise in the luxury experiential industry across the GCC,” she added.

Based in Paris and Dubai, Atelier LUM designs and produces fashion and luxury experiences and architectural projects, while INCA is an event production agency, with offices in London and New York, which specializes in activations and strategy.

The luxury market has grown rapidly in the Middle East and is expected to double in size by 2030, driven mainly by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to a recent report Boston Consulting Group.

Chouvet said that previously a lot of Saudi consumers traveled out of the country to purchase luxury goods but over the last few years, more consumers have been buying luxury goods within the Kingdom.

“Luxury brands are seeing this change and are focusing more to engage and acquire more of this custom from within the Kingdom,” she added.

The Independents’ local presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and its repertoire of local and global agencies, including the new acquisitions, enables it to “grow its footprint across the Middle East offering clients/brands a global yet local perspective,” said Chouvet.

Founded in 2017, The Independents Group now comprises Atelier LUM, Bureau Betak & Bureau Future, CTZAR, INCA Productions, Karla Otto, K2, Lefty, Prodject and The Qode with a presence in markets like Riyadh, Dubai, Milan, Paris, London, Munich, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Seoul.