Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Shammari, GM of marketing & communications at National Gas and Industrialization Co.

Ahmed Al-Shammari has been the general manager of marketing and communications at the National Gas and Industrialization Co. in Riyadh since October this year.
Al-Shammari was selected due to his extensive professional background in strategic communications and customer experience, as well as his more than 15 years of experience in providing leadership in directing communication and branding initiatives, which reflect, articulate and promote the mission, vision and identity of the organization.
His areas of expertise include public relations, corporate social responsibility, media relations, content creation, events management, project management and strategic planning.
Al-Shammari was previously executive director for corporate communication and customer experience at the Fund for Martyrs and Wounded, Prisoners and Missing Persons in Riyadh.
In 2022, he was director of corporate communications at Saudi Mining Services Co., ESNAD.
Al-Shammari has also held important roles at Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, where his responsibilities included overseeing development of communication, branding strategies and delivering impactful public relations programs that advanced the company’s mission and values.
Prior to that role, he was the internal and external communication manager and corporate communication manager at the same company.
Al-Shammari started his career in July 2012 as corporate communication specialist at Saudi Railway Co.
He was the company’s corporate communication supervisor from March 2014 to April 2017, and the corporate communication manager from May 2017 to December 2018.
Al-Shammari earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Southern Indiana in 2005. He completed the leadership program at Harvard Business Review and Strategic Leadership from Harvard Business School in 2019.