Who's Who: Ahmed Al-Shammari, GM of marketing & communications at National Gas and Industrialization Co.

Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Shammari, GM of marketing & communications at National Gas and Industrialization Co.
Ahmed Al-Shammari
Updated 1 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Shammari, GM of marketing & communications at National Gas and Industrialization Co.

Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Shammari, GM of marketing & communications at National Gas and Industrialization Co.
Updated 1 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
Ahmed Al-Shammari has been the general manager of marketing and communications at the National Gas and Industrialization Co. in Riyadh since October this year.

Al-Shammari was selected due to his extensive professional background in strategic communications and customer experience, as well as his more than 15 years of experience in providing leadership in directing communication and branding initiatives, which reflect, articulate and promote the mission, vision and identity of the organization.

His areas of expertise include public relations, corporate social responsibility, media relations, content creation, events management, project management and strategic planning.

Al-Shammari was previously executive director for corporate communication and customer experience at the Fund for Martyrs and Wounded, Prisoners and Missing Persons in Riyadh.

In 2022, he was director of corporate communications at Saudi Mining Services Co., ESNAD.

Al-Shammari has also held important roles at Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, where his responsibilities included overseeing development of communication, branding strategies and delivering impactful public relations programs that advanced the company’s mission and values.

Prior to that role, he was the internal and external communication manager‎ and corporate communication manager at the same company.

Al-Shammari started his career in July 2012 as corporate communication specialist at Saudi Railway Co.

He was the company’s corporate communication supervisor from March 2014 to April 2017, and the corporate communication manager from May 2017 to December 2018.

Al-Shammari earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Southern Indiana in 2005. He completed the leadership program at Harvard Business Review and Strategic Leadership from Harvard Business School in 2019.

RCU opens AlUla cycling path

RCU opens AlUla cycling path
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA
RCU opens AlUla cycling path

RCU opens AlUla cycling path
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

ALULA: The Royal Commission for AlUla has announced the inauguration of a cycling path spanning 45 km, SPA reported on Wednesday. 

The track is in line with the AlUla Vision and the sports sector strategy that aims to develop activities that improve quality of life and increase sports participation.

About 200 cyclists competed in a race as part of the inauguration, including members of the AlUla Cyclists Club as well as local citizens and residents. About 150 students also participated, using paths designed to enhance the skills of cyclists, beginners and professionals. 

During the inaugural ceremony, AlUla Club’s management said that it had provided more than 1,000 bicycles to be awarded to participants after they passed driving tests and attended educational sessions on road safety procedures.

The path offers a sports experience in the cultural natural environment of AlUla, which hosts international sports events that support the cornerstones of the AlUla Vision in achieving sustainability. These include reducing environmental impact, such as through sustainable transport, and developing a comprehensive network of cycling paths and roads throughout AlUla.

The RCU is working to develop various sports as part of the Kingdom’s sports sector’s comprehensive goals, including hosting international championships such as the AlUla Tour. This is scheduled to be held in January in AlUla, which has gained international recognition in hosting such races.

Red Sea Global nursery cultivates over 5m plants 

Red Sea Global nursery cultivates over 5m plants 
Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
SPA
Red Sea Global nursery cultivates over 5m plants 

Red Sea Global nursery cultivates over 5m plants 
Updated 3 min 9 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Red Sea Global revealed on Wednesday that its nursery has surpassed the impressive milestone of cultivating over 5 million plants since its establishment three years ago.

Currently operating at full capacity, the nursery is staffed by skilled Saudi farmers and experienced national experts, dedicated to cultivating a diverse array of plant species.

Distinguished as the largest nursery in the region, spanning over 1 million square meters, it aspires to produce more than 30 million plants.

These will be utilized to adorn resorts, hotels, and various ambitious projects such as the Red Sea and Amaala destinations.

The selection of local plants, flowers, and other greenery is carefully curated to harmonize with the distinctive environment of the Red Sea region.

The majority of plants in the nursery are indigenous species perfectly adapted to the climate of the Red Sea, encompassing coastal and surrounding inland conditions.

The introduction of additional desert species follows thorough assessments to ensure their comfortable coexistence with local plants and animals.

Muteb Al-Osaimi, senior manager of the nursery, said that combatting desertification is a multifaceted process, highlighting the Red Sea Global company’s capacity to effect positive change.

“This presents an opportunity to transcend reasonable limits, elevate sustainability standards, and collaborate with an international team of experts who share a passion for environmental enhancement. Concurrently, we contribute to crafting beautiful destinations by designing captivating landscapes, creating inviting spaces for visitors to unwind, and fostering flourishing wildlife,” said Al-Osaimi.

Red Sea Global has redoubled its investment in training and employing Saudi talents within the nursery, ensuring that both humanity and nature reap the benefits of this transformative project.

The nursery’s 80 Saudi employees bring varying levels of expertise to this pivotal endeavor.

Saudi national dishes to be showcased around Kingdom

Saudi national dishes to be showcased around Kingdom
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
SPA
Saudi national dishes to be showcased around Kingdom

Saudi national dishes to be showcased around Kingdom
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission is to host a seven-month mobile food exhibition to spotlight national dishes and traditional sweets, the SPA reported.

The dates for the tour around the Kingdom are yet to be announced.

The exhibition will showcase Saudi food favorites jareesh and the dessert maqshush through activities and events.

The mobile display will commence its journey in Riyadh before moving on to Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, the Eastern Province, Najran, Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha.

Activities will include live cooking demonstrations, tasting sessions, an exhibition of tools and ingredients for preparing the two dishes, interactive games, and a film on traditional heritage cooking.

The initiative aims to highlight local dishes linked to Saudi identity by visiting community locations such as markets, public spaces, and schools.

Earlier this year, the commission designated jareesh and maqshush as the country’s national dish and sweet, respectively.

Saudi envoy urges Gaza cease-fire during chemical weapons convention

Saudi envoy urges Gaza cease-fire during chemical weapons convention
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi envoy urges Gaza cease-fire during chemical weapons convention

Saudi envoy urges Gaza cease-fire during chemical weapons convention
  • Ambassador reiterates rejection of calls for forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
  • He said the OPCW’s role in maintaining international peace and security had increased
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 28th session of the Conference of the States Parties, which oversees implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, has started in The Hague.
The Saudi Arabia delegation at the gathering, which runs until Dec. 1, is headed by Ziyad Al-Attiyah, ambassador to the Netherlands and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
At the conference, Al-Attiyah pointed out Saudi Arabia’s firm stance on enhancing international cooperation on banning all weapons of mass destruction and preventing their spread.
He reiterated the call to make the Middle East a region free of such weapons and the belief that the convention was central to this, holding a pivotal role in strengthening international peace and security.
Al-Attiyah also noted the Kingdom’s condemnation of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in violation of international laws, actions he said which severely damaged the credibility of the international community.
Imposing an immediate cease-fire and addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza was essential, he added.
The ambassador said no party should be allowed to undermine the integrity of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and he highlighted that the aggression against Gaza had come from one of the signatories to the agreement.
He said this did not exempt it from responsibility for any violation, and that there was no doubt that signing without joining for a long period of time undermined the principle of universality of the agreement. In this context the international community could not accept the declaration of a threat to resort to using weapons of mass destruction, he added.
Al-Attiyah renewed the Kingdom’s rejection of calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and its condemnation of the continued targeting of civilians.
He pointed out the necessity of immediately opening safe corridors in response to calls by countries and organizations to deliver humanitarian aid.
He said the OPCW’s role in maintaining international peace and security had increased, especially with rapid developments in the chemical field. This made it an intergovernmental organization that was more relevant than ever, and it was a global responsibility to support its work, he added.
Al-Attiyah noted that the organization needed to sustain its efficacy and efficiency, including the knowledge, skills, and scientific capabilities of its staff to deal with challenges.
And he urged members to explore all possible solutions and proposed creative models to reach a clear framework, bridging the gap between employment rules and the need of the technical secretariat.

Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan

Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan
Updated 29 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan

Leaders, experts gather in Riyadh to push limits of human healthspan
  • 'Health of humans comes first under Vision 2030,' says ministry official
Updated 29 November 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Leaders and industry experts have gathered at the Global Healthspan Summit this week to turn a spotlight on promises to revolutionize views on aging, life expectancy, and healthspan science.  

Issues related to chronic diseases and socioeconomic disparities because of inequalities and other factors will be among topics discussed at the event, organized by the Hevolution Foundation and being held in Riyadh until Thursday.  

Princess Haya bint Khaled, the foundation’s vice president of strategy and development, was part of a first-day session titled “Making the Case for the Healthspanned Society — What Now, What Next.” 

She was joined by Tareef Alaama, deputy minister of health for curative services, Peter Fedichev, co-founder of Gero, Henk Heidekamp, managing director of the European Research Institute for the Biology of Aging, and Jerry McLaughlin, CEO of Life Biosciences. 

The talk was one of several aimed at fostering meaningful discussion and encouraging advancement, investment, and international cooperation.  

Princess Haya said: “The foundation has a very simple, clear, and impactful message — (we are working to) extend healthy lifespan for the benefit of all humanity and develop breakthroughs or innovative tools to address diseases that we see increasing.”  

On Saudi Arabia’s role in extending a healthy human lifespan, in line with Vision 2030, Alaama said: “The health of humans comes first under Vision 2030. Among the promises is to increase the life expectancy of individuals from what it used to be in 2016, which is (from) 74 to 80 years of age by 2030. 

“To achieve that, we have developed a strategy that looks at scientific methods and data-driven methods … we utilize data, we collect statistics, we go to the nitty-gritty details, looking at variability aging among sectors and regions.” 

Ultimately, this would mean interventions could be designed and implemented in ways most effective for increasing human life expectancy, he added. 

Examples of those by the Ministry of Health included looking at modifiable risk factors and treating hypertension, both of which could add two years to life expectancy. 

The panel also examined challenges faced by the health sector as it moved forward to expand lifespan. One such issue was the lack of funding for the biology of aging. 

Heidekamp said: “In the Netherlands, we have the foundations for cancer research and Alzheimer’s research, but there’s no funding for aging.”  

The Hevolution Foundation has committed to advancing age sciences by investing up to $1 billion annually in aging research and healthspan science. 

It recently announced the selection of 11 Saudi researchers in the field of aging sciences to receive two-year grants worth SR10 million ($2.6 million), making the program one of the most impactful initiatives in the field of aging in the Kingdom.  

The development of diagnostics and therapeutics together was identified as another challenge.  

Mehmood Khan, the foundation’s CEO, said: “As a patient, as a consumer, to have your aging biology tested determines not just how old the body is but also how old the different organ systems in your body are.” 

But he noted that aging was not so straightforward. 

“Not everybody ages the same way. So, to go to a doctor and say, ‘just tell me how old I am,’ is way too simplistic. 

“We all know people who, for example, have very young bodies but their minds are aged. We know others whose bodies are aged, but their minds are still very young. 

“We are now evaluating the best technologies in the world, bringing them all under one roof to see what that looks like,” Khan added.

