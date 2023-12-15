Palestinian Americans sue Biden administration over relatives stuck in Gaza

You are here

People join family members of hostages held by Hamas as they gather to protest outside the home of UN Secretary General António Guterres on December 15, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images/AFP)
  • State Department says it has helped around 1,300 US Palestinians leave Gaza and escape Israel’s retaliatory bombardment
  • But the US has not taken steps to help secure the exit of an estimated 900 US citizens and family members who remain trapped in Gaza
WASHINGTON: Two Palestinian American families have sued the Biden administration, claiming the government has not done as much to evacuate their US relatives stuck in Gaza as it did for Israeli dual nationals.

In the days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault in southern Israel, the US government organized charter flights from Tel Aviv to Europe to help Americans leave Israel after many airlines canceled service to the country.
The State Department says it has helped around 1,300 US Palestinians leave Gaza and escape Israel’s retaliatory bombardment — in part by coordinating their exit to neighboring Egypt with Israeli and Egyptian authorities.
But the United States has not taken steps to organize dedicated flights or otherwise help secure the exit of an estimated 900 US citizens, residents and family members who remain trapped in Gaza, the American families suing the government say.
They say this violates their constitutional rights.
“There is more that the US government can do and they are choosing not to do it for Palestinians,” Yasmeen Elagha, who has family stuck in Gaza and helped organize the lawsuit, said in an interview.
The State Department declined to comment on pending litigation but a spokesperson said the department is working to get more Americans and family members out of Gaza. The White House referred questions on the lawsuit to the Justice Department, which did not immediately comment.
Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israeli border communities with Gaza and took 240 hostage during its Oct. 7 assault, according to Israeli tallies.
Since then, Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 19,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials. According to UN estimates, up to 85 percent of the 2.3 million people in the densely populated enclave have been displaced from their homes.
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in US District Court in Indianapolis, accuses the federal government of failing to protect US citizens in an active war zone and denying equal protection to Palestinian Americans, a right under the US Constitution.
The suit seeks to force the government to begin evacuation efforts and secure the safety of its citizens “on equal terms to other noncombatants in the same war zone.”
Two of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Elagha’s cousins, Borak Alagha and Hashem Alagha, US citizens who were studying engineering in the Palestinian coastal enclave.
Americans listed by the United States as wanting to leave Gaza at the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing must be approved by both Israel and Egypt.
The three Americans cited in the lawsuit have not been cleared to leave, said Elagha, who lives near Chicago.
Maria Kari, a lawyer with the Arab American Civil Rights League who represents the plaintiffs, said her organization filed about 40 lawsuits in the first month of the conflict on behalf of Palestinian dual nationals.
“We’re simply asking the Biden administration to do something it already did for a class of citizens in the same war,” she said.

  • Dutch authorities said it was unclear whether they even had the power to intervene in the deliveries, part of a US-run operation that supplies parts to all F-35 partners
THE HAGUE: The Netherlands can continue to deliver parts for F-35 fighter jets used by Israel in the Gaza Strip after a Dutch court threw out a case brought by a group of human rights organizations.
The district court in The Hague said that supplying the parts was primarily a political decision that judges should not interfere with.
“The minister’s considerations are to a large extent of a political and policy nature, and judges should leave the minister a large amount of freedom,” the court ruled.
The organizations had argued that supplying the parts contributed to alleged violations of international law by Israel in its war with Hamas.
The US-owned F-35 parts are stored at a warehouse in the Netherlands and then shipped to several partners, including Israel, via existing export agreements.

BACKGROUND

A group of human rights organizations had argued that supplying the parts contributed to alleged violations of international law by Israel.

These parts “make it possible for real bombs to be dropped on real houses and on real families,” said Michiel Servaes, director of Oxfam Novib, one of the plaintiffs.
Dutch authorities said it was unclear whether they even had the power to intervene in the deliveries, part of a US-run operation that supplies parts to all F-35 partners.
“On the basis of current information on the deployment of Israeli F-35s, it cannot be established that the F-35s are involved in serious violations of humanitarian law of war,” the government said in a letter to parliament.
But Liesbeth Zegveld, a human rights lawyer for the plaintiffs, had dismissed that as “nonsense.”
She said the Dutch government was familiar with what she termed “the enormous destruction of infrastructure and civilian centers in Gaza.”
Government lawyers also argued that if the Dutch did not supply the parts from the warehouse based in the Netherlands, Israel could easily procure them elsewhere.
Now in its third month, the war was launched in response to the attacks on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7.
According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the war has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children.
International law experts have said that both parties to the conflict will likely carry out human rights violations.
The judge also ruled that the government “was not obliged to reassess the permit granted in 2016 for the transport of F-35 parts” in light of the current conflict.
The plaintiffs “have not made it sufficiently clear what exactly the State is accused of and in what respect the State is acting unlawfully,” the court added.

 

  • Israel’s failure to protect Palestinians and prosecute extremist settlers has led to an environment of near-complete impunity in which settler violence has reached unprecedented levels
LONDON: Britain, the EU, and more than a dozen partner countries, including Australia and Canada, called on Israel to take immediate and concrete steps to tackle settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

“This rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians is unacceptable,” the countries said in a joint statement published by the British government.
“Proactive steps must now be taken to ensure the effective and immediate protection of Palestinian communities.”
On Thursday, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said those responsible for settler violence against Palestinians would be banned from entering Britain, following a similar plan by the EU.
“Israel’s failure to protect Palestinians and prosecute extremist settlers has led to an environment of near complete impunity in which settler violence has reached unprecedented levels,” said the joint statement — from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, the EU, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Britain.
“This undermines security in the West Bank and the region and threatens prospects for a lasting peace.”
The statement said that since the start of October, settlers have committed more than 343 violent attacks, killing eight Palestinian civilians, injuring more than 83, and forcing 1,026 Palestinians from their homes.
Turkiye separately condemned “provocations” by Israeli forces during raids on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and the desecration of a mosque there, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, calling for those responsible to be punished.
Israeli troops killed a youth at a hospital and read out Jewish prayers at a mosque in Jenin during the raids that Palestinian authorities said killed 12.
“We strongly condemn the provocations of Israeli soldiers who stormed the Jenin Refugee Camp and disrespected the sanctity of a place of worship by entering the mosque,” spokesman Oncu Keceli said on social messaging platform X.
“In East Jerusalem and the West Bank, where tensions are running extremely high due to settler terror and heavy pressure and attacks by Israeli security forces against Palestinians, we expect attacks on Muslim holy places to be ended immediately and those who perpetrate these provocations to be punished most severely,” he added.
The Palestinian government criticized the operation inside Jenin as a “dangerous escalation” and, in a statement, said the desecration of the mosque by some Israeli troops fanned religious tension. Israel’s army said it would discipline the soldiers.
Turkiye, which supports a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has harshly criticized Israel for its attacks on Gaza and in the West Bank, saying the Israeli settlers in the region were “terrorists.”
It has called for an immediate ceasefire and slammed Western support for Israel.

 

Updated 15 December 2023
  • The Finnish government decided the same day to close them again on Friday, after the inflow of asylum seekers restarted as soon as the border restrictions were relaxed
  • Some 900 asylum seekers from nations such as Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen entered Finland from Russia in November
HELSINKI: Finland closed again its border with Russia on Friday evening at 1800 GMT for a month, after more than 300 asylum seekers entered from Russia within two days, the Finnish Border Guard said.
The Nordic country reopened two border crossings on Thursday to allow travel between the two countries after a two-week total closure, but the Finnish government decided the same day to close them again on Friday, after the inflow of asylum seekers restarted as soon as the border restrictions were relaxed.
Some 900 asylum seekers from nations such as Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen entered Finland from Russia in November, an increase from less than one per day previously, according to the Border Guard.
Helsinki says the inflow of asylum seekers arriving via Russia is an orchestrated move by Moscow in retaliation for Finland’s decision to increase defense cooperation with the United States. The Kremlin denies this.
The arrivals stopped when Finland shut the border in late November, but resumed on Thursday when two of the eight crossings were reopened.
Traffic became congested and tensions mounted on the Finnish side of the Vaalimaa crossing before its closing time, local media reported, citing angry and hungry Russian border crossers some of whom had queued the whole day with their children to make it back to Russia before the suddenly announced re-closure.
The Border Guard told Finland’s largest daily, Helsingin Sanomat, that border crossers coming from Finland could not be let through because Russian border authorities were letting so many migrants through the crossing from the Russian side.
On Thursday, 155 asylum seekers arrived through the two open crossing points, the Border Guard said. On Friday, more than 200 people had sought asylum before the borders closed again, it told local TV channel MTV.
In a letter published on Monday, the Council of Europe said it was “concerned about the rights of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants” following the temporary border closure, and asked Finland to ensure it remained possible to seek protection.
Minister of Interior Mari Rantanen, who represents the anti-immigration Finns Party, told Reuters on Monday there was no cause for human rights concerns, however, as asylum could be sought at other entry points.
Finland still allows asylum applications to be filed by migrants arriving at harbors and airports.

Updated 15 December 2023
  • The commission was created in 2016 by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Lech’s twin brother, with the express goal of pinning blame for the crash on Russia
  • The surviving Kaczynski twin was the PiS party’s leader at the time and a hugely influential figure in the conservative government
WARSAW: Poland’s new government Friday disbanded the controversial commission that had been investigating the Smolensk plane crash that killed then President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others in 2010.
The commission was created in 2016 by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Lech’s twin brother, with the express goal of pinning blame for the crash on Russia, though it never presented any convincing evidence.
The brothers’ Law and Justice (PiS) party has always questioned the findings of an official inquest that the accident was caused by human error and bad weather, instead preferring theories involving a Polish-Russian plot and a mid-air explosion.
The surviving Kaczynski twin was the PiS party’s leader at the time and a hugely influential figure in the conservative government.
For years, the PiS has organized monthly commemorations of the crash, using the occasions to insist on the need to “find the truth.”
“This is the end of lies in the name of the Polish government, the end of spending hundreds of millions of zlotys for activities that have nothing to do with explaining the causes of the tragedy, but a lot to do with politics,” Vice-Minister of Defense Cezary Tomczyk told reporters.
“It is a truly historic moment where the Polish state finally accepts the truth, that the Polish state agrees that it is up to experts to find the causes of the catastrophe, and not politicians,” he said.
The head of the commission, Antoni Macierewicz, accused Donald Tusk, the prime minister at the time of the crash and who has just returned to the position, of “diplomatic treason,” while Jaroslaw Kaczynski has always accused Tusk of being “morally responsible” for the death of his brother.
Macierewicz criticized Tusk for not having managed to repatriate the wrecked plane, something the nationalist government that has been in power for the past eight years also failed to achieve.
The crash’s victims were members of an official delegation en route to commemorate the 1940 mass killings of Polish officers in Katyn by the Red Army, under orders of Joseph Stalin.

Updated 15 December 2023
  • Alex Batty, originally from the northern English city of Oldham, was picked up by a driver in a mountainous area in southern France
  • Police have said they suspect his mother Melanie Batty, who did not have parental guardianship, and grandfather David Batty of abducting him in 2017 when he was 11
TOULOUSE, France: A British 17-year-old found in France six years after going missing in Spain is to return home to England in the coming days, British and French authorities said Friday.
Alex Batty, originally from the northern English city of Oldham, was picked up by a driver in a mountainous area in southern France, with checks by French and British police confirming his identity.
Police have said they suspect his mother Melanie Batty, who did not have parental guardianship, and grandfather David Batty of abducting him in 2017 when he was 11, under the pretense of going on holiday in Spain.
They then lived in alternative lifestyle communes in Spain and subsequently the French Pyrenees.
“Our priority is to get him back to the UK and getting back to his family in Oldham as soon as possible... I expect it to happen over the next few days,” Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes of Greater Manchester Police told reporters.
His grandmother Susan Caruana, who according to British media reports is his legal guardian, has expressed delight over his discovery.
“We are waiting for the grandmother to come and get him. We are waiting to set up repatriation with the British,” public prosecutor for the Toulouse region Samuel Vuelta-Simon told AFP.
“He is in a safe place. Social services have taken care of him,” he added, without specifying Alex Batty’s exact location.
Some British media reports however suggested the grandmother may be too frail to travel.
The prosecutor added that French authorities were in close contact with the British police to organize the repatriation, emphasising there was no doubt over the boy’s identity.
Alex Batty was last seen in Spain on October 8, 2017, the day he and his mother and grandfather were expected to return home from the family holiday.
Susan Caruana has said she believed Alex’s mother and grandfather had taken him to live with a spiritual community to seek an alternative lifestyle without traditional education.
“They didn’t want him to go to school. They don’t believe in mainstream school,” Susan Caruana told The Times of London.
“I spoke to him this afternoon and it is definitely him. I was speaking to a boy when he was with us and now I’m speaking to a man.
“It’s quite unbelievable when you don’t know if somebody’s dead or alive.”
There was no immediate information on the whereabouts of the mother and grandfather, who British media reported are wanted in connection with the disappearance.
The Depeche du Midi regional newspaper said Batty had been found by a student named Fabien Accidini after the youngster had been wandering for some four days in the mountainous area.
Accidini, who delivers medicines to pharmacies in the area, said it was raining hard when he picked up Alex Batty and he eventually told his story.
“He said that his mother had kidnapped him when he was around 12,” the student told La Depeche.
“Since then, he had lived in Spain in a luxury house with around 10 people. He would have arrived in France around 2021.”
He had lived with his mother in a “spiritual community” in France and had “no animosity toward her but wanted to go back to his grandmother,” Accidini said.
La Depeche said he had lived in France with his mother and grandfather in a “nomadic community” in the nearby Aude and Ariege departments.
Greater Manchester Police said that at the time of his disappearance an investigation was launched “but despite extensive enquiries, and assistance from Spanish authorities, Alex remained missing.”
They acknowledged that aspects of the case remained unclear.
“We still have some work to do in establishing the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance and where he has been in all those years,” said Sykes.
He said that Alex had spoken to his grandmother on video call on Thursday night.
“Whilst she is content that this is indeed Alex, we obviously have further checks to do when he returns to the United Kingdom,” he added.

